The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Hamburg Borough

Rita’s, 400 S 4th St, Oct. 2, Pass. The floor / wall juncture in the three compartment sink area is not covered and closed to 1/32 inch. Exit door located in the food prep area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Muhlenberg Township

Regal Buffet, 3252 N 5th St, Oct. 1, Pass. Observed walk-in refrigerator shelving with plastic epoxy coating cracked and torn, thus it is not a smooth cleanable surface. Shelf liners in cook's walk-in refrigerator are soiled and require cleaning. Raw chicken displayed next to raw shrimp at hibachi station requiring movement over the shrimp with potential cross-contamination. To correct, raw chicken was moved to an alternate position immediately during inspection. Dock screen door located in the back area of the food facility has a gap at the lower door threshold and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Reading City

Most Holy Trinity Seminary, 1711 Hampden Blvd, Oct. 3, Pass. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the food prep area. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the food prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Also needed in the employee restroom. The handwash sink in the food prep area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying devices.

4th Penn Restaurant, 400 Penn St, Oct. 5, Pass. Observed boxed vegetables stored directly on the floor in the produce storage area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Alvernia Starbucks, 401 Penn St, Oct. 5, Pass.No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom areas to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Marvel Ranch, 359 Penn St, Oct. 5, Pass. No violations.

Mi Casa Su Casa, 320 Penn St, Oct, 5, Pass. No violations.

ACH450 Penn, 450 Penn St, Oct. 6, Pass. No violations.

Russo’s Pizza, 527 Penn St, Oct. 6, Pass. No violations.

Rite Aid, 418 Penn St, Oct. 7, Pass. No violations.

