The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Christiana Beer, 360 PA 41 Gap, Oct. 22. Pass. Mop being dried/stored in the three-compartment sink and not in the mop sink as required.

Cinnamon Rolls of Lancaster County, 1831 Oregon Pike, Oct. 22. Pass. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the back food processing area and in the employee restroom. Old food residue and buildup on the outside of the bulk food containers. Old food splatter on the underside of the large and small mixers in the back. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the employee restroom. Excessive staining in the front hand-wash sink. The prep sink in the back is clogged and does not drain. The back door to the outside of the food facility is not self-closing and is being propped open.

Dragon Hibachi and Sushi Buffet, 1858 Fruitville Pike, type 2 follow-up, Oct. 22. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster County Sportsmen’s Association, 573 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, Oct. 22. Pass. Dried residue on the manual french fry cutter. Light in the downstairs bar area is not shielded.

Rita Smith Wade Elementary School, 910 Hamilton Park Drive, Oct. 22. Pass. No violations.

Salisbury Elementary School, 422 School Lane, Gap, Oct. 22. Pass. A large crack in the corner of the wall in the dish room area above the clean dish table.

Wheatland Middle School, 919 Hamilton Park Drive, Oct. 22. Pass. Ceiling tiles Wheatland Middle School(3) missing in the cafeteria and need to be replaced. Several live spiders and webs in the storage room and the room where the freezers are kept.

10 & 23 Tacos, 2846 Main St., Morgantown, Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

Brecht School, 1250 Lititz Pike, Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

Dutch Country Soft Pretzels, 2758-1 Division Highway, New Holland, Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

Folklore Coffee, 1 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, Oct. 21. Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50 to 100 ppm as required. Facility will use manual warewashing until dishwasher is fixed. Food employee sanitizing washed equipment and utensils without a separate water rinse between.

Rheems Elementary School, 130 ALida St., Elizabethtown, Oct. 21. Pass. Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items in the walk-in cooler are not intended for use or sale in the food facility.

Sensenig’s Produce and Flowers, 1636 Main St., East Earl, Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

The Shack Restaurant & Mini Golf, 662 S. Oak St., Manheim, Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

Weaverland Auction, 1030 S. Precast Road, New Holland, Oct. 21. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of three compartment sink. The rear door, is open, unscreened and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Several tables and equipment supported with bare wood legs. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Single-service, single-use articles stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

Windmill Family Restaurant, 2838 Main St., Morgantown, follow-up, Oct. 21. Pass. Torn rubber door gaskets on the walk-in cooler and the walk-in freezer. A cup with a straw in the hand-wash sink in the dessert area, indicating uses other than hand washing. Food employee preparing food, wearing a wristwatch.

Zou’s Garden, 2846 Main St., Morgantown, follow-up, Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Bounce Kraze, 407 Granite Run Drive, Oct. 20. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Rodent droppings and urine in the back on both sides of the reach-in cooler and the corner. Single-service, single-use articles (pizza boxes) stored in back between the reach-in cooler and table, directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Two bottles of lotion stored on a shelf in the back with bags of popcorn. Floor tiles missing in the back area, the floor is not smooth and easily cleanable. The linoleum at the entrance to the back is torn and tattered and no longer cleanable. The floor/wall juncture in the back, behind the bain marie cooling unit, is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch.

Cherry Hill Orchards Outlet, 400 Long Lane, Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Columbia Kettle Works, 2800 N. Reading Road, Adamstown, Oct. 20. Pass. The light intensity in the food preparation area is not at least 50 foot candles.

HItch Coffee, 4815 E. Harrisburg Pike, Elizabethtown, opening, Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Lions and Lambs Catering, 543 Champ Blvd., Manheim, opening, Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Central Middle School, 400 Adele Ave., Manheim, Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 12963, 711 Lancaster Road, Manheim, Oct. 20. Pass. Underside of juice machine with a dried sticky buildup. Clean food equipment and utensils in clean dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air drying (wet nesting). Severely low floor grout in dishwashing area. Severely torn rubber door gasket on fry freezer. Water at two-bay sink at only 105 F rather than the required temperature of 110 F.

Peking Chinese Restaurant, 144 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, Oct. 20. Pass. Chicken thawing in standing water, which is not an approved thawing method. Missing floor tiles underneath cooking equipment. Numerous food items (chicken, shrimp, cut vegetables) in the walk-in cooler stored open with no covering. Shell eggs sitting at room temperature without documentation to verify time of disposition of food. Wet wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizer solution. Egg rolls cooling at room temperature, which is not a proper cooling method. Grease accumulation on the sides and underneath cooking equipment.

Reamstown Fire Co. No. 1, 12 W. Church St., Reamstown, Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Subway No. 23207, 2350 N. Reading Road, Denver, Oct. 20. Pass. Food employee in prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats that cover all hair including ponytails. Visors do not cover all hair as per the food code. Assorted food was held at 55 F to 60 F, in the left side prep cooler, rather than 41 F or below as required. The affected food was voluntarily discarded and the refrigerator service was called. Silicone baking trays are tattered and are a source of contamination during baking. Damaged items were voluntarily discarded.

Tavern Spring House Brewing Co., 8-10 E. Main St., Strasburg, opening, Oct. 20. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the bar glasswasher.

The Pretzel House, 363 Georgetown Road, Strasburg, Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Burger King No. 5808, 50 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, Oct. 19. Pass. The plastic lid on the portable bulk food dispenser is cracked and needs to be replaced. Cracked and missing floor tiles in the area of the soda dispensing unit. Grease accumulation on the grease hood vent filters. Food employee sanitizing washed equipment and utensils without a separate water rinse between. Ceiling grids with static dust accumulation. Encrusted buildup on the interior ceiling of the french fry holding unit. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed.

Community East School LLIU-13, 1050 New Holland Pike, Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Dash Alternative School, 630 Rockland St., Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Fairfield Inn and Suites-Lancaster, 2270 Lincoln Highway East, Oct. 19. Pass. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Spray bottles with cleaning chemicals, taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of chemical. Cases of dried foods stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches off the floor as required. Consumer self-service area for ready-to-eat food (skinned fruit) not provided with suitable utensils or dispensing method to prevent contamination.

Lincoln Middle School, 1001 Lehigh Ave., Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

McCaskey East, 1051 Lehigh Ave., Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

McCaskey High School cafeteria, 1020 Lehigh Ave., Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Metro Express, 105 N. Broad St., Lititz, complaint, Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, 455 S. Duke St., Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Phoenix Academy, 630 Rockland St., Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Oct. 19. Pass. Water leaking beneath the three-compartment sink in the back of the cabinet. Water leaking from a pipe beneath the hand-wash sink. A bottle of disinfectant stored in the cabinet, next to the three-compartment sink, with drinking cups.

School to Work LLIU-13, 1066 New Holland Pike, Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

The Savory Gourmet, 51 Broad St., Lititz, Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s No. 6453, 40 Peters Road, Lititz, Oct. 19. Fail. Fountain soda nozzle at drive-thru with excessive debris accumulation. Four plastic cambro pans with old stuck-on food residue. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employee in kitchen area wearing bracelet/watch/ring on hands or arms. Food employee in kitchen and drive-thru area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Dumpster lids open when not in use. A drink and vape pen on drive-thru prep line where food is being made for customers. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control-for-safety food, in the walk-in cooler and front line, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Interior of warming oven with dried food splatter. Fan guard in walk-in cooler with accumulation of static dust. Interior of oven with buildup of grease and debris. Missing and damaged coving in mop sink area. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the front counter area.

Women’s and Babies Hospital, 690 Good Drive, Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

A Gourmet Garden, 16 Newport Road, Leola, Oct. 18. Pass. An extreme amount of grease buildup and food debris on these areas: the drain and floor beneath the prep sink, the side of the smoker, the entire wok area and the floor beneath the fryers. Food facility is reusing plastic, non-food grade to-go bags, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article, to store food. Raw beef, raw shrimp and raw pork stored above tofu and assorted sauces in the walk-in cooler. Food residue on the shelves in the walk-in cooler. Food splatter on the residue of the lids of the bain marie and food crumbs. Two large pork loins thawing at room temperature on the table, which is not an approved thawing method. Corn starch stored in a barrel made of cardboard, which is not cleanable and not nonabsorbent, rather than in a food-grade container.

Britain Hill at the Livery, 1702 Lampeter Road, opening, Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

Distlefink Inn, 917 S. Prince St., Oct. 18. Pass. Static dust on the fan above the hand-wash sink in the kitchen. A mildew substance on the fan covers of the walk-in cooler. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The food facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a certified food manager course. A black residue up inside the ice machine.

Italian Ice Cart, 1605 Colonial Manor Drive, Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

Martic Elementary School, 266 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood, Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

Marticville Middle School, 356 Frogtown Road, Pequea, Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

Tempting Treats at Lampeter Cafe, 1702 Lampeter Road, Strasburg, opening, Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

Crowded Kitchen, 147 N. Plum St., emergency response, Oct. 17. Fail. Wall in prep area has a hole or is broken and in need of repair due to vehicular strike of exterior wall.