The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Muhlenberg Township

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 3050 N. 5th St., May 28, Pass. Food dispensing utensil in the rice observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Observed food prep under dusty ventilation ducts/light covers and subject to potential contamination. Observed clean food equipment stored while wet, inadequate time allowed for draining and/or air-drying.

Foltz’s, 2934 N 5th St., May 28, Pass. Food dispensing utensils in multiple bulk bins observed stored in the food and not with handles above the top of the food. Corrected on inspection. Reach in the refrigerator was holding food at 51.4°F, rather than 41°F or below as required.

Cross Roads Family Restaurant, 4643 Pottsville Pike, May 29, Pass. An open employee's beverage container was observed in the bulk bin storage area, a food preparation area. Screen door located in the rear of the food facility has a torn screen with gaps and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Ceiling tiles missing in the Store room area, and need replacement. Multiple food containers in the walk-in refrigerator are stored open with no covering. Food dispensing utensil in coleslaw and lettuce observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Stove, grill, ovens soiled between equipment. Floor under the cook's equipment has an accumulation of grease and food residue.

Windswept Acres, 2934 N 5th St, June 3, Pass. No violations.

Reading City

Fu Chao, 867 N 8th St, May 31, Pass. Old unused equipment stored in the parking lot area, should be removed from the food facility.

Paraiso Rosel, 119 N 8th St, May 31, Pass. No violations.

Spring 950, 948 N 8th St, May 31, Pass. No violations.

Family Dollar, 400 S 6th St, June 2, Pass. Exterior areas of the facility need to be kept clean and free of scattered rubbish.