The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Country View Grocery, 1941 Horseshoe Pike, Annville, August 25. Pass. Walk-in refrigerator floor is not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of standing water.

Mama Juana, 39 N. 9th St. Lebanon, August 25. Fail. An open employee's beverage container was observed in prep area, a food preparation area. Removed. Observed wet wiping cloths in prep area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Food preparation is taking place in the basement in an area that has not been approved for food preparation. There are openings in the ceilings and lighting that is not compliant with electrical code. There is no handwashing sink available in this area. Food being prepared in the facility is being date marked; however some items are being marked with the date the item is made and others are being marked with a "use by" date. Employees are not removing old date stickers and applying the correct date. Five containers had a "use by" date of 8/15, one had a date of 8/11 and one had a date of 8/19. Observed one broken plastic scoop in a dry ingredient container. Discarded. One package of sanitizer test strips was expired. Discarded. A container of clean utensils, a food contact surface, was observed to have food debris and was not clean to sight and touch. The fan covers on the walk-in cooler evaporator have a slight amount of built up residue. Observed clean food equipment in prep area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Observed clean food equipment below one prep table or not inverted. Water was leaking onto the floor near the handwashing sink. Drain in walk-in cooler floor is not installed correctly, water is collecting in low spots along the edge of the drain. Wiring for a light in the basement is not properly installed. Three spray containers which each have the same label contain three different chemicals.

Pudgey's Pit Barbeque, 21 S. 8th St. Lebanon, August 25. Pass. Observed wet wiping cloths in prep area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Rutter's Store #68, 798 W. Main St. Annville, August 25. Pass. No violations.

Swatara Coffee Co, 104 W. Main St. Annville, August 25. Pass. No violations.

A&M Pizza, 2900 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra, August 24. Pass. Chicken was held at 116°F, in a hot holding unit in the front food preparation area, rather than 135°F or above as required. Ice chute was observed to have mold and was not clean to sight and touch.

Grocery Outlet Palmyra, 66 N. Londonderry Square, Suite 300, Palmyra, August 24. Pass. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity (approximately 10 rodent droppings) in the rear storage area.

Keller BBQ, mobile food facility Type T, 1335 Colebrook Rd. Lebanon, August 24. Pass. No violations.

Sideline Café, 798 Airport Rd. Palmyra, August 24. Pass. No violations.

China Moon, 457 W. Penn Ave. Cleona, August 23. Pass. Egg rolls were observed stored in the walk-in refrigerator open with no covering. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous food (fried chicken) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Walk-in refrigerator fan guards are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust.

Domino's Pizza #4757, 1405 E. Main St. Annville, Complaint, August 23. Pass. Food employee observed in the front food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers. The handwash sink in the men's restroom does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device.

Friendly's, 1701 Quentin Rd. Lebanon, August 23. Pass. Ice machine inner panel was observed to have mold and was not clean to sight and touch. Food storage containers on shelves were observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Cheezy Grill, 216 W. Swatara Dr. Jonestown, Non-Routine Special Event, August 20. Pass. The bottom surface of one refrigerator has deteriorated and is no longer able to be properly cleaned. Owner was already planning to resurface this area.

Diva's Have To Eat, 321 S. 9th St. Lebanon, Non-Routine Special Event, August 20. Pass. Chicken was held at 91°F, in the food service area, rather than 135°F or above as required. Pork was held at 88°F, in the food service area, rather than 135°F or above as required.

Gus Deraco's Italian Sandwiches, 714 Cumberland St. Lebanon, Non-Routine Special Event, August 20. Pass. No violations.

Haj Paj Catering LLC Food Truck, 227 W. Main St. Annville, Non-Routine Special Event, August 20. Pass. The fan being used in the front of the mobile unit that was blowing into the prep area was very dirty. The handwash sink located in the mobile unit does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.

Sugar Mamas Cotton Candy Cart, 629 11 Ave. Lebanon, Non-Routine Special Event, August 20. Pass. No violations.