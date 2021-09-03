The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

A Slice of Brooklyn Pizzeria, 808 E. Main St., New Holland, follow-up, Aug. 27. Pass. Loose rubber door gaskets on the triple-door bain marie unit. Old equipment along the back of the building which is a harborage area for rodents.

Ajay’s Mini Market, 300 E. Main St., Terre Hill, Aug. 27. Pass. Dried food residue on the interior surfaces of the microwave oven; cleaned.

American Legion Post No. 662, 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland, Aug. 27. Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing bar-glass washer was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Glasses will be washed in the kitchen dish machine until bar machine is fixed.

Christina’s Criollo, 2 W. Grant St., Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

Crowded Kitchen at Central Market, 2 W. Grant St., Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

Deerfoot Vineyards and Winery, 348 N. Queen St., August 27. Pass. No violations.

Dollar General Store No. 220, 17 E. State St., Quarryville, Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

Miesse Candies, 2 W. Grant St., Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

Millersville Manor VFW, 219 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville, complaint, Aug. 27. Pass. Chicken thawing in standing water, which is not an approved thawing method; corrected. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required; replaced container and primed line.

Savannah Rae’s, 127A E. Main St., New Holland, Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

Sweet Frog Premium Frozen Yogurt, 1655 Lititz Pike, Suite 1188, complaint, Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

The Big 5 African Cuisine, 630 N. Plum St., Aug. 27. Pass. Various food ingredient storage containers in the Freezer and refrigerator are not labeled with the common name of the food.

Union Station Grill, 171-173 S. 4th St., Columbia, follow-up, Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

V & Y Mini Market II, 705 High St., follow-up, Aug. 27. Fail. Old unused equipment stored in basement should be removed from food facility. Bottled goods and shelf stable items stored in a wet or unclean basement of the facility. Bottled goods and shelf stable items stored directly on the floor in basement, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required.

A Tea Affair, 8 Sturgis Lane, Lititz, Aug. 26. Pass. A temperature measuring device for measuring ware-washing and sanitizing water temperatures is not available.

Bella Italia Pizza and Grill, 1255 Reading Road, Bowmansville, Aug. 26. Pass. Food stored under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination.

Blazing Swine BBQ TFS4 at Elizabethtown Fair, East High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

C Town Mini Market, 451 E. King St., complaint, Aug. 26. Fail. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration in either the butcher area or deli counter. The hand-wash sink in the deli area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by coffee and food items in the sink. The hand-wash sink in the butcher area was blocked by cleaning equipment and supplies and not accessible at all times for employee use. Multiple pipes identified in the basement are open or not connected to sanitary sewer system. All open/exposed pipes are to be properly closed and capped. Exterior premises contain a large amount of clutter and debris. Wrapped cardboard boxes are not properly contained in the recycling container. Floor of basement walk-in freezer has an area of ice accumulation, approximately 4 inches thick by 12 inches long. Unit will require defrosting and deep clean, repair any leaks present in chiller system. Floor/wall/ceiling in the consumer area (laminate) and basement (concrete) is cracked/roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Cardboard being used as a floor covering in the compressor mechanical room. The electrocuter insect control device located in aisleway near the deli counter is not designed to retain the insect in the device. Food facility basement storage area needs mechanical ventilation due to excessive moisture and humidity. Fans currently in place are nonoperational. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A loaf of bread and prepackaged meat products were found to have been opened; package integrity in question. Items are to be discarded. Multiple food ingredient storage containers in the deli area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Shelf stable foods stored in a wet or unclean basement area of the facility. The meat slicer and prep table in the butcher area, both food contact surfaces, had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Roof is leaking water in consumer and basement areas and is in need of repair. All areas of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Broken equipment, pallets stored in basement area outside the food facility need to be removed. Ceiling tiles missing/damaged in the consumer area and need replacing. Old unused equipment stored in basement area should be removed from food facility. Potential rodent harborage areas on the exterior of the building perimeter in all surrounding areas, to include underneath the roll-up bay doors due to clutter and debris. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in basement and rear bay roll-up door areas, but facility does not have a pest control program. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility in the basement area due to clutter and debris, including moistened cardboard boxes. Sump pump at the rear of the basement walk-in freezer is connected to a wastewater line, which is clogged or incorrectly installed, putting water onto the basement floor and surrounding materials. Food facility is using plastic wrap to repair the plumbing system, which is not an approved material. Food employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Soap and/or warm water not used. Food employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Single-use towel or air drying device not used to dry hands. Floor inside of basement walk-in freezer is damaged and in need of repair.

Hms Host Bowmansville Travel Plaza, 1350 Reading Turnpike Bowmansville Road, Bowmansville, Aug. 26. Pass. Clean food equipment and utensils in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Assorted food containers had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery, 219 E. Main St., Lititz, Aug. 26. Pass. Three-compartment sink with accumulation of black matter. Screen on back door in baking area damaged and no longer preventing pest entry. A working container of sanitizer wipes was stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment or single-service articles in the prep area. Sprayer nozzle at three-compartment sink with excessive black and pink matter accumulation. Floor in baking area with chipping paint showing raw concrete.

Memorial United Methodist, 101 S. Hess St., Quarryville, Aug. 26. Pass. Hot dogs, cheese were held at 51.3 F in the double-door refrigerator area, rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded items. The double-door refrigerator is not maintaining the minimum required temperature of 41 F and needs repaired.

Monique’s Bakery at Spooky Nook Sports, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim, Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Pond View BBQ TFS3, 96 S. Groffdale Road, Leola, Aug. 26. Fail. Food facility did not have the certified food manager certificate available for viewing. The hand-wash sink was not functioning at the time of this inspection. Food facility has not retained the most recent sample report for the nonpublic water system on file, as required.

Ranck’s Family Restaurant, 1233 Reading Road, Bowmansville, August 26. Pass. Assorted food was held at 51 F in the front area, rather than 41 F or below as required.

Sheetz, 2149 State Road, opening, Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Spooky Nook Banquet Kitchen, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim, Aug. 26. Pass. Food contact surfaces of utensils no longer in good condition or easily cleanable. Door handle of oven needs to be replaced or repaired. The hand-wash sink located in the back storage and prep area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Clean food equipment and utensils in clean dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air drying (wet nesting). Back door located in the banquet kitchen area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Food containers had food label glue residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the storage area.

Spooky Nook Sports, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim, Aug. 26. Pass. Prepackaged yogurt cups, fruit cups with no ingredient labels for sale in a grab-and-go case. Food containers had food label glue residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Subway, 1322 Lititz Pike, August 26. Pass. Sliced tomatoes and mozzarella slices were held at 52 F in the front cold-holding unit, rather than 41 F or below as required. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay ware-wash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Sanitizer is not dispensing from the unit. Sanitizer was mixed manually until the correct ppm was obtained. The facility has no “color gauge” on the sanitizer strips to determine the concentration. A black residue around and on the exhaust vent in the restroom. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Old food residue inside the black bread forms. Clean food equipment on the storage rack stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air drying (wet nesting).Gnats around the food preparation table in the back.

Sunoco 40285H Turnpike Plaza, 1350 Reading Road, Bowmansville, Aug. 26. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the three-bay sink area was blocked by boxes and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Carini Pizza, 1075 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, Aug. 25. Pass. Floor under fryer with grease and food debris accumulation. Spray bottles of a yellow chemical stored on the same shelf next to food. Wet wiping cloths in kitchen area not being stored in sanitizer solution. In-use knives or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Tongs hung on oven door, this is not considered a clean surface. Outside dumpster with lids open when not in use; lids and doors should be closed to prevent pest.

Lucky Ducks Bar & Grille TFF4 at Elizabethtown Fair, E. High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Pizza City, 6 Main St., Strasburg, Aug. 25. Pass. Cracked and broken tiles throughout the prep area and in the walk-in cooler. Rodent-type droppings on a pallet in the rear storeroom area. Pest service conducted on 8/16.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 024, 245 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, complaint, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Udder Bliss Creamery TFS2 at Elizabethtown Fair, E. High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Verdant View Farm LLC, 429 Strasburg Road, Paradise, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

AJ’s at Market, 2 W. Grant St., Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Athens Grill TFF4 at Elizabethtown Fair, E. High St., Elizabethtown, opening, Aug. 24. Pass. Chicken was held at 53 F in the cold-hold unit, rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded.

Beiler’s Sweets TFS3 at Elizabethtown Fair, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown, opening, Aug. 24. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine bleach. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Benners Funnel Cake TFF3 at Elizabethtown Fair, East High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Benners Knock Down TFS4 at Elizabethtown Fair, East High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 24. Pass. Middle glass pane of the upright refrigerator is broken. Food not affected as broken pieces are protected within the door itself; in need of proper repair.

Benners Smoothie TFF3 at Elizabethtown Fair, East High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 24. Pass. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the prep area; corrected.

Black Gryphon TFS4 at Elizabethtown Fair, East High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Bobby D’s TFF3 at Elizabethtown Fair, High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Christ Lutheran Church TFS2 at Elizabethtown Fair, East High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Conoy Lions Club TFS3 at Elizabethtown Fair, East High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

The Donut Guys MFF3, 324 W. Market St., Marietta, Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Elizabethtown Area Grange TFS3 at Elizabethtown Fair, East High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 24. Pass. Food employees preparing food while wearing bracelets and watches.

Harvey’s Bar-B-Que Service TFS4 at Elizabethtown Fair, East High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 24. Pass. Food employee in food area wearing watch.

Hubley Social Club, 410 Ice Ave., Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Milton Grove UM Church-Mobile MFF3, 2026 Cloverleaf Road, Elizabethtown, Aug. 24. Pass. Sausage patties were being held at 77 F in the prep area, rather than 135 F or above as required; corrected, product disposed of.

Rite Aid No. 3620, 1550 Columbia Ave., Aug.24. Pass. No violations.

Rotary Club of Mount Joy MFF3, 6 Pine St., Mount Joy, Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

St. Peter’s Funnel Cake TFS3 at Elizabethtown Fair, High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

St. Peter’s Men’s Club Fry Trailer MFF3, 1840 Marshall Drive, Aug. 24. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area; corrected.

Ted’s Deli, 853 E.Orange St., Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

The Goodie Shop, 2 W. Grant St., Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Wendy Jo’s Homemade/Lancaster Cookie Co., 2 W. Grant St., Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Aldi Store No. 6, 2210 Embassy Drive, Building 3, Aug. 23. Pass. A box of rolls and a box of croissants stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required.

Columbia Diner, 1725 Columbia Ave., Aug. 23. Pass. Raw shell eggs were held at 83 F, next to the flat grill, rather than 41 F or below as required. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety foods (Canadian ham, deli meats), in the triple-door cooler, and held more than 24 hours, are not being marked with the date they were opened. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety foods (meat loaf, beef stew, roasts) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours in the walk-in cooler, are not being date marked. Food debris and grease buildup on the table beneath flat grills and on the floor beneath the flat grills.

Columbia Kettle Works, 2800 N. Reading Road, Adamstown, opening, Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Hempfield Fire Dept., 19 Main St., Salunga, Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Ichiban Japanese Steak & Seafood Restaurant, 1870 Fruitville Pike, Aug. 23. Fail. Raw shell eggs stored above beef in the walk-in cooler. Raw beef stored above scallops in the reach-in cooler. Raw beef stored above cooked liver in the reach-in cooler. An extreme amount of grease and food debris on the floor beneath the fryers, stoves and wok area. Black static dust on ceiling tiles, lights, and the wall in the food preparation area. Two green scouring pads and food debris in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. Water leaking from the middle bowl of the three-compartment sink. Food employee personal belongings (whey protein powder, chewing gum) stored above the food preparation table, although lockers are provided. Two open employee beverage containers (twist-cap variety) were on the food preparation table. A pink slimy residue on the deflector of the ice maker. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Raw shell eggs were held at 50 F on the preparation table for an unknown amount of time. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Grease buildup and burnt food crumbs on the stove tops. Clean dish racks stored on the floor beneath the prewash sink. Food facility is not removing dead or trapped pests from control devices frequently, as evidenced by decaying mouse in pest control device in the kitchen under the hand-wash sink.

Lancaster Moravian Church, 227 N. Queen St., Type 2 follow-up, Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Moravian Center Adult Day, 227 N. Queen St., Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Oregon Dairy Food Trailer MFF3, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz, Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Paul B LLC, 50 Wood Corner Road, Lititz, Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Pizza Palace, 555 28th Division Highway, Lititz, Aug. 23. Employee drinks stored in a refrigerator with in-house food. Need to have a designated area marked employee food/drinks in cooler. Metal pizza paddle stored on floor after using to spin pizza in oven. Interior of fryers to have an excessive amount of static dust accumulation. No paper towels at hand sink in prep area. Spray bottles not marked with a common name of chemical inside.

The Brickerville House Ice Cream Shop, 2 28th Division Highway, Lititz, Aug. 23. Pass. Sauce in squeeze bottles with no common name (e.g., peanut butter, fudge and marshmallow). Gasket of reach-in cooler soiled with an accumulation of black matter.

Villa Nova Restaurant & Bar No. 2, 2833 Columbia Ave., Aug. 23. Pass. Grease buildup on the side of the Pepsi reach-in cooler and the fryer and on the floor. A tan residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker.

Weaver Markets, 2610 N. Reading Road, Denver, Aug. 23. Pass. Clean food equipment or utensils in each prep area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air drying (wet nesting). Assorted food containers in various prep areas had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Ice machine in snack area not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Assort food in three coolers were held at 44 F to 49 F, 43 F to 45 F, and 43 F to 49 F, rather than 41 F or below as required.