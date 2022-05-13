The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Calamus Run Farm, 672 Georgetown Road, Ronks, May 7. Pass. No violations.

Rutter’s Store No. 91, 5267 Lincoln Highway East, Gap, May 7. Pass. Dried food residue accumulation on the interior surface of the microwave oven. Cleaned.

Vintage Cafe (717), 3373 Lincoln Highway East, Unit 2, Paradise, May 7. Pass. No violations.

Appel Valley Meats, 531A Beaver Valley Pike, May 6. Pass. No violations.

Black Gryphon, 54 Mount Gretna Road, Elizabethtown, complaint, May 6. Pass. No violations.

Cozy Coffee Shop, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Building 6, May 6. Pass. No violations.

Creative Salads & More, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Building 1, May 6. Pass. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy No. 1672, 1575 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, May 6. Pass. No violations

David Glick, MFF 3, 1706 Rawlinsville Road, Holtwood, opening, May 6. Pass. No violations.

King’s Smoked Meats, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Building 1, May 6. Fail. A hand-wash sink set up not equipped to provide water at a temperature of at least 100 F through a mixing valve or combination faucet.

Lancaster Cupcake, 260 Granite Run Drive, follow-up, May 6. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the back area to remind food employees to wash their hands. An extreme amount of label residue on plastic bottles. The coating of the floor near the proofers and other areas of the floor is peeling and no longer cleanable. Floor is scheduled to be repaired.

New Holland Meat Market, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Building 6, May 6. Pass. No violations.

Pleasant Valley Country Store, 429 Sproul Road, Kirkwood, May 6. Pass. One container of powdered baby formula offered for sale with expired sell-by date. Removed.

Singing Spring Foods, 1363 Valley Road, Quarryville, May 6. Pass. Prepackaged frozen baked goods (donuts, cake) are not labeled properly with the ingredient statement, facility name and allergens.

The Renegade Winery, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Building 1, May 6. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 235, 998 N. Hanover St., Elizabethtown, May 6. Pass. One gallon-size container of 1% milk offered for sale beyond the manufacturer’s expiration date (5/5); corrected.

Udder Bliss Creamery, 189 Ridgeview Road, No. 2, Elizabethtown, May 6. Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s No. 19228, 1660 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, complaint, May 6. Pass. No violations.

Brickerville Family Restaurant, 2 E. 28th East Division Highway, Lititz, May 5. Pass. Garlic bread in the walk-in cooler area stored open with no covering; corrected. Raw turkey and shell eggs were stored above raw beef and ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler; corrected. Food-dispensing utensil in bulk foods stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container; corrected. Potatoes stored directly on the floor in the food-prep area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Floor under cook-line with accumulation of grease and debris buildup, wheels of all equipment with accumulation of grease.

Coffee and Cream, 101 N. Front St., Columbia, May 5. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Prepackaged chocolate covered coffee beans are not labeled properly with the name of product and distributed-by statement. A pink slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Food employee preparing drinks behind the counter wearing bracelets.

Columbia Kettle Works, 40 N. Third St., Columbia, May 5. Pass. Webbing on overhead fixtures above food and food equipment. A black residue inside the fan guards of the walk-in cooler.

Conestoga Wagon Restaurant, 2961 Main St., P.O. Box 203, Conestoga, May 5. Pass. Dried food residue on the underside of the tabletop mixer; cleaned. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Daniel Martin’s Store, 1187 Dry Tavern (Route 897), Road, Denver, May 5. Pass. Prepacked bulk food labels do not include the ingredients. The common name of the item and the contact information is provided.

Dollar Tree No. 7358, 862 Plaza Blvd., complaint, May 5. Pass. Assorted prepackaged food stored directly on the floor in the aisles, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required.

Domino’s Pizza, 1575 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, May 5. Pass. Paper towel dispensers empty at the hand-wash sinks at the ware-washing area and employee restroom to the rear of the facility.

Ephrata Sunoco A Plus, 529 W. Main St., Ephrata, May 5. Pass. Sandwich was held above 41 F in the reach-in cooler, rather than 41 F or below as required; corrected. Nonfood contact surfaces within walk-in cooler not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Dust accumulation on fan guards. Black film accumulation on ceilings adjacent to fan guards. Black film accumulation on drink shelves. Mops are not being hung to air dry; corrected.

Hans Herr Elementary School, P.O. Box 428, Lampeter, May 5. Pass. No violations.

J & B Hotel, 26 E. State St., Quarryville, complaint, May 5. Pass. No violations.

Lampeter Elementary, 1600 Lampeter Road, Lampeter, May 5. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster County Council Of Churches, 812 N. Queen St., May 5. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Downtown Deli, 45 N. Market St., follow-up, May 5. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Mennonite School, 393 Long Lane, New Danville, May 5. Pass. No violations.

Miesse Candies, 118 N. Water St., Suite 102, May 5. Pass. No violations.

Miller’s Ale House, 1000 Crossings Blvd., complaint, May 5. Pass. No violations.

Parma Pizza and Grill, 232 Locust St., Columbia, May 5. Pass. Marinara sauce was held at 110 F, on the flat grill, rather than 135 F or above as required. Grease buildup on the floor beneath the cook line. The ceiling in the back storage area has exposed insulation and is not smooth and cleanable. Food employee in the food-preparation area not wearing a beard cover.

Phillips 66, 2194 N. Reading Road, Denver, May 5. Pass. No violations.

Pizza Hut No. 036837, 320 Reading Road, Ephrata, May 5. Pass. Filters of hood near drink storage with grease and dirt buildup. The food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning: Air vents contain black film buildup. Walls contain black film build up Ceilings contain black film buildup. Food residue found under sinks and food equipment. Food residue throughout food facility. Food ingredients were held above 41 F within the cold-hold equipment area in front of pizza oven, rather than 41 F or below as required. Food Disposed of: pepperonis, pineapples, mushrooms, green peppers, sausage, cheese, sauce and onions. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the ware-wash machine was below 50 ppm, rather than 50-100 ppm as required.

Sheetz Store No. 421, 1180 Manheim Pike, complaint, May 5. Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 138, 1400 Stoney Battery Road, complaint, May 5. Pass. No violations.

Dollar General No. 21693, 1154 Main St., East Earl, May 4. Pass. No violations.

Friendly’s No. 7329, 578 Centerville Road, May 4. Fail. Food-dispensing utensil in cubed chicken and in cheese stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. A pink and tan slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Old food residue on the inside of several metal food containers. Grime and old food residue inside soup bowls. Old food residue on the can opener blade. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Black mildew on the shelves, floor and fan guards, all within the walk-in cooler. Spillage beneath all shelves in the walk-in cooler. Black mildew on the ceiling and walls in the dishwashing room. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in the food-preparation area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Meat sauce and cheese were held at 125 F and 118 F in the steam table, rather than 135 F or above as required. Broken coving tiles beneath the mechanical dishwasher exposing raw wood. Standing water beneath the mechanical dishwasher. Loose rubber door gaskets on several cooling units. The bottom of the flat grill is bent; old food residue, debris and grease buildup are collecting on it. Mechanical ware-washing equipment had a calcium/lime buildup inside and on the doors. Thermometers for ensuring proper food temperatures are not functioning properly. The person in charge has failed in their managerial duties by not ensuring proper temperatures are achieved during reheating time/temperature-control-for-safety foods prior to placing them in a hot holding unit. Beef, chicken, onion rings and other frozen items in the small freezer stored open with no covering. Old food residue and grime on these areas: on all gaskets for coolers, the small freezer, the area beneath the preparation sink, beneath the flat grill, on the floor beneath the cook line, the upper interior of the microwave, the underside of the shelf over the hot cheese and sauces, beneath the mechanical dishwasher. Water leaking profusely from the anti-siphon vacuum breaker on the dishwasher. Personal phone cords and chargers stored in soup bowls.

Okinii Sushi, 157 Rohrerstown Road, May 4. Pass. No violations.

PA Auction Center, 1141 Wea Wit St., East Earl, May 4. Pass. Black film buildup inside the ice machine. The hand-wash sink in the food-prep area does not have single-use towels available.

Rita’s Italian Ice No. 417, 85 Doe Run Road, Manheim, change of owner, May 4. Pass. No violations.

St. John’s Lutheran Church (Meals On Wheels), 23 Sixth St., Columbia, May 4. Pass. No violations.

Twisted Bine Beer, 93 E. Main St., Mount Joy, May 4. Pass. Food employee in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Assorted food containers were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Wendy’s No. 19232, 3995 Columbia Ave., Columbia, complaint, May 4. Pass. No violations.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 823 E. Main St., Ephrata, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Christiana Beer, 360 PA-41, Gap, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Farmer’s Table, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Farmersville Auction, 33 N. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, May 3. Pass. Food facility is using an approved nonpublic water system, but does not have current laboratory testing results for water potability.

Five Happy Lemons, MFF 3, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, May 3. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats that cover all hair.

Guacamole Specialists, 23 N. Market St., May 3. Fail. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in reach-in refrigeration unit.

Hempfield High School, 200 Stanley Ave., Landisville, May 3. Pass. Facility has a thermometer for checking the sanitizing rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher, however, PIC is unable to set thermometer to hold the maximum temperature reached. Mechanical dishwasher was checked with the inspector’s thermometer and is reaching correct sanitizing temperature.

Hershey Cafe & Bakery, Stanley K. Tanger Blvd., Suite 307, May 3. Pass. Rear door was open at the time of the inspection and screening is not available to protect against the entry of rodents or insects. Door closed. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink.

Killer Kitchen Gourmet, MFF3, 845 Houston Run Drive, Gap, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster County Christian School, 2384 New Holland Pike, May 3. Pass. Several holes in walls where piping or electrical conduits were removed. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of bleach in the mechanical dishwasher.

Lancaster Travel Plaza and Subway, 2622 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, May 3. Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay ware-wash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions; corrected. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. Pinkish colored moist residue on the deflector plate of the ice machine; cleaned.

Long’s Horseradish, 2 W. Grant St., May 3. Pass. No violations.

Louie’s Pizza/Italian Pies, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Mickey’s Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, May 3. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restroom areas to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Neptune Diner Best Crab Cakes, 705 Graystone Road, rear midway, Manheim, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Nissley Vineyards Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 301 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd., May 3. Pass. No violations.

Rita’s Italian Ice No. 271, 1951 Lincoln East Highway, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Smajl’s Produce, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Snowfox at Weis Markets No. 191, 5360 Lincoln Highway, Gap, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Stop & Run, 1000 Manor St., follow-up, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Tokyo Diner, 1625 Manheim Pike, May 3. Pass. A grease buildup on the fume hood exhaust and the ansul system. A grease buildup with food crumbs and burnt debris on the floor behind the cook line, beneath the four-burner stove and behind both grease traps. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing area.

Turkey Hill No. 111, 701 N. Plum St., May 3. Fail. Shelving units in walk-in with soil accumulation.

Turkey Hill No. 171, 410 E. Chestnut St., May 3. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 65, 5 W. Clay St., May 3. Fail. Clean microwave. Hand-wash sink contained waste. The hand-wash sink was blocked and not accessible at all times for employee use. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink.

Weis Markets No. 191, 5360 Lincoln East Highway, May 3. Pass. Meat/seafood department: Static dust accumulation on the condensing unit fan covers.

Zig’s Bakery And Country Home Catering, 800 E. Newport Road, Lititz, May 3. Pass. Bulk container lids with significant cracking and chipping. Heavy food debris accumulation along the floor wall junctions, throughout the food-prep area. Wet wiping cloths in the espresso bar area not being stored in sanitizer solution; corrected. Sink in the dish area has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink without an appropriate air gap. Food-dispensing utensil in bulk foods stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Mechanical ware-wash equipment does not have a temperature-measuring device for each wash and rinse tank and the hot water sanitizing final rinse manifold or chemical sanitizing tank.

Christiana Fire Company, 214 S. Bainbridge St., Christiana, May 2. Pass. Food facility is using silicone caulk to repair leaks of the three-bay sink drain.

Columbia Kettle Works, 2800 N. Reading Road, Adamstown, May 2. Pass. Several containers had an oily residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Fiorentino’s Bar & Grill, 500 Airport Road, Lititz, follow-up, May 2. Pass. No violations.

Fireside Cafe, 158 Toddy Drive, East Earl, May 2. Pass. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints. The food facility does not have a working hand-wash sink in the outside grill area; corrected. Seven containers of white milk being used for consumer consumption with expired sell-by date; discarded; corrected; repeat. Clean cups stored in kitchen area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor; corrected. Chemicals being stored on the same shelf with cups in the kitchen area; corrected.

Garden Spot Fire Rescue — Blue Ball Trailer, MFF 4, 4305 Division Highway, Blue Ball, May 2. Pass. No violations.

Plaza Mexico Restaurant, 1651 Lincoln Highway East, May 2. Fail. The person in charge is not performing the duties as required by the state Food Code to actively manage food safety in this facility; repeat. Outside waste-handling unit had drain plug removed. Working containers in the kitchen area used for storing grease-cutting-type chemical taken from bulk supplies were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Food residue in the hand-wash sink indicating uses other than hand-washing. The stainless steel wall panel near the fryer units is not secured and sealed to the wall. Wet wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizer solution. Temperature-measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not in working condition. Food facility is using chlorine sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 2000 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food-contact sanitizing at this level. Ground beef stored above fish in the walk-in cooler. Peeling paint on the block wall in the food-prep area. Cardboard being used as a floor covering.

Quarryville Elementary School, 211 S. Hess St., Quarryville, May 2. Pass. No violations.

Reinholds Fire Company, TFS 3, 156 W. Main St., Reinholds, May 2. Pass. No violations.

Shady Maple Farm Market, 1324 Main St., East Earl, complaint, May 2. Pass. No violations.

Solanco High School, 585 Solanco Road, Quarryville, May 2. Pass. No violations.

Swift Middle School/Clermont Elementary, 1866 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, May 2. Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay ware-wash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 248, 2 Denver Road, Denver, complaint, May 2. Pass. Assorted food was held at 42-49 F in the fresh case, rather than 41 F or below as required. The affected food was voluntarily discarded, and the repair report will be forwarded to record the corrective action.

Vinny and Thoze Guys Pizzeria, 1944 Lincoln Highway East, May 2. Pass. No violations.