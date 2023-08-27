The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Heart Stone Coffee @ Bfm/Cchd #1332, 511 Old Lancaster Rd. Berwyn, Opening, August 20. Pass. Prepackaged food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Ensure all food products are properly labeled. Facility had hand sanitizer instead of soap at the handsink. During the inspection soap was brought to the handsink. Ensure that soap, paper towels, warm water, and a bin to collect the waste water from the handsink is set up prior to operating.

The Nacho Depot, 418 5th Ave. Parkesburg, Non-Routine Special Event, August 20. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil; specifically the area between an enclosed cabinet and the prep area had food debris down between the two items and there was dried food debris in a tote of miscellaneous items.

Ashbridge Manor, 971 E. Lancaster Ave. Downingtown, August 18. Fail. Observed boxes of food stored on top of upside down milk crates inside the walk in refrigerator. Supply dunnage rack(s) within 14 days. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration at the 3 bay sink. Correct within 7 days. Clean the top of the dishwasher within 24 hours. Numerous light shields are either missing entirely or missing their end caps throughout the Kitchen and Back Kitchen. Install proper light shields/guards and end caps within 10 days. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink nearest the cook line. Kitchen staff no longer has a key to open the dispenser to replace towels. Supply a key within 7 days. Paper towels were provided and set on top of the dispenser-place into dispenser within 24 hours. Replace one (1) non-working light bulb in the Dry Storage Room. Correct within 3 days. Remove all un-used items- for example- dining room chairs, dishes, cook ware, bake ware, card table, pieces of shelving etc., and clean the floors and organize the following areas: "Grease Barrel" room; Locker Room. Correct within 10 days. Clean the walls surrounding the mechanical dish washer and underneath the tray lines. Correct within 10 days. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Install more hangers so mops can be properly air dried. Correct within 10 days.

Asuka LLC, 1502 West Chester Pike, West Chester, Follow-up, August 18. Pass. No violations.

Butter Pecan Cafe, 228 E Lincoln Highway, Coatesville, Opening, August 18. Pass. No violations.

Chick-Fil-A/West Whiteland, 280 Exton Square Parkway, Exton, Complaint, August 18. Fail. Pest activity observed in auxiliary storage rooms used by this facility to store food, utensils, and equipment. These areas are not cleaned at a frequency necessary to remove dead insects and rodents and their droppings. Clean in a sanitary manner and work with licensed pest control operator to ensure pest activity is reduced to eradication.

City Gate Mission, 17 N Seventh Ave. Coatesville, Follow-up, August 18. Pass. No violations.

Little Anthony's Pizza & Grille/Sadsbury, 2800 W. Lincoln Highway, Coatesville, August 18. Pass. Raw hamburger was observed stored above ready-to-eat food. Raw hamburger was placed on bottom shelf during inspection. Maintain correction. Meatballs on steam table were observed at 120°F. Meatballs were immediately removed and properly heated to 170°F. Violation was corrected. Maintain correction. Sandwich Bain Marie in front service area was observed at 45°F rather than 41° F or below. Food in bottom of Bain Marie was removed and food in top of Bain Marie was placed in an ice bath. Repair immediately. Cooked spaghetti, cooked hamburger, and lunch meat were observed in walk-in refrigeration without dates. This was corrected during the inspection and food was dated with date prepared. Walk-in freezer has a condensation leak. Repair within 14 days. Shelves in walk-in refrigerator are starting to rust. Replace shelves within 30 days. Facility does not currently have a Certified Food Manager. A full time employee must enroll in an approved course with 30 days and become registered with Chester County Health Department within 90 days.

Nyc Gyro King Dba Punjab Kitchen, 278 Exton Square Mall Unit 2550, Exton, Follow-up, August 18. Fail. Walk-in cooler is not holding time/temperature controlled for safety foods at or below 41° F as required. Ambient air temperature measured at 50° F. Repair unit to maintain 41° F or below as required. Interior of ice machine observed to have residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Clean interior of the ice machine. One cockroach observed. Facility must take measures to control, reduce, and eliminate cockroaches. Complete/continue the following: Certified pest control operator must be serviced biweekly and submit copies of reports to Department promptly after each service; Maintain facility surfaces, plumbing and equipment in clean condition and good repair; Inspect incoming shipments for vectors; Keep all foods covered in storage; Remove any cockroaches and disinfect the affected area; Cover drains.

Righteous Tap House, 1548 Shadyside Rd. West Chester, August 18. Fail. Water damaged boxes of salt and bags of sugar and flour observed in the dry storage room. These were discarded on-site. Dressings and sauces prepared in the facility were observed date marked with prepared on dates >7 days prior. These were discarded on-site. Steaks and eggs are served undercooked to the customer's request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer. Cloths observed lining the shelves within the reach in refrigerators. Discontinue this practice. Remove the foam edging placed on the rack above the 3-compartment sink. At the mechanical dishmachine in the kitchen, the concentration of sanitizer was found: Chest freezers in the dry storage room; Shelves of the walk-in refrigerators (if unable to be cleaned, replace); Cooking exhaust hood filters and canopy; Filter of the window ac unit above the mechanical dishmachine; Floor of the beer walk-in refrigerator. Bar: The water at the 3-compartment sink has been turned off due to a leak. It was indicated that the compartments are being manually filled. Make all necessary repairs to ensure the sink is operating properly. Outside dumpster had drain plug removed. Keep the lid to the grease collection container closed. Magnetic screening at the exit doors in the kitchen is in disrepair and not tight-fitting to protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. The handwash sinks in the kitchen area do not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air-drying device. The grout between the tiles in the warewashing area is low and causing food/water debris to accumulate. Regrout with an epoxy based or similar grout that is for use in commerical kitchens. In the dry storage room, the ceiling appears to have leaked with a recent rain. Repair. Do not store any foods in the affected areas. The cove base in the warewashing area is in disrepair. Repair to provide a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Flies observed in the kitchen area including near the dishmachine. Keep all doors and exterior openings closed. Thoroughly clean the warewashing area including floors, walls and ceilings. Keep all foods tightly covered. Contact pest control operator and have facility treated. Maintain pest control reports on-site for this Department's review. Several employees have completed the Serv-Safe food manager program, however, there are no Chester County Certified Food Managers for this facility. The application is being emailed at this time. Complete and submit to this Department.

Sodexo @ St John Vianney Hospital, 151 Woodbine Rd. Downingtown, August 18. Fail. Clean the top of the dishwasher today. Replace one (1) set of rusty shelving inside the walk in refrigerator within 6 months. The food-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils did not reach 160 degrees F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher as evidenced by the failure of the temperature indicator. The final rinse gauge registered 188F but the plate surface was found at 149F. Eco Lab was called on site-this machine cannot be used until it operates at the proper temperatures. All dish wares must be manually sanitized and/or paper products used until the dish washer is repaired. The wall behind the hand soap dispenser at the kitchen hand wash sink is in disrepair-a hole exists and the cement is exposed. One (1) small area of the ceiling is water damaged in the kitchen across from the kitchen hand sink. One section of the skylight in the Storage room has peeling paint. Informed that within the next month FRP panels are to be installed on all of the painted walls in the kitchen and that the entire ceiling will be also be painted. The work will be done by a crew at night. Please submit pictures once completed. One set of lights is not working in the Kitchen. Informed that all new LED light fixtures were ordered last week for the entire kitchen and that as soon as they arrive they will be installed. They are the same size as the current fixtures. Please install within 30 days. Please send pictures once completed. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required.

Tat's Yummies/Cchd #924, 101 E State St. Kennett Square, August 18. Pass. No violations.

Tat's Yummies Commissary @ Chaikhana Chai Brew, 227 Birch St. Kennett Square, August 18. Pass. No violations.

Trattoria La Tavola, 127 E State St. Kennett Square, Change of Owner, August 18. Pass. Open pans were stacked in refrigerator. Never stack pans on open food. Remove these immediately. Food was not covered in the side room refrigerator. Foods must be covered in the refrigerator. Fly strips were hanging above the dough making table. Remove these immediately and never hang strips over food prep or food storage areas. Fish observed thawed in reduced oxygen or vacuum packaging. These packages must be opened to allow oxygen to enter prior to beginning the thawing process. Discard this fish. Ensure all staff are re-trained to remove fish from packaging before thawing. Supply Chlorine test strips to check the dishwasher sanitizer concentration daily. 50ppm is required. Paper towels were not supplied to kitchen and wait station hand sinks. Towels were supplied upon request. Ensure towels are always available.

True Blue Bakery, 490 Lancaster Ave. Malvern, Opening, August 18. Fail. The front display case refrigerator can not be plugged in using an extension cord. However, the display case can not be moved due to needing it to act as a sneeze guard between the food preparation area and the consumers. The facility can not use the display case until it can be directly plugged into an electrical outlet. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in all of the cold holding equipment. Obtain thermometers for all cold holding equipment. Not enough drainboards, utensil racks, or tables to allow for storage of soiled and/or cleaned items before and after cleaning. Obtain more shelving to air dry dishes. The facility did not install the correct hood system for the equipment that is currently in the kitchen. The hood system must completely cover the fryers and ovens. The facility can not use the hood system or the equipment until a new hood has been installed and approved from both CCHD and the township. The facility does not have drain plugs to fill up the three compartment sink to wash, rinse, and sanitize. The facility must obtain drain plugs for the three compartment sink. The facility must replace the spray nozzle with a faucet to fill up the compartments in the three compartment sink. The handsink in the front area was not working at the time of the inspection. The facility must have a handsink in the front area that has a hot water temperature of 85 degrees with soap and paper towels. Facility must obtain dumpsters for the trash that it outside immediately. walls, in the food preparation area is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent. The facility needs to repair the walls so that they are smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable. Floors are cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Floors throughout the facility needs to be resealed so that it is smooth, non-absorbent, and easily cleanable. The floor / wall juncture in back preparation area is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. Install all of the cove bases in the back bakery area. The backdoor located in the back warewashing area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Install a door sweep to prevent insects, rodents and other animals from entering the facility. Ceiling tiles missing in the back preparation area, and need replaced. Install ceiling tiles where the holes are in the hood system. unused equipment stored in food facility must be removed from food facility and stored at another location. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required. An employee has attended an approved training class but has not applied for Chester County Health Department Certification. Submit the required paperwork.

Unionville Marching Band Boosters, 750 Unionville Rd. Kennett Square, August 18. Pass. No violations.

The Desmond, 1 Liberty Blvd. Malvern, Follow-up, August 17. Pass. Foods stored open in the Master-bilt ice chest with no covering. Cover all foods inside this unit. 1 stained ceiling tile observed in the main dry storage room. Ensure there are no leaks and replace ceiling tile.

Dunkin Donuts/Caln, 4 N Caln Rd. Coatesville, Follow-up, August 17. Pass. Seal the hole around the drain pipe on the INSIDE of the walk in refrigerator. Correct within 24 hours and send a picture as proof of correction. Seal the one small hole around the electric line in the ceiling next to the rear exhaust hood. Correct within 24 hours and send a picture as proof of correction. Post Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager Certificate in public view. Correct within 24 hours and send a picture as proof of correction.

El Rinconsito Restaurante, 345 Scarlet Rd. Ste 15 Kennett Square, August 17. Fail. Onions were stored in a crate on the floor. Do not store food on floor in open crates. Rice and beans, were sitting out cooling and some pans of rice in refrigerator were cooling. Rice in refrigerator was 125F. A thermometer must be used to check the food temperature. Hot foods must cool on the counter or in ice baths to quickly cool from 135°F to 70°F in 2 hours and/or from 135°F to 41°F within 6 hours, after preparation. When foods reach about 100F, they can be placed in refrigerator. Do not place very hot foods in refrigerator as it will raise the temperature of the refrigerator. Meats in the steam table were 120F. Water in the steam table was 125F. Meat was reheated and table temperature was increased. Ensure water is 140-150F before placing hot foods in table. Coke refrigerator is not holding foods at 41F or less. Door does not close properly. Only vegetables may be stored in this refrigerator. No meats, eggs, milk or cheese. Grocery bags are being used to store meats. Meats are in direct contact with the bag. These are not food grade bags. Only store food in food grade bags. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Supply several thermometers. Kitchen hand sink is broken. Drain pipe is missing. Repair sink today. Hand sink in waitress station - hot water handle is broken. Repair handle.

Honeygrow, 303 N Pottstown Pike, Suite 200, Exton, August 17. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the fan covers in the walk-in cooler. Food equipment observed stacked while wet and not allowing time for draining and/or air-drying. Retrain staff. Noodles observed in both handwash sinks in the back kitchen indicating uses other than handwashing. Handwashing sinks are to be used for handwashing only. Observed caulk in disrepair along warewashing wall. Reseal. Food facility has lost its certified supervisory employee over 3 months ago and has not replaced the certified employee as required. Facility has two employees with a valid ServSafe apply for a Chester County Health Department Certification within 10 days.

Iccara Pizza, 691 W. Kings Highway, Coatesville, Complaint, August 17. Pass. Provide ingredient information for water ice. Correct within 14 days. A few light bulbs in food prep area were observed without light shields. Provide light shields or shatter proof bulbs within 30 days.

La Costenita, 490 Lancaster Ave. Malvern, Follow-up, August 17. Pass. Chocolate milk, a potentially hazardous ready to eat food requiring datemarking, was beyond the date-marking and required discarding. Chocolate milk was date marked to discard by 8/14/2023. 7 chocolate milk containers were discarded during the inspection.

Main Street Café Grill, 321 Main St. Parkesburg, August 17. Pass. Commercially packaged lunch meat was observed opened and not dated. This was corrected during the inspection. Please remember to date all precooked food, either commercially packaged or cooked on-site. Eggs and burgers are cooked to the customer's request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer for raw or undercooked meats. Correct within 7 days. The outside area is starting to accumulate unused equipment. Remove clutter from outside area within 7 days.

Pomod'oro Italian Ristorante, 200 Chestnut St. Downingtown, August 17. Fail. Walk In Freezer on Dock-observed 2 stacks of boxes on the floor. Provide dunnage racks to remove items from the floor and allow for a 6 inch clearance to be able to sweep/clean the floor. Correct within 3 months. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration at the 3 bay sink and two (2) dish washers. Supply chlorine test strips within 7 days. Three sample kits were left on site. The interior back wall and components inside the ice machine-a food contact surface- was observed to have a residue and was not clean to sight. Clean and sanitize the entire ice machine within 48 hours. DESSERT KITCHEN: The hand wash sink does not have any hot running water of at least 85°F. Repair within 24 hours. Paint the repaired dry wall around the door way in the Dessert Prep Room-paint to render smooth and easily cleanable surface. Correct within 7 days. Sticky fly strips- insect control devices- were observed over food prep areas and clean dish storage-which have the potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils. They were removed on site. Only use insect control devices that will not contaminate these areas. Comply everyday. Install a self closing door device to the employee toilet room door. Correct within 7 days.

San Marco Pasta, 275 Norwood Rd. Downingtown, August 17. Pass. Prepackaged dry pasta, and frozen meatballs, mini meatballs, sausages, ziti and rigatoni are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Informed ran out of pasta labels had run out and they will be in within 2 weeks. Label all products above within 14 days and comply everyday.

Tai Me Up, 301 Bridge St. Phoenixville, August 17. Fail. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Food employees observed in kitchen, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Full rice cooker plugged in next to ice machine in dry storage area. Move unit to an approved food prep area. Mold like debris observed on interior splash guard in ice machine. Clean and sanitize. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: 3 basin sinks including drains behind bar. Ensure drain plugs are in all 3 sinks; Hood filters above woks; Mold like growth observed on door gasket in Continental reach in cooler behind bar; Grease trap lid on cooks line. Dish washer not properly draining at time of inspection. Plumber called to service machine. Facility may not use dishwasher until serviced and in proper working order. Set up and utilize 3 basin sink until dishwasher is approved for use. Loose faucet at 3 basin sink in kitchen. Repair to a tight seal. Plumbing issue under 3 basin sink behind bar. Catch basin observed. Repair. Drain backing up under dishwasher in kitchen. Service call placed for repair. Do not use machine until repaired and unit is in proper working order. All other drains in kitchen flowing properly. Floor edges under cooks line equipment unclean. Floor under onions in walk in cooler unclean. Buckling water stained ceiling tiles in dry storage room neat Superior 2 door freezer. Replace all effected tiles. Soap was not available at the handwash sink behind bar. Paper towels lacking at hand wash sink behind bar, in kitchen and employee restroom. Keep sinks supplied with soap and paper towels at all times. Fruit flies observed in and around 3 bay sink drains behind bar.

Taste Of Puebla / New Garden, 900 W Cypress St. Kennett Square, August 17. Pass. Sheet pans of eggs were cooling at room temperature. Eggs were 102F. Eggs were reportedly cooked approximately 1 hour before inspection. Staff are not checking "done" temp to know how hot foods were when they were removed from cooking process. Temperature must be taken to know when cooling begins (when foods reach 135F). Once foods cool to 135F, foods must cool to 70F within 2 hours, and to 41F in an additional 4 hours. Ensure foods are placed in shallow pans and stirred frequently to promote cooling. Food facility preparing frozen tamales and flautas using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan. Information and paperwork given to operator for HACCP review. Soap dispenser was not working at one of the kitchen hand sinks. Ensure soap is available at all sinks.

The Gem Spring City, Llc, 66 N Main St. Spring City, August 17. Pass. Carton of raw eggs stored above RTE food in reach in cooler. Moved to bottom shelf. Heavy ice build up on all shelves in reach in freezer. Thaw, clean and sanitize according to owners manual. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sinks throughout to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Unionville Sports Council Concessions, 750 Unionville Rd. Kennett Square, August 17. Pass. Outdoor concession stand: Test strips are water damaged. Provide new test strips prior to opening for the season.

Vecchia, 249 Bridge St. Phoenixville, August 17. Pass. Food like debris on interior of microwave ovens.

Walmart #2945/West Sadsbury, 100 Commons Dr. Parkesburg, Follow-up, August 17. Pass. The following floors are dirty and need cleaning: The dairy walk-in refrigerator floor; The floor under the OGP refrigerators; Both large walk-in freezers. It was reported that all walk-in floors (refrigerator and freezers) were cleaned (with pictures as proof) however they were not maintained. Clean and maintain floors as to be clean and free of debris. Correct within 7 days. National Registry of Food Safety Professionals Certified Food Manager is not registered with the Chester County Health Department. Submit the Chester County Certified Food Manager application and fee with copy of current CFM certificate within 30 days.

Wegmans Food Market/east Whiteland, 50 Foundry Way, Malvern, August 17. Pass. Food dispensing utensils in pizza prep top foods observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Remove utensils submerged in foods and replace with appropriate utensils to prevent misuse. Wall behind fryer station in Pizza Prep area has discoloration and visible buildup. Clean the wall and ensure the hood is properly sized and operable.

Cvs Pharmacy #2951/Upper Uwchlan, 104-106 N. Pottstown Pike, Chester Springs, August 16. Pass. Observed beverage containers stored directly on the floor in walk-in refrigerator and rear dry storage shelving area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. To protect products from contamination and to allow easy cleaning keep all foods and beverages stored on approved shelving, dunnage racks, pallets, or movable carts. Items should be elevated at least 6 inches for protection from contamination and to allow easy cleaning. Observed a soiled/dirty mop sitting in a stagnant dirty pooled water in the mop bucket. Change out the mop head. Do not store in soiled stagnant water. Air dry on the mop hanger after cleaning. Change mop head frequently or upon soiling.

Gamers Heaven, 275 Schuylkill Rd. Phoenixville, Follow-up, August 16. Pass. No violations.

Hidden Horseshoe Produce, 821 Little Conestoga Rd. Glenmoore, August 16. Pass. No violations.

Three Brothers Grill, 17 Main St. Phoenixville, Follow-up, August 16. Pass. Card board lining shelves in back dry storage room. Remove, ensure surface is smooth, non porous and easily cleanable. Leak coming from hot water handle at food prep sink. Facility has a new part on order. Replace/repair. The food facility does not maintain Certified Food Manager records as required.Facility has 10 business days to show proof or enrollment in an approved CCHD CFM course.

Avola, 625 Morehall Rd. Malvern, August 15. Fail. Foods in the prep tops and walk-in cooler stored open with no covering. Cover all foods today. Raw chicken was stored above raw beef in the far-left prep top drawers at main cook line. Chicken was relocated during the inspection. Food ingredient storage containers (squeeze bottles and dry good bins), throughout the kitchen and bar, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Label all food ingredient storage containers today. Food utensils throughout the kitchen observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. Water was measured at 90°F. Water was discarded and utensils sanitized during the inspection. Utensils stored in water must be maintained at 135°F at all times. Food dispensing utensils in dry good bins observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Bowls were removed during the inspection. Replace with scoops and store with the handle above the food at all times. Food (soups and tomato sauces), which was cooled, was not reheated to 165°F for 15 seconds as required before placing the food item into the hot holding equipment. Foods were reheated to 165°F during the inspection. Retrain staff on proper reheating procedures. Cut leafy greens, deli meat, and house made sauce were held at 45-49°F, in the far-right prep top in the pizza area, rather than 41°F or below as required. TCS foods were removed from the unit during inspection. Repair/adjust unit to maintain 41°F or below as required. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler and inside prep tops, is not being date marked. Retrain staff. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready to eat foods requiring datemarking in the walk-in cooler was beyond the date-marking and required discarding. Three (3) containers of cooked vegetables dated 8/3, 8/3, & 7/19 were discarded. TCS sauce prepared on site dated 1/29 that was removed from freezer and not date marked with new date was discarded. Retrain staff. Cloth napkins observed layered inside and on top of food inside the far-right prep top drawers in the pizza area. Napkins were removed during the inspection and chopped leafy greens were voluntarily discarded. Brocken rubber door gaskets observed on the white freezer at the bar. Replace door gasket and clean interior. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher at the bar was 0ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Chlorine container was empty and no containers were on-site. Unit cannot be used until chlorine is replaced and final sanitizer rinse is measured at 50-100 ppm as required. The quaternary ammonium concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was greater than 400ppm, rather than 200-400ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Solution was adjusted and measured at 300ppm during the inspection. Retrain staff. The following food contact surfaces were observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Clean and sanitize the following TODAY: Interior ice machine in kitchen; Table top can opener blade in kitchen; Soda gun nozzles at bar; Soda gun holders at bar. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the following: Floors under equipment at bar; Walls inside the bar; Interior of sinks and faucets at bar; Floors under cookline in kitchen; Fan covers in the walk-in cooler; Equipment on and under espresso machine shelf at bar. Food employee observed storing clean food equipment while wet, and not allowing time for draining and/or air-drying. Retrain staff. Utensils observed in the handwash sink in the warewashing area, bar, and pizza oven area, indicating uses other than handwashing. Utensils were removed during the inspection. Handwashing sinks are to be used for handwashing only. Women's toilet room left-side stall is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Trash cans in the restroom are not covered. Provide covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins in this stall. Exit door located at the entrance of the facility and entrance of outside dining has gaps and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Replace door strips. Soap was not readily available at the handwash sink in the pizza oven area. Soap was supplied during the inspection. Handwashing sinks must be supplied with soap at all times. Working container in service window area, used for storing a chemical taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical. Label all chemical bottles today. Vacuum sealer observed on-site. PIC stated equipment was no longer in use. Use of this equipment requires a HACCP plan approval. Remove equipment.

California Tortilla/East Pikeland, 420 Schuylkill Rd. Ste 500 Phoenixville, Follow-up, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Canteen @ DSM Biomedical, 735 Pennsylvania Dr. Exton, August 15. Pass. Observed the freezer to be "locked" and an ice build-up on the interior door/product and fan. Facilities members says Canteen has been made aware of this issue and a work order placed. The temperature reading on the unit gauge was -11. Have the unit serviced and repaired if necessary.

Canteen @ Fox Rothschild, 747 Constitution Dr. Exton, August 15. Pass. Observed the interior thermometer in the Imbera refrigerator (left) to be broken. Replace the broken thermometer.

Chester Valley Golf Club, 430 Swedesford Rd. Malvern, Follow-up, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Derasmo Country Butcher, 602 E Cypress St. Kennett Square, August 15. Fail. Dry Aged Beef information was not available. Beef age must be known. Meats must be stored at 34-36F with 85-90% humidity. Ensure log is kept to indicate what the cut of meat is, when it was placed in refrigeration and install a hygrometer. Deli/cheese area: Tartar sauce and mayo were held in to go style containers in the top portion of the bain marie. These items were over 41F. Both were discarded. Foods must be stored in direct contact with the pan inserts or store containers such as these in the lower section of the unit. Butcher block tables in the back meat room are worn and warped. Replace with new NSF listed butcher block tables. Clean the following: Floor under deep fryer; Shelving over hot holding/soup kettles; Interior of ice machine (not used for human consumption); Meat walk in freezer fan cover - dusty. Non-removable parts of the slicer in the breakfast/bakery area were not being sanitized. Proper procedures for slicer cleaning and sanitizing were reviewed. Slicers and meat saw must be cleaned and sanitized every 4 hours once used. Ensure all staff are trained properly on cleaning and sanitizing this equipment. Deli/cheese area: handsink is slow to drain. Check for clog in sink drain line.

Excursion Ciders, 14 Prizer Rd. Kimberton, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Kennett Square Golf/Country Club, 100 E Locust Ln. Kennett Square, Follow-up, August 15. Fail. An employee observed washing gloved hands at the handwashing sink in the main kitchen warewashing room. An employee observed preparing gazpacho soup with bare hands. This is a ready-to-eat food item. Food was discarded on-site. Inform/remind employees of proper food handling procedures. At the half-way house, dish soap observed on counter and it was indicated that ocassional warewashing is done at the sink. The facility lacks a 3-compartment sink. All warewashing must be done at main kitchen. Bring several sets of utensils to the half-way house to ensure proper warewashing. Main Kitchen: The food-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils did not reach 160 degrees F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher as evidenced by the thermoplate only reaching 146 F. Do not use until final dish surface temperature reaches at least 160 F. Repair the following: a. Handwashing sink in the wait station area is not draining properly. Main Bar: The handwashing sink was replaced by a sink with a sprayer and no other designated handwashing sink indicated. No soap or paper towels available. The sprayer is being disconnected. Soap and paper towels were placed at this centrally located handwashing sink. No changes to the equipment or layout may be done without prior approval from this Department. Place a Handwashing sign at this sink immediately. 1922 Bar: Gnats observed in the bar area Main Bar: Flies and gnats observed in the bar area 19th Hole: Flies observed by mechanical dishmachine. Contact pest control operator and have area treated. Forward copies of reports. Thoroughly clean all surfaces and equipment including the floor drains. Maintain all foods and bottles tightly closed.

King's Sweet Corn And Produce, LLC, 2849 Lower Valley Rd. Parkesburg, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Magerks, 174 Eagleview Blvd. Exton, August 15. Fail. Sauce squeeze jars at the cookline bared no common name labeling. Provide common name labeling for all food containers repackaged on site. Main walk-in refrigerator. Observed condensate dripping from a ceiling panel seam (near freezer). Have the serviced and repaired to prevent an unapproved water supply getting into food product. Bar Dishwasher. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Have the unit serviced and repaired. Do not use until repaired and maintaining a free chlorine sanitizer concentration of between 50-100 ppm. Monitor levels daily. Ice machine. Observed discoloration on the bin side walls and drop plate. Have the unit cleaned and sanitized within 24 hours. Repair the following plumbing works: Bar soda gun holster; stagnant liquid in base. Clear the drain line today. Wash and sanitize the soda gun head; Bar handwhashing sink, hot water spigot handle does not turn off. Repair within 10 days; Food preparation sink. Hot water handle seized up. Repair within 1 month. Maintain all plumbing works in good repair. Grouting general. Various levels of grout deterioration observed along the cookline and rear preparation areas. Deteriorated grout areas were "holding" food debris. Within 3 months have all areas of deteriorated grouting serviced and "re-grouted". Please make sure the new grout is properly sealed or is a self sealed (epoxy).

Pasquale's Pizza/West Fallowfield, 3104 Limestone Rd. Cochranville, August 15. Pass. Approximately 1/3 of the prepackaged desserts are missing ingredient information. Provide on all packaging. Review of warewashing of dough bins found sanitizer step not being done. Proper warewashing procedures were reviewed with staff on-site. Maintain. Scented and regular bleach observed on-site at the 3-compartment sink. Do not use scented bleach for sanitizing. Defrost the chest freezer. In the storage areas, organize and remove any unused/unnecessary equipment.

Penn Street Pizza Domino's/East Whiteland, 490-1 Lancaster Ave. Frazer, August 15. Fail. Some bottles of commercially processed ready to eat sauces in the prep area and held more than 24 hours, are not being marked with a discard date. You must also label each with the name of the product. Correct immediately. The pizza sauce that is not refrigerated for use next to the food prep table is not marked with a time to discard. Correct today. Supply dunnage racks to store pizza boxes off of the floor not blue dough pans. All shelving and food must be at least 6" off of the floor to be able to protect food and clean the floor. Also, supply dunnage racks to the rear storage area so all items are off of the floor. Supply within 10 days. Repair/replace the drain stoppers at the 3 bay sink-the arms are currently being held up with soda racks to hold water in the sinks. Correct within 10 days. Supply a new sanitizer test kit for use at the 3 bay sink-the current one is water damaged. Correct within 7 days. Repair the drains to both hand sinks-they do not drain properly. Correct within 7 days. Clean out and remove all un-used food and equipment in the back storage room and organize remaining items. Correct within 10 days. A chemical spray bottle was observed unlabeled. All working containers of chemicals must be labeled. Correct immediately. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for Chester County Health Department Certification. Submit the CFM application, a copy of their ServSafe Certificate and the fee within 7 days. An application was left on site.

Sheraton Great Valley, 707 Lancaster Ave. Malvern, August 15. Fail. Observed two (2) frozen water bottles inside the 1 door Freezer on cook line. Observed a bag inside the Walk In Refrigerator labeled with an employees name. Personal drinks or food items cannot be intermingled with facility foods. Items were removed on site. Inform all employees of proper storage of personal items today and comply everyday. Whole apples in the Breakfast Buffet were stored open with no covering. Each must be individually wrapped. Correct today. Dry food ingredient storage containers, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Correct immediately. Breakfast Buffet: Milk was held at 49°F in the counter top refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required. All TCS foods were discarded on site. Do not use until it is repaired to hold foods at 41°F or less. Repair or replace this refrigerator within 14 days. Commercially processed ready to eat food, located through out the refrigeration in this facility, and held more than 24 hours, are not being marked with the date it was opened. This was explained on site. Correct today and comply everyday. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located through out the refrigeration in this facility, is not being date marked. This was explained on site. Correct today and comply everyday. Numerous ready to eat foods and sauces, were found in most of the refrigeration through out the facility, beyond their 7 day date-mark and required discarding. Inform all employees of proper date checking and discarding procedures today. Comply everyday. Prepackaged salads in the Grab N Go Self Service Area are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts and a use by date. Correct today and comply everyday. A repeat violation from last year. Salmon was observed thawing in it's reduced oxygen or vacuum packaging in the walk in refrigerator and the cook line refrigerator. These packages must be opened to allow oxygen to enter prior to beginning the thawing process. Packages were discarded on site. Inform all employees of proper procedure today. This is a repeat violation from last year. Provide dunnage racks or shelving within 14 days to the following so that food boxes are off the floor: Walk In Freezer; Mid Level Storage Room. Repair/correct the following within 14 days: Supply two (2) new cooking exhaust filters that are broken; Replace the cracked lids on the dry food containers; Replace the bagel bin in the Breakfast Buffet room-the handle is missing. The following items, which are a food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch: The squeeze bottle tops inside the food prep tables; The containers and lids inside the top of the food prep tables; Inside both ice machines-the "drop down" white plastic units in the back were observed with a black mold-like substance. Also, clean the tracks to the main kitchen machine with the sliding front door; The can opener and holder. Correct the above within 24 hours. Clean all equipment-inside and outside- throughout the entire Kitchen. Clean all drawers and cabinets in the Breakfast Buffet area. Clean all clean dish shelving. Correct within 10 days. Clean dish racks observed stored under and next to the hand sink in the dish washing area. Remove these racks to another area to prevent contamination of clean dishes immediately. Food prep sink does not have an adequate air gap of at least 1 inch, between the water supply and flood rim of the sink. Correct within 24 hours. The following are not maintained in good repair and must be repaired within 14 days: The drain under the hand sink next to the walk in freezer is leaking and slow to drain; Replace the faucet without any hot or cold faucet handles at the 3 bay sink; Repair the cold water faucet at the bar hand sink. One (1) Outside waste handling unit by the back door had its drain plug removed; Correct within 7 days. Replace the defective ceiling tiles by the elevator. Remove the unused wall fan in the dishwashing room-repair the wall to be smooth and easily cleanable. Correct within 14 days. No paper towels were available at the bar hand sink. Supplied on site. Install a paper towel dispenser within 7 days. Repair the non working light fixture-that is half filled with water-in the cooking exhaust hood. Repair the non working light fixture in the main kitchen. Correct the above within 7 days. Clean all walls and floor in the mop sink closet. Clean the floor under the food prep sink. Clean the floor throughout the entire Kitchen. Clean the cooking exhaust hood filters and wall underneath. Repair the leak in the ceiling in the Mid Level Storage Room. Replace all water stained ceiling tiles and repair all leaks in the Mid Level Storage Room. Basement Kitchen Area-repair the wall by the steps to be smooth and easily cleanable. Correct the above within 14 days. Working spray bottles for chemicals, taken from bulk supplies, were stored inside a bottle not labeled with the correct chemical. Check all of spray bottles to make certain they are labeled with correct chemical that is inside.

Sushi Awarsei LLC @ Shoprite, 1115 West Chester Pike, West Chester, Follow-up, August 15. Pass. No violations.

Wcusc Thornbury Concession Stand, 1200 S. Westtown Rd. Westtown, August 15. Pass. Scented chlorine bleach observed in use as sanitizer at the 3-bay sink. As scented bleach is prohibited for use on food contact surfaces, provide and use unscented bleach only. Supply kitchen hand wash sink with hand soap, paper towels and hand wash signage. Clean the soiled walls and ceiling in kitchen to remove dust and cobwebs. Remove all excess/unused food service equipment from the kitchen including: hot dog roller, countertop oven, popcorn machine.

Arby's/New Garden, 743 W. Cypress St. Kennett Square, Complaint, August 14. Pass. No violations.

Colonial Theatre, 227 Bridge St. PO Box 712, Phoenixville, August 14. Pass. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: 3 basin sinks and surround including drying racks. Clean and sanitize. Chemical spray bottle (Spic n Span) stored on shelf behind food service counter with disposable red solo cups and paper bags. Store all chemicals in a separate designated area. A Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the food establishment. Facility manager stated that a manager is in the process of taking an approved CFM Class. Provide documentation on class details.

Dollar General #3415/New Garden, 345 Scarlett Rd. Kennett Square, Follow-up, August 14. Pass. Roof appears to be leaking where fire occurred in ceiling. A very water damaged ceiling panel was observed in aisle 10. Ensure the roof is not leaking and replace the damaged ceiling panel.

Lenape Pizza, 1410 Lenape Rd. West Chester, August 14. Fail. Wiping clothes were not stored in sanitizer buckets at the sandwich station. Bucket was filled during inspection. Wings, cole slaw and other foods that are held for more than 24 hours must be date labeled with date made and used within 7 days. Ensure staff date all of these foods. Clean the sides of the deep fryer and side of the grill table. Storage building was hit by a tree. The building roof is to be replaced. It is currently tarped to prevent water from entering the building. When roof is replaced, food items must be removed or covered in plastic to ensure they are protected from contamination. Contact Dept when this work is to begin. Lighting to be replaced. A couple shields are missing. If lighting will not be replaced within a 2 weeks - replace shields.

Nice Chinese Restaurant/Downingtown, 106 Wallace Ave. Downingtown, August 14. Pass. Chicken wings, egg rolls, breaded chicken pieces and cooked rice were found sitting out on the counters between 100°F and 85°F-they are not practicing to cool cooked foods from 135°F to 70°F in 2 hours and/or from 135°F to 41°F within 6 hours, after preparation. Must place foods in shallow containers and cool inside your walk in refrigerator to allow products to cool to the above temperatures properly. This was explained and corrected on site. Decision Tree also left on site. Comply everyday. Observed chicken wings, breaded chicken pieces, cooked rice and egg rolls, cooling at room temperature on the counters and racks, which is not a proper cooling method. This was explained and corrected on site. Comply everyday. Replace all of the rusty shelving inside the walk in refrigerator within 12 months. Replace with NSF or equivalent shelving units. Food facility is reusing Granulated Chicken Soup Buckets and 5 Gallon Soy Sauce Buckets which are intended to be a single-service or single-use articles. Also, stop using "Sterlite" plastic containers to store foods-these are meant for office/home use-not food storage. Discard the buckets and replace with NSF listed or equivalent containers within 3 months. Replace one non-working light fixture in the kitchen and replace one (1) light bulb in the light fixture in the toilet room. Correct within 7 days.

Papa John's Pizza/Caln, 3481 E. Lincoln Highway, Thorndale, Follow-up, August 14. Fail. The following need a MORE thoroughly cleaned: The fan protectors in the Walk In Refrigerator; All green shelving inside the walk in refrigerator; Clean the floor drains for the 3 bay sink and food prep sink; The cooking exhaust hood canopy. CORRECT WITHIN 3 DAYS. There is no Certified Food Manager (CFM) at this facility. In the field report dated 7/24/23, granted 30 days to do so which is until 8/24/23-this includes taking the course, passing the test and submitting the Application for a CFM. Failure to comply within this time frame will result in follow up inspection fees and non-traffic citations filed in District Court.

Rey Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 1257 West Chester Pike, West Chester, Follow-up, August 14. Pass. Provide thermometer in chest freezer (containing ice cream).

The Whip Tavern, 1383 N. Chatham Rd. Coatesville, August 14. Fail. Several open employee's beverage containers were observed on ledge next to the bain marie, a food preparation area. Also an employee observed eating in kitchen. Inform/remind employees no eating may be done in the kitchen. Drinks must be kept lidded and stored in areas that do not risk contamination. In-use knives observed stored in sanitizer solution that had visible food debris and not time marked. Knives must be either kept hot >135 F, kept cold 165 F and placed in the unit at approximately 11am. No other temperature checks had been taken and it appeared that the unit was not operating properly. The soups were then discarded at 3pm and and alternate hot holding unit will be used. Keep all foods in hot holding >135 F. Monitor temperatures routinely. Spring form ring observed taped. This was discarded on-site. Ensure all equipment is maintained in good repair. The shelving units across from the mechanical dishmachine are rusted and no longer easily cleanable. Replace. The cutting boards are deeply stained/scored. Resurface or replace. Clean the following: Outer surface of the drain lines under the mechanical dishmachine; Floor under cooking equipment; Inside flap and chute of ice machine. Repair the leak under the 3-compartment sink at the Bar. Dumpster is cracked along the bottom, causing liquid to accumulate on the ground. All dumpsters must be maintained in good repair and vector-proof. Replace. In the dry storage building, a fly strip was observed hanging with the potential to contaminate foods and food equipment. This was removed on-site. Use only approved methods of pest control. The walk-in refrigerator floor is in disrepair. This floor must be replaced. The final surface finish must be smooth, durable and easily cleanable. Dry storage building: Mouse droppings observed on the floor in the corner under the pasta storage shelves; Numerous flies observed throughout. Contact pest control operator immediately and have facility treated; forward copy of pest control report to this Department. Clean all areas immediately, Keep all foods tightly covered. Keep exterior doors closed; ensure doors and windows are tight-fitting in the frames. Facility has lost its Chester County Certified Food Manager. Within 10 days at least one full time employee must register for a food manager course. If an employee has a Food Manager Certificate from an approved course, submit the application and fee for the Chester County Certificate.