The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Kona Ice of Lancaster, PA, mobile food facility Type 3, 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, opening, March 31. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster County Youth Intervention, 235 Circle Ave., March 31. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Rec Commission, 525 Fairview Ave., March 31. Pass. No violations.

My Herbal Apothecary, 347 N. Plum St., March 31. Pass. No violations.

Rolled Cold Creamery LLC, 3526 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, March 31. Pass. No violations.

Soaring Eagle Farm, 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, change of owner, March 31. Pass. No violations.

Taylor Chip, 23 Center St., Intercourse, March 31. Pass. No violations.

Tec Centro, 102 Chester St., March 31. Pass. No violations.

4E’s Latin Cuisine, 100 S. Queen St., follow-up, March 30. Pass. No violations.

Akhi Sushi, 100 S. Queen St., follow-up, March 30. Pass. No violations.

Alessio’s Pizza & Grill, 5360 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 9, Gap, March 30. Pass. No violations.

AMVETS Post 136 Home Association, 614 S. State St., Ephrata, March 30. Pass. No violations.

Dollar General No. 11288, 5373 Lincoln Highway East, Gap, March 30. Pass. No violations.

Golden Wall, 5360 Lincoln Highway, Suite 11, Gap, March 30. Pass. No violations.

New Friendly Mini Market, 401 N. Queen St., March 30. Fail. Raw products stored above juice in reach-in refrigeration unit. Soda and food stored directly on the floor throughout the facility, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Commercially prepackaged grab-and-go food items are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Remove cardboard on shelves throughout facility. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The hand-wash sink in the warewash area was blocked by boxes and not accessible at all times for employee use. Repair or replace floor tiles throughout facility. Organize and declutter entire facility. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Containers of cleaning products are stored above or on the same shelf with food.

Nitrauer School, 811 Ashbourne Ave., March 30. Pass. No violations.

Park City Diner, 884 Plaza Parkway, March 30. Fail. Soups and gravies, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, in the walk-in cooler were not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard or use-by date of no more than seven days and require discarding. A black residue inside the fan guards of both walk-in coolers. Old milk splatter on the underside of the milkshake mixers. Old, hardened food residue on the underside of the mixer and splash guard. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an accredited certified food manager program. Facility has an employee who has taken food safety training program and is waiting for test results. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the food code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection. Raw chicken stored above raw beef in the walk-in cooler. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Several employees’ open beverage containers were on shelves above the food preparation area; prior violation Feb. 22, 2022. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the chlorine bleach in the mechanical dishwasher; prior violation Feb. 22, 2022. The hand-wash sink just inside the door to the kitchen was blocked by a large, white bucket and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Pizzeria 211, 100 S. Queen St., follow-up, March 30. Pass. No violations.

Psychedeli MFT LLC, 24 E. King St., March 30. Pass. No violations.

Schaeffer School, 875 Pleasure Road, March 30. Pass. No violations.

Snowfox Sushi at Weis No. 79, 331 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, March 30. Pass. During preparation, tray of sushi and sashimi were held at room temperature and were 61 to 64 F internally in the prep area, rather than 41 F or below as required. The time from assembly to the time the temperatures were taken exceeded an hour. The affected foods were voluntarily discarded as per the instructions of the owner.

Starbucks Coffee No. 67286, 5360 Lincoln Highway, Gap, March 30. Pass. No violations.

Sushi Sang, 24 E. King St., opening, March 30. Pass. No violations.

Tacos Del Soul LLC, 24 E. King St., March 30. Pass. No violations.

Tellus 360, 24 E. King St., follow-up, March 30. Pass. No violations.

Villa Nova, 1308 Harrisburg Pike, March 30. Pass. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for monitoring the rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. Many small, winged insects inside these bottles of alcohol: Canadian Club, Seagrams VO Canadian, Johnnie Walker Black Label, Grand Mariner, Dewars White Label, and Old Grandad. Milk used in drinks had a sell-by date of March 20. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. A black residue on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Old food splatter on the upper interior of the microwave. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an accredited certified food manager program. Facility has an employee who has enrolled in a food safety course. Raw chicken stored above soup in the walk-in cooler.

Caruso’s Italian Restaurant, 2036 Main St., Rothsville, March 29. Pass. Deli meats and mozzarella, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, in the walk-in area was not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard or use-by date of no more than seven days. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by lettuce in the sink. Wet-wiping cloths in different areas in the kitchen not being stored in sanitizer solution: on cutting board and food prep table.

Chick-Fil-A, 2467 Lincoln Highway East, March 29. Pass. No violations.

Chipotle Mexican Grill 3864, 2232 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 140, March 29. Pass. No violations.

Country Inn & Suites Of Lancaster, 2260 Lincoln Highway East, March 29. Pass. No violations.

Ephrata Beverage, 36 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, change of owner, March 29. Pass. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink in the food prep/warewashing area.

Fairfield Inn By Marriott, 150 Granite Run Drive, complaint, March 29. Pass. No violations.

GSK Marietta Cafe, 325 N. Bridge St., Building 26, Marietta, opening, March 29. Pass. Two ceiling tiles and the air vent above the ovens in the prep area of the food facility had an accumulation of dust and dirt. In the utility closet, mop heads stored in bucket and not being hung to air-dry.

Hurricane Pizza And Grill, 4031 Columbia Ave., Columbia, March 29. Pass. Paper towels were not available at the hand-wash sinks in the downstairs bar area. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the downstairs bar area. Half-and-half used for drinks beyond the sell-by date. The upper interior of the microwave is chipping, subjecting food to possible contamination. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Ice and soda in the hand-wash sink at the upstairs bar. Water leaking from a pipe beneath the prep sink. The exit door downstairs near the restroom has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Javateas At Ephrata Hospital, 175 Martin Ave., Ephrata, March 29. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Hair clips do not cover hair. Prepackaged baked items are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed by statement. Prepackaged baked items are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 9” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement.

Lancaster County Christian School, 2384 New Holland Pike, March 29. Pass. Single-service, single-use articles (sauce cups, containers, lids) stored in the storage area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

Letort Elementary School, 561 Letort Road, Washington Boro, March 29. Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — two-compartment produce sink leaking at the hot water spigot. A small accumulation of ice under the condenser fans in the walk-in freezer.

Rushi Petroleum, 2270 New Holland Pike, March 29. Pass. Food facility is using or offering for sale Delta King THC CBD Gummies, which contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Raw shell eggs stored above sandwiches in the reach-in cooler. Bedding materials, a blanket and pillow in the food facility, indicating use of the food facility as living or sleeping quarters. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the women’s room to remind food employees to wash their hands. Old unused equipment and extreme clutter stored in back area should be removed from food facility. The back of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Square Mile Public House, 14 W. Main St., Mountville, complaint, March 29. Pass. No violations.

Staples No. 0138, 1296 Lititz Pike, March 29. Pass. No violations.

Tru By Hilton Lancaster East, 2320 Lincoln Highway, change of owner, March 29. Pass. No violations.

Warwick Middle School, 401 Maple St., Lititz, March 29. Pass. Pressure-measuring device for the water supply line for hot water sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing equipment is inoperable and not displaying a range of 15-25 psi. Three dish racks in warewashing area stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor as required.

Warwick High School, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz, March 29. Pass. An inoperable light bulb in the walk-in cooler.

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, 169 Martin Ave., Ephrata, March 29. Pass. Salad and drinks placed at the front of the open self-serve display were held at 44 F, rather than 41 F or below as required. The affected products were voluntarily discarded. Products further in the case were at safe temperatures. Assorted food containers on the drying shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying.

Boardwalk Fries, 100 Park City Center, L213, follow-up, March 28. Pass. No violations.

Callaloo Trinidadian Kitchen LLC, 351 N. Mulberry St., follow-up, March 28. Pass. No violations.

City Deli, 202 E. King St., follow-up, March 28. Pass. No violations.

Duke On Liberty, 1002 N. Duke St., March 28. Pass. Ice building up in freezer; it is being defrosted. Ice building up inside bottom area of freezer in the basement. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Giant Food Store No. 6548, 106 Willow Valley Square, March 28. Pass. No violations.

Hissho Sushi at Giant 6548, 106 Willow Valley Square, March 28. Pass. No violations.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl, March 28. Pass. Plastic food containers and lids are split or cracked and not easily cleaned. Food processor and assorted containers had food or label residue and were not not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces of storage containers not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying.

Thyme And Seasons, 62 Pitney Road, March 28. Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 063, 441 W. Main St., Mount Joy, March 28. Pass. Deli: container of breaded chicken tenders near sandwich prep area were held at 59 F, rather than 41 F or below as required; corrected. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing bucket was 100 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Bakery: rotating oven in the baking area with encrusted grease and soil accumulation in the duct and hood system. Produce: the quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing bucket was 0 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions.

Ynoa Deli Grocery, 546 E. King St., follow-up, March 28. Pass. No violations.

A & M Pizza, 39 Market Square, Manheim, follow-up, March 27. Pass. No violations.

Arthur’s At Eden Resort, 222 Eden Road, March 27. Pass. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (supreme sauce and red sauce) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours in the reach-in cooler is not being date-marked. Fried cheesecake, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility but beyond the seven-day use-by or sell-by date and requires discarding. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher at the bar was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. The hand-wash sink in the back near the exit door was blocked by a sanitizer bucket and not accessible at all times for employee use. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the drain pipe of the hand-wash sink near the exit door.

Brecht School, 1250 Lititz Pike, March 27. Pass. No violations.

Central Manor Elementary School, 3717 Blue Rock Road, Washington Boro, March 27. Pass. No violations.

Community Natural Foods, 128 E. Main St., New Holland, March 27. Pass. No violations.

Francesco’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 30 S. Main St., Manheim, March 27. Pass. Three food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats; corrected. In-use two fly strips hung directly above food prep area in kitchen and near three-compartment sink; corrected. A container with slices of ham, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, in the reach-in refrigerator area was not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard or use-by date of no more than seven days and requires discarding; corrected. Metal shaving on the flat surface of the cutting blade of the can opener on food prep table; corrected. A potato slicer, a food contact surface, had old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch; corrected. Paper towel not available at the hand-wash sink near three-compartment sink area; corrected

Ginger Asian Kitchen, 320 Rohrerstown Road, March 27. Pass. An open employee’s beverage container was on a shelf above a food preparation table in the back; repeat violation of 2022. Pork chops thawing at room temperature in the three-compartment sink, which is not an approved thawing method; repeat violation of 2022. A hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use; repeat violation of 2022. Old food residue and lids to blenders in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing; repeat violation of 2022.

Pizza Hut No. 36851, 114 Centerville Road, March 27. Pass. Old food residue and grease inside plastic and metal food containers, stored on the shelf in the back. A gray, tacky buildup on the outside of metal food containers that are stacked. A grease buildup beneath the fryers, castors and floor beneath the fryers. A grease buildup and tackiness on all green carts. A gross residue buildup on the wall behind and on the mechanical dishwasher. Static dust on the fume hood above the fryer. The hand-wash sink in the back does not have single-use towels or continuous towels.

Staples No. 0690, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 700, March 27. Pass. No violations.

Subway 45080, 19 E. King St., follow-up, March 27. Pass. No violations.