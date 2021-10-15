The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Conewago Township

Rose’s Pizza, 701 Third St., change of owner, Oct. 4. Pass. Microwave is damaged. Handwashing sink and three compartment sinks are not draining properly.

East Hopewell Township

Pleasant Valley Golf Club, 8467 Pleasant Valley Rd., follow-up, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Hanover Borough

Edible Arrangements, 409 Eisenhower Dr. Unit 6, Oct. 5. Pass. Food facility holds an expired certified food manager certificate.

Philly Pretzel Factory, 2058 South Queen St., Oct. 5. Pass. Fan grates, walk-in unit and numerous ceiling vents within the facility have a large accumulation of static dust buildup. Pretzels stored by the hand wash area where they’re subject to splash from handwashing.

Messy Kitchen Cupcakes, 1155 Carlisle St. Unit 214, opening, Oct. 4. Pass. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility. Door between handwashing sink and ware wash area. The facility does not hold a food manager certification. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. The floor and wall juncture in prep area is not covered and closed to 1/32 inch.

Jackson Township

The Grazing Board, 5309 Lincoln Highway, change of owner, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Manchester Township

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 1540 Toronita St., Oct. 4. Fail. Rubber gaskets on all of the bay marie were soiled and covered in mold. Mechanical ware wash equipment does not have a working temperature measuring device for the wash tank. The person in charge did not demonstrate an adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. Food facility is reduced oxygen packaging food, which has a potential for Clostridium botulinum and Listeria monocytogenes, without documenting or monitoring a secondary food safety barrier. Facility is not holding cook to chill soups in a refrigeration unit that is equipped with an electronic system that continuously monitors time and temperature.All floor drains were full of food, rubber gloves, straws, paper and dirt and debris. An open employee's beverage container was on a shelf in the preparation area and an employee’s food was stored in baggies on cooking equipment. Manual can opener handle and table were soiled. Mechanical ware washing equipment does not have a manufacturer data plate with operation specifications. Slicer was torn apart, but not cleaned sufficiently. Manual can opener blade, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Shrewsbury Township

New Emerald Garden Inc., 564 Shrewsbury Commons Ave., Oct. 4. Pass. Old unused equipment, stored in waiter station area, should be removed from the food facility.Wet wiping cloths stored on prep tables after use and not being stored in sanitizer solution as required. Refrigerated ready to eat, time and temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in refrigerator, is not being date marked. Fly strip located in kitchen area over-top of prep table, with potential to contaminate food, equipment or utensils. Front Sushi preparation area PVC piping is leaking. The delivery door located in the rear kitchen area of the food facility has a gap(bottom area of door) and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Shelving racks within the walk-in unit have a large accumulation of rust and corrosion. Evidence of flies in kitchen area, but facility has a pest control program.

Spring Garden Township

The Grill, 1000 Golf Club Dr., Oct. 5. Pass. Storage containers and drawers housing clean utensils have an accumulation of old food debris and are in need of immediate cleaning. Microwave unit, a food contact surface, had old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Food was thawing in standing water in the two compartment sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Mechanical warewashing equipment has a buildup of filth and food residue all around the top door area of the unit and is in need of cleaning.

Stewartstown Borough

Stewartstown Elementary School, 17945 Barrens North Rd., Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

York Township

Sweetfrog, 2071 Springwood Rd., Oct. 4. Fail. The person in charge doesn’t have adequate knowledge of food safety. PVC Piping leaking underneath the three-compartment sink. Large pool of standing water in the rear area of the facility. Wall and flooring underneath the three-compartment sink area of the facility is extremely dirty with food splash, trash and old food debris. The floor drain underneath the three-compartment sink has a large buildup of black soot and dirt debris. There’s a large accumulation of rust buildup, chipping and breakage around the lid area of the trap. There’s standing water and a strong sewage smell all around the grease trap in the rear area of the food facility. Ceiling vents in the rear area of the facility have a large accumulation of static dust buildup.