The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar, 125 S. Centerville Road, follow-up, July 30. Pass. Hood system has a drip edge that extends beyond the catch tray, as evidenced by grease freely dripping into a bucket that is squeezed between equipment and the wall at the pizza oven. Floor/wall juncture between the dishwashing area and the cooking is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch, as evidenced by food crumbs and residue.

Columbia Borough Fire Department, 726 Manor St., Columbia, July 30. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the back of the bar to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Columbia Borough Fire Department, 726 Manor St., Columbia, July 30. Pass. Pizza boxes stored directly on top of cans of oven cleaner in the cabinet. Old food residue on the inner rim of the meat slicer.

Cox Brewing Company, 274-276 Heisey Quarry Road, Building 1, Bay 5, Elizabethtown, July 30. Pass. Multiple fruit flies around the three-compartment sink area.

Cox Brewing Company, 50 Veterans Drive, Unit B, Elizabethtown, July 30. Pass. No violations.

Cupcakes By Casey, 211 Princess Ave., opening, July 30. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin Donuts, 582 Centerville Road, July 30. Pass. Several gnats near the baked items. A working container of grinder cleaner stored above salt and sugar packets. A can of WD-40 stored directly on top of a bag of powdered cinnamon. Static dust on all air-intake grids above the food preparation area and above the customer area. Black static dust on the ceiling tiles near the air exhaust in the customer area. Food employee preparing food, wearing bracelets and a watch. Single-service, single-use articles (sandwich pouches) stored beneath the hand-wash sink, directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor. An employee using a cup rather than a scoop with a handle for dispensing ice. While holding the cup, employee runs hand and cup through ice, contaminating the ice. Boxes and bags of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer and in the back storage area, rather than six inches off of the floor as required.

Meck’s Produce Farm Stand, 1955 Beaver Valley Pike, Strasburg, July 30. Pass. No violations.

Park City Diner, 884 Plaza Parkway, complaint, July 30. Pass. No violations.

Ranger Station At Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park, 340 Blackburn Road, Quarryville, complaint, July 30. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

Walmart Super Center No. 2334, 2034 Lincoln East Highway, complaint, July 30. Pass. No violations.

Alumni Sports & Fitness Center, 931 Harrisburg Ave., July 29. Pass. No violations.

Amorette, 401 N. Prince St., July 29. Pass. No violations.

Blazin J’s II, 142 Park City Center, July 29. Pass. No violations.

Bon Ventures Dba Cinnabon, 142 Park City Center, July 29. Pass. No violations.

Central Manor Camp & Bible, 798 Central Manor Road, Washington Boro, July 29. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin Donuts, 807 E. Main St., Mount Joy, follow-up, July 29. Pass. No violations.

Eisenlohr at Masonic Villages In Elizabethtown, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, emergency response, July 29. Pass. No violations.

Fraternal Order Of Eagles, 606 Union St., July 29. Pass. No violations.

Gertrude Hawk, 100 Park City Center, SPC F0532, July 29. Pass. No violations.

Giant Food Store 6563, 100 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, complaint, July 29. Pass. No violations.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, 781 Harrisburg Pike, July 29. Pass. No violations.

J B Dawson’s Restaurant & Bar, 491 Park City Center, July 29. Pass. No violations.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1581 Fruitville Pike, July 29. Pass. Condensation above uncovered tuna salad and unwrapped deli meats in the front display counter, subjecting food to possible drip contamination; repeat violation from 2020. Rags hanging on the side of the hand-wash sink in the back of the house, indicating uses other than handwashing. A box of chips marked "catering" stored directly on the floor near the soda reach-in cooler, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Food employees preparing food, wearing a cloth band and a watch. Food employee preparing food, not wearing beard cover.

La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery LLC, 9 N. Duke St., July 29. Pass. No violations.

Landisville Camp Meeting Association, 201 Church St., Landisville, July 29. Pass. A gallon of milk and a quart of half and half creamer, both used in drinks, beyond the sell by date. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the two-bowl sink.

Lolli & Pops, 208 Park City Center, July 29. Pass. No violations.

Mara-Leo’s MFF3, 140 Woodfield Crossway, Juy 29. Pass. No violations.

Nestle Toll House & Haagen Dazs, 100 Park City Center, L205, July 29. Pass. No violations.

Quarryville Family Restaurant, 134 E. State St., Quarryville, July 29. Pass. Ice scoops stored directly on the table under the soda unit which is not a clean and sanitized surface. Torn door gasket on the left door of the under counter refrigeration unit.

Rita’s Ice Store 10882, 6 N. Prince St., July 29. Pass. No violations.

San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, 425 S. Duke St., July 29. Pass. No violations.

Snowfox-Weis No. 80, 1629 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, July 29. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Food employee wearing bracelet. Knife stored in water room temperature water and not at 135 degrees as required.

Souvlaki Boys (MFF3), 1 W. James St., July 29. Pass. No violations.

Sukho Thai Restaurant, 398 Harrisburg Pike, July 29. Pass. No violations.

Tonnino Winery, 945 N. Plum St., July 29. Pass. No violations.

Villa Nova, 1308 Harrisburg Pike, complaint, July 29. Pass. No violations.

Yogi’s Picnic Basket, 340 Blackburn Road, Quarryville, complaint, July 29. Pass. No violations.

Barnyard Cafe, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Barnyard Lemonade, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Breakaway Farms, 2446 Valley View Road, Mount Joy, July 28. Pass. Raw chicken and raw beef stored above ready-to-eat jerky. Walk-in cooler inside building with condenser excessively dripping and water on the floor. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Breakaway Farms - MFF (type 3), 2446 Valley View Road, Mount Joy, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Cherry Crest Farm No. 2 Kitchen, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Chuck Wagon, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Cider Donuts, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Courtyard Lemonade, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 28. Pass. No violations.

D.J.’s Taste Of The 50’s, 2410 Old Philadelphia Pike, July 28. Pass. The handwash sink located in the men’s restroom does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.

Dippin Dots, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Grandma’s Kitchen, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, opening, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Kianny Grocery & Deli, 76 Howard Ave., July 28. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital LLC, 333 Harrisburg Ave., July 28. Pass. No violations.

Maizie’s Dairy Barn, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Manor Cinema Concession, 1246 Millersville Pike, July 28. Pass. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a Certified Food Manager course.

New Yang Garden, 56 S. 18th St., Columbia, July 28. Fail. Food facility is using bleach sanitizer at an extremely high concentration in excess of 200 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Food employees preparing food while wearing arm bracelets. Food employee (CFM/owner) preparing food while not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Raw chicken stored above assorted sauces in the walk-in cooler. Entrance door to the outside, located in the front of the food facility, is self-closing and is being propped open. The facility is storing sugar in a cardboard container which is not cleanable. The lid of the large chest freezer is cracked and no longer cleanable and is being held together with packing tape. Mouse droppings behind chest freezers and on top of some boxes in the storage area.

Onion’s Café, 340 N. Queen St., July 28. Pass. No violations.

Rawlinsville Camp, 475 Clearfield Road, Holtwood, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Rose’s Deli And More, 13 N. 4th St., Columbia, complaint, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Shank’s Tavern, 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta, July 28. Pass. Plumbing under wash sink of three-compartment sink with a small leak.

Spanish American Civic Association, 545 Pershing Ave., July 28. Pass. No violations.

Sweet Shop, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 28. Pass. No violations.

V & F Mini Market I, 611 N. Plum St., July 28. Pass. No violations.

Breakaway Farms, 2 W. Grant St., July 27. Pass. No violations.

Commissary Lancaster LLC, 315 E. Marion St., July 27. Pass. No violations.

Conestoga Country Club, 1950 Stone Mill Road, July 27. Pass. No violations.

Country Meadows Farm, 2 W. Grant St., July 27. Pass. No violations.

Home 2 Suites Lancaster, 1584 Fruitville Pike, July 27. Pass. A yellow scrub brush in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing.

La Cocina Restaurant, 111 E. King St., July 27. Fail. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Hood and surround food prep area requires cleaning.

Manheim City Star Diner, 665 Lancaster Road, Manheim, follow-up, July 27. Pass. No violations.

Merrymaker, 315 E. Marion St., July 27. Pass. No violations.

P & O Market, Inc., 111 W. Orange St., July 27. Pass. No violations.

Passenger On Plum, 131 N. Plum St., July 27. Pass. No violations.

The Imperial Restaurant, 26 E. Chestnut St., July 27. Fail. Date and label all potentially hazardous food in bain-marie locations.

Arabian Knight Inc., 52 N. Queen St., July 26. Pass. No violations.

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels (MFF 3) License No. XKS-0977, 44 Perseverance Lane, Ephrata, July 26. Pass. The handwash sink was blocked by boxes and bags of flour and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Hudson Botanical And Catering, 2433A Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown, opening, July 26. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Sweet Shoppe, 141 N. Duke St., July 26. Pass. No violations.

Riehl’s Bbq Mff4, 2092 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, follow-up, July 26. Pass. No violations.

Subway No. 24240, 245 Centerville Road, Unit 9A, July 26. Pass. Torn rubber door gasket on the right side of the double lids on the bain marie. A box of lettuce stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Old food residue on the small, brown, and black, rubber trays used for reheating, stored as clean. Black residue up inside the ice chute at the self-service soda machine.

The Bbq Trough (MFF3), 1280 Indiantown Road, Stevens, opening, July 26. Pass. No violations.

Vets Home Association of Mountville, 48 E. Main St., Mountville, July 26. Pass. A bottle of soap stored on a shelf with spices. No label on two squirt bottles used for water.

WAWA No. 8025, 787 Route 41, Gap, July 26. Pass. No violations.