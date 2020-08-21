The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries No. 0190, 1962 Frutiville Pike, Aug. 7. Hood system is not adequate to remove heat and grease, as evidenced by grease collecting on the fixtures. Old fries and grease buildup in the corner near the fryers.

House of Pasta, 1110 Millersville Pike, follow-up, Aug. 7. Cigarette and ashtray found on the bar during the inspection.

Bob Evans No. 320, 3000 Hempland Road, Aug. 7. An open employee's beverage container was on a table in the cooking area. Milk being used for customer drinks and coffee was beyond the sell-by date of Aug. 3. Old food residue on several skillets, a cutting board and grill flats, all stored on a rack as clean. Old food debris, crumbs and buildup on these areas: under the flat grill, the underside of the table-top mixer, the underside of the hot chocolate machine, on the end of the spray wand and inside two microwaves. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing area. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Old food residue in the hand-wash sink in the front service area. Wall behind the door in the employee restroom has a hole and is in need of repair.

Carrabba's Italian Grill, 100 North Pointe Blvd., complaint, Aug. 6. Several cracked, loose and missing tiles throughout the cooking area, especially at the cook-line. There is standing water beneath the tiles, creating a noxious odor. When tiles are stepped on water shoots out from beneath them. There are missing tiles beneath equipment. Grout has eroded from some areas of the floor at the cook-line.

Hampton Inn & Suites Ephrata-Mount Springs, 380 E. Main St., Ephrata, Aug. 6. Food handler wearing a watch and ring with stone.

Hampton Inn-Manheim, 2764 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Aug. 6. Fan guard on the interior of the microwave missing, making it not smooth and easily cleanable. No temperature measuring device to measure final rinse temperature on dishwasher. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the both men and women's restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Hoss’s Steak & Sea House No. 27, 100 W. Airport Road, Lititz, Aug. 6. Food utensils at grill stored in a container of water that measured 123 F and 124 F rather than at 135 F or above. Prepackaged mashed potatoes, sold retail, are not labeled with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and major allergens. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required; corrected at time of inspection. Can opener blade is wearing creating metal fragments that can migrate into food.

Shady Acres Farm Mobile Market Stand MFF2, 8514 Elizabethtown Ridge, Elizabethtown, Aug. 6. No violations.

St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 50 N. Main St., Manheim, Aug. 6. No violations.

The Pressroom, 26 W. King St., Aug. 6. No violations.

The Savory Gourmet, 53 Broad St., Lititz, Aug. 6. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required.

The Shack Restaurant & Mini Golf, 662 S. Oak St., Manheim, Aug. 6. Scoops for dispensing flour and sugar without a handle stored inside bins for scooping. Can opener and food slicer with dried food residue on the food contact surface of the equipment. Black buildup on the sprayer head in the dish area.

Udder Choice Inc., 1812 W. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, Aug. 6. No violations.

Akam Market at Bridgeport Sunoco, 1637 Lincoln Highway, Aug. 5. No violations.

AMVETS Post 136 Home Association, 614 S. State St., Ephrata, Aug. 5. No violations.

Auntie Anne’s Soft Pretzels, 1525 Stanley K Tanger Drive, Aug. 5. Old unused equipment stored in the facility and needs to be removed from food facility; repeat violation.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries No. 0609, 844 E. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, Aug. 5. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair in ladies room. It is currently closed due to broken faucet causing water to run at a constant stream. Customers directed to use one-person men's room. Management states they have notified a plumbing service.

Sight & Sound Concession, 300 Hartman Bridge Road, Strasburg, Aug. 5. No violations.

The Barn Market TFF3, 1289 Creek Road, Lititz, Aug. 5. No violations.

United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, Aug. 5. Built in-thermometer on new kitchen refrigerator is off by more than 5 F.

Bird-in-Hand Bakery at Root's Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, Aug. 4. No violations.

Hahn's Seafood & Sandwich, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, Aug. 4. Two soda nozzles at the fountain area with small amount of black buildup.

Marietta Pizza & Grill, 132 W. Market St., Marietta, Aug. 4. Loose rubber door gaskets on the up-right reach-in cooler in prep room cooling unit. Small pizza oven on the cook-line area with encrusted grease and soil accumulation. A small amount of static dust in and around the hood above oven. Floor in the prep area under two upright refrigerators is made of cardboard, and is not durable, smooth, nonporous, nonabsorbent. Floor in the prep area under two upright refrigerators is made of cardboard and is not durable, smooth, nonporous, nonabsorbent. Screen door located in the back prep area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the women's restroom area. Employee beverages stored with in house foods in reach-in cooler on the cook line and above the pizza bain-marie prep area. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity at front counter areas, but facility does have a pest control program. Floors throughout the facility with an accumulation of soil and grease buildup. Walls in prep room with soil buildup as well.

Meck's Produce Farm Stand, 1955 Beaver Valley Pike, Strasburg, Aug. 4. Dried food residue on the food slicer; cleaned.

Miriam’s Pies at Root's Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, Aug. 4. No violations.

Park City Diner, 884 Plaza Parkway, complaint, Aug. 4. No violations.

Raub’s Sub Stand, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, Aug. 4. The interior of the cappuccino (the food contact parts) machine with heavy food debris buildup.

Ray's Produce, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, Aug. 4. No violations.

Subway, 307 Stanley K Tanger Blvd., Aug. 4. Food employee certificate posted, but certificate has expired. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men's restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Sweet Spot at Roots Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, Aug. 4. No violations.

Vintage Sales Stables Inc., 3451 Lincoln Highway East, Aug. 4. No violations.

Weaver Markets, 2610 N. Reading Road, Denver, complaint, Aug. 4. Prepackaged food in the pick-up case do not have labels listing ingredients (including subingredients) or any of the eight major allergens.

Zia Maria, 2350 N. Reading Road, Denver, complaint, Aug. 4. No violations.

Braised and Confused, 140 Vintage Road, Brainbridge, opening, Aug. 3. No violations.

Corner Coffee Shop, 3526 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, Aug. 3. No violations.

Greenview Bible Camp, 520 Chapel Lane Road, Denver, Aug. 3. No violations.

Mountville Comm Serv Food (Mountville Pool), 350 W. Main St., Mountville, Aug. 3. No violations.

Pequea Creek Campground, 86 Fox Hollow Road, Pequea, Aug. 3. No violations.

Sal's Pizza, 920 W. Main St., New Holland, complaint, Aug. 3. No violations.

Shooters Crossing, 88 Diller Ave., New Holland, follow-up, Aug. 3. Food handler slicing a roll with bare hands. Food handler wearing a watch while preparing food. Food handler not wearing a hair covering while prepping food.

Tomato Barn, 65 Penn St., Washington Boro, Aug. 3. No violations.

White Horse Fire Company No. 1, 111 White Horse Road, Gap, Aug. 3. No violations.

City Gate Lancaster, 218 N. Duke St., Aug. 2. No violations.