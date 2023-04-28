The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Shot And Bottle, 2 N. Queen St., follow-up, April 22. Fail. Loose rubber door gaskets on the refrigeration unit. Nonfood contact surfaces identified during inspection not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Wall in the food prep area needs to be repaired or painted.

C’est La Vie, 18 N. Market St., April 21. Pass. No violations.

Josephine’s, 50 W. Grant St., April 21. Pass. No violations.

401 Prime, 401 N. Prince St., April 20. Pass. No violations.

Columbia Pizza And Italian Restaurant, 429 Locust St., Columbia, April 20. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the Food Code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection. Food employee involved in food preparation while wearing a bracelet. Food employee preparing pizza dough not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. All food (deli meat, tomatoes, lettuce, onions) in the reach-in cooler stored open with no covering. Employee’s half-eaten food stored on top of and intermingled with food for the business in the reach-in cooler. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (all deli meat), located in the walk-in cooler and the reach-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened; repeat violation of 2021 and 2022. Food facility’s test strips are expired and appear to have been wet and are no longer reactive. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Old food residue on the slicer; repeat violations of 2021, and 2022. Brown, static dust on the fan in the back food preparation area. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required; repeat violation of 2021 and 2022. The facility has a certificate that is not a recognized food safety certificate; repeat violation 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the drainpipe in two areas beneath the three-compartment sink. The transom is missing above the door in the back food preparation area and does not protect against the entry of insects and other animals. Working containers in the back food preparation area, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. A working container of cleaner was stored on the same shelf with food in the back food preparation area. Medicine (cough syrup), vitamins, probiotics and an assortment of personal supplements stored with single-service items (to-go boats), in the back food preparation area.

Conestoga Elementary School, 100 Hill St., Conestoga, April 20. Pass. No violations.

El Borisandwich, 641 E. Madison St., April 20. Pass. No violations.

Eshleman Elementary School, 545 Leaman Ave., Millersville, April 20. Pass. Plumbing system is not maintained in good repair — discoloration of hot water.

Feather Pizza Co., 785 Stehman Church Road, Washington Boro, April 20. Pass. No violations.

New Friendly Mini Market, 401 N. Queen St., follow-up, April 20. Pass. Organize and declutter entire facility.

Supernatural Produce 4, 923 S. Duke St., April 20. Fail. Plantains stored directly on the floor in food prep area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Ceiling tiles in the grocery display area is cracked and stained and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

The Belvedere Inn, 402 N. Queen St., April 20. Pass. No violations.

The Clay House, 1380 Furnace Hill Road, Stevens, opening, April 20. Pass. No violations.

Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Association, 54 W. Main St., Leola, April 20. Pass. No violations.

Barnes & Noble Café, 1700 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, April 19. Pass. No violations.

Burger King, 330 Rohrerstown Road, complaint, April 19. Pass. No violations.

Checkers On James, 300 W. James St., April 19. Pass. No violations.

Conewago Elementary School, 2809 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, April 19. Pass. Unused hot box cabinet equipment stored in future serving line area should be removed from food facility.

Dienner’s Country Restaurant, 2855 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, April 19. Pass. No violations.

E & L Grocery, 259 W. King St., April 19. Fail. Bottled and canned beverages stored directly on the floor in display area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Prepackaged single-serve food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts. Interior surface of reach-in refrigerator equipment is cracked and/or repaired with materials unapproved for food equipment. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

House Of Tacos, 853 Manor St., follow-up, April 19. Pass. No violations.

La Costena Restaurant, 315 W. King St., April 19. Pass. No violations.

Oriental Chinese Restaurant, 1372 Columbia Ave., April 19. Pass. An unauthorized person (a toddler) behind the front counter in the cooking area. The person in charge failed to control access to food facility by unauthorized persons.

The Spot Hometown Deli, 28 S. Market St., Suite 101, Elizabethtown, opening, April 19. Pass. Display cases in the serving area are not finished or sealed to provide a smooth, non-absorbent, easily cleanable surface. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP-accredited certified food manager program. Restroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Turkey Hill No. 111, 701 N. Plum St., follow-up, April 19. Pass. No violations.

Urban Air Adventure Park, 2040 Bennett Ave., complaint, April 19. Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s No. 19229, 1117 Harrisburg Pike, complaint, April 19. Pass. No violations.

Chellas, 1830 Hempstead Road, April 18. Pass. No violations.

Chellas Arepa Kitchen Food Truck, 1830 Hempstead Road, April 18. Pass. No violations.

Columbia Kettle Works, 2800 N. Reading Road, Adamstown, April 18. Pass. No violations.

Flavors Of Morocco, 1205 Willow Street Pike, April 18. Pass. No violations.

Flik International, 2425 New Holland Pike, April 18. Pass. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer. A pink residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Old food debris, burnt food and grease buildup beneath the flat grill and on the floor beneath the fryers. The hand-wash sink in the dish washing area was blocked by a cart of clean equipment and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Hissho Sushi at Stauffer’s No. 32, 301 Rohrerstown Road, April 18. Pass. No violations.

Long’s Horseraddish, 2 W. Grant St., April 18. Pass. No violations.

New Story Schools - Mountville, 3710 Hempland Road, Mountville, April 18. Pass. No violations.

PA College Of Health Sciences, 850 Greenfield Road, Building 2, April 18. Pass. No violations.

Picasso Pizza, 1704 New Holland Pike, follow-up, April 18. Pass. No violations.

Rite Aid Corp. No. 729, 59 N. Queen St., April 18. Fail. Repair or replace rusty shelves in cold hold units. Nonfood contact surfaces in cold hold units are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Snowfox at Weis No. 49, 740 S. Broad St., Lititz, April 18. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions related to HACCP plan for sushi and by this noncompliant inspection. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Raw sushi stored above cooked sushi in the display case. Wet wiping cloths in food prep area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Records not maintained by the person in charge to demonstrate that the HACCP plan is properly operated as evidence by: No records for temperatures at receiving. and no records for thermometer calibration for Feb. 13 and 25.

The Lil Country Store, 264 Paradise Lane, Ronks, April 18. Pass. Prepackaged whooping pies and cookies are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area.

Uncle Leroy’s Candy Kitchen, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, April 18. Pass. No violations.

Gran Sabor Latino, 120 N. Franklin St., complaint, April 17. Pass. No violations.

Hissho Sushi at Giant No. 6484, 1605 Lititz Pike, April 17. Pass. No violations.

Homegood Inc. No. 502, 1700 Fruitville Pike, Suite C1, April 17. Pass. No violations.

Joe's Fish Sandwiches, 347 N. Plum St., opening, April 17. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Country Day School, 725 Hamilton Road, April 17. Pass. No violations.

McDonald’s, 68 East Town Mall, April 17. Pass. No violations.

River Rock Academy, 2124 Ambassador Circle, April 17. Pass. No violations.

Sobol, 210 Rohrerstown Road, Suite B, April 17. Pass. No violations.

Thorn Hill Vineyards, 1945 Fruitville Pike, April 17. Pass. A irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for checking the final rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher.

Weis Markets No. 041, 1204 Millersville Pike, April 17. Pass. Hot food department: Old food residue in a couple metal containers and two pizza cutters. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink.