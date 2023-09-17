The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Giant Food #6253, 130 Old York Rd. New Cumberland, September 7. Pass. Observed food ingredient storage containers, in the bakery area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Six toppings containers and three large containers with corn meal and two with powdered sugar. Corrected on sight. Observed cardboard being used to line the top of the oven in the chicken area, which is not a cleanable surface. Corrected on sight. Observed a used chicken box with bagged aprons stored inside, which is not a cleanable surface. Corrected on sight. Observed the exterior of six toppings tubs and three large ingredient containers (two with powdered sugar and one with cornmeal) with accumulation of food debris on the exterior of the containers with the possibility to contaminate food by touch. Corrected on sight. Observed floor drains outside of walk-in door in deli, outside of the milk cooler door and outside grate at the beer cooler door in the back corridors with heavy debris and food accumulation and is need of cleaning. Observed dish-machine in the bakery area leaking at the bottom two corners and is in need of repair. Observed trash receptacle, in the Produce Department, not emptied from the night before, with an accumulation of fruit/black flies. Corrected on sight.

Glen Rock Pizzeria, 144 Manchester St. Glen Rock, September 7. Fail. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. An open employee's beverage container was observed on pizza prep table, a food preparation area. 3 Severely swollen, distressed canned anchovies packed in oil were observed stored in unplugged cold hold unit and intended for use or sale in the food facility. Corrected. Facility discarded. A food employee was observed touching hoagie roll and sliced cheese- a ready-to-eat food - with bare hands. Observed wet wiping cloths throughout facility, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Marinara sauce was held at 78°F, on the stove top, rather than 135°F or above as required. Corrected. sauce was reheated to 165°F degrees. Contents of sandwich making station was held at 58°F or above, rather than 41°F or below as required. Corrected. Food was discarded. Facility will not use this unit until it has been repaired and is working properly. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Observed deeply scored and stained cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper equipment temperatures are not calibrated and/or functioning properly in sandwich station refrigerator equipment. Slicer, a food contact surface, was observed to have old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Interior top of microwave, a food contact surface, was observed to have old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Soda nozzles, a food contact surface, was observed to have pink mold-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Interior of ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have black mold-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch. White pizza dough pans and numerous other food pans, a food contact surface, were observed to have old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Observed hoods above fryer and grill area, with an accumulation of grease on non-food contact surfaces. Observed light fixture above pizza oven where pizza paddles are stored, with an extreme accumulation of dust on non-food contact surface. Observed black mold-like residue on the interior doors, floors, walls and shelves of cold hold unit at the pizza making station, a non-food contact surfaces. Paper towel dispensers was broken and paper towels did not dispense at the handwash sink in the kitchen area. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Observed one can of Raid being stored on the same shelf as pizza pans. Corrected. Food facility using rodent bait placed in bait stations throughout kitchen and dry storage areas which are not covered and tamper resistant. Corrected. Facility removed bait stations.

Glenville Station, 7945 Glenville Rd. Glenville, September 7. Pass. An open employee's beverage container was observed in prep area, a food preparation area. Corrected. Food employees observed in Prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Corrected. Observed Cooking Oil in box stored directly on the floor in Dry Storage area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. The Can Opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected. The ice maker machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have black mold like residue above the ice to be served and was not clean to sight and touch. The ice was emptied and the machine was cleaned. Corrected.

Subway, 115 Glen Dr. Manchester, September 7. Pass. In use utensils (pizza wheels) are stored in a manner that exposes food contact surface to possible hand contact contamination when retrieved by employees for use.

Vinny's Italian Market, 1 Center Sq. Hanover, Type 2 Follow-up, September 7. Pass. No violations.

Yiannis Gyros, mobile food facility Type 4, 146 Sheraton Dr. New Cumberland, Opening, September 7. Pass. No violations.

Lattuca's Pizza And Sub, 1601 W. Market St. York, Change of Owner, September 6. Pass. Food employees observed in pizza line area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Floor/wall/ceiling in the kitchen and preparation areas are deteriorated and not smooth, easily cleanable surfaces. Person in Charge stated the facility is scheduled for remodel that will begin in 2023.

Manchester Diner, 4302 N. George Extension, Manchester, Change of Owner, September 6. Pass. Food utensils in cooks line area observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. Utensils were moved to dish machine area for cleaning/sanitizing. Food utensils (tongs) stored over the oven door handles where exposed to possible contamination from employee clothing, trash, and unclean surfaces of the oven and oven door handle. Utensils were moved to dish machine area for cleaning/sanitizing. Observed wet wiping cloths in customer service bar area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. corrected - wet towels placed in sanitizer solution pail. Interior surfaces of potato peeler/ice machine, food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue/mold like residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Potato peeler was disassembled for cleaning and ice machine was emptied for cleaning. Underside of shake machine motor house and whipper bar were observed to have dried food residue. Machine was cleaned and sanitized. The utility sink is in disrepair and being used to store miscellaneous maintenance and cleaning items. Sink must be repaired or replaced within 90 days of this report. Two light shields in cooks line area are cracked and need replaced to protect foods from possible contamination. Wooden door located in the new storage room area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Ceiling tile in the server side of kitchen area is cracked, and needs replaced.

Men In The Kitchen Company, 555 Ryan Run Rd. York, Opening, September 6. Pass. No violations.

Mi Rancho, 4336 N. George Extension, Manchester, Opening, September 6. Pass. No violations.

Primo Pizza By Ryan, 2 Main St. Windsor, September 6. Pass. 3 open employee's beverage containers were observed on food prep table. Corrected. 2 Working containers in kitchen, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Corrected.

Scott's Cape Horn Beverage, 3135a Cape Horn Rd. Red Lion, September 6. Pass. No violations.

Subway 7111, 2730 Queen St. York, September 6. Pass. No violations.

T&A Farms LLC, 510 Windsor Rd. York, September 6. Pass. No violations.

Clair's Family Restaurant, 1486 Grandview Rd. Hanover, September 5. Pass. Interior tops of both microwaves in the kitchen area observed with dried food debris. Corrected. Food facility is using Chlorine Sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 200ppm or above, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Corrected.

Home Assn Am Legion Post #469, 101 South Second St. Wrightsville, Follow-up, September 5. Pass. Observed raw potatoes stored directly on the floor in kitchen area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Food facility had an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the employee is no longer with the facility. New manager will notify inspector when registered for Management Food Safety Training with accredited course provider.

I Love Ice Cream, 3927 E. Market St. York, September 5. Pass. No violations.

Jersey Mikes Subs, 472 Shrewsbury Commons, Unit A, Shrewsbury, September 5. Pass. Observed clean food bins in wash ware area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Corrected. Outside waste handling unit area was extremely dirty with debris around the outside of it and could attract insects and rodents.

Midway Tavern, 317 Third St. Hanover, September 5. Pass. Observed 2 fry baskets in the kitchen area with loose and hanging wires and in need of repair or replacing. Observed hanging thermometer in the 2 door reach-in cooler broken and no longer working. Soda gun and holster, a food contact surface, was observed to have green and white residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected. Observed wall under the three-compartment sink damaged open exposed and in need of repair. Observed flooring underneath fryers and stove is dirty with trash and old food debris and in need of cleaning.

PDA - Territory 6w, 2301 N. Cameron St. Room 100, York, Complaint, September 5. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 3943 E. Market St. York, September 5. Pass. Interior side walls of ice machine near door hinges, a food contact surface, was observed to have mold like residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Machine is being emptied to be cleaned.

Taco Bus, mobile food facility, 314 Cool Creek Rd. Wrightsville, September 5. Pass. Refrigeration door gaskets - non-food contact surfaces are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Ceiling fan framework paint is deteriorated, rusted and flaking.

Turkey Hill Minit Market #036, 340 Hellam St. Wrightsville, September 5. Pass. An open employee's beverage container was observed on the bain marie cutting board, a food preparation area.

Wendy's # 19226, 75 E. Forrest Ave. Shrewsbury, September 5. Pass. Observed Food Employee handling raw hamburger and then do food preparation tasks without changing gloves. Corrected. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods - Sliced Cheese without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Corrected. A self serve soda station dispenser nozzle, a food contact surface, was observed to have dried on syrup residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected. Observed a bag in a box soda stored in the dry storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Floor in the Chicken Fryer area of the food facility is extremely dirty, greasy and in need of cleaning.

Wrightsville Sunoco, 802 Hellam St. Wrightsville, September 5. Pass. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food such as diced tomato and onions prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the double door refrigerator, is not being date marked. Items were dated by manager with use by date of less than 7 days of preparation. Refrigerated ready-to-eat time/temperature control for safety food such as American Cheese repackaged by the food facility, was not being datemarked with a sell by, use by or discard by date. corrected - manager dated the food with use by date less than 7 days from date of open.