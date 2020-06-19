The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Beiler’s Candy Counter, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, change of owner, June 5. No violations.

Blue Ball BBQ, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, June 5. Chicken coolers are not being washed, rinsed and sanitzed every four hours as required.

Brubaker’s Nuts and Dried Fruit, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, June 5. No violations.

Isabelle Warfel TFS3, 2084 Fruitville Pike, opening, June 5. No violations.

Mountville Youth Athletic Association, 350 W. Main St., P.O. Box 415, Mountville, June 5. No violations.

Scheipe’s Food Stand (Bixler’s French Fries), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, June 5. Food handlers in operation were not washing hands since water at hand-wash sink was not on. Hot and cold running water turned off at hand-wash sink.

Spookynook Greenhouse, 821 Landisville Road, Manheim, June 5. No violations.

Susie’s Fry Pies, 955 N. State St., alley, Ephrata, June 5. The hand-wash sink was blocked by a container and other items and was not available for hand-washing at all times.

The Trailside Trolley, 1028 River Road, Columbia, opening, June 5. No violations.

Zoetropolis, 110 N. Water St., June 5. No violations.

The Barns at Elizabeth Farms, 262 Hopeland Road, Lititz, opening, June 5. Four gallons of milk were beyond the expiration date; removed from sale.

Alexander Coffee Bar, 24 E. King St., June 5. No violations.

Breakaway Farms, 2446 Valley View Road, Mount Joy, June 4. No violations.

Breakaway Farms MFF3, 2446 Valley View Road, Mount Joy, June 4. No violations.

Kountry Kitchen, 944 Lebanon Road, Manheim, June 4. No violations.

Lapp’s Farm Market MFF3, 1406 Lampeter Road, June 4. No violations.

Roma Pizza Restaurant, 15 W. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, June 4. Food Employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing.

Sarah Mae’s Soft Pretzels at Busy Bee Farm Market, 3378 Old Philadelphia Pike, Ronks, June 4. No violations.

Two Cousins Family Restaurant, 1763 W. Main St., Ephrata, June 4. Ambient temperature of small bain-marie next to pizza bain-marie had an ambient temperature of 48 F rather than 41 F or less as required. Do not store any temperature-control-for-safety food in this unit until repair is made. Wood pizza paddle contains nicks and is no longer smooth; needs repaired or replaced. Internal temperature of sour cream, ricotta cheese and chicken pieces had internal temperatures from 48-53 F; voluntarily discarded. Food facility is using chlorine sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 200 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level.

U Thai, 2359 Oregon Pike, June 4. Deeply scored cutting boards (red and black) not resurfaced or discarded as required. The hand-wash sink in the back area was blocked by boxes and equipment and not accessible at all times for employee use. Food tongs being stored on the trash can. Old food residue on the can opener blade.

A Slice of Brooklyn Pizzeria, 808 E. Main St., New Holland, follow-up, June 3. No violations.

Boehringer’s Drive In, 3160 Lancaster Ave., Route 272, Adamstown, June 3. No violations.

Country Coffee, 2218 Beaver Valley Pike, New Providence, June 3. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy No. 1675, 1278 Millersville Pike, June 3. Boxes of old equipment and debris on the outside of the facility near the dumpsters. Rusting and erosion of the bottom portion of the emergency exit door.

Dollar General No. 2409, 419 W. Main St., New Holland, June 3. Thirty-one containers of milk outdated by two days; voluntarily discarded. Storage room floor is extremely dirty and needs a thorough cleaning.

El Toro Barbacoa, 14 Blue Rock Road, Millersville, June 3. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the low-temperature dish machine.

Giant Food Store 6563, 100 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, June 3. Two overhead doors located in the warehouse area of the food facility have a gap at the bottom and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital LLC, 333 Harrisburg Ave., June 3. No violations.

New Holland Shell, 586 E. Main St., New Holland, June 3. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet No. 001, 880 Plaza Blvd., June 3. No violations.

Railside Produce, 25 W. Main St., Reinholds, June 3. No violations.

Rita’s Water Ice, 3526 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, June 3. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Sal’s Pizza, 920 W. Main St., New Holland, June 3. Wooden pizza paddles contained nicks and cracks and were not smooth and durable; replace or repair. The ambient temperature of the pizza and salad bain-maries was in the 50 Fs. Do not keep any temperature-control-for-safety food in these units until a temperature of 41 F or less can be maintained; service company called at the time of inspection. Can opener blade and two stored knives, food contact surfaces were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Broken floor tile across from stove needs to be repaired or replaced. Internal temperatures of cheese deli meats, pepperoni and cooked chicken stored in two bain-maries ranged from 48-53 F; voluntarily discarded.

Dollar Tree No. 07030, 2495 Lincoln Highway East, June 2. No violations.

Dutch-Way Farm Market, 365 Route 41, Gap, June 2. Rusted metal dividers on the wall in the fresh produce display misting area. The rear exterior warehouse double door has a gap at the bottom and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents. Windshield washer fluid stored on shelf above food items in warehouse area. The floor in front of the steamer unit, located in the hot foods kitchen, is damaged and is no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Elizabethtown American Legion Post 329, 240 N. Hanover St., Elizabethtown, June 2. Deflector shield on ice machine has residue accumulations. Meat being grilled on small flat top cook device not located under exhaust hood in the kitchen area. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Masonic Village Receptor, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, June 2. No violations.

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 1054C Lititz Pike, Lititz, June 2. The internal temperature of queso, a temperature-control-for-safety food held on steam table, was 127 F rather than 135 F or above as required. Two stored knives near front hand-wash sink and knife holder were not clean to sight and touch. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Food handler on line wearing a watch.

Starbucks No. 3418, 988A Lititz Pike, Lititz, June 2. Several kegarators stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above.

Three Loaves Cafe, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, June 2. No violations.

White Swan Restaurant, 1264 E. Newport Road, Lititz, June 2. Static dust on walk-in cooler fan guard covers.

Central Manor Bakery & Grille, 3667 Blue Rock Road, June 1. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Elizabethtown/Hershey KOA, 1980 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, June 1. No violations.

JT Java House, 2573 Lititz Pike, June 1. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 6790, 1284 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, June 1. No violations.

Mick’s All American Pub, 2428 Willow Street Pike, June 1. No violations.

Subway No. 23207, 2350 N. Reading Road, Denver, June 1. Clean food equipment on drying shelf stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as net or hat that completely covers hair. A visor is not acceptable without a hair net. Food containers on drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Subway No. 5748, 108A N. Reading Road, Ephrata, June 1. Dirty wash water and cloudy sanitizer water solutions in warewashing sinks, which must be maintained clean. Sanitizer knife holder contains an accumulation of sanitizer, indicating that procedure is not being followed requiring knives to air-dry between uses. Pieces of lettuce floating in sanitizer compartment of three-bay sink, indicating that food equipment and utensils are not being thoroughly rinsed before placing in sanitizer.

The Scarlet Runner, 2467A Lititz Pike, June 1. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 024, 245 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, June 1. Exhaust in ceiling at prep area has dark static dust accumulations.

Udder Choice Inc., 1812 E. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, June 1. No violations.

Wild Wings Pizza & Things, 401 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, June 1. A rubber spatula containing nicks; voluntarily discarded. Deeply scored cutting board near slicer not resurfaced or discarded as required. Several ceiling tiles are bowed and broken in back kitchen. Some static dust on room fan. Food employee wearing a bracelet.

Zia Maria, 2350 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, June 1. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair with 2 inch water line leaking in the basement.

For more restaurant inspections