The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Island Noodles`, 25 Village Center Drive, B-2, Reading, Non-Routine Special Event, September 2. Pass. Certificate not posted for consumer view.

Fantasy Skating Center LLC, 500 George Street, Reading, August 29. Pass. Food employees observed in food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

New Holland Food Mart, 1660 New Holland Road, Reading, August 28. Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in small display refrigerator equipment. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Handwash sink was turned off at the start of inspection. Hand sink must be turned on at all times for food prep.

Retro Fitness, 700 Kenhorst Plaza, Reading, August 28. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Single serve snack cups at blender area were not covered or inverted. Corrected. Floor drain for the 3-bay warewashing sink and flooring under cabinet area has a sludge and mold-like substance build-up; and is in need of cleaning.