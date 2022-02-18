The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Castaneda Mexican Restaurant, 323 Main St., Denver, complaint, Feb. 11. Pass. Several containers on the drying shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Clean food equipment and utensils in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air drying (wet nesting).

Corelife Eatery LLC, 1581 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, Feb. 11. Pass. Old food residue on food containers, all stored as clean. Mops are not being hung to air dry. A brown and black residue buildup inside the drains within the facility. Old food residue, crumbs and debris in these areas: the doors and tracks of the cooler beneath the tongs, on the floor around the hand-wash sinks, area on the sides and beneath the panini maker, the wall/floor juncture throughout the facility, and behind the kettles and the char-broiler.

Countryside Canned Goods, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, Feb. 11. Pass. No violations.

Giant Food No. 6065, 1360 Columbia Ave., follow-up, Feb. 11. Pass. No violations.

Greenfield Restaurant, 585 Greenfield Road, Feb. 11. Fail. Food employees and owner preparing food while not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Old food residue on the blade and inner rim of the meat slicer. Old food residue on the blade of the can opener. An accumulation of grease buildup inside the fryer and on the floor beneath the fryer. An accumulation of old burnt food debris on the catch-tray of the stoves. Unwrapped and unprotected single-use straws stored in the customer area. Employee personal items — jackets, coats and backpacks — stored on food and food equipment rather than in a designated area. Hood system is not adequate to remove steam, as evidenced by condensate collecting on the fixtures and fire suppression fixtures above the cooking area. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for monitoring the temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. The mechanical dishwasher was checked with the inspector's thermometer and is working at optimum temperature. A bottle of hand sanitizer stored above clean plates in the wait station. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Black static dust on the fan blades of the ceiling fans.

Harolene’s Kitchen MFF3, 1909 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, opening Feb. 11. Pass. No violations.

Michaels Homestyle Breads, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Feb. 11. Pass. No violations.

Mr. Sticky's No. 4 (2015 L) MFF3, 501 Greenfield Road, Feb. 11. Pass. No violations.

Subway No. 24838, New Holland Ave., Feb. 11. Pass. The protective plastic cover for the florescent light fixture in the ware-wash area is missing and needs replaced. The walk-in cooler door sill plate is damaged and is repaired with duct tape, which is not an approved material. An open employee beverage container was on the table in the food-prep area; discarded.

Sweet Spot MFF1, 2149 Fruitville Pike, Feb. 11. Pass. No violations.

Tattered Flag Barrel House, 1018 N. Christian St., Feb. 11. Pass. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the low-temperature dishwasher. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, not 50-100 ppm as required. Replaced container. Moist residue on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.

Whisk Express/Trolley Gifts, 346 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, Feb. 11. Pass. Hand-wash sink in kitchen is slow to drain, indicating a clog, also drain of hand-wash sink is leaking. Food facility is using flex piping at hand-wash wink plumbing system, which is not an approved material. A squeeze bottle of chocolate sauce in the kitchen was not labeled with a common name.

Bent Creek Country Club, 620 Bent Creek Drive, Lititz, Feb. 10. Pass. Walk-in cooler floor in disrepair and in need of replacing or repairing. Walls upstairs in the bakery area are in need of patching and repairing; they have chipping and peeling paint. Mechanical ware-wash equipment does not have a temperature measuring device for each wash and rinse tank and the hot water sanitizing final rinse manifold or chemical sanitizing tank. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, not 50-100 ppm as required, in the bar area. Metal pans with old food residue. Food facility has reduced-oxygen-packaging food, which has a potential for Clostridium botulinum / Listeria monocytogenes, without documenting or monitoring a secondary food safety barrier. Clean food equipment and utensils in area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting).

Caruso’s, 3545 Marietta Ave., Feb. 10. Pas. No violations.

Caruso’s Italian Restaurant, 2719 Lititz Pike, Feb. 10. Pass. No violations.

Casey Jones Restaurant at Red Caboose Motel, 312 Paradise Lane, Ronks, Feb. 10. Pass. The lid on the ice machine bin is cracked and needs to be replaced. Moist residue on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.

Crossroads Cafe, 1300 Georgetown Road, Quarryville, Feb. 10. Pass. Facility purchasing brisket that was not processed at a USDA plant. Items discarded. Clean food bucket stored directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

CVS Pharmacy No. 1667, 1052 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Feb. 10. Pass. Two cans of toddler nutrition drink and one can of organic formula on shelf past the expiration date being offered for sale.

Fulton Theater Co., 12 N. Prince St., Feb. 10. Fail. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the bar area.

Nino’s New York Style Pizza, 73 E. Main St., Lititz, Feb. 10. Pass. No violations.

Our Town Brewery, 252 N. Prince St., Feb. 10. Pass. No violations.

Sala International Food Market, 145 Rohrerstown Road, Feb. 10. Pass. Safe handling instructions are not provided on prepackaged chicken.

Snowfox at Weis No. 79, 331 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Feb. 10. Pass. No violations.

Staples No. 1091, 365 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Feb. 10. Pass. No violations.

Sweet Legacy Gourmet, 55 E. Main St., Lititz, Feb. 10. Pass. No violations.

Villa Nova, 1308 Harrisburg Pike, Feb. 10. Fail. An ashtray found on the beam across from the hand-wash sink during the inspection. An open employee beverage container was on the tray of the meat slicer. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (ham, hot dogs, cheese, capicola) in the reach-in cooler and the pizza unit, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. A bottle of oven cleaner stored on a shelf with food equipment and above a food-preparation table. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Employee keys and cellphone stored on the tray of the meat slicer, which is a food contact surface. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical ware-washing machine did not reach 165 F for stationary rack after operating the machine five times. The facility will use the three-compartment sink for wash/rinse/sanitizing of equipment. A black, tan and pink residue on the inner ice-making components of the ice maker. Knives and pizza dough scraper from the previous night on the pizza preparation table. A white residue buildup on the shelves of the walk-in cooler. Static dust and grease buildup on the fume hood. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal strips is not available for measuring the temperature of the rinse of the mechanical dishwasher. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Food employee preparing food, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. A food employee was touching two sandwiches and potato chips — a ready to eat food — with bare hands. Food employees in the food-preparation area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men’s room to remind food employees to wash their hands.

A & J’s Twisted Kitchen MFF3, 3572 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, follow-up, Feb. 9. Pass. No violations.

Burger King No. 2617, 310 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, follow-up, Feb. 9. Pass. Food employees in the food-preparation area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. The following nonfood contact surfaces were not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil; accumulation of black moldlike substance buildup on water conditioning tanks, pipes and walls. Standing water at back door with food residue; corrected. Hood filters at the fry station with the accumulation of grease and static dust. Condensation accumulation at the drain pipes of the refrigeration unit within the walk-in freezer.

Colombian Coffee Shop, 1515 Oregon Pike, Feb. 9. Pass. No violations.

Flavor Latino MFF3, 1909 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, opening, Feb. 9. Pass. No violations.

Genji, 1563 Fruitville Pike, Feb. 9. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Juquilita, 1680 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Feb. 9. Pass. Prepackaged uncooked noodles are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and nutritional facts. Backroom area has chipping paint, exposing concrete flooring.

New E-Yaun LLC, 39 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, follow-up, Feb. 9. Pass. Fan guards in walk-in cooler with an accumulation of black matter. Floors throughout the kitchen area are damaged and cracked.

Pepe’s Pizza, 1790 Clay Road, Ephrata, change of owner, Feb. 9. Pass. Food employee personal belongings, including an absorbent suede material couch, personal drinks, medications and phone charges, in the kitchen area. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the quat-ammonia-based sanitizer tablets. Walk-in cooler door gadget and chest freezer are cracked and repaired with materials unapproved for food equipment (duct tape); in need of proper repair. Floor tiles cracked in the the kitchen area and need to be repaired. The grease hood filters above the cook line of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Prima, 941 Wheatland Ave., Feb. 9. Pass. No violations.

Whole Foods, 1563 Fruitville Pike, Feb. 9. Pass. Prepared-food department: Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink; working containers of sanitizer stored on the same shelf with food and equipment; raw chicken was stored above raw beef in the self-service case; ground beef was stored above whole-muscle beef in the self-service case; raw chicken stored directly on top of raw beef on the “shrink” rack in the walk-in cooler. Seafood department: The hand-wash sink was blocked by large, blue containers and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Bright’s Restaurant, 1025 S. State St., Ephrata, follow-up, Feb. 8. Pass. No mop sink in facility. Floor drain will be used until sink is installed. Flooring under equipment on the cook line with grease accumulation. Bottom shelf of butcher block table and the table flat-grill it sits on are rusted and in need of repair.

Chick-Fil-A, 1579 Fruitville Pike, Feb. 8. Pass. No violations.

Cornerstone Community Ministries Inc., 96 S. Wilson Ave., Elizabethtown, Feb. 8. Pass. No violations.

Elizabethtown Coffee Co., 10 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Feb. 8. Pass. No violations.

Forklift And Palate, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim, Feb. 8. Pass. Clean food equipment and utensils in clean-dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air-drying (wet-nesting). Bulk food ingredient storage containers in the prep area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Hood baffles in the prep room with accumulation of static dust.

Good Burrito Co., 17 W. High St., Elizabethtown, Feb. 8. Pass. Various vegetables held at 48 F in the front counter area, rather than 41 F or below as required; corrected and discussed with person in charge. Old food residue and ice in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing; corrected.

Hempfield Beverage Co., 121 Church St., Landisville, Feb. 8. Pass. No violations.

Hissho Sushi at Giant No. 563, 100 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, Feb. 8. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Inn & Suites, 1475 Lancaster Road, Manheim, Feb. 8. Pass. A half gallon of milk with an expiration date of 02/05/2022 in reach-in cooler in kitchen area. Raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in reach-in cooler in the kitchen area. Utensil stored in a container in the kitchen area with the food-contact end stored face up instead of down.

Max’s Eatery, 138 W. King St., Feb. 8. Pass. No violations.

Spooky Nook Sports, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim, follow-up, Feb. 8. Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 088, 1643 Manheim Pike, Feb. 8. Pass. Deli department: Single-service, single-use articles (hinged lid containers) stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Dairy department: Black static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Produce department: A working container of sanitizer stored on the same shelf with single-use bags for produce.

AJ’s Surplus Grocery, 960 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, Feb. 7. Pass. An ice buildup in the walk-in freezer.

Arby’s No. 7006, 3005 Columbia Ave., Feb. 7. Fail. A buildup of ice on the condensing unit in the walk-in freezer. Old food residue in the “fins” of the tomato slicer. An accumulation of dead leaves, trash and other debris in the dumpster corral. A large pump-bottle of hand-sanitizer stored above and next to the coffee urn in the front area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A grease buildup on the speed rack. Static dust on several fixtures (computer brackets, wires, back of computers). Black static dust on the air-intake vents on the front service side and the back kitchen area. Static dust in the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. A white residue buildup on the shelves of the walk-in cooler. Food employees in the kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. A food employee was touching burger rolls — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Sliced tomatoes, chicken, turkey, gyro meat were held at 47 F to 54 F in the back-line cooler, rather than 41 F or below as required.

Farmersville Butcher Shop, 37 W. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, follow-up, Feb. 7. Pass. No violations.

Moravian Manor, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, Feb. 7. Pass. Prepackaged pudding, pumpkin rolls in a small reach-in grab-and-go cooler with no ingredients or placard stating ingredients are available upon request.

Moravian Manor — Owl’s Nest Restaurant And Sippery, 600 W. Sixth St., Lititz, Feb. 7. Pass. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-wash in-between.

P. J. Whelihan's, 1659 Fruitville Pike, Feb. 7. Pass. No violations.