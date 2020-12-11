The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

AMVETS Post No. 153, 401 S. Second St., Columbia, Nov. 25. A black residue inside the ice maker. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by smoke-eater filters, lid, and a sanitizer bucket and not accessible at all times for employee use. Raw shell eggs stored above hot dogs and condiments in the reach-in cooler. Old food splatter on the interior ceiling of the microwave.

Bluerock Valley Farm, 4048 Blue Rock Road, Washington Boro, Nov. 25. No violations.

Caruso’s Italian Restaurant, 2933 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Nov. 25. The side service door located in the kitchen area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Garth, 22 S. Second St., Columbia, Nov. 25. No violations.

GNC Store No. 7777, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Nov. 25. No violations.

Lancaster Liederkranz, 722 S. Chiques Road, Manheim, Nov. 25. Vent in middle of kitchen with a buildup of dust, cabinet under hot holding area in the kitchen extremely dirty with old food debris, dust and soil, bottom of two stand-up reach-in freezer with old food crumbs.

Mary’s Cheers Bar, 3068 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Nov. 25. Soda gun and holster with pink buildup.

Peters Barbeque Trailer MFF4, 1125 Fairview Road, Manheim, Nov. 25. No violations.

Shady Lane Specialties, 868 Running Station Road, Kirkwood, Nov. 25. No violations.

Capricio’s, 303 Airport Drive, Smoketown, Nov. 24. The lid for a plastic bulk food container is cracked and needs replaced. Torn rubber door gaskets on the pizza bain-marie unit. Dark moist residue on the nozzles of the self-serve soda unit; cleaned. Cleaning chemicals and paint stored on a shelf above food items; corrected.

Carini’s Italian Restaurant, 4204 Division Highway, Blue Ball, follow-up, Nov. 24. No violations.

Core Life Eatery, 1581 Fruitville Pike, Nov. 24. Mechanical warewashing equipment with buildup of filth and food residue on top and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. Shredded pork and barbecue pork was held at 124 F and 134 F, respectively, in the steam table rather than 135 F or above as required. Old food residue inside the metal food containers stored as clean. A pink and tan slime buildup inside the mop sink. Reduced oxygen packaged tuna thawed without being removed from packaging.

Covenant United Methodist Church, 110 N. Mulberry St., Nov. 24. No violations.

Fuego Latino, 28 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Nov. 24. Surfaces of interior of ice machine to have a pink slimy buildup, can opener blade and meat slicer with old dried food debris. Two spray bottles one with green/blue liquid one with clear liquid with no common name label.

Fuego Latino MFF4, 33 Foxfield Lane, Elizabethtown, Nov. 24. Flooring as you enter the door to be lifting and in need of repair.

High’s No. 150, 905 E. Main St., Mount Joy, change of owner, Nov. 24. Condenser in walk-in cooler has excessive iced buildup and is in need of repair. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof above the three-compartment sink.

La Quinta Inn and Suites, 25 Eastbrook Road, Ronks, complaint, Nov. 24. No violations.

No. 1 Chinese Restaurant, 1620 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 24. Facility using raw meat shipping boxes (single-use item) to store other foods located in the walk-in freezer.

Pizza Hut, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Nov. 24. No violations.

Riviera Pizza, 1405 N. Reading Road, P.O. Box 335, Reamstown, Nov. 24. Caulking in hood canopy is deteriorating and needs to be replaced. Quat sanitizer test strips expired almost a year ago and need to be replaced. Oil and pieces of pasta under prep table in back room.

Snowfox-Weis No. 17, 1700 Fruitville Pike, Nov. 24. No violations.

Sunshine Mini Mart, 568 Manor St., follow-up, Nov. 24. No violations.

Torres Grocery, 136S. Ann St., Nov. 24. No violations.

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Ristorante, 1215 N. Reading Road, Stevens, complaint, Nov. 24. No violations.

Whisk Cafe, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 102, Elizabethtown, Nov. 24. Condenser in walk-in freezer with a buildup of ice, in need of repair. Hood baffles to have an excessive amount of grease buildup, and vent above dishwasher with grease and static dust buildup. Open beverage container with no lid and straw store above a prep table in the kitchen area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area.

Arby’s No. 5599, 2230 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 23. Dark moist residue on the soda unit nozzles at the drive-thru window; cleaned. Beef was held at 126 F in the hot holding unit, rather than 135 F or above as required; disposed. Control knob missing on a hot hold unit, and employees could not adjust temperature to correct setting. The temperature gauge on the hot hold unit is not displaying the correct temperature and needs replaced. Loose and missing baffles on the grease hood vents.

Auntie Anne’s MFF3, License No. XJD-2539, 44 Perseverance Lane, Ephrata, Nov. 23. A spray bottle of pink liquid with no common name label. A container of yeast stored inside hand-wash sink.

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels MFF3, License No. XKS-0977, 44 Perseverance Lane, Ephrata, Nov. 23. No violations.

Beer Ink, 586 Centerville Road, Nov. 23. No violations.

Caruso’s Italian Restaurant, 2719 Lititz Pike, Nov. 23. An open employee’s beverage container was in the back area, a food preparation area. A black and tan residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker.

Chen’s House, 320 Honeysuckle Drive, Marietta, Nov. 23. Containers without handles being stored in products like rice and potato flour. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler and front cooler, is not being date-marked.

City Deli, 202 E. King St., follow-up, Nov. 23. No violations.

Domi Mini Market, 72 S. Marshall St., Nov. 23. Loose or broken door and glass pane on sliding deli counter door. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Domino’s Pizza No. 4780, 519 Leaman Ave., Suite B, Millersville, Nov. 23. Cracked and missing tiles in the doorway between the warewash area and storage area. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required.

Dunkin’, 2006 Miller Road, East Petersburg, follow-up, Nov. 23. No violations

Eastern Palace, 2206 Columbia Ave., follow-up, Nov. 23. No violations.

Eighth Ward Beneficial Association, 842 St. Joseph Street, Nov. 23. No violations.

Ever Fresh Produce, 3145 Division Highway, New Holland, Nov. 23. Sox 12-ounce jars of honey labeled local raw honey fresh from Lancaster not listing the source. Product must be removed from sale and proof provided that it is from an approved source.

First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Nov. 23. No violations.

G-Sapphire African Market, 151 E. King St., Nov. 23. No violations.

Hempfield Beverage Co., 121 Church St., Landisville, Nov. 23. No violations.

Hildy’s Tavern Inc., 448 W. Frederick St., Nov. 23. No violations.

Juicy Crab, 1306 Lititz Pike, opening, Nov. 23. The batteries for the paper towel dispenser are not functioning and paper towels are not being dispensed. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the employee restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in all cooling units. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia or chlorine.

Queen Six Pack Restaurant, 24 W. Clay St., Nov. 23.Chicken, vegetable and various items, in the walk-in refrigeration and freezer units, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Various beer cases stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Both handles in the warewash area are leaking and in need repair/replacement. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Water, as at the hand-wash sink at point of service, is not under pressure during inspection. Chicken, pork and vegetables in the walk-in refrigeration and freezer units stored open with no covering. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in refrigeration and freezer units, is not being date marked.

Quips Pub, 457 New Holland Ave., Nov. 23. Various meats and ingredient storage containers, in the walk-in refrigeration unit, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Pulled pork, a potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food requiring date-marking, in the walk-in refrigeration unit was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding. The vent hood above the cooking surfaces has visible grease accumulation and has no service tag visible with date of last service. Hood must be cleaned and serviced by professional service. The floor and ceiling areas of the walk-in refrigeration unit are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Sheetz No. 697, 2539 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, opening, Nov. 23, No violations.