The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Jackson Township

Jackson Es, 558 W Main Ave, Aug. 30, Pass. No violations.

Millcreek Township

Fort Zeller Es, 243 Sheridan Rd, Aug. 30, Pass. No violations.

North Cornwall Township

Pho Yummy, 1731 Quentin Rd, Aug. 31, Follow Up, Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in refrigeration equipment. Non-food contact surfaces, such as shelving, handles and pulls, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

North Lebanon Township

Union Canal Es, 400 Narrows Dr, Aug. 30, Pass. No violations.

Richland Borough

Union House Taproom, 12 E Main St, Aug. 30, Pass. Soda gun holder not clean to sight. Food employees observed in the prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

South Lebanon Township

South Lebanon Es, 1825 S Fifth, Aug. 30, Pass. No violations.

Cedar Crest Hs, 115 E Evergreen Rd, Aug. 31, Pass. No Violations.

Cedar Crest Ms, 101 E Evergreen Rd, Aug. 31, Pass. No Violations.