The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Hanover Borough

Datts Seafood and Carryout, 120 E Chestnut St, Nov. 20, Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Observed hood system over griddle and fryers with heavy accumulation of grease and dust. Observed interior of Sharp Microwave equipment, in cook area, with a heavy accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Observed two ceiling vents in the cook/prep area with heavy accumulation of static dust and can potentially contaminate food and equipment. Mops are not being hung to air dry and are, instead, being left in dirty water in mop bucket. Observed flour and cajun spice food ingredient storage containers, in the second food prep area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Funnels observed stored in the Flour and Cajun Spice bins. Observed the following: Slicer, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Ice Machine, a food contact surface, with mold-like substance on the interior housing of the dispenser. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the cook area. Ceiling tiles in the food area of the facility are falling down and buckling and being held up, partially, with red tape, and need to be replaced. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent/insect activity in back cook and prep areas, but the facility does not have a pest control program. Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the baine marie cooling unit, upright two door True refrigerator, and upright two door True upright freezer. Numerous floor tiles are cracked, missing, chipped or broken making the floor not easily cleanable. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the cook area. Old unused equipment stored in dry storage areas should be removed from the food facility. Raw Chicken and Raw Shrimp in the two door upright True refrigerator stored open with no covering. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in all cooling units, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in all cooling units, is not being date marked. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The hand wash sink in the front serving area is being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by observed food debris in the sink.