The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Muhlenberg Township

Monte Lauro European Group, 1114 Mt Laurel Ave, August 1, Pass. No violations.

Reading City

Alley Opps, 801 Hiester Ln, August 1, Pass. No violations.

Mari Vaccaros 6 Pac Mor Inc, 835-8 Hiester Ln, August 1, Pass. No violations.

Max Butcher Shop, 835-3 Hiester Ln, August 1, Pass. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the prep area.

Ninos Pizza, 515 Richmond St, August 1, Pass. No violations.

Sunset Mexican Ice Cream Shop, 835 Hiester Ln, August 1, Pass. No violations.

Dollar Tree Stores, 1130 Rockland St, August 3, Pass. No violations.

Joe’s Grocery, 523 Pike St, August 3, Pass. The hood System needs to be professionally cleaned and serviced.

Manzueta Grocery, 926 Perry, August 3, Pass. Observed damaged/missing floor tiles throw-out retail and food prep areas. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Randy and Dayleen Grocery, 1025 Perry St, August 3, Pass. The Hood System needs to be professionally Cleaned and serviced. documentation required.

Sweet Street Cafe, 722 Hiester Ln, August 3, Pass. No violations.

Wongs Kitchen LLC, 835-5 Hiester Ln, August 3, Pass. No violations.

Wyomissing Borough

Courtyard By Marriott, 150 N Park Rd, August 3, Pass. Observed raw shell eggs stored above ready to eat foods in the walk in cooler. Corrected. Cooked pasta and sauce, a refrigerated ready to eat time/temperature control for safety food, in the walk in cooler area, was not compliant with date marking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than 7 days, and requires discarding. Corrected.