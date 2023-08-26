The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Cheezy Grill, 216 W. Swatara Dr. Jonestown, Non-Routine Special Event, August 20. Pass. The bottom surface of one refrigerator has deteriorated and is no longer able to be properly cleaned. Owner was already planning to resurface this area.

Diva's Have To Eat, 321 S. 9th St. Lebanon, Non-Routine Special Event, August 20. Pass. Chicken was held at 91°F, in the food service area, rather than 135°F or above as required. Pork was held at 88°F, in the food service area, rather than 135°F or above as required.

Gus Deraco's Italian Sandwiches, 714 Cumberland St. Lebanon, Non-Routine Special Event, August 20. Pass. No violations.

Haj Paj Catering Llc Food Truck, 227 W. Main St. Annville, Non-Routine Special Event, August 20. Pass. The fan being used in the front of the mobile unit that was blowing into the prep area was very dirty. The handwash sink located in the mobile unit does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.

Sugar Mamas Cotton Candy Cart, 629 11th Ave. Lebanon, Non-Routine Special Event, August 20. Pass. No violations.

Italian Oven On Wheels, 110 Maple Ave. Myerstown, Non-Routine Special Event, August 18. Pass. A fly swatter and a wire brush were stored above the prep area. Corrected. A few food utensils were stored in a container that had food debris in it.

Lebanon Middle School Cafeteria, 350 N. Eighth St. Lebanon, Opening, August 18. Pass. No violations.

Lebanon School District Stadium Stands, 350 N. 8th St. Lebanon, August 18. Pass. No violations.

M & B Pizzeria Restaurant LLC, 701 Lehman St. Lebanon, Follow-up, August 18. Pass. Observed wet wiping cloths in prep area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Two items were dated 8/4 and one item was dated 7/26. The PIC said these dates were not correct and that the employees failed to change the date on the items. Cracked lid of a food storage container. Sanitizer was not used in the sanitizer sink at the time of the inspection although sanitizer and test strips were available. The door to the outside, located in the prep area of the food facility is being propped open.

Bell & Evans Retail Outlet, 154 W. Main St. Fredericksburg, August 16. Pass. No violations.

Gubba's, 123 E. Main St. Fredericksburg, August 16. Pass. Food employee observed in the front food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, or hats. Ice machine inner panel was observed to have mold and was not clean to sight and touch.

Hresko' S Bar-B-Q Pit Catering, 817 14th Ave. Lebanon, August 16. Pass. Can opener blade was observed to have old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

A&M Pizza, 626 Quentin Rd. Lebanon, August 15. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Interior of the microwave, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Observed clean food equipment on the lower of a prep table stored uncovered or not inverted. City Code requires all breakers in the panel box to be properly labeled.

Himalayan Groceries Palmyra LLC, 609 W. Main St. Unit 5 Palmyra, Change of Owner, August 15. Pass. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity (less than 15 rodent droppings) in the rear storage area.

Misago Bistro, 1800 W. Cumberland St. Lebanon, August 15. Pass. Scoop being stored in the ice storage container with handle touching the ice. Ice machine inner panel was observed to have mold and was not clean to sight and touch. Hood filters are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of grease.

Pa Dairymen's Association Truck 1 Pa Zpj-9548, mobile food facility Type 2, 440 Plaza Dr. Palmyra, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Penn Jersey Food Mart, 480 N. 5th St. Lebanon, Follow-up, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 812 Quentin Rd. Lebanon, August 15. Pass. One large plastic food container is broken on the corner. This item was not discarded at the time of the inspection. One small plastic food container had a surface that was deteriorated with hairline cracks and it could no longer be properly cleaned. Discarded.

The Timeless Café, 18 S. 8th St. Lebanon, August 15. Pass. The handle of one reach-in freezer is broken and covered with tape. Tape cannot be properly cleaned and should only be used for temporary repairs.