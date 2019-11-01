The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture,, 866-366-3723 a risk-based” inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.
Blue Ribbon Pizza, 955 N. State Road, Ephrata, change of owner, Oct. 18. No violations.
Bob Evans No. 320, 3000 Hempland Road, complaint, Oct. 18. Food employee personal belongings, purse, touching plates, although lockers are provided. Raw shell eggs were held at 52 F, at the make station, rather than 41 F or below as required. An open employee’s beverage container was sitting on top of the cooling unit at the make station. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility for raw shell eggs without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.
Ciro’s Italian Bistro, 605 Richmond Drive, complaint, Oct. 18. No violations.
Eshleman Elementary School, 545 Leaman Ave., Millersville, Oct. 18. No violations.
Gravie + Commons, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd, Suite 45, Lititz, Oct. 18. Food handler wearing a bracelet. Food handler not wearing a beard net or hair covering. Food handler standing near grill with gloved hands on hips. In-use tongs found stored on pizza oven handle rather than on a clean surface. Several deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required; repeat violation. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control pizza, a ready-to-eatfood without documentation. Prepackaged David’s Cookies do not contain any ingredient labeling.
Hambright Elementary School, 3000 Charlestown Road, Oct. 18. No violations.
Hoss’s Steak & Sea House No. 37, 840 N. Hanover St., Elizabethtown, complaint, Oct. 18. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sinks in the restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands. Fan at dessert bar has static dust accumulations.
Laura the Cookie Lady, 30 E. Main St., Ephrata, Oct. 18. Some labels lack FDA food coloring as an ingredient.
Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road, Oct. 18. Five half-pints of strawberry milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date;.discarded.
Marauder Express-MFF3, 40 James St., Millersville, Oct. 18. No violations.
P. F. Chang’s, 1577 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, Oct. 18. An employee at the cook line preparing food, not wearing a beard net until realizing an inspection was occurring.
Pine View Dairy, 2225 New Danville Pike, Oct. 18. Three half-gallons of Orange milk offered for sale with expired sell-by-date; discarded.
Subway, 322 Honeysuckle Drive, Marietta, Oct. 18. Stagnant water and residue inside the drip tray at the drink station. Tattered and torn black bread forms, posing possible physical contamination of bread. Black bread forms, all stored as clean, have old bread residue on the inside and outside. A pink and tan residue inside the soda nozzles.
Tobias S Frogg, 1766 Columbia Ave., follow-up, Oct. 18. Static dust on a portable fan in the dish washing room. A black residue inside the ice maker.
Bart-Colerain Elementary School, 1336 Noble Road, Christiana, Oct. 17. No violations.
Donegal Intermediate School, 1175 River Road, Marietta, Oct. 17. No violations.
Five Guys Burgers and Fries No. 0233, 2090 Lincoln East Highway, Oct. 17. No violations.
Golden Corral, 2291 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Oct. 17. No violations.
McDonald’s No. 33998, 2000 Strickler Road, Manheim, follow-up, Oct. 17. Nonfood contact surface, cabinet under soda station, has syrup residue on shelf.
Mom’s Table MFF 4, 11 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz. opening, Oct. 17. Well water hasn’t been tested for coliform bacteria, nitrates and nitrites. Ventilation system does not adequately cover grill and fryer.
Reel Cinemas, 1500 Christopher Way, opening, Oct. 17. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the cooling units. Food facility does not have test strips available for the quaternary ammonia tablets. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sinks in the food preparation area and the bar to remind food employees to wash their hands.
Solanco High School, 585 Solanco Road, Quarryville, Oct. 17. No violations.
St Catherine of Siena Church, 955 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, Oct. 17. No violations.
10 Hour Daycare Center, LLC, 452 S. Duke St., Oct. 16. No violations.
Blue Pacific Sushi & Grill, 1500 Oregon Pike, Oct. 16. A burnt grease residue under the grill in the food preparation area. The window screen in the dish washing room is not sealed at the bottom and no longer protects against insects.
Castle Roller Skating Inc., 1400 Elm Road, Oct. 16. No violations.
Checkers Bistro, 389 Harrisburg Pike, follow-up, Oct. 16. No violations.
Chesterbrook Academy, 132 North Pointe Blvd, Oct. 16. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area to remind food employees to wash their hands. A substantial amount of old food residue inside the microwave. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Hand-washing aids and devices at the two-compartment sink not designated for hand-washing. Ceiling tile missing in the back storage area and needs to be replaced.
Eli’s Place, 371 E. Main St., Leola, Oct. 16. Sausage gravy and spaghetti refrigerated, ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use-by date; discarded. Tongs found stored on handle of fryer rather than a clean surface. Food handler chewing gum. Dried food residue on slicer blade and housing. Slicer last used the previous day. Gauge on low-temp dishwasher only went up to 100 F rather than 140 F for the wash and rinse cycles as stated on data plate. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Machine needed priming and was corrected during time of inspection.
Ephrata Pizza Shoppe, 43 E. Main St., Ephrata, Oct. 16. Food handler not wearing a hair restraint. Deli meats, cheese, cut tomatoes, and lettuce in bain marie measured 48 F to 55 F rather than 41 F or less; discarded. Old food residue on can opener blade.
Family Dollar Store No. 21855, 930 S. Duke St., Oct. 16. No violations.
Farmersville Butcher Shop, 37 W. Farmersville Road, Oct. 16. Well water has only been tested for coliform bacteria and not nitrates or nitrites.
Kindercare Learning Center, 1849 Charter Lane, Oct. 16. The upper inner covering of the lid of the chest freezer is broken and has exposed insulation. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Ceiling tile missing in the back storage area and needs to be replaced.
Lampeter Church of the Brethren, 1900 Lampeter Road, Oct. 16. No violations.
LGH Outtakes, 540 N. Duke St., first floor, Oct. 16. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in refrigeration display; corrected on site.
Little Dreams Child Care Center, LLC, 25 E. New St., Oct. 16. No violations.
Olive Garden No. 1742, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Oct. 16. A moist residue accumulation under the soda unit located at the beverage service area. Dried food debris in the bottom of the hot and cold plate holding units; cleaned. The floor drains in the bar area have a dark moist residue accumulation. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain pipe leaking at the hand-wash sink in the warewash area. Employee beverage cup on top of the VacuSeal unit. Bulk food containers not labeled with the common name of the food product. Dried residue on the ceiling of two microwave ovens; cleaned. Moist dark residue on the soda gun located in the bar area; cleaned.
Open Arms Christian Childcare Center, 40 E. Orange St., Oct. 16. No violations.
Pitbullz Pizza, 752 E. Ross St., opening, Oct. 16. No violations.
Weaverland Valley FC Fresh Express, MFF4, 1606 Main St., East Earl, Oct. 16. No violations.
Bistro Barberet and Bakery, 26 E. King St., follow-up, Oct. 15. No violations.
Chuck E. Cheese’s No. 540, 2020 Fruitville Pike, Oct. 15. A white, mildew-like residue on the shelves of the walk-in cooler. A pink residue inside the hand-wash sink. A working container in the food preparation area, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand wash. Food employee preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Condensate dripping from an uninsulated pipe from the cooling unit into clean pizza pans stored in the walk-in cooler. Cheese, potato salad, macaroni salad, assorted dressings, sliced vegetables, cottage cheese and spinach were held at 61 F in the reach-in cooler, rather than 41 F or below as required. The unit had been unplugged, food was disposed of.
Conestoga Valley Middle School, 500 Mount Sidney Road, Oct. 15. No violations.
Conestoga Valley High School, 2110 Horseshoe Road, Oct. 15. Ice build-up on the condensing unit in the walk-in freezer.
Garden Spot Fire Rescue - Blue Ball Trailer, 4305 Division Highway, Blue Ball, Oct. 15. No violations.
House of Tacos, 245 W. King St., Oct. 15. No violations.
Luthercare, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, Oct. 15. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. An accumulation of food debris under storage room shelves in kitchen. Internal temperature of cheese in salad bain-marie measured 45 F rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded.
Piper Belles BBQ (MFF Type 3), PO Box 561, Mount Joy, Oct. 15. No violations.
Saladworks, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 806, Oct. 15. Soup was held at 124 F, rather than 135 F or above as required; discarded. Roasted broccoli cooling at room temperature, which is not a proper cooling method. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the salad prep area; corrected.
Taco Bell No. 26255, 2040 Lincoln Highway East, Oct. 15. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. A gap between the floor tiles around the floor drain in the kitchen area. Tile grout is worn and needs regrouted.
China Party, 100 Park City Center, L243, Oct. 14. Walls in the soda syrup storage area, a nonfood contact surface, is not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of static dust. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in refrigerator, is not being date marked; repeat violation.