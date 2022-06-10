The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

America’s Auto Auction, 1040 Commercial Ave., East Petersburg, June 3. Pass. A food employee certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. Facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course for managers. The mixer’s bearing or gear box is dripping or leaking lubricant onto the food-contact surface. The exit door in the back of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Blue Ball Bar-B-Que MFF4, 1086 Sunset Ave., East Earl, June 3. Pass. Raw chicken was stored above ready-to-eat foods; corrected.

Bulldawg BBQ LLC/CCHD, No. 938, 84 Eden Road, Quarryville, June 3. Pass. No violations.

Columbia Kettle Works, 40 N. Third St., Columbia, complaint, June 3. Pass. No violations.

Dairy Queen No. 14828, 1935 Columbia Ave., complaint, June 3. Pass. No violations.

Historic Revere Tavern Inn, 3063 Lincoln Highway Route 30, Paradise, June 3. Pass. No violations.

King’s Bakery, 1540 Beaver Valley Pike, Willow Street, opening, June 3. Pass. No violations.

Primo Hoagies, 1000 Lititz Pike, Lititz, complaint, June 3. Pass. No violations.

Brisas Del Caribe, 407 E. King St., complaint, June 2. Fail. No documentation of cleanup and disinfection for norovirus. Wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition in food-prep area. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility in the walk-in for more than 48 hours is not being date marked. Thermometers to measure temperature of food not available in all areas with the exception of walk-in. Multiple food ingredient storage containers in the food-prep area are not labeled with the common name of the food. In-use utensils on multiple surfaces and areas not easily cleanable and sanitized. Multiple food items stored in a unclean walk-in refrigeration unit. Food was held at 45 F in the walk-in unit, rather than 41 F or below as required. Maintain outer premises. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Multiple food items in the walk-in stored open with no covering. Sanitizer not available at facility. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Nonfood-contact surfaces throughout facility not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Replace floor covering throughout facility. Moldy produce in the walk-in area. Rice was held at 98 F in the steam table area, rather than 135 F or above as required. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Repair holes in walk-in refrigeration unit. Multiple food-contact surfaces, were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. The hand-wash sink in the food-prep area was blocked by a pan and not accessible at all times for employee use. Walls in the food-prep area are not sealed to provide a smooth, nonabsorbent, easily cleanable surface. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food-prep area. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the food-prep area. Ceiling tiles missing in the food-prep area and need replaced. Mop sink area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent and insect activity throughout areas of facility, but facility does have a pest control program.

No. 1 Chinese Restaurant, 1620 Lincoln Highway East, follow-up, June 2. Pass. No violations.

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2246 Lincoln Highway East, opening, June 2. Pass. No violations.

Route 30 Diner, 2575 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, June 2. Pass. Two gallons of chocolate milk used for serving the consumer by the glass was beyond the sell-by date; discarded.

Sabor Cibaeno Grocery, 300 Coral St., complaint, June 2. Fail. Food stored directly on the floor in grocery area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Food employees in food-prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Soap was not available in food-prep area. Commercially processed ready-to-eat food in the reach-in refrigeration unit and held more than 48 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in hot-holding equipment and identified refrigeration unit. The hand-wash sink in the food-prep area was blocked by a bowl and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Scoops Ice Cream & Grill MFF3, XHG-7087, 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, June 2. Pass. Service window is open, unscreened and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Scoops Ice Cream & Grille, 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, June 2. Pass. No violations.

Scoops Ice Cream & Grille MFF3, ZJS-9618, 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, June 2. Pass. No violations.

Scoops Ice Cream & Grille MFF3, XMW-9513, 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, June 2. Pass. No violations.

The Oasis MFF3, 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, opening, June 2. Pass. No violations.

Zook’s Chicken Pies, 3427 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, June 2. Pass. No violations.

2D Distillery, 196 Doe Run Road, Manheim, June 1. Pass. No violations.

Auntie Anne’s, No. 203, TFF3, 108 Buckingham Lane, Gordonville, June 1. Pass. No violations.

Auntie Anne’s, No. 111, MFF3, XFK0251, 108 Buckingham Lane, Gordonville, opening, June 1. Pass. No violations.

Brooklyn Joe’s MFF4, 808 E. Main St., New Holland, opening, June 1. Pass. No violations.

Dimaria’s Pizza & Italian Kitchen, 1278 Division Highway, Ephrata, June 1. Pass. No violations.

Elva’s Cafe, 50 Durlach Road, Ephrata, June 1. Pass. No violations.

Family Dollar, No. 2989, 130 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, June 1. Pass. Raw bacon stored above ready-to-eat lunch meats in refrigerator; corrected.

Guacamole Specialist MFF3, 511 Oak Grove Drive, June 1. Pass. No violations.

Hennigan’s, 1990 W. Main St., Mount Joy, June 1. Pass. An insect-control device, fly strips, throughout the kitchen area with potential to contaminate food, equipment and utensils. Steaks, burgers and egg foods are served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent or placard) is not provided to the consumer. Corrected by reprinting menus to include. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Interior of stand-up refrigeration equipment in cook line area with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood-contact surfaces. Walls in the cook line area are made of smooth fiberglass-reinforced panels that are cracked, roughened and peeling and not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

House Of Tacos, 2042 W. Main St., Mount Joy, follow-up, June 1. Pass. Bag of onions stored on the floor rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Food litter on floor under fryers.

Jade Garden Ming, 937 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 1. Pass. Assorted containers on the drying shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Clean food equipment or utensils in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air-drying (wet-nesting).

Subway, No. 27349, 1077 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, June 1. Pass. Drink dispenser utensils being stored in solution with white biofilm growth floating inside.

Turkey Hill Minit Market, No. 307, 2171 Columbia Ave., June 1. Pass. Single-service, single-use articles (straws) stored in the back directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Milk stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. The toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing; repeat violation of 2021.

Walk-O-Taco, 120 N. Duke St., June 1. Pass. No violations.

Weathered Vineyards Tasting Room and B&B at Smithton Inn, 900 W. Main St., Ephrata, June 1. Pass. No violations.

7-Eleven Store, 2009 State Road, opening, May 31. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course for managers. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Countryside Soft Pretzels, 2966 Stumptown Road, Ronks, May 31. Pass. No violations.

Countryside Roadstand, 2980 Stumptown Road, Ronks, May 31. Pass. No violations.

Five Happy Lemons MFF3, 705 Graystone Road, front of Building 1, Manheim, change of owner, May 31. Pass. No violations.

Gumbas Co. at Root’s Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, May 31. Pass. No violations.

Herr’s Fruit Farm, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, May 31. Pass. No violations.

Isaac’s of Strasburg, 741 E. Strasburg Road, Strasburg, May 31. Pass. Food employees not wearing beard covers.

Jerusalem Middle Eastern Foods & Goods at Root’s Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, opening, May 31. Fail. Food facility has packaged food that is not labeled as required. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink in the food-prep area. Food employees are not able to clean their hands because a hand-wash sink is not available at the stand. Swollen, distressed canned items on display and intended for use or sale in the food facility. Jars of olives, cheese, and pickles in jars with cam lids were not under a vacuum. The lids were easily depressed and popped up when pressure was applied. Temperature-measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in refrigerated display equipment. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food facility person in charge not able to provide documentation that all foods are from an approved source.

Mama Noel, 705 Graystone Road, rear near Building 1, Manheim, May 31. Pass. Falafel prepared a day before the inspection was being held in bottom of bain-marie and was 54 F at 11 a.m. on the day of inspection, indicating the food was not cooled to 41 F within four hours as required. There were no cooling logs to indicate proper cooling procedures. The food was voluntarily discarded. Several food items were held at 42 F to 43 F in the bain-marie next to the warm falafel, rather than 41 F or below as required.

Mick’s All American Pub, 2428 Willow Street Pike, May 31. Pass. Grease accumulation on the grease hood vent filters above the fryer units.

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 1054C Lititz Pike, Lititz, complaint, May 31. Pass. Food debris and a grease buildup on the floor beneath equipment. Grease buildup on the pipes behind equipment. A residue buildup at the floor/wall juncture in the front food-preparation area.

Mulberry Thrill, 100 W. Market St., rear, Marietta, May 31. Pass. No violations.

One Stop One Store, 309 Chestnut St., Bainbridge, May 31. Pass. Food facility does not have available quaternary sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restroom or ware washing areas to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected. One 16-ounce container of 2% white milk offered for sale beyond the manufacturer’s expiration date (5/30); corrected. A container of half-and-half stored at room temperature at the self-serve coffee station; corrected. Canned spray insecticides in the food-preparation area not labeled by the manufacturer as approved for use in a food facility; corrected.

Parma Pizza and Grill, 301 Main St., Landisville, May 31. Fail. Static dust on the fan guards in the walk-cooler. Water leaking from the pipe beneath the hand-wash sink in the women’s room. Water leaking from the pipe of the spray-wand at the three-compartment sink. The wall to the left of the three-compartment sink is cracked, roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Food employee preparing food in the back wearing a wristwatch.

Skip’s Food Truck MFF4, 138 N. Groffdale Road, New Holland, opening, May 31. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market, No. 079, 1004 Harrisburg Pike, follow-up, May 31. Fail. Toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Mops are not being hung to air dry. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by a box of Mike’s Lemonade and two cans and not accessible at all times for employee use; corrected. Assorted boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. No sign or placard for apples advising customers to wash the apples prior to consuming them; repeat. Food facility does not have available three stoppers for the three-compartment sink and cannot conduct proper wash/rinse/sanitize on food equipment and utensils. Floor tiles are missing in front of the three-compartment sink. Static dust on ceiling vents in the back area.