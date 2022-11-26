The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

North Hopewell Township

Family Tree Farm, 4874 Dairy Rd, Nov. 15, Pass. No violations.

Springettsbury Township

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 3013 Market St, Nov. 13, Fail. Entire back prep area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. Food employees observed in serving line area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, and beard covers. Observed the following on food contact surfaces: Employee cell phone cord, saturated in salsa juices, was laying on prep table, causing contamination while prepping salsa All shelving, with heavy accumulation of grease, dust, and food debris and is not clean to sight or touch Large white spice (salt, pinto spice rice, black bean spice, sw season) buckets with heavy accumulation of food debris on the exterior, causing food debris to fall into spices when lids are opened Three large knives hanging on a magnetic wall holder with food debris and not clean to sight or touch Black mold-like substance along the entire caulk line of the three bay sink and is not clean to sight or touch. Observed four open bags of beans unprotected on the bottom shelf under dry storage boxes which are subject to potential contamination. Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Observed shelving, floors, table/area around nacho chip bins,and behind assembly counter, in prep area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.