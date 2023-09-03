The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Good 2 Go, 500 E. Main St. Dallastown, August 25. Fail. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Observed visible evidence of rodent droppings in the coffee storage inside opened boxes of coffee, sugar and single use supplies. Food was discarded. Observed wet wiping cloths in food service area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Cleaning agents/sanitizers used to clean / sanitize equipment and utensils are not available for use during all hours of operation. Frozen slushy machines dispenser spouts, a food contact surface, had black mold-like substance build-up on insides and was not clean to sight and touch. Food Facility has a certified food employee, but a certified food employee was not available during all hours of operation, as evidenced by an inability to talk with the certified food employee during this inspection. The handwash sink in the food service area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device. Employee was using reusable hand towel to dry hands. Hand sink in the bathroom did not have soap or single use papertowels available. Corrected. Toilet tissue is not provided at each toilet. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents activity on shelves under coffee station, but facility does not have a pest control program. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed in the back storage area due to large accumulation of old equipment and debris. Observed poisonous or toxic material, Raid, weed killer, and wasp and hornet killer-other than those required for the operation and maintenance of a food facility stored on shelf over manual warewashing sinks.

Jino Sushi, 890 Country Club Rd. Dallastown, August 25. Pass. flour, cornstarch, sugar, flavorings and sauces and other ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. 3 food pans, a food contact surface, were observed to have old label residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected. The handwash sink in the kitchen food prep area was blocked by a tray of dishes that were air drying and not accessible at all times for employee use. Corrected. The handwash sink in the kitchen food prep area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device. Corrected.

Krua Thai Cafe, LLC, 45 E. Main St. Dallastown, August 25. Pass. Cooked noodles, cooked chicken and shrimp, sauces, cooked vegetables and other foods in the cold holding units is being stored open with no covering. Corrected. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food such as cooked noodles, cooked chicken and shrimp, curry sauce, cooked vegetables and other food items are prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cold hold units, is not being date marked. Corner ceiling and walls of dry storage area had signs of insect nesting and were in need of cleaning. Corrected. The water supply to the handwash sink in the food prep area was turned off. Corrected. Water supply turned back on at sink. Facility states they turn it off each night.

Plaza Azteca Mexican Grill, 1080 Carlisle St. Hanover, Opening, August 25. Pass. Bottom shelf under the small flattop grill rusted and in need or repair or replacing. Three-compartment sink is slow to drain and backing up into other basins of the sink indicating a clog and needs to be repaired. Fan grate covers in the walk-in cooler with accumulation of static dust and in need of cleaning.

Country Club Of York, 1400 Country Club Rd. York, August 24. Pass. Stabilizer of the meat slicer is damaged with hanging plastic in need of replacing. Fry baskets with loose and hanging wires that need to be repaired or replaced.

Country Club Of York-Golf Course Snack Bar, 1400 Country Club Rd. York, August 24. Pass. No violations.

Country Club Of York-Swimming Pool, 1400 Country Club Rd. York, August 24. Pass. No violations.

Forbidden City Chinese Restaurant, 3147 Cape Horn Rd. Red Lion, August 24. Pass. Observed wet wiping cloths throughout the facility, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Corrected. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety cooked rice, chicken tempura, sauces prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked. Corrected. Hood system is not adequate to remove heat and/or grease, as evidenced by grease collecting on the walls, ceilings, and fixtures. Unit is in need of cleaning or repair. Manual warewashing equipment observed with build up of filth and food residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. 6 food pans, a food contact surface, were observed to be stored as clean and had dried food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Corrected. Observed clean food pans and/or utensils in warewashing area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

Marcello's Pizza, 3149 Cape Horn Rd. Red Lion, August 24. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces to include walls around prep areas, corner wall and floor beside Pepsi BIB dispensers and area under fryer are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Musso's Pizzeria (Frank & Alex LLC), 406 E. Broadway, Red Lion, August 24. Fail. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Raw eggs stored above RTE celery and cut lettuce in the walk-in cooler. Observed open boxes of steak meat, hamburgers and mozzarella sticks unprotected in reach in freezer unit and subject to potential contamination due to excessive build-up of ice and frost that is falling onto the boxes. Contents of sandwich making station was held at or above 58°F, rather than 41°F or below as required. Corrected. Food was discarded. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food such as lunch meat, cheeses, cooked chicken wings, sauces, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in and cold holding units, is not being date marked. 2 storage bins holding cutting boards, food pans and lids, has non-food contact surfaces exposed to splash, spillage, or other food soiling, made of raw wood, an absorbent and rough material. Not enough drainboards, utensil racks, or tables to allow for storage of soiled and/or cleaned items before and after cleaning. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Sanitizers used to sanitize equipment and utensils are not available for use during all hours of operation. Corrected. can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected. pizza dough pans, a food contact surface, was observed to have black residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Exit screen door of the food facility has several gaps and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the kitchen area. Corrected. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the kitchen area. Corrected.

New Bridgeville Memorial Fire Co, 2870 Furnace Rd. Red Lion, August 24. Pass. No violations.

Sheetz Store #683, 5235 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, August 24. Pass. Food facility is offering for sale, Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Gummies, manufactured for Canopy Growth USA, Evergreen, CO., Wyld Elderberry and Huckleberry CBD Gummies, manufactured by Northwest Natural Goods, Clackamas, OR., Medterra Keep Calm, Sleep tight, and focus CBD Gummies, manufactured by Sensoril, Irvine, CA. and Charlottes Web Gummies distributed by Charlottes Wed Boulder Co, contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Fry Scoop located in clean dish storage area, is not in good repair or condition. Facility threw away scoop. Underside of coffee brewers Hot chocolate plastic parts and underside of hot holding of fry area, a food contact surface, was observed to have hanging grease, coffee or dried on powder residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected. Three-compartment sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap. Corrected. Working spray bottle of Sanit-yzer was observed in cabinet on sales floor stored with cups for frozen yogurt and Popping Boba Tea. Corrected.

Bayou Snow, mobile food facility Type T, 1812 Barrington Dr. York, August 23. Pass. No violations.

Bricker's French Fries #1500, 4735 Lewisberry Rd. Dover, August 23. Pass. No violations.

Colton Buser LLC @ Hellam Carnival, Franklin & Guy St. Hellam, August 23. Pass. No violations.

Dan's Cooking Can, 1070 Tower Rd. York, August 23. Pass. No violations.

Friends Of Kreutz Creek Valley Library TFS 3 @ The Hellam Carnival, W. Beaver St. Hellam, August 23. Pass. No violations.

Hellam Area Recreation Commission @ The Hellam Carnival, Franklin & Guy St. Hellam, August 23. Pass. No violations.

The Pit Shack II, LLC, mobile food facility Type 4, 4162 Orchard Rd. Stewartstown, August 23. Pass. No violations.

The Pit Shack, mobile food facility Type T, 4162 Orchard Rd. Stewartstown, August 23. Pass. No violations.

Wok Runner, 108 Winterstown Rd. Red Lion, August 23. Pass. No violations.

Charley's Philly Steaks, 1800 Loucks Rd. Ste 100 York, August 22. Pass. Observed wet wiping cloths in prep area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Black mold-like substance on caulking on the back splash - Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation mold build up. Observed clean food bins & Utensils in wash ware area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed 3 bay sink leaking underneath. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Employee personal items such as coat and hat and were observed in dry storage area, and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required.

Chick-Fil-A, 14665 Mt. Airy Rd. Shrewsbury, August 22. Pass. Food employees observed in kitchen area, not wearing beard covers. (CORRECTED). Back exit door located in the the rear area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Floors observed in back of house were extremely dusty and greasy. Observed food debris on floors throughout back of house.

Fresh Start Restaurant, 4345 W. Market St. York, August 22. Pass. Food Employees observed eating food in the food prep and service area. Corrected. Observed 5 cans of beans severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items observed in dry food storage area and intended for use.

Green Valley (Swimming Pool And Sports Club), 1725 Poplars Rd. York, August 22. Pass. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food (lunchmeat, cheese, gyro meat located in the Bain Maria, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Corrected. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the front counter area. Corrected. The handwash sink in the front counter area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device.Corrected. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the front counter area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Corrected. Working containers under sink area, used for storing degreaser and all purpose, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Corrected.

Son's Of Sicily, 14645 Mount Airy Rd. Shrewsbury, August 22. Pass. No violations.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1800 Loucks Unit A675, York, Follow-up, August 22. Pass. Observed a case of fresh bananas stored directly on the floor in back prep area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Corrected. Non-food contact surfaces throughout the facility to include the lids and shelves of cold hold units, counters around food prep areas and walls and floors, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed leaking below the 3 bay sink wash compartment. Observed a container of Raid, a poisonous or toxic material other than those required for the operation and maintenance of a food facility. Corrected.