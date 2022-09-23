The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Brasilian Sweets and Treats, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, opening, Sept. 17. Pass. No violations.

Eisenhaur’s Sweets & Eats, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, Sept. 17. Pass. Prepackaged chicken salads are not labeled properly with full ingredient statement, subingredients and distributed-by statement.

Isidore and Maria’s, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, Sept. 17. Pass. No violations.

Clay Elementary School, 250 E. Clay St., Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Creekside Foods LLC, 339 Spring Garden Road, Kinzers, follow-up, Sept. 16. Fail. No violations.

Ephrata Middle School, 957 Hammon Ave., Ephrata, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Eshleman Elementary School, 545 Leaman Ave., Millersville, Sept. 16. Pass. The automatic faucet on one hand-wash sink not operating and needs repaired.

Farmhouse Sticky’s, mobile food facility Type 3, 40 Reiffer Lane, Gap, opening, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

George G. Huesken Middle School, 2114 Horseshoe Road, opening, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Hambright Elementary School, 3000 Charlestown Road, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Royal Farms No. 260, 206 Rohrerstown Road, Sept. 16. Pass. A red cloth in the hand-wash sink near the spicy chicken area. Hempzilla CBD Gummies by Power Distribution, Woodland Park, N.J., Koi, CBD Gummies of Norwalk, Calif., contain an unapproved additive. Such products are under FDA regulation not recognizable safe substances to be added to food. The soap dispenser in the back near the three-compartment sink does not dispense soap. The dispenser is full, however soap does not come out. Food employees preparing food not wearing beard covers. Metal food containers, condiment bottles, funnels and plastic food containers stored on the drying shelf are greasy and not clean to sight and touch. Old food residue up inside the F’real machine. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. A grease buildup on the floor beneath the fryers. Black static dust on the vent and ceiling tile above the three-compartment sink.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl, complaint, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

The New Main Theater, 124 E. Main St., Ephrata, opening, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

American Legion Post No. 466, 19 S. Gay St., Marietta, Sept. 15. Fail. Soiled cotton cloth used to cover lettuce, a ready-to-eat food. The cloth was in direct contact with the lettuce. Refrigerated foods such as ground beef and cheesesteak meat prepared within food facility and stored more than 24 hours being stored without date-mark system. A dark biofilm substance on bottom surfaces of liquor-bottle storage rack at main bar area. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the state food code as evident from the violations in this inspection report. Raw chicken stored directly next to raw beef on bottom shelf of walk-in cooler; corrected. Presence of fluid drip on plumbing elbow of walk-in cooler condensing unit. The drip was directly above food containers. Old food debris and moldlike substances on storage shelves of walk-in cooler. Old soil accumulations on floors/corners of large walk-in cooler. Drain line of mechanical ware-wash unit of main kitchen area draining directly into sanitizer basin of three-bay sink. Old food residue on food-contact surfaces of popcorn cooking/dispense unit of the main dining area. Numerous containers of cleaners and chemicals stored directly next to and above food-contact utensils in main kitchen area; corrected.

Baron Elementary School, 123 E. Gramby St., Manheim, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Beiler’s Candyland, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Central Manor Elementary School, 3717 Blue Rock Road, Washington Boro, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Cocalico Coffee Crafters, 11 Long Lane, Ephrata, opening, Sept. 15. Pass. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility.

Columbia Family Restaurant at Prospect, 3985 Columbia Ave., Columbia, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Columbia Middletown BPOE No. 1074, 445 Chestnut St., Columbia, Sept. 15. Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking from the drainage pipe beneath the mop sink in the back of the facility. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the bar area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the downstairs restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. Small, winged insects in bottles of Martini & Rossi Vermouth and Dewars Scotch. Working containers in the bar area, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. A working container of cleaner was stored next to drinks and single-service articles in the bar area.

Doe Run Elementary School, 281 Doe Run Road, Manheim, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Donegal High School, 1025 Koser Road, Mount Joy, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Donegal Primary, 1055 Koser Road, Mount Joy, Sept. 15. Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay ware-wash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 150 to 400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions; corrected. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F; corrected.

Manheim Central High School, 400 Adele Ave., Manheim, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Central Middle School, 261 White Oak Road, Manheim, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Our Mama’s Kitchen, 407 Howard Ave., Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Soul Sensation, 3441 Columbia Ave., follow-up, Sept. 15. Pass. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the food-preparation table in the kitchen. Ceiling and lights scheduled for repair.

Asian Mini Mart, 1831 Columbia Ave., Sept. 14. Pass. Prepackaged vegetables and herbs are not labeled properly with the name of product, and distributed-by statement. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in hallway area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Raw shell eggs stored above drinks in the reach-in cooler. A black residue on and around the air-intake vents in the customer area.

Castanedas Mexican Restaurant, mobile food facility Type 4, 336 Main St., Denver, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Fink’s French Fries, mobile food facility Type 3, 385 Sollenberger Road, New Holland, change of owner, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Fink’s French Fry Stand, 705 Graystone Road, front of Building 1, Manheim, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Latte Luv Espresso, 3314 Lincoln East Highway, Paradise, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Mick’s All American Pub, 2428 Willow Street Pike, complaint, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

PA College of Health Sciences, 850 Greenfield Road, Building 2, Sept. 14. Pass. A tube of raw beef stored above turkey deli meat in the reach-in cooler. A brown and tan slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Unit placed out of service until cleaned and sanitized. The wall above the three-compartment sink in the Starbucks cafe is peeling paint and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Parma Pizza And Grill, 232 Locust St., Columbia, complaint, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Pequea Valley High School, 4033 Newport Road, Kinzers, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Pequea Valley Intermediate School, 166 S. New Holland Road, Kinzers, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Rooster Street Butcher, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, change of owner, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Saint Joseph Deli Grocery, 552 St. Joseph St., follow-up, Sept. 14. Fail. Prepackaged food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and nutritional facts. Interior of basement freezer is cracked and in severe disrepair; replace or repair. Provide weather stripping at exit in basement and around frame of kitchen door. Repair frame at entrance to kitchen. Repair wall adjacent to frame area. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect activity in identified areas, but facility does have a pest control program. Food in the bain marie in kitchen stored open with no covering. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Temperature-measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in freezer.

Union Station Grill, 171-173 S. Fourth St., Columbia, Sept. 14. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employee at the cook line wearing a wristwatch. Wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition on the cutting board. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in both restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands. The certified food manager and a food employee were touching cooked fries in a customer’s order and slicing cheese — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. A working container of sanitizer was stored on a food-preparation table with food in the kitchen. An employee’s open beverage container was on top of a container of oil. Food employees and CFM preparing food, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. In-use knives stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. A pink and opaque slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Old food residue on the can opener blade. An excessive amount of burnt food debris on the catch-tray of the stove.

Bury’s Funnel Cake, mobile food facility Type 3, 8032 Old Auction Road, Manheim, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Cafe U LLC, 2323 Oregon Pike, Sept. 13. Pass. Prepackaged sandwiches are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and the allergen warning statement. Prepackaged sandwiches are not labeled properly with an ingredient and distributed-by statement. Black slime on the inner walls of the icemaker and a pink slime on the ice-making components. A gallon of reduced-fat milk with a sell-by date of Sept. 7 being used in drinks. Four half-pints of 2% reduced milk with a sell-by date of Sept. 5, Three half-pints of fat-free milk with a sell-by of date of Sept. 7 and one half-pint of whole milk with a sell-by date of Sept. 7 being offered for sale.

Denver Lions Club, temporary food service Type 3, Denver Fair, Denver, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Ignite Ministries, temporary food service Type 3, Denver Fair, Denver, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

JR’s Brisket & Gourmet Sandwiches, mobile food facility Type 3, 125 Hawthorne Drive, Denver, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Lara Grocery Store, 527 W. King St., Sept. 13. Fail. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Food-contact surfaces in food-prep area were not clean to sight and touch; repair cove molding throughout. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect activity throughout facility but facility does have a pest control program. Clean floor in identified areas. Food facility is using and offering for sale foods prepared in an unapproved private home. Prepackaged food stored in a unclean area of the facility. Provide sanitizer. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink in the food-prep and ware-washing areas. Commercially processed ready-to-eat food in the reach-in unit and held more than 48 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Little Britain Store, 10 N. Little Britain Road, Quarryville, Sept. 13. Fail. Eggs were held at 52 F in the small refrigeration unit, rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded. The walk-in freezer door is damaged and does not close properly and needs to be replaced. Cold-hold unit is not maintaining the minimum required temperature of 41 F or less. Four gallons of grease-cutter-type chemical stored on a shelf above single-use items. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Moist residue accumulation on the soda nozzles on the self-serve soda unit. Outside waste-handling unit had drain plug removed. Plastic buckets in the hand-wash sink and food employees not able to wash hands; corrected. Overhead garage door in the warehouse area has a gap on the bottom and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents.

Little Greek Fair, temporary food service Type 3, Denver Fair, Denver, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Meadia Heights Golf Club, 400 Golf Road, complaint, Sept. 13. Pass. Dark residue on air vents in the bar area.

Real Icy Treats, temporary food service Type 3, Denver Fair, Denver, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Schoeneck Area Lions Club, temporary food service Type 4, Denver Fair, Denver, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Smith Middle School, 645 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Solanco Fair Association, S. Lime St., P.O. Box 4, Quarryville, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Solanco High School, 585 Solanco Road, Quarryville, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Swift Middle School/Clermont Elementary, 1866 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Walgreens No. 9876, 1262 Lititz Pike, Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Dogwood Cafe, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, opening, Sept. 12. Pass. No violations.

Galley, 40 James St., Millersville, Sept. 12. Pass. The double doors at the loading dock have a gap at the bottom and do not prevent the entry of insects or rodents.

Hans Herr Elementary School, P.O. Box 428, Lampeter, Sept. 12. Pass. No violations.

Martic Elementary School, 266 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood, Sept. 12. Pass. No violations.

Marticville Middle School, 356 Frogtown Road, Pequea, Sept. 12. Pass. No violations.

New Friendly Mini Market, 401 N. Queen St., follow-up, Sept. 12. Fail. Remove cardboard from floor. Prepackaged food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and nutritional facts. Hand-wash sink blocked by nonfood items. Repair ceiling as identified in inspection. Clean floors throughout.

Our Everest Grocery, 1621 Columbia Ave., change of owner, Sept. 12. Pass. Cardboard, which is not nonabsorbent or easily cleanable, being used to line shelves for vegetables. Food facility is offering for sale foods (baked goods) prepared in an unapproved private home. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Rocky Springs Entertainment Center, 1495 Millport Road, Sept. 12. Pass. Milk being used for consumption with expired sell-by date. Two ice scoop holders with moist residue in the bottom of the holder; cleaned.

Simply From Scratch, 555 S. Water St., Sept. 12. Pass. No violations.

Starbucks, 9 N. George St., Millersville, Sept. 12. Pass. No violations.

The Anchor@Millersville University, North George and James streets, Millersville, Sept. 12. Pass. Four half-gallons of chocolate milk were offered for sale with expired sell-by date; items discarded.

The Twisted Spoon, 221 E. Frederick St., Sept. 12. Pass. No violations.

Upper Deck, 40 James St., Millersville, Sept. 12. Pass. Moist residue on the bakery walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.

Turkey Hill No. 324, 168 Toddy Drive, East Earl, Sept. 11. Fail. Broken paper towel dispenser in the kitchen area above hand-wash sink. Air ducts throughout the facility need cleaned or filters changed as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air. Mops are not being hung to air dry. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the state food code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Food-cooling units in food-display area have an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food-contact surfaces. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Construction dust buildup on food-preparation surfaces; food voluntarily disposed of. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. food-preparation surfaces in the kitchen area, a food-contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by chemical containers and paperwork and not accessible at all times for employee use. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area being used as a food-preparation sink as evidenced by broken spoon in the sink. Broken ceiling tiles in kitchen area. The kitchen and food-storage area of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Working container of cleaners, sanitizers and a box motor oil were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment and single-service articles in the kitchen and food-storage area.