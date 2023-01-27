The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Blazin J’s, 15 E. King St., complaint, Jan. 20. Fail. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Clean floors throughout. Clean shelves throughout. Repair hole in front food prep area by milkshake station.

Blessing Food Store, 24 W. Clay St., Jan. 20. Pass. No violations.

Centerville Diner No. 2, 740 E. Main St., Mount Joy, opening, Jan. 20. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required in the kitchen area. Door located in the kitchen area to have a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

El Tio Mini Market, 320 S. Lime St., Jan. 20. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food facility is using/offering for sale foods prepared in an unapproved private home. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Floor/wall/ceiling in the display floor area is made of wood and is cracked/roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Ceiling in the food prep area is made of dry wall and is cracked/roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Food in reach-in refrigeration unit shelves lined with cardboard rather than with a surface that is nonabsorbent and easily cleanable. Food stored directly on the floor in dry storage area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Consumer self-service baked goods area for ready-to-eat foods not provided with suitable utensils or dispensing method to prevent contamination. Food contact surface of prep table is not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching. Prepackaged food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Establishment to provide pesticide certification. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food located in the reach-in refrigeration unit, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Temperature-measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible throughout establishment.

Empanada Gourmet LLC, 2 W. Grant St., follow-up, Jan. 20. Pass. No violations.

Empanada Gourmet LLC, 46 N. Prince St., follow-up, Jan. 20. Pass. No violations.

Ephrata High School, 803 Oak Blvd., Ephrata, Jan. 20. Pass. No violations.

Ephrata Middle School, 957 Hammon Ave., Ephrata, Jan. 20. Pass. No violations.

Onions Cafe, 340 N. Queen St., follow-up, Jan. 20. Fail. Install mop sink.

Peking Palace Restaurant, 1025 Dillerville Road, Jan. 20. Fail. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Loose rubber door gaskets on the walk-in refrigeration cooling unit. Walls in the food prep area are not sealed to provide a smooth, nonabsorbent, easily cleanable surface. The hand-wash sink in the food prep area does not have single-use towels, continuous towels or air-drying device. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the bar area. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the bar area to remind food employees to wash their hands. A working container of cleaner/ sanitizer was stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment and/or single-service articles in the food prep area. Raw fish stored above ready-to-eat food in walk-in refrigeration unit. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food located in the walk-in and reach-in refrigeration units and held more than 48 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Identified cooking equipment in the food prep area with encrusted grease and soil accumulation. Cigarettes found on the shelf in the food prep area during the inspection. Identified food ingredient storage containers in the food prep area not labeled with the common name of the food. Food stored in reach-in refrigeration unit shelves lined with cardboard rather than with a surface that is nonabsorbent and easily cleanable. Identified food stored directly on the floor in dry storage area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Ready-to-eat foods are served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer. Food prep area, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Saife’s Middle Eastern Food, 2 N. Grant St., Jan. 20. Pass. No violations.

Shot And Bottle, 2 N. Queen St., follow-up, Jan. 20. Fail. Exposed food preparation in area under dusty ceiling tiles and wires and subject to potential contamination. Clean floors in bar area under equipment. Clean gaskets in bain-marie.

Stoltzfus Farms, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 20. Pass. No violations.

Brasilian Sweets And Treats, 347 N. Plum St., Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

Brownstown Career And Tech Center/School Cafe, 156 Snyder Road, Brownstown, Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

Brownstown Elementary School, School Lane, Brownstown, Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

Cafe One Eight, 18 W. Orange St., follow-up, Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

The Golden Whisk Bakery, 245 Locust St., Columbia, Jan. 19. Pass. Extreme peeling paint on the ceiling in the loading area. Some of the walls in the loading area are not smooth and easily cleanable. Clutter in the small closet around the side of the retail area. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Walls around the loading doors and at the base of the doors have several holes and is broken and in need of repair. The floor/wall juncture in the loading area is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. A child’s toys, a child’s chair, and a small cot in the loading area of the food facility indicates use of the food facility.

Groff’s Meats, 33 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, complaint, Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, 1050 Main St., Mount Joy, follow-up, Jan. 19. Pass. Two opened employee beverage containers in kitchen area above grill area; prior violation: Dec. 27, 2022.

La Petite Patisserie, 621 Harrisburg Ave., Jan. 19. Fail. Refrigerate butter; do not leave out on counter overnight. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Clean ice machine. Date and label throughout. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Leola Elementary School, 11 School Drive, Leola, Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

Lolli & Pops, 208 Park City Center, follow-up, Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

Our Mother Of Perpetual Help School, 330 Church Ave., Ephrata, Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

Reinholds Inn, 11 W. Main St., Reinholds, Jan. 19. Pass. Food preparation area under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination. French fry cutter not cleaned after past use. Nonfood contact surfaces such as shelving and overhead structures not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust.

Round 1 Bowling & Amusement, 100 Park City Center, follow-up, Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

Savoy Truffle Cakes LLC, 398 Harrisburg Ave., Suite 250, follow-up, Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

Stir Fry 88 Lancaster Inc., 142 Park City Center, follow-up, Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

The Imperial Restaurant, 26 E. Chestnut St., follow-up, Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

Wawa 8129, 2837 Main St., Morgantown, Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

Wyndridge Farm, 398 Harrisburg Ave., Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

340 BBQ By Keystone Catering, mobile food facility Type 4, 4034 E. Newport Road, Kinzers, opening, Jan. 18. Pass. No violations.

Akron Elementary School, 125 S. 11th St., Akron, Jan. 18. Pass. No violations.

Blue Ball Elementary School, 126 Ewell Road, East Earl, Jan. 18. Pass. No violations.

Clay Elementary School, 250 Clay School Road, Ephrata, Jan. 18. Pass. No violations.

Corner Butcher, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, change of owner, Jan. 18. Pass. Clean utensil stored between wall and three-compartment sink and not in a manner to avoid contamination; corrected. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected.

Keystone Catering LLC, 4034 E. Newport Road, Kinzers, opening, Jan. 18. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. Raw shell eggs stored above vegetables and shredded cheese in the reach-in cooler.

Little Dutch Cafe, 3068 Lebanon Road, Manheim, follow-up, Jan. 18. Pass. No violations.

Mission BBQ, 2002 Fruitville Pike, Jan. 18. Pass. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers. A brown, slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels not available for monitoring the rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. Old, hardened food residue on the splashguard of the mixer. Open containers of wrinkle remover and burn spray stored on the same shelf with single-service cups. Large containers of cut fries stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off the floor as required.

Olive Garden, 910 Plaza Blvd., follow-up, Jan. 18. Pass. No violations.

Stubby’s Bar And Grille, 701 Olde Hickory Road, Jan. 18. Fail. An employee’s open beverage container was on a shelf above food equipment near the mechanical dishwasher. An employee’s open beverage container (twist-cap) was stored in the reach-in freezer (not frozen) above an open container of breaded chicken; repeat violation of June 7, 2022. Food employee eating in the food preparation area as evidenced by partially consumed food stored on a cart near the "make-line." Same employee not wearing gloves and then donning them without a proper hand-washing. Food employees preparing food not wearing beard covers; repeat violation of 2021 and June 7, 2022. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine bleach in the mechanical dishwasher. Working containers in the bar area used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Food facility is using quaternary sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection; repeat violation June 7, 2022. Clean food equipment in the back area on a rack stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Food employees donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing; repeat violations of 2021 and June 7, 2022. Ice in the hand-wash sink at the bar area; repeat violation of June 7, 2022. A build-up of grease on the area of the salamander that hangs over the flat grill.

Cabrera Grocery III LLC, 201 W. Vine St., Jan. 17. Fail. Food facility does not have sanitizer. Insect activity around three-bowl sink area. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in identified refrigeration equipment. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Three-bowl sink used for storage of cleaning materials. Rusty shelving in reach-in refrigeration unit.

Chipotle Mexican Grill No. 2102, 2081 Fruitville Pike, complaint, Jan. 17. Pass. No violations.

Gran Sabor Latino, 120 N. Franklin St., Jan. 17. Fail. Flour storage container in the food prep area is not labeled with the common name of the food. Knife rack, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Repair or replace gaskets in hot-holding units. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Paint and seal wall in food prep area.

Inna’s Pierogi Shop, 2 W. Grant St., follow-up, Jan. 17. Pass. No violations.

Juke Box, 1703 New Holland Pike, Jan. 17. Pass. No violations

Lancaster Brewing Co., 302 N. Plum St., Jan. 17. Fail. Multiple food ingredient storage containers identified during the inspection are not labeled with the common name of the food. Knife stored between table edge and wall, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Test strips not available in warewash area. Identified food contact surfaces were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in bain-maries and walk-in refrigeration unit, is not being date marked. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Peeling paint in kitchen. Rusty shelving units in walk-in refrigeration unit and kitchen. Provide thermometer in ice cream freezer. Seal area in kitchen underneath warewash area. seal area of wood at bar area. Mops/brooms stored in warewash area with potential to contaminate food equipment and utensils.

Landis Run Elementary, 25 Blue Streak Blvd., Jan. 17. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Township High School, P.O. Box 5134, Jan. 17. Pass. Salads, a refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, in the food display unit was not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than seven days, and requires discarding.

Manheim Township Middle School, 155 School Road, Jan. 17. Pass. Subs, a refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, in the food display unit, was not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard or use-by date of no more than seven days and requires discarding.

Neff School, 21 Valley Road, Jan. 17. Pass. White and green film within milk coolers and a pungent smell; milk coolers were cleaned immediately.

Panera Bread No. 1992, 130 Roherstown Road, Jan. 17. Pass. Clean dish racks stored on the floor next to the dish washer. Food employee involved in food preparation wearing bracelets and watches. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers; prior violation Sept. 23, 2022. Crust and grime on top of the mechanical dishwasher.

The Steakout, 43 W. King St., Jan. 17. Fail. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the reach-in refrigeration unit, is not being date marked. Identified food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in multiple refrigeration units. The hand-wash sink in the food prep area was blocked and not accessible at all times for employee use. Wall in the food prep area is made of plaster and is cracked/ roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Food ingredient storage containers, in the food prep area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Food stored directly on the floor in dry storage area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Multiple food contact surfaces had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Customer self-service, single-use tableware not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Floor in the food prep area is made of wood and is not durable, smooth, nonporous, nonabsorbent.