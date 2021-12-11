The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Conewago Township

Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Service, 5865 Hanover Rd., Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

Domino’s Pizza, 625D W. Elm Ave., Nov. 29. Pass. Stickers with mold-like residue on shelves in walk-in refrigerator. Hood baffles at pizza oven are dirty.

Midway Tavern, 317 3rd St., Nov. 29. Pass. Floors, walls, fan guards, and shelving in walk-in refrigerator are dirty.

Dover Township

Dover Area High School, 4500 Intermediate Ave., Nov. 30. Pass. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the ware wash area. Metal stem thermometer stored in a sanitizing solution in between uses.

North Salem Elementary School, 5161 N. Salem Church Rd., Nov 30. Pass. Metal stem thermometer stored in a sanitizing solution in between uses.

Fairview Township

Fishing Creek Elementary School, 510 Fishing Creek Rd., Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

Red Land Senior High School, 560 Fishing Creek Rd., Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

Goldsboro Borough

Goldsboro Ladies Aux., 53 N. York St., Nov. 30. Pass. Interior bed and ceiling of the microwave oven has old food debris. The can opener blade has old food debris.

Hanover Borough

Boch’s Catering, 645 E. Middle St., Dec. 2. Pass. No violations.

Fat Bat Brewing Company, 10 N. Railroad St., Dec. 2. Pass. Large entrance door is being left open and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

San Marcos Mex & Mart, 14 Chestnut St., follow-up, Dec. 2. Pass. Baked good ingredient statement not available. Light bulb out in kitchen area of food facility. Holes in the ceiling in the store area of the food facility.

Something Wicked Brewing, 34 Broadway Suite 200, Dec. 2. Pass. Cheese was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven day use or sell by date.

Newberry Township

Starbucks Coffee, 105 Newberry Parkway, opening, Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

Penn Township

Dunkin Donuts, 1039 Baltimore St., Dec. 2. Pass. Residue on the frozen drink machine, espresso machine, ice maker and dairy dispenser on non-food contact surfaces. Encrusted residue on non-food contact surface of frozen drink blender jar. Prep counters have an accumulation of debris and residue. Sugar storage shelves had food residue and debris. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate. The hand wash sink in the front prep area was blocked by dishes and not accessible at all times for employee use. Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the hand wash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. Cove base damaged by three-compartment sink. Food ingredient storage containers, in the back prep area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. In-use knives stored in a knife storage compartment that has food residue and debris. Spoons in front prep area are stored in a container of liquid at ambient temperature. Single-use cups stored in a sugar container. The bulk milk container dispensing tube is not cut on a diagonal. Floor throughout the facility was dirty.

Spring Garden Township

A Plus, 1300 Mount Rose Ave., Nov. 29. Pass. Pizza cutter in the hand wash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing.

Save A Lot, 1045 Mount Rose Ave., Nov. 29. Pass. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the rear area bathroom. Hole in the rear area wall. Eight cans of baby formula had expiration date of July 2021. Floor and lower wall juncture in rear and the meat cutting room coving was coming apart.

Springettsbury Township

Roast Up, 3925 E. Market St., opening, Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

West Manchester Township

Taco Bell, 2189 White St., Nov. 29. Pass. Heavy accumulation of dust on ceiling vent guards through-out facility. Soda dispensers in drive through and dining areas undersides of units, slushie machine in drive through area underside of unit, green rolling rack in walk-in cooler, rubber gaskets in all small coolers and freezers in prep and assembly area, had an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris on non-food contact surfaces. Ware washing sink leaking at the side of sink. Faucet at the drive-through hand washing area was very loose. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in small coolers in food assembly prep area. Also, temperature display outside of large walk-in cooler is in disrepair. Food facility is using flex pipe in the plumbing system.