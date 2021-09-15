The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Annville Township

Corvette Grille & Bar, 202 West Main St., opening, Sept. 8. Pass. Leak under the hand wash sink located at the bar. Gaps at the cellar-style doors to the basement, which may not protect against the entry of pests.

Bethel Township

Fredericksburg Elementary School, 119 East Walnut St., Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Northern Lebanon High School, 345 School Dr., Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Northern Lebanon Middle School, 345 School Dr., Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Cleona Borough

Cleona Elementary School, 5 East Walnut St., Sept. 9. Pass. No violations.

Heidelberg Township

Gossert’s Homemade Goodness, 178 Distillery Rd., Sept. 10. Pass. No violations.

Jackson Township

Mast’s Health Cupboard, 484 West Washington Ave., opening, Sept. 10. Pass. No violations

Lebanon City

Fresh Donuts Shop, 1202 Cumberland St., Sept. 8. Pass. Facility hangs gloves on a shelf and re-uses them. Several scoops and utensils used for food had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Shelf-liners in a reach-in refrigerator, non-food contact surfaces, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. These shelf liners block the proper flow of circulating air in the unit. Unnecessary items should be removed from the facility.

Hutter’s Gas and Shop, 1041 Maple St., Sept. 8. Pass. The interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, had a slight amount of residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The fan covers on the walk-in cooler evaporator have a slight amount of built up residue.

The Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 116 North Eighth St., Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Ray’s Food Service, 116 North Eighth St., Sept. 8. Pass. Facility has a broken window in the kitchen. Door located near the kitchen on the south side of the facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Lebanon American Legion, 1410 Lehman St., follow-up, Sept. 7. Pass. The hand wash sink in the rear concession area does not have a paper towel dispenser.

Marco’s Pizza, 748 Locust St., Sept. 7. Pass. Frequency of cleaning behind equipment in the basement is inadequate as evidenced by debris behind freezers. Debris provides a harborage area for rodents. Hand washing sign in the men's room is missing. Old unused equipment stored in the facility. Tremendous amount of rodent droppings and five dead mice in a trap.

The DTL, 734 Cumberland St., Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

VFW Post #23, 718 Chestnut St., Sept. 7. Pass. The interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, had a small amount of residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Area around the three-compartment sink, a non-food contact surface is not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Only one food item (in two containers) was marked with the date.

Coleman’s Park, Maple St., Sept. 5. Pass. No violations.

North Lebanon Township

Heisey’s Diner, 1740 North Highway 72, Sept. 7. Pass. Clean food equipment and utensils in dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Tuna salad cooling in refrigerator and walk-in cooler in containers with tight fitting lids, which is not a proper cooling method. Assorted containers and cups had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Union Township

Burger King, 8 Fisher Ave., complaint, Sept. 8. Pass.

West Lebanon Township

Rutter’s Store, 1621 West Cumberland St., complaint, Sept. 10. Pass. No violations. Food employees in food preparation areas, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay ware wash sink and also the sanitizing buckets in the food preparation area was approximately 50 parts per million, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Floors in the dry storage area at the side-rear of the facility heavily soiled with dirt and soil.