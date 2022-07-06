The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Elizabeth Township

JE Mack Scout Reservation Trading Post, 2 Scout Ln, June 28, Pass. Litter and debris under and around equipment in the storage room.

JE Mack Scout Reservation Eurest Dining Service, 2 Scout Ln, June 28, Pass. Assorted containers and utensils were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Non-food contact surfaces, shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Heidelberg Township

Ulrich’s Farm, 2172 Heidelberg Ave, June 30, Pass. No violations.

Jonestown Borough

Subway, 185 S Lancaster St, June 29, Pass. Observed six 7oz containers of 1% white milk being offered for sale beyond the manufacturer's expiration date (6/20).

Lebanon City

Wellspan G.S. Courtyard Cafe, 424 Walnut St, Complaint, June 29, Pass. No violations.

Dragon Garden Restaurant, 535 Cumberland St, June 29, Pass. One shelf, a non-food contact surface not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Myerstown Borough

Myerstown Beverage, 19 W Washington Ave, June 30, Pass. Slushy dispensers were observed with moldy residue and were not clean to sight and touch. The hand wash sink in the drink area was blocked by cardboard boxes and not accessible at all times for employee use.

North Cornwall Township

Game Time Fun, 10 S 22nd St, June 27, Pass. Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. Utensils on the drying rack were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Food employees observed not wearing proper hair restraints in a manner that controls all hair (pony tails), or beard covers. Three bay sink and drainboard have build up of food residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day.

Papa John’s Pizza, 650 E Penn Ave, Complaint, June 28, Pass. Food employees observed in prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Nets or hats must cover all hair including pony tails.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1960 Quentin Rd, June 29, Pass. No violations.

South Lebanon Township

Hresko’s BBQ Pit Catering, 817 14th Ave, June 28, Pass. Non-food contact surfaces, shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

South Londonderry Township

Camp Kirchenwald, 1 Cut Off Rd, June 28, Pass. Metal shelves used to dry and store food contact items are rusty and not clean to sight and touch. Several containers were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Swatara Township

The Balm Farm, 125 Old Jonestown Rd, June 28, Pass. No violations.

Union Township

Bashore Scout Reservation Trading Post, 160 Moonshine Rd, Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by: Observed lack of chemical sanitizer being used to wash utensils. Observed no chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use.

Camp Bashore Scout Reservation Eurest Dining Service, 160 Moonshine Rd, June 29, Pass. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Observed raw eggs (in shell) stored above ready-to-eat foods in a walk-in cooler. Observed food being stored under active condensation drip in walk-in cooler.