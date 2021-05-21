The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Club 521 Inc., 2400 Butter Road, May 14. Pass. No violations.

Dollar General No. 11288, 5373 Lincoln East Highway, Gap, May 14. Pass. Three gallons of white milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded.

El Rey del Pollo II, 120 Chesapeak St., opening, May 14. Pass. No violations.

Huckleberry’s Restaurant and Tavern, 1 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, complaint, May 14. Pass. No violations.

Huckleberry’s Restaurant and Tavern, 2 W. Grant St., opening, May 14. Pass. No violations.

King’s Fresh Meats & Deli, 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, May 14. Pass. Slicers and band saw are not being broken down/cleaned and sanitized every four hours as required. Food handler not wearing a beard net. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate, but the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Several stored knives contained meat residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Knife holder needs to be sanitized. Deeply scored cutting boards at front counter not resurfaced or discarded as required.

McDonald’s No. 06636, 1434 Manheim Pike, complaint, May 14. Pass. No violations.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 2090 Lincoln Highway, May 14. Pass. No violations.

Red Lobster No. 0240, 69 East Towne Mall, complaint, May 14. Pass. Food employee eating in prep area as evidenced by partially consumed food on a food prep table; discarded.

Traditional Greek LLC, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, May 14. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 245, 1991 Sate Road, May 14. Pass. There were 8½ gallons of 1% low-fat milk, 5 quarts of 2% reduced fat milk and 5 gallons of whole milk beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. Prepackaged blueberry muffins, chocolate chip muffins, yogurt muffins, pistachio muffins and banana nut muffins are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and nutritional facts. Prepackaged blueberry muffins, chocolate chip muffins, yogurt muffins, pistachio muffins and banana nut muffins are not labeled to clearly indicate allergen ingredients and the allergen warning statement. A working container of sanitizer stored next to single-use bags for hot dogs.

Witz End Pub, 114 E. Main St., Mount Joy, May 14. Pass. Accordion-style piping being used at hand sink, which is not an approved material. Pipe from fountain ice machine is directly in contact with drain; this needs to be corrected to prevent backflow into ice. Sour cream, tarter sauce and sour cream dill sauce in a reach-in cooler holding at 44 F rather then the required temperature of 41 F or below. The hand-wash sink located in the women’s restroom area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F.

Caruso’s Pizzeria LTD, 1908 Fruitville Pike, May 13. Pass. Marinara sauce and meatballs were at 120 F and 108 F in the steam table, rather than 135 F as required. Food employee preparing food, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

Chili Tasty Garden, 2060 Bennett Ave., follow-up, May 13. Pass. No violations.

Clarion Inn, 1400 Historic Drive, Strasburg, May 13. Pass. No violations.

Family Dollar No. 23115, 106 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, May 13. Pass. No violations.

Two Cousins Pizza, 126 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, May 13. Pass. An open employee’s beverage cup was in the food prep area; corrected. Torn rubber door gasket on the bain-marie cooling unit. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restrooms to remind employees to wash their hands. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Cardboard used to line a storage shelf, which is not an approved material.

Wingate By Wyndham, 2110 Lincoln Highway East, May 13. Pass. No violations.

#Homegoodies, 336 Locust St., Columbia, May 12. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the quaternary ammonia. Raw shell eggs stored above milk in the refrigerator.

Bravo Supermarket, 225 W. King St., Type 2 follow-up, May 12. Fail. Beef, pork and chicken food products being stored directly on the floor in Walk-in Freezer area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Thermometers for ensuring proper food temperatures are not calibrated and functioning properly at the deli counter. Food facility does not maintain or have readily available meat grinding logs as required.

Domino’s Pizza, 1611 Manheim Pike, complaint, May 12. Pass. No violations.

Jerry’s American Catering Co., 347 N. Plum St., May 12. Pass. No violations.

Juisibox, 1919 Fruitville Pike, opening, May 12. Pass. No violations.

New Holland Family Restaurant, 624 W. Main St., New Holland, May 12. Pass. Employee wiped knife on apron and then attempted to cut a sandwich. Hood baffles over grill have an accumulation of grease. Cheese, salad dressings, lettuce, chicken salad and tuna salad in bain-marie had internal temperatures from 44 F to 52 F rather than 41 F or below as required; voluntarily discarded.

Rieker Bottle Works LLC, 602 W. King St., May 12. Pass. No violations.

Save-Mor Groceries, 138 E. Main St., New Holland, May 12. Pass. Some prepackaged bulk food items are not labeled with an ingredient statement and allergens.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 079, 1004 Harrisburg Pike, May 12. Pass. The automatic paper towel dispenser does not work. CBD Gems, gel capsules and energy shots by the Dinner Lady and CBD drink mix, gummies and energy shots by Reliva of Natick, Ma., contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation and at this time CBD is not recognized as a safe substance to be added to food. The outside dumpster lids left open while not in use. One pint of 2% reduced fat milk,beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by a plastic food container and a box of floor cleaner and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 231, 1199 Prospect Road, Columbia, May 12. Pass. Prepackaged chocolate chip muffins, iced lemon yogurt muffins and banana muffins in the self-service cabinet are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and nutritional facts. Prepackaged chocolate chip muffins, iced lemon yogurt muffins and banana muffins in the self-service cabinet are not labeled to clearly indicate allergen ingredients and the allergen warning statement. CBD D’lites gummies, gems, soft gels by The Dinner Lady and CBD drink mix by Reliva of Natick, Ma., contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation and at this time CBD is not recognized as a safe substance to be added to food. An accumulation of trash, debris and dead leaves in the dumpster enclosure creating a possible rodent harborage area.

Yoder’s Country Market, 14 S. Tower Road, New Holland, follow-up, May 12. Pass. No violations.

Bluerock Valley Farm, 4048 Blue Rock Road, Millersville, May 11. Pass. No violations.

Busy Bees Childcare Center LLC 82-5154755, 914 E. Orange St., May 11. Fail. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect activity in kitchen area, but facility does not have a pest control program.

City Deli, 202 E. King St., Type 2 follow-up, May 11. Pass. No violations.

Copper Cup, 922 Columbia Ave., May 11. Pass. No violations.

D & L Grocery & Deli LLC, 567 S. Lime St., Type 2 follow-up, May 11. Pass. No violations.

Dottie’s Snack Bar, 425 Fourth St., P.O. Box 185, Quarryville, May 11. Pass. No violations.

Grocery Outlet, 2108 Spring Valley Road, May 11. Pass. No violations.

J & E Food and Grocery LLC, 544 Woodward St., Type 2 follow-up, May 11. Pass. No violations.

Miss Calees Eats & Treats, 329 Main St., Landisville, May 11. Pass. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the front service area. Food employee rinsing sanitized equipment. Food equipment and utensils (tongs, meat presser, spatula), setting and draining on previously used egg cartons, subjecting equipment to possible contamination. Brown gravy, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat time/temperature control-for-safety food in the reach-in cooler was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. Raw sausage and an egg mix stored above deli meats, diced onions and peppers in the double-door cooler.\!q

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 530 Centerville Road, May 11. Pass. Dirty rinse and sanitizer water at the three-compartment sink. Beans and rice in the hand-wash sink in the front service area. A continuous leak from the spigot of the food preparation sink. Clutter in the back area where chemicals are stored. A bottle of glass cleaner stored next to taco shells on a shelf beneath the service area. Tongs stored on the door of the fryer cabinet, subjecting them to possible contamination from pants. A bag of flour stored directly on the floor in back, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. A small plunger stored next to taco shells on the bottom shelf beneath the service area.

Nanak Enterprises/Gas Mart, 653 Columbia Ave., Type 2 follow-up, May 11. Pass. No violations.

New E-Yaun LLC, 39 E. Market St., Elizabethtown, complaint, May 11. Pass. Rear door to facility is left open; screen door does not have a closure device and is left open.

No BS Kitchen, 104 Maple Grove Road, Bowmansville, May 11. Pass. Some labels do not include coconut or soy as allergens. Extra virgin olive oil is listed as EVOO rather than olive oil. Chocolate chips are listed only as chips rather than the common name. Worcestershire sauce does not contain soy as an allergen on label.

Pizza Hut, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, May 11. Pass. No violations.

Taco Bell No. 024410, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, May 11. Pass. Static dust on a ceiling vent filter above the food prep line with the potential to contaminate food.

The Brasserie LLC, 1679 Lincoln East Highway, complaint, May 11. Pass. No violations.

The New Cloister Restaurant, 607 W. Main St., Ephrata, May 11. Pass. Spatula stored between bain-marie and refrigerator, which is not a location that is easily cleanable. Ice scoop on top of ice machine unprotected. Heavy accumulation of grease on hood baffles. Hollandaise sauce being cooled in deep containers rather than shallow ones. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer, but it does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Stored pots, pans chopper and can opener blade contained food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 032, 5959 E. Main St., East Petersburg, May 11. Pass. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. CBD Gummies, drink mix, oral spray and Energy Shots by Reliva of Natick, Ma., contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation, and at this time CBD is not recognized as a safe substance to be added to food. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The hand-wash sink in the back area was blocked by a box inside of it and not accessible at all times for employee use. Chemicals (window cleaner) being stored in the customer area on shelving above single-use items (plastic forks and spoons).

Willow Street Liberty, 2915 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, May 11. Pass. No violations.

Asian Garden, 721 South Broad St., Lititz, May 10. Fail. In walk-in cooler some mold on a root vegetable; voluntarily discarded. A wet carton in walk-in cooler is being used to store lettuce heads rather than a durable, smooth easily cleanable container. Onion container in walk-in cooler was not clean to sight and touch. There are no paper towels at the hand-wash sink in men’s bathroom. In kitchen, an accumulation of dirt and food debris especially under equipment. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Mechanical ware-washing equipment does not have a manufacturer data plate with operation specifications. Kitchen hand-washing sink is very slow to drain, indicating a clog. Plumbing not maintained in good repair: water is continuously leaking from kitchen hand-washing sink faucet; repeat violation. An open carton is being used to throw away food debris and trash which is not durable, cleanable, leak proof and rodent and insect resistant. Operator is doing her own pest control with unknown chemicals, rather than a person who is a certified applicator. Hand-washing sinks and toilets in both bathrooms are not being cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. A lounge chair and blanket in kitchen indicating the use of the food facility as sleeping quarters.

Country-Side Soft Pretzels, 2966 Stumptown Road, Ronks, May 10. Pass. No violations.

Countryside Roadstand, 2980 Stumptown Road, Ronks, May 10. Pass. No violations.

Dominos Pizza No. 4086, 903 Nissley Road, May 10. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Mom’s Store, 190 Cinder Road, New Providence, follow-up, May 10. Pass. No violations.

Nano Grill, 129 Greenland Drive, May 10. Pass. No violations.

Uncle Leroy’s Candy Kitchen, 2195B Old Philadelphia Pike, May 10. Pass. No violations.

Willow Street Restaurant, 2601 Willow Street Pike, WIllow Street, May 10. Pass. An insect control device (fly strip) located in the kitchen area with potential to contaminate food and utensils.