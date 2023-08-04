The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Dan’s Pub, 201 W. Orange St., July 28. Pass. No violations.

Hills to Sea, 2 W. Grant St., July 28. Pass. No violations.

Maplehofe Dairy, 2 W. Grant St., follow-up, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Moravian Manor, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, July 28. Pass. Inside ice machine, a food contact surface in the kitchen area, was to have pink slime residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Soda machine chute, a food contact surface, was to have black residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Rita’s Italian Ice No. 271, 1951 Lincoln Highway East, July 28. Pass. No violations.

St. Joseph Deli Grocery, 552 St. Joseph St., July 28. Fail. Several raw animal foods were stored directly next to ready-to-eat foods in the cold-hold unit. Commercially prepacked ready-to-eat food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Repair or replace gaskets throughout. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in back food prep and food storage areas, but facility does have a pest control program. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Wendy Jo’s Homemade/Lancaster Cookie Co., 2 W. Grant St., July 28. Pass. No violations.

A Concrete Rose Bookbar Co., 910 S. Duke St., Suite 105, July 27. Pass. No violations.

Alert Club, 762 Crystal St., July 27. Pass. No violations.

Cabalar Meat Co., 325 N. Queen St., July 27. Fail. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Repair or replace gaskets throughout. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Central Manor Cp & Bible, 798 Central Manor Road, Washington Boro, July 27. Pass. No violations.

CVS No. 1665, 129 Doe Run Road, Manheim, July 27. Pass. No violations.

Danny’s, 1274 Millersville Pike, type 2 follow-up, July 27. Pass. No violations.

Ida’s Cafe, 507 Rohrerstown Road, follow-up, July 27. Pass. No violations.

Israel’s Chicken, 1635A Georgetown Road, Christiana, July 27. Pass. No violations.

Issei Noodle, 44 N. Queen St., follow-up, July 27. Pass. No violations.

Mod Pizza, 120 Rohrerstown Road, Suite 7A, July 27. Pass. Food employees not wearing beard covers.

Oola Bowls, 1963 Fruitville Pike, July 27. Pass. No violations.

Oola Bowls Of Rockvale, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, opening, July 27. Pass. No violations.

Rino’s Pizza Restaurant, 1711 Lebanon Road, Manheim, July 27. Pass. Food employee eating/chewing in the kitchen area. Raw chicken was stored above mozzarella cheese in the walk-in cooler. Raw eggs were stored next to tomatoes in the reach-in. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Smoke & Chill, 802 S. Ann St., July 27. Pass. No violations.

Swiss Villa, 1783 Prospect Road, Washington Boro, July 27. Pass. No violations.

Texas Roadhouse, 2317 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, July 27. Pass. Food Employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Food employee did not wash hands for adequate amount of time of at least 20 seconds. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-wash.

Two Cousin’s Pizza of Manheim, 171 Doe Run Road, Manheim, July 27. Pass. Raw chicken was held between 63-66 F in the kitchen area rather than 41 F or below as required. Deli ham, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use or sell-by date and requires discarding. Inside of ice machine, a food contact surface, was to have pink slime residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Working container near entrance to kitchen area used for storing Lysol and taken from bulk supplies was not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Two Poodles, 228 N. Prince St., July 27. Pass. No violations.

Ascension Lutheran Church-Free Community Meal, 600 E. Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, July 26. Pass. No violations.

Caruso’s Italian Restaurant, 2933 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, July 26. Pass. Food employees in main production area not wearing proper beard covers. Raw ground beef stored above cases of cheese; corrected. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Dan’s BBQ, 146 Hess Road, Quarryville, July 26. Pass. Multiple foods stored in a wet and/or unclean walk-in cooler area of the facility. Food stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Habano International Coffee Shop, 1515 Oregon Pike, July 26. Pass. Personal food stored on a shelf in the refrigerator above food for the business rather than separately. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food (deli ham) in the refrigerator held more than 24 hours and is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Hess’s Trailer No. 2, 2635 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, July 26. Pass. No violations.

Katie’s Kitchen, 200 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, follow-up, July 26. Pass. Food was held at 46 F in the refrigerator area with deserts and salads rather than 41 F or below as required. An insect control device in area with potential to contaminate food, equipment and utensils. Hood filters need cleaning as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Level Up Pizza, 237 Locust St., Columbia, July 26. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above lasagna in the reach-in cooler. Raw shell eggs stored above cooked pizza dough in the reach-in cooler. Frozen raw beef thawing above onions in the reach-in cooler; repeat violation of June 16, 2022. The scoop for ice stored on top of the ice maker, an area that is not cleaned and sanitized; repeat violation of Jan. 20, 2023. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food (cooked beef) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours in the reach-in cooler is not being date-marked; repeat violation of June 16, 2022, and June 23, 2022. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food (deli ham) in the reach-in cooler held more than 24 hours and is not being marked with the date it was opened; repeat violation of June 16, 2022, June 23, 2022. Pots and pans stored beneath hand-wash sink plumbing. Working containers of cleaners beneath the front counter stored on a shelf with to-go boats and plates; repeat violation of June 16, 2022, June 23, 2022.

Mod Pizza, 1581 Fruitville Pike, Suite B4, July 26. Pass. No violations.

Pantry Deli, 2715 Marietta Ave., July 26. Pass. An employee’s open beverage container was on a table next to the slicer. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (eggs) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. A pitcher and spoon in the hand-wash sink indicates uses other than hand-washing.

Rawlinsville Camp, 475 Clearfield Road, Holtwood, July 26. Pass. A grayish residue on deflector plate of ice machine. Back door in the snack bar area has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Taco to Go, 114 N. Third St., Columbia, July 26. Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 133, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, complaint, July 26. Pass. An accumulation of dried food debris and blood on display cases of wrapped chicken and pork portions.

Willow Street Restaurant, 2601 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, July 26. Pass. Food employees in main prep kitchen area not wearing beard covers. A grayish residue on deflector plate of ice machine; corrected. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sinks to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Chili’s No. 1179, 1525 Manheim Pike, July 25. Pass. In-use knives stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Scoop being stored in the ice machine at the bar with handle touching the ice. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Several large plastic and metal food containers, a food contact surface, were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dish-washing area. Working containers of sanitizer and cleaner stored on a shelf next to single-use napkins.

Hennigan’s, 1990 W. Main St., Mount Joy, July 25. Pass. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose or point back to which foods the reminder statement applies to. Food employee not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration; corrected. A grayish residue on inside deflector plate of ice machine; corrected.

House of Pizza, 101 W. Frederick St., Millersville, emergency response, July 25. Pass. No violations.

Menchies Frozen Yogurt, 1500 Christopher Place, Suite 106, July 25. Pass. No violations.

Rafiki Shoppe, 833 Second St., Suite 6, July 25. Pass. No violations.

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, 7 Snyder Hill Road, Lititz, July 24. Pass. Food employees in food prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hat. Two flour bags stored directly on the floor rather than 6 inches off the floor as required.

Bruno’s at Greenfield, 555 Greenfield Road, July 24. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia.

Campfire Canteen, 340 Blackburn Road, Quarryville, opening, July 24. Pass. No violations.

Cherry Hill Orchards Outlet, 400 Long Lane, July 24. Pass. No violations.

Comfort Inn and Suites, 2845 Lebanon Road, Manheim, July 24. Pass. Consumer self-service display apples without an effective protection of contamination by consumers. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold; prior violation, March 30, 2022.

Dutch Country Concessions No. 4, 214 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, July 24. Pass. No violations.

Epic Charcuterie, 18 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, July 24. Pass. Mops in storage are not being hung to air-dry.

Gene’s Family Beef, 2157 W. Route 897, Denver, July 24. Pass. No violations.

Grand China, 1509 Oregon Pike, July 24. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw shell eggs stored directly on top of cooked, thawing pork in the small cooling unit. Webbing and small spiders in the large containers of salt. Small brown beetles in the flour stored in a large white container. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Food facility is reusing plastic jugs for food storage, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article. Facility is cutting jugs in half and using them for assortment of uses. Facility is opening cans of food and leaving the food in the can rather than storing the food in a food-grade container. A black residue inside the ice maker. A yellow, slimy residue on the back of the ice scoop. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Trays used to hold food and spices and spice containers with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris on nonfood contact surfaces. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of ant activity as evidenced by a trail of ants on the floor beneath the wok area along and under the cardboard, but facility does have a pest control program.

Hershey Farm Food Truck, 240 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, complaint, July 24. Pass. Meats in the freezer area stored open with no covering.

Jr’s Brisket & Gourmet Sandwiches, 125 Hawthorne Drive, Denver, July 24. Pass. No violations.

Piper Belles BBQ, 180 Range Road, Mount Joy, July 24. Pass. No violations.

Rita’s No. 534, 809 Main St., Mount Joy, July 24. Pass. An accumulation a static dust on air return vent at both the back production area and front service area.

Shamrock Cafe, 312 W. Walnut St., complaint, July 24. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil, behind the bar.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 033, 549 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, July 24. Pass. Pink residue on inside chute of ice release plate of fountain soda machine; corrected. Large accumulation of ice on novelty ice cream freezer closest to entry door. Accumulation of static dust on condenser fans in walk-in cooler. A black dust on white plastic shelving for single-serve drinks in walk-in cooler. The hand-wash sink in the dry storage area was blocked and not accessible at all times for employee use. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — leaking spigot at three-bay sink. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Waffle House No. 1510, 1021 Dillersville Road, complaint, July 24. Pass. No violations.