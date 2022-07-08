The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Harrisburg City

Barboza Food Market, 1701 Paxton St, June 30, Pass. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. The handwash sink in the front area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device.

Passage to India, 525 S Front St, June 30, Pass. Observed utensils stored under hanging fly traps and subject to potential contamination. The food facility does not have a working hand wash sink located in the bar area. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the area. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the area.

Lower Paxton Township

Nomad BBQ, 8001 Union Station Blvd, June 28, Pass. Various refrigerated foods and cut produce was held at 53°F, in the cook line bain marie area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Walk-in cooler fan guards the area of the food facility is dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the ware-washing area to remind food employees to wash their hands

Millersburg Borough

JFT Recovery and Veteran Support Services, 444 Market St, June 27, Pass. No Violations.

Millersburger Hotel, 146 Market St, Follow Up, June 27, Pass. No violations.

Susquehanna Township

Crown Point Playground, 2451 Walker Mill Rd, July 1, Pass. No violations.

Swatara Township

Chili’s Grill and Bar, 4611 High Point Blvd, Follow Up, June 27, Pass. Grease hood filters and exterior of all cook line equipment/cook line refrigerators of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was 100 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Various dishes on the clean dish rack, food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Observed cooking tray equipment not being cleaned before and after using animal derived foods, sitting at the cook line for an unknown amount of time between uses. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in ware-washing and dish storage area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

El Rancho Restaurant and Pupuseria, 771 Eisenhower Blvd, June 27, Pass. Food employees observed in the back kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.-Refried beans food was only heated to 90°F before being placed in the steam table and not to 135°F for hot holding as required. Corrected and discussed with PIC.

McDonalds, 6535 Grayson Rd, June 28, Pass. Food employees observed in the kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Observed cookline equipment and dish-spray nozzle, in food preparation area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the front counter area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Plastic curtain of the walk-in cooler is cracked and repaired with materials unapproved for food equipment (repaired with packing tape). Exterior surface of ice machine is cracked; in need of repair. Observed ice stored in iced coffee area, where it is subject to splash from hand washing area.

Wendy’s, 6405 Grayson Rd, June 28, Pass. Wall area around the bug light of the food facility is dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Upper Paxton Township

Brew Boxx, 1677 State Route 209, June 27, Pass. No violations.