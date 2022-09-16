The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

AJ’s, 50 W. Grant St., Sept. 9. Pass. No violations.

AJ’s at Market, 2 W. Grant St., Sept. 9. Pass. No violations.

Botanical Creperie, 856 W. Main St., New Holland, opening, Sept. 9. Pass. No violations.

Country Home Catering, 112 Fairland Road, Lititz, Sept. 9. Pass. Three plastic spatulas missing pieces in the food-prep area in the kitchen; corrected. Raw chicken stored above raw beef in the walk-in cooler; corrected. Food such as carrots stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Two working containers of hand sanitizer stored above a shelf with food; corrected.

Creekside Foods LLC, 339 Spring Garden Road, Kinzers, emergency response, Sept. 9. Fail. No violations.

Frogtown Cafe, 684 Marticville Road, Pequea, Sept. 9. Pass. Dark moist residue on the drop plate of the ice machine; cleaned. Static dust accumulation on walk-in cooler condensing unit fan cover.

Martin Meylin Middle School, P.O. Box 482, Lampeter, Sept. 9. Pass. No violations.

River Street Sweets, mobile food facility Type 2, 311 Stanley K, Tanger Blvd., Suite 1250, Sept. 9. Pass. Packages of White Chocolate popcorn are not labeled with the product ingredients and allergens.

V & G Sabor Boricua, 438 1/2 Locust St., Columbia, Sept. 9. Pass. Single-service, single-use articles (to-go containers) stored in the customer area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Flies in the front and back food-preparation areas of the facility. Spider webs and egg sacs around the window in the back food-preparation area. Food splatter, grease splatter, food crumbs on the walls, refrigerator and on the top of the stove. Old food residue inside the refrigerator. A wet cloth in the hand-wash sink in the back. Old unused equipment stored in the middle room and back food-preparation area, should be removed from food facility. Food facility has lost its certified food employee over three months ago and has not replaced the certified food employee as required. The facility has an employee scheduled to take the food manager course on Sept. 15. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Wyndham Lancaster Host Expo Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 9. Pass. The exterior service door to the kitchen area is not light tight to prevent the entry of insects and rodents.

A.Lee’s Sauces And Rubs, 120 N. Duke St., Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Auntie Anne’s No. 213, 2034 Lincoln Highway, Sept. 8. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate, but the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Mixer gear box is dripping or leaking lubricant onto the food-contact surface.

Bartlebaugh French Fries, mobile food facility Type 3, 120 N. Duke St., Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Bartlebaugh Lemonade, 120 N. Duke St., Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Bartlebaugh Pizza, 120 N. Duke St., Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Burger King No. 546, 2464 Lincoln Highway, Sept. 8. Pass. A sticky residue accumulation under the soda syrup rack. The tile grout is missing around the floor drain near the drive-up window soda unit, and there is a sticky liquid accumulation around the drain.

Frisco’s Chicken 2, 2101C Strickler Road, Manheim, opening, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Harolene’s Kitchen LLC, 120 N. Duke St., 120 N. Duke St., Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Sesame Sushi, 2060 Bennett Ave., change of owner, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Sprout, 58 N. Prince St., Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Starbucks Coffee No. 66293, 1580 Strickler Road, Mount Joy, opening, Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Sweetish, 301 N. Queen St., Sept. 8. Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s No. 19234, 40 Peters Road, Lititz, Sept. 8. Pass. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as hairnets, hats or beard covers. Condensation dripping from baked potato tray on to uncovered food in the kitchen area; corrected. Tomato slicer, a food-contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch; corrected. Food facility has an original certificate for the certified employee, however the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Raw shell eggs were stored above ice cream mix in the walk-in cooler; corrected. Accumulation of mildew on green shelves, where food is stored in the walk-in cooler. Hood is not installed to cover entire cooking surface and prevent drip from outside surface of hood onto food and equipment. A working container of sanitizer was on the same shelf with food single-service articles in the drive-thru area; corrected. The surrounding of outside dumpster corral was extremely dirty, attracting insects and rodents. Dumpster lids left open when not in use; corrected Per Kristina Hughes; dumpsters are shared with other retail facility.

Always Never Done Cafe, mobile food facility Type 1, 3090 Harrisburg Pike, Landisville, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Community School West, Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, 1713 Newport Road, Manheim, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Jack’s Family Tavern, 15 S. Prince St., Millersville, Sept. 7. Pass. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof in the ware-wash area. The screen door in the rear of the building is not tight fitting and does not prevent the entry of rodents or insects.

Pine View Dairy, 2225 New Danville Pike, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations

Renewal Kombucha, 53 N. Broad St., Lititz, Sept. 7. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the front area.

Smoke & Chill, 353 Cherry St., Columbia, opening, Sept. 7. Pass. No violations.

Banzhof’s Cafe, 917 S. Duke St., follow-up, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.

Flavors Of Morocco, 1205 Willow Street Pike, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.

Friendly’s No. 7328, 1519 Oregon Pike, Sept. 6. Pass. Static dust on the small exhaust fume hood over the hot holding area. Grease build-up and food debris on the floor beneath and behind the flat grill. A spoon in the hand-wash sink in the front across from the service desk. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair: water leaking from the spigot of the hand-wash sink beneath the microwave. Water leaking from a drainage pipe beneath the dish sink. Dumpster lids open when not in use. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (chicken, beef) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Chicken held at 55 F in the drawer-style cooler for an unknown amount of time. Facility states it’s only held for an hour, however there is no documentation or written procedures to verify disposition of food. A black residue up inside the ice maker.

Lampeter Elementary, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.

Lampeter-Strasburg High School, 1007 Village Road, Lampeter, Sept. 6. Pass. Ice accumulation on a case of food stored underneath the walk-in freezer condensing unit; discarded.

Lititz Christian School, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, opening, Sept. 6. Pass. A mold inside the ice machine storage bin. Unit has been placed out of service; corrected. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Contacted manufacturer and will use the three-compartment sink; corrected.

Manor Buffet, 2090 Lincoln East Highway, emergency response, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.

Olde Mill Restaurant, 9 Queen Road, Intercourse, complaint, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.

Picasso Pizza, 1704 New Holland Pike, change of owner, Sept. 6. Pass. Raw wood which is not nonabsorbent, used for coving in the men’s room and in the pizza preparation areas. The screen for the back door is torn and does not protect against the entry of rodents and insects.

Subway No. 11989, 2600 N. Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.

Target No. 2545, 960 Lititz Pike, complaint, Sept. 6. Pass. No violations.