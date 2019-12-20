The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Dunkin’, 3929 Columbia Ave., opening, Dec. 6. No violations.

Farm 2 Table Creations LLC, 23 N. Market St., Dec. 6. No violations.

Grammaw's Soft Pretzels, 307 Manor Ridge Drive, Akron, Dec. 6. No violations.

Green Hills Farm Disc Grocery, 615 E. Newport Road, Lititz, Dec. 6. Chlorine test strips expired in April 2019 and no longer indicate sanitizer concentration. Warehouse exit door near walk-in coolers has a gap underneath and needs to be sealed to prevent vector entrance.

Greencircle Organics, Central Market, Dec. 6. No violations.

GSK Marietta Cafe, 325 N. Bridge St., Marietta, opening, Dec. 6. Old food residue on knives stored as clean in the knife holder. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. A working container in dishwashing area, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility; procedures were emailed to facility. A working container of sanitizer was stored on the same shelf with, equipment, above the three-compartment sink. No placard or poster notifying consumers to wash apples prior to consuming.

J B Kelly Seafood Connection, 2 W. Grant St., Dec. 6. No violations.

Lancaster Liederkranz, 722 S. Chiques Road, Manheim, Dec. 6. Assorted food was held at 42-43 F in the walk-in cooler rather than 41 F or below as required. Litter and debris under equipment at grill line.

Movie-Town Cinema 8, 700 N. Hanover St., Elizabethtown, Dec. 6 Scoops are stored in the ice machine with handle in direct contact with drink ice. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Exterior surfaces of ice machine have rust and residue accumulations.

Peach Lane Farmers Market, 85 Peach Lane, Ronks, Dec. 6. No violations.

Pureblend Tea, 2 W. Grant St., Dec. 6. No violations.

Zook’s Homemade Chicken Pies, 868 Pumping Station Road, Kirkwood, Dec. 6. Five containers of powdered baby formula offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded.

Speckled Hen Coffee, 141 E. Main St., Strasburg, Dec. 6. The plastic lids on the bulk food dispensers in the downstairs prep area are cracked and need replaced. Deeply scored cutting boards on the bain-marie unit not resurfaced or discarded as required. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the drain pipe of the hand-wash sink.

Speedway No. 06780, 2281 Beaver Valley Pike, New Providence, Dec. 6. Self-serve doughnut case does not have ingredient list available for consumer; repeat from 2016, 2017 and 2018. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers and on the ceiling above the condensing unit. Dark, moist residue accumulation in the floor drain for the beverage dump sink. Pink, moist residue accumulation on the ice chute of the self-serve soda unit. Black, moist residue on the self-soda unit nozzles; cleaned. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The walk-in cooler has food debris and trash on the floor and under and around the freezer units. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required.

Town Clock Cheese, 5381 Bridge St., Gap, Dec. 6. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 264, 4 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, Dec. 6. Men's room bathroom sink is dirty and needs to be cleaned and maintained. Dumpster does not have a tight-fitting lid or cover enabling vector entrance.

Union Station Grill, 171-173 S. Fourth St., Columbia, Dec. 6. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was approximately 30 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. The food facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course. Walls and ceiling in the downstairs walk-in cooler is made of foam and is not an easily cleanable material. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility; procedures emailed to facility. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer and the can opener. A pink residue up inside the ice maker. Several floor tiles are missing in the dishwashing room. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine bleach of the mechanical dishwasher. A substantial amount of grease and food debris on the floor under the flat grill, char-broiler, under the fryers and in the corner of the cook line area. Burnt grease drippings under the overhang of the salamander in the cooking area. The walls of the employee restroom are not smooth and easily cleanable. Cracks and efflorescence on the walls.

Waffle House No. 1450, 2499 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Dec. 6. No violations.

Wok & Roll Ephrata, 363 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, follow-up, Dec. 6. No violations.

Arby's No. 5599, 2230 Lincoln Highway East, Dec. 5. The light cover in the walk-in cooler is missing and needs replaced. Ice buildup on the walk-in freezer condensing unit and one fan blade is bent and the fan is not in working condition. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Burrowes Elementary School, 1001 E. Orange St., Dec. 5. No violations.

Donegal High School, 1025 Koser Road, Mount Joy, Dec. 5. No violations.

Donegal Primary, 1055 Koser Road, Mount Joy, Dec. 5. No violations.

Fireside Tavern, 1500 Historic Drive, Strasburg, Dec. 5. Raw beef stored over fish in the double-door refrigerator on the cooking line; corrected. Shellstock (mussels) located in the double-door refrigerator on the cooking line did not have identification tags attached to the container.

Las Palmas, 63 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Dec. 5. No violations.

Shady Maple Farm Market, 1324 Main St., East Earl, Dec. 5. Exposed food preparation in prep areas under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination. Prepackaged candy was not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving in walk n coolers, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Sandwiches were found to be 53-55 F rather than 41 F or below as required. Several assorted food contact items were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Working containers of cleaners and sanitizers were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single-service articles in the several locations.

Speedway No. 06722, 5 Hartman Bridge Road, Dec. 5. A hole in the wall of the walk-in cooler where a new condensing unit drain line was installed. Holes in the walk-in cooler ceiling repaired with spray foam and covered with duct tape, not an approved material. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the warewash area; corrected. Black residue on the wall in the walk-in cooler near the ice tea display section. Tiles missing and cracked in front of the walk-in cooler door.

Alessio's Pizza & Grill, 5360 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 9, Gap, follow-up, Dec. 4. No violations.

Bubo, 100 Park City Center, Dec. 4. No violations.

Burger King No. 4580, 821 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Dec. 4. Stored salt and pepper shaker part, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Caked on grease high up in hood.

Carini Pizza, 1075 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, opening, Dec. 4. Raw wooden surfaces are exposed on framework under front main counter.

China III, 5513 Main St., East Petersburg, Dec. 4. Raw chicken stored above vegetables in the walk-in cooler. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Cardboard is being used to line the shelves inside the stand-up freezer and on the shelf across from the fryers.

China Moon, 1067 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, Dec. 4. A clean tray stored behind faucet of three-bay sink rather than on a sanitary surface. Some dust on walk-in cooler fan guard covers. General Tso's chicken, egg rolls, boneless pork spareribs and sweet-and-sour chicken found cooling in deep containers rather than shallow ones; repeat violation. A sticky residue on can opener blade. Back hand-wash sink contained cookie packages and was blocked for use. Raw chicken stored above vegetables in walk-in cooler rather than on bottom shelf. Several stored, deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Raw chicken and shrimp were being prepped in three-bay sink at the same time that a stack of clean metal bowls were located in the sanitizer compartment subjecting them to potential contamination. A heavy accumulation of grease on hood baffles.

Dollar Tree No. 01597, 2090 Lincoln Highway East, No. C, Dec. 4. Delivery door located in the rear storage area of the food facility has a gap at the bottom and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Zook’s Homemade Chicken Pies, 1575 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Dec. 4. Two pint containers of milk offered for sale past their expiration date.

Froots, 142 Park City Center, Dec. 4. No violations.

Hempfield High School, 200 Stanley Ave., Landisville, Dec. 4. No violations.

Hickory Farms No. 11231, 100 Park City Center, No.5730, Dec. 4. No violations.

Hissho Sushi at Giant No. 6484, 1605 Lititz Pike, Dec. 4. No violations.

Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital LLC, 333 Harrisburg Ave., Dec. 4. No violations.

Masonic Center of Lancaster County, 213 W. Chestnut St., Dec. 4. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food located in the reach-in refrigeration unit is not being datemarked.

McDonald’s No. 07213, 5328 Lincoln East Highway, Gap, Dec. 4. Dried milk residue accumulation in the bottom of the bulk milk refrigeration unit. The lower section of the wall behind the hot water heater and washing machine is damaged and needs repaired. Two half-pints of chocolate and four half-pints of white milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded.

Mean Cup, 398 Harrisburg Ave., Suite 200, Dec. 4. No violations.

Olio Olive Oils & Balsamics, 55 N. Water St., opening, Dec. 4. No violations.

Sals Pizza & Family Restaurant, 2345 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, follow-up, Dec. 4. No violations.

Shogun Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi, 680 Park City Center, Dec. 4. Employee cellphones were on food contact surfaces; corrected on-site. Food facility is not following the HACCP procedure for the pH meter calibration that was submitted and approved by the department. Employees are to be retrained on proper procedures. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the food prep area; repeat violation. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility held for more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date and common name of the food; repeat violation. Walls and floors around the food fryer, all nonfood contact surfaces, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of grease and oil; repeat violation. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Walk-in freezer door in the food prep area is broken and will not close tightly.

Speedway No. 06783, 5387 Lincoln Highway, Gap, Dec. 4. A hole in the wall behind the hand-wash sink, in the warewash area, repaired with tape, not an approved material. Outside waste handling storage area has an accumulation of leaves and debris around receptacles, which may attract rodents or animals; repeat violation.

Subway No. 12906, 64 N. Broad St., Lititz, change of owner, Dec. 4. Interior of soda machine nozzles, food contact surfaces, were to have a residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Mop is being stored in mop bucket; provide an area where it can be hung to air-dry. Small beverage refrigerator containing bottles of milk, near soda machine, does not contain a thermometer for ensuring a temperature of 41 F or less is maintained. Near meatball hot hold unit, deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required.

TGI Friday's No. 0665, 629 Park City Center, Dec. 4. All nonfood contact surfaces in the facility are in need of cleaning. The hood in the food prep area, a nonfood contact surface, is in need of cleaning. A decorative light cord was ran through the hand-wash sink. Cord was relocated; corrected on-site. Floor tiles in the facility are cracked or missing. Facility is in the process of repairing floors.

The Jerky Wagon, 655 Church St., Landisville, opening, Dec. 4. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 073, 5 W. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, follow-up, Dec. 4. Three gallons of 1% milk in walk-in cooler out of date by seven days.

Villa Pizza, 100 Park City Center, L22, Dec. 4. Food employees in performing active food prep not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers; repeat violation.

Willow Valley Cafe 24 Hundred, 2400 Willow Street Pike, Dec. 4. Pink, moist residue on the deflector plate of the upstairs ice machine; cleaned. Water continually running from the final rinse arms of the mechanical dish machine. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing bar glass dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

China Wok, 343 S. Main St., Manheim, Dec. 3. Assorted food was held at 43 F in the bains-marie rather than 41 F or below as required.

Dollar Tree No. 07730, 1223 Lancaster Road, Manheim, Dec. 3. No violations.

Harvey's Bar-B-Que, 300 Sassafras Alley, Mount Joy, Dec. 3. Food employee preparing salads not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. A food employee was touching tomatoes and broccoli — a ready-to-eat food for salads — with bare hands. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler.

Hong Kong Garden, 1807 Columbia Ave., Dec. 3. Old food residue and grease buildup on the stove top, stove drip-pan and the overhang shelf of the stove. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area is slow to drain. A portion of the floor in the employee restroom is made of old tile and is cracked and warped and not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Exposed raw cement, not smooth and easily cleanable, beneath the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area.

Juke Box, 1703 New Holland Pike, Dec. 3. No violations.

Lancaster Career and Technology Center, 432 Old Market St., Mount Joy, Dec. 3. Water leaking from the plumbing beneath the rinse sink in the dishwashing room.

Little Caesars, 1111 S. State St., Ephrata, follow-up, Dec. 3. Most aprons, which are rubberized, contain thread-bare areas, flaking and may no longer be used. New ones ordered at time of inspection.

Mr. Bill's Fresh Seafood at Lancaster Central Market, 2 W. Grant St., Dec. 3. No violations.

Rere's Café, 1404 W. Kings Highway, Gap, opening, Dec. 3. Facility is currently waiting for water test results and approval from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for well water usage. Eggs will be cooked to order. Provide a consumer advisory prior to opening.

RIJuice, 2 W. Grant St., Dec. 3. No violations.

Seasons Olive Oil and Vinegar, 36 W. King St., Dec. 3. No violations.

Sonlight River Brethren School, 4075 Siegrist Road, Mount Joy, Dec. 3. No violations.

Sugar Bowl Kos Inc., 601 W. Lemon St., Dec. 3. No violations.

Sweethearts of Lancaster, 2 W. Grant St., Dec. 3. No violations.

Two Cousin's Pizza of Manheim, 171 Doe Run Road, Manheim, Dec. 3. Mineral scale inside ice machine.

Wendy's No. 6444, 1075 S. State St., Ephrata, Dec. 3. Sink in ladies room is clogged and slow to drain. Some static dust noted on condenser unit in walk-in cooler. Hand-wash sinks and toilets in bathrooms are not being cleaned as often as necessary to remain clean. Gloved employee seen wiping hands on apron, needed prompting to wash hands and change gloves. FRP behind ice machine is bubbled, deteriorating and is no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Floor in ladies room needs cleaning. Floors and wall around fryer area are grease stained. Floor under equipment and at floor/wall junction contains a heavy amount of grease and dirt. Dirt and debris on walk-in freezer floor. Metal plate against the interior wall on the left is loose and needs fastening to prevent accumulation of food and debris.

Balan Mini Market, 239 Juniata St., Dec. 2. A working bottle of chemical cleaner was hanging on the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. The food facilities certified employee certification has expired. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for PDA Certification. Employee cellphone found on the cutting board, a food contact surface, in the food prep area during the inspection. Employee personal medicine bottle stored on shelf in the food prep area.

Callaloo Trinidadian Kitchen LLC, 351 N. Mulberry St., Dec. 2. No violations.

Comfort Inn, 24 S. Willowdale Drive, Dec. 2. No violations.

D & L Grocery & Deli LLC, 567 S. Lime St., Dec. 2. No violations.

Domino’s Pizza No. 4780, 519 Leaman Ave., Suite B, Millersville, Dec. 2. Cans of paint and caulk stored on a shelf above bottled beverage containers and next to food utensils in the storage area. A section of the wall cut out in the rear storage area and the studs and insulation are exposed.

El Tio Mini Market, 320 S. Lime St., Dec. 2. No violations.

Lemon Street Market, 241 W. Lemon St., Dec. 2. No violations.

M & M Mini Market, 301 S. Ann St., Dec. 2. Employee certification has expired. The facility has 90 days to renew or replace the certification. Raw eggs were held at 50 F in the food prep area longer than four hours; eggs were removed. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the food prep area. All nonfood and nongrocery related materials such as bedding, blankets, toys, clothes and games are to be removed from the facility. No soap available at the hand-wash sink. No paper towels at the hand-wash sink. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. All nonfood contact surfaces are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and grease. The ceiling in the food prep area, a nonfood contact surface, is in need of cleaning or repainting. Floor tiles missing in the grocery and food prep areas; repeat violation.

McDonald's No. 7641, 1788 Columbia Ave., Columbia, complaint, Dec. 2. No violations.

Mr. Bill's Seafood, 431 Old Harrisburg Pike, Dec. 2. No violations.

Saxby's Coffee-Millersville University, 30 S. George St., Millersville, Dec. 2. Melted edges on the bain-marie cutting board and the surface is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Several cabinets in the beverage prep area have the laminate damaged on the shelves and have bare wood that is exposed. Several dirty ceiling air vents, ceiling tiles and light cover in food prep areas with the potential to contaminate food. Small vacuum-type unit stored on top of the ice machine.

Subway, 757 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Dec. 2. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 231, 1199 Prospect Road, Columbia, complaint, Dec. 2. No violations.

Zook’s Homemade Chicken Pies, 3194 Harvest Drive, Ronks, Dec. 2. No violations.