The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723 uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Foresters of America, 201 Locust St., Columbia, Nov. 15. Old food residue on the blade of the ham slicer. A small amount of black residue on the ice maker components. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Raw shell eggs stored above sausage in the reach-in cooler. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the quaternary ammonia in the three-compartment sink and sanitizer buckets. The discharge tube for the holster of the soda guns at the bar is directed into the customer ice bin. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility.

Giant Food No. 6065, 1360 Columbia Ave., Nov. 15. Produce Department: The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180 F. Meat Department: Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink, the dispenser is broken off the wall and lying on the three-compartment sink. Deli Department and Seafood Department: The hand-wash sinks do not have single-use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device. There are boxes of paper towels that are not stored in convenient locations of the hand-wash sinks. Bakery Department: A working container of sanitizer stored with bread on the shelf, Seafood Department: Spray sanitizers stored on a shelf in the walk-in cooler with aluminum trays for food. Hand soap and a working container of sanitizer stored on top of a box with single-service sample cups. A working container of sanitizer stored hanging on a shelf over food utensils. Deli Department: A caustic cleaner stored with food equipment (bowls, dishes) on a shelf. Deli Department: A working container of sanitizer stored with food equipment in the slicing area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-wash. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-wash between. Employee cleaning in the department with gloves on, taking an order from a customer and just changing gloves without first washing hands. The red chute for tacos is cracked and no longer easily cleanable. Bakery Department: Containers of sprinkles being stored directly beneath the bug zapper on the back shelf. Chicken Cooler: A build-up of flour on the floor and the walls of the cooler. Bakery Department and Dairy: Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Bakery Department: The containers for storing food toppings (walnuts, sprinkles, etc.) are grimy. Deli Department: A grease build-up on the floor beneath the fryers and on the sides of the fryers. Bakery Department: The blender for the mixer stored on the underside of a table was stored upside down. Bakery Department: Spray nozzles for sanitizers stored on the hand-wash sink. Deli Department: Dirty gloves being stored on the hand-wash sink. Bakery Department: The hand-wash sink was blocked by pastry pans and a cart and not accessible at all times for employee use. Deli Department: The hand-wash sink was blocked by a trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use. Seafood Department: Water leaking from beneath the sanitizer bowl of the three- compartment sink. Warehouse: The bottom portion of the wall of the wash room is broken and splintered and no longer cleanable. Warehouse and Bakery: Personal jackets and coats stored in a manner where single-service items can be contaminated. Jackets on top of loaves of bread in the warehouse. Bakery Department: Boxes of food stored directly on the floor, rather than six inches off the floor as required. Seafood Department: The hand-wash sink does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. After operating the water for more than 5 minutes the temperature was 66 degrees F.

La Quinta Inn and Suites, 25 Eastbrook Road, Ronks, Nov. 15. Skinned fruit on display for consumer service is not protected from contamination or does not have a sign stating “fruit must be washed before consumption.”

Peking Chinese Restaurant, 144 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, follow-up, Nov. 15. No violations.

Sheetz No. 558, 2425 Old Philadelphia Pike, Nov. 15. Pink moist residue on the ice machine deflector plate; cleaned.

Snowfox-Weis No. 133, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, change of owner, Nov. 15. No violations.

Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, Nov. 14. Pre-packaged soups need to contain the following on the labels: type of flour, type of shortening, a list of allergens and quantity.

Bucher Elementary School, 450 Candlewyck Road, Nov. 14. Water leaking from beneath the bowl of the hand-wash sink located in the back.

Cocktail Cafe, 3 Dutchland Ave., Ephrata, opening, Nov. 14. No violations.

Fuego Latino, 28 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Nov. 14. An open employee’s beverage container was in rear prep area. Door gaskets for bain-marie unit are damaged and not cleanable. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

Giant Food Store No. 6548, 106 Willow Valley Square, Nov. 14. Grocery Freezer: The walk-in freezer door jamb is damaged and the insulation is exposed. Consumer self-service area (Artisan Breads) not provided with suitable utensils or deli papers to prevent contamination from consumer touch. Meat Department: Dark residue accumulation on one wall in the walk-in cooler; cleaned. The wall and caulk at the three-compartment sink has a greenish colored residue present. Food residue on the piping under the chipping/slicing table. Discolored moist residue on the insulation of the refrigerant lines in the cutting area. The plexiglass in the meat room window is cracked and is no longer smooth and cleanable. Moist residue accumulation on the soda nozzles of the self-serve soda unit.

Hissho Sushi @ Giant 6548, 106 Willow Valley Square, Nov. 14. No violations.

International Restaurant, 356 1/2 S. Prince St., complaint, Nov. 14. Ready-to-eat food was held at around 104 F in the hot hold case, rather than 135 F or above as required. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and grease. Floors in the food prep area are cracked or missing and are not durable, smooth, nonporous, or nonabsorbent.

J&J Mofongo Restaurant, 604 Manor St., follow-up, Nov. 14. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Floors in the counter and food prep areas are cracked and not smooth, easily cleanable surfaces.

Lancaster Tennis & Yacht Club, 2615 Columbia Ave., type 2 follow-up, Nov. 14. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 7641, 1788 Columbia Ave., Columbia, complaint, Nov. 14. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers.

McDonalds No. 07046, 301 Willow Valley Square, Nov. 14. A broken cove tile located behind the mechanical dish machine chemical cart.

Middle Creek Church of the Brethren, 351 Middle Creek, Lititz, Nov. 14. No violations.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl, Nov. 14. Food employees in candy shop area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Food being stored and processed at sink that has not been cleaned and sanitized prior to being used as a preparation sink. Pumpkin roll at front retail display was held at 51 F, rather than 41 F or below as required. Food contact surfaces of a number of plastic containers were not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching. Spillage on floor under bag soda racks. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the grill areas to remind food employees to wash their hands. Walk-in cooler walls with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces. Non-food contact surfaces, such as shelves, handles and pulls, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in kitchen area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand wash. Assorted food contact surfaces have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch, including ice machines, food container, and dispensers at drink stations, meat ball machine, meat grinder, food processor components. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the grill areas. The hand-wash sink in the grill areas does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device.

Sweet Spot (MFF1), 2149 Fruitville Pike, Nov. 14. No violations.

Tanya’s Pastry Shop, 2084 Fruitville Pike, Nov. 14. No violations.

Taylor Chip Cookie Co, 2084 Fruitville Pike, Nov. 14. Food facility is offering for sale Kombucha tea prepared in an unapproved facility. The facility is not permitted to offer this for sale. The facility preparing the Kombucha tea is not approved by the department for this process.

American Legion No. 372, 329 Chestnut St., Columbia, Nov. 13. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the downstairs restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. Soda lines and nonintegral cold plate device installed in ice bin and in contact with ice used for consumer beverages. The test strips for the quaternary ammonia are faded and nonreactive to the sanitizer. A black and pink residue inside the ice maker, on the deflector plate and inside the soda gun at the bar. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Women’s toilet room downstairs is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Food debris and a grease build-up beneath the fryers in the kitchen.

Brothers Food Max, 920 S. Duke St., follow-up, Nov. 13. No violations.

El Toro Barbacoa, 14 Blue Rock Road, Manheim, complaint, Nov. 13. No violations.

Jimmy John’s, 35 N. Queen St., Nov. 13. No violations.

La Cocina Restaurant, 111 E. King St., Nov. 13. No violations.

Long John Silvers No. 31503, 1403 Manheim Pike, complaint, Nov. 13. No violations.

Quips Pub, 457 New Holland Ave., follow-up, Nov. 13. No violations.

Snowfox-Weis No. 17, 1700 Fruitville Pike, opening, Nov. 13. No violations.

St Leo the Great School, 2427 Marietta Ave., Nov. 13. Student self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so only the handles are touched by students. Single-service, single-use articles (plates, trays, plasticware) stored under serving tables directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. The thermometer used for checking the surface temperature of utensils in the mechanical dishwasher was off by 22 degrees F. The temperature was checked with the inspector’s calibrated irreversible registering thermometer; the dishwasher is achieving proper temperature. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply the hand-wash sink at the time of this inspection. The water temperature reached 95 F. The proper temperature for hand washing should be 100 F.

Subway No. 22565, 240 Manor Ave., Millersville, Nov. 13. The base of the faucet for the hand-wash sink in the food prep area is corroded and fixture is no longer smooth and cleanable.

Sun Hing Restaurant, 3055 Columbia Ave., Nov. 13. Food utensils stored next to the rice cooker, stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 F. Boxes of broccoli stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Raw shell eggs stored above pasta in the small cooling unit. A build-up of grime on the door of the men’s room. An open employee’s beverage container (screw-cap variety) was stored above a food preparation area table. Food facility is reusing nonfood-grade shopping bags for food storage. Old food residue on the can opener blade, a funnel, a peeler and a spatula.

Aunt Jennie’s 41 Diner, 42 Route 41, Gap, Nov. 12. An open employee’s beverage container was on a food prep table in the kitchen area, discarded. Dust on ceiling tiles and light fixtures above food prep table with the potential to contaminate food. Webbing along the wall and around the legs of the mechanical dish machine, indicating insect activity. Raw chicken was stored above ground beef in the double-door refrigerator; corrected. Food stored in buckets from a hardware store that are not food-grade containers. The cove molding is not secured in the warewash and food prep areas of the facility. Excess grease and debris accumulation under the fryers and tabletop grill. A wheeled bulk food container is cracked and no longer cleanable.

Columbia Kettle Works, 40 N. Third St., Columbia, Nov. 12. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for monitoring the surface temperature of utensils in the mechanical dishwasher. Torn rubber door gaskets on the small cooling unit. Deeply scored cutting boards on two cooling units not resurfaced or discarded as required. An aerosol can of screen clean stored with single-service (to-go) containers at the bar. Old food residue on the inner rim of the ham slicer. A pink and black residue inside the ice maker. Static dust on the fan above the three-compartment sink.

Conoco/Gap Truck Stop, 54 Route 41, Gap, Nov. 12. Several cleaning-type chemicals stored on the top shelf above food items in the storage area; corrected. Single-use cups stored directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor.

Core Life Eatery, 1581 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, Nov. 12. Food employees (dishwasher) again washing dishes, not wearing a beard cover. Clean food equipment in the dishwashing area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

Fritz Elementary School, 845 Horning Road, Nov. 12. Student self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by students. The ice scoop is cracked and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Kreiders Market Inc, 2396 Kirkwood Pike, Kirkwood, Nov. 12. Three pints of milk were offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded.

Noodle Shack, 1032 Lititz Pike, Lititz, follow-up, Nov. 12. No violations.

Per Diem at Hotel Rock Lititz, 50 Rock Lititz Blvd, Lititz, Nov. 12. A pitcher of half-and-half cream had an internal temperature of 48 F rather than 41 F or less; voluntarily discarded. Food facility has a reminder statement on the breakfast menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not disclose all foods the reminder statement applies to. Can opener blade, a food contact surface, has food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Pleasant Valley Country Store, 429 Sproul Road, Kirkwood, complaint, Nov. 12. An insect control device (fly strip) in prep area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils.

Scratch Bakes, 3 W. Main St., Ephrata, Nov. 12. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Clumps of caulking on joints in three-compartment sink. An accumulation of food debris in kitchen at floor/wall junction.

Sky Zone, 1701 Hempland Road, change of owner, Nov. 12. Single-service, single-use articles (pizza boxes, drinking cups) stored in the storage area directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor. A bottle of water without a label. The inner side of the lid of the bain-marie is separating, exposing insulation. Old cheese residue inside the nacho cheese machine and around the dispensing nozzle.

Onion’s Café, 340 N. Queen St., Nov. 11. No violations.

Ric’s Bread, 24 N. Queen St., Nov. 11. No violations.