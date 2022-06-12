The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Birmingham Township

Radley Run Country Club, 1100 Country Club Rd, June 2, Fail. Several gallons of milk with a sell-by date of 6/1/22 were observed in refrigerators. In the main kitchen, remove all chipped/damaged cutting boards. Clean the floors in the back of the house and front of the Pub. In the new pool bar & adjacent area: 1) provide sliding screens on the service windows 2) provide door sweep on the single door leading to the pool deck 3) provide door sweep/weather stripping on the double glass doors leading to pool deck. In the Half-way house, provide sliding screens on the service windows. Main door to the food service room must remain closed. n Half-way house: 1) Remove hot dog roller as there is no hand wash sink, no 3-bay sink, and no screened service windows enclosing the food service area. 2) Provide tap covers on the liquor bottles and ice machine dispenser 3) Cups,lids,straws must be kept in bags or lidded containers. In the new pool bar, complete the following: 1) paint all walls 2) install beveled base coving at all floor/wall junctures 3) paint/seal all raw wood under bar top, behind sinks, etc. The half-way house has shifted from an unmanned self-service area of prepackaged/shelf-stable drinks only to being now a manned facility which has pre packaged sandwiches (made in clubhouse kitchen), hot dogs and employee-made alcoholic drinks. Due to the preparation and mixing of beverages (alcohol, ice, etc), a commercially listed hand wash sink with hot and cold running water must be installed in this food service area. Sink must be supplied with soap and paper towels. No unpackaged food or drinks are permitted until the sink is installed. After the sink is installed, drinks may be mixed and prepackaged foods may be offered, but no hot dog prep or other unpackaged foods are permitted. Clean and sanitize the interior of all ice machines. Remove black residential-style refrigerator from the dock area.

PJ Whelhan’s, 1347 Wilmington Ave, Follow Up, June 3, Pass. No violations.

Caln Township

Appeteazers, 2345 E Lincoln Hwy, May 31, Pass. Observed the following area to be soiled and in need of a cleaning: 1. Wall behind 3 bay sink 2. Flooring under cook-line equipment. Observed a slimy substance on the interior white chute of the ice machine.

Happy Days Family Bistro, 3470 E Lincoln Hwy, Follow Up, May 31, Pass. No violations

Coatesville City

Lamb’s Auto Service, 101 E Chestnut St, June 1, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Restaurant Alquisras, 735 E Lincoln Hwy, Follow Up, June 2, Pass. Certified food manager's certificate has expired. The following nonfood-contact surfaces need to be cleaned: a) shelves above steam table b) air supply vents on exhaust hood c) table below grill d) shelves above electric slicer. Fire suppression activation switch has not been repaired yet, however it was reported that repair service was called to schedule repairs. Clean the following floor areas: a) walk-in refrigerator floor b)floor under cooking equipment. Kitchen ceiling, walls, and floor are damaged.

New China King Asian Bistro, 710 E Lincoln Hwy, June 2, Pass. Clean floor under equipment. Clean shelves in the walk-in refrigerator. Clean inside bottom of Bain Marie.

City Gate Mission, 17 N Seventh Ave, June 3, Pass. This facility uses chlorine bleach for sanitizing. Provide a test kit to measure chlorine concentration in parts per million within 10 days.

Jubilee Evangelistic Ministries Food Co-Op, 920 E Lincoln Hwy, Follow Up, June 3, Pass. Facility in process of obtaining funding for roof repairs.

Downingtown Borough

Italian Village Pizza and Beer, 821 W Lancaster Ave, Follow Up. May 31, Pass. No violations.

Nice Chinese Restaurant, 106 Wallace Ave, June 2, Fail. Observed uncovered food in the walk-in refrigerator. Some items were observed, covered and dated. Bowls and single use containers rather than scoops with a handle being used in bulk food product bins. Observed frozen meat (Steak & Chicken) thawing at room temperature on a table in the kitchen, which is not an approved thawing method. Observed the following items to be in need of deep cleaning: 1. Cooking equipment and refrigeration units exterior surfaces - food debris 2. Exhaust Hood - exterior surface, filters, vents, and suppression lines - grease build-up 3. Microwave - interior and exterior surface - food and grease build- up 4. Tray rack shelving and trays - food debris 5. Clean wall behind hand sink and prep sink 6. Interior surface of hand sink 7. Clean interior surface of Frigidaire Freezer - food debris 8. Flooring expecially under cook- line equipment. Observed wet wiping cloths throughout kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Remove all cardboard used as liners on shelving. Observed some utensils hanging on the wall behind the prep sink that are in need of a cleaning.

Home 2 Suites by Hilton, 975 E Lancaster Ave, June 2, Fail. Clean the following: * Kitchen hand sink drain line; slow to drain * Three compartment sink; coffee stained. * Dry storage room floor; increase dry storage room shelf height to at least 6 inches off the floor to allow for easy cleaning. Correct the following: * Provide drain plugs for all warewashing sink compartments. Only 1 drain plug was available at the time of inspection. * Small leak in the waste line under the sanitizer compartment of the three compartment sink. Repair. Maintain all plumbing works and fixtures in good repair. Provide a thermometer in the Vitality Juice unit. Improper cold holding temperature of potentially hazardous foods: * Whipped cream left out at room service during service. You may not leave potentially hazardous foods at unsafe temperatures. Maintain in refrigeration or proper ice bath at 41 degrees F or below. Container discarded. * Two containers of Sunkist Apple juice stored in the dry storage room at room temperature 72 degrees F. Product directions state keep stored in a frozen state. Product was discarded on site. Maintain all potentially hazardous foods at safe holding temperatures. * Store freezer had an ambient air temperature of 30 degrees F. All product were thawed. Staff noted the door was not closed properly overnight. Staff could not identify times of temperature abuse. Staff noted he closed the door this morning. All products are to be discarded. * Dry storage room freezer has an ambient air temperature of 14 degrees F. Products have slight thawing. Lower the freezer temperature to maintain products in a solid frozen state. Zero degrees is an ideal reference point. All potentially hazardous foods shall be maintained at a safe cold holding temperature of 41 degrees F or below. Frozen foods must be maintained in a frozen solid state. Have units serviced and repaired within 48 hours. Keep whipped cream stored under refrigeration. No Chester County Certified Food Manager.

East Caln Township

Buffalo Wild Wings, 103 Quarry Rd, June 1, Fail. Chicken walk-in. The insulation on the refrigerant line is in disrepair, causing condensate to drop below. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing bar glasswasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. The wall and chemical lines near the dishwasher have soiling. Female restroom ceiling in disrepair over the rear toilet area. No Chester County Certified Food Manager. Hood baffle filters were not installed at the time of inspection. The low boy refrigerator below the griddle is not working.

East Coventry Township

Brick and Blaze Company, 60 Wiand Ln, June 3, Pass. No violations.

East Goshen Township

CVS Pharmacy, 1501 Paoli Pike, June 2, Pass. No violations.

Patelmo’s Pizzeria, 1530 Paoli Pike, June 2, Fail. Person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge applicable to the operation as evidenced by statements made by the person in charge. Person in charge indicated they were not aware a probe thermometer was required and provided incorrectly ranged test strips for use at the dish washing area. Numerous violations repeated from previous inspections indicating a lack of active managerial control. Raw shell eggs stored above prepared sauces and produced in a walk-in cooler. Pizza Prep table, walk-in cooler and prep line steam table not capable or not used in a manner that would allow them to hold Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety foods at required temperatures. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The hand washing sink was observed to have a severe leak upon the department’s arrival. Shredded cheese in the cook line prep table had visible mold growth. Cooked chicken hot held at less than 135ºF in the prep line steam table. Reheat this product to 165ºF prior to placing it back in the steam table. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods without written procedures. Liquid cheese observed hot holding in packaging which held canned foods and is not designed for hot holding foods or reuse of any kind. Facility does not have a thermometer to measure internal food temperatures. Food facility does not have test strips available to measure the efficacy of sanitizer in the dish machine and sanitizer prepared using quat based tablets. Food facility using paper portion cups and other disposable wares to scoop and measure foods and storing them in direct contact with the food. Soda nozzles, a food contact surface, were observed to have buildup of food or other organic matter and were not clean to sight or touch as required. The only hand wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by a whisk and a pan of ice and not accessible at all times for employee use. An unlabeled squeeze bottle of oil was observed on the pizza prep table. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the reach in coolers and walk-in cooler is not being date marked. Thermometers to measure ambient temperatures in cold holding units not provided in refrigeration units. No soap or paper towels provided to the only hand washing sink in the kitchen area. Large container of salt observed unlabeled in the dough preparation area. Observed numerous foods stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler and freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Numerous Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety foods cold held in pizza prep tables at greater than 41ºF. Foods below in reach in portions of this cooler were cold held at 41-42ºF indicating foods may have been placed into the prep table at greater than 41ºF. All Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety foods in the walk-in cooler cold held at greater than 41ºF for less than 2hrs. Food safety manager certification expired recently and the facility no longer employs at least one Chester County Certified Food Manager.

East Marlborough Township

Dollar Tree, 817 E Baltimore Pike, Follow Up, May 31, Pass. No violations.

East Nantmeal Township

Stonewall Links, 375 Bulltown Rd, June 3, Pass. The dumpster was overfilled and there was debris on the ground surrounding the dumpster. The employee bathroom does not have a self-closing door. There is a small leak under the back hand sink in the kitchen that needs to be repaired. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. -In the kitchen area, an escutcheon behind the warewashing machine needs to be secured to the wall, and several pipes under the 3-compartment sink must be caulked or otherwise sealed at point of entry into the wall, to prevent grime and moisture from collecting inside the wall area.

East Pikeland Township

Dunkin Donuts, 400 Schuylkill Rd, Follow Up, May 31, Pass. No violations.

East Whiteland Township

Compass One at Endo Pharmaceuticals, 1401 Atwater Dr, June1, Pass. No violations.

Evelyn Pizza, 557 Lancaster Ave, June 1, Fail. Observed wet wiping cloths in the kitchen area, not being stored in a sanitizer solution. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cold holding units throughout the facility, is not being date marked. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in all cold holding equipment. Food in the cold holding units stored open with no covering. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the cold holding unit. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed water pooling in the pipe near the ice machine. The facility must unplug the ice machine and not use the ice machine until this Department has verified that the pipe has been serviced. The floors near the ice machine are raw wood and are water damaged. The floors in the back warewashing area are cracked. A Restricted use pesticide is being applied in the food facility by a non-certified applicator. Rice was held at 90 °F, in the hot holding unit, rather than 135°F or above as required. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. EHS observed an order hook being hung from the ansul system on the hood. Chest freezer that has a lid duct-taped together will need to be replaced. Wash, rinse, and sanitize the deli slicer. Repair any holes in the facility. Ceiling tiles have water damage, and need to be replaced in the hallway to the restroom. EHS observed mouse droppings on the window ledge in the back room where the ice machine is located.

Brock and Company Food Service at Ocugen, 11 Great Valley Pkwy, Follow Up, June 2, Pass. No violations.

Aldi, 11 Matthews Rd, June 3, Pass. -8 dented canned items observed on the shelves in the store and are intended for sale in the food facility. Clean both water fountains. The freezer for pick up orders appears to have a leak in the inside due to the build up of ice. Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the milk door. The arctic air refrigerator for pick up orders in the back storage area had an ambient air temperature of 46 degrees, however the thermometer on the unit stated that it had a temperature of 42 degrees. Repair the refrigerator so that the thermometer is accurate and the unit has a temperature of 41 degrees or below.

Sai Sakthi Food Market, 81 Lancaster Ave, June 3, Fail. Observed Several foods for sale without a verifiable source. Specifically the below listed food items from the company Sri Krishna Sweets -15 containers of Sal Powder -21 Bombay Halwa 0.250 gms -9 Kaju Kateli .250 gms - 23 Mysurpa .250 gms - 19 Badam Halwa .250 gms -18 Vatha Kuzhambu paste 400 gms -19 fig Halwa .250 gms -8 Dry fruit Halwa .250 gms -25 dates halwa .250gms -2 Badham Mysurpa .250 gms -55 cashew roll .250 gms These items may not be sold until the department can verify the source and the items are determined safe for service to the public Pursuant to section 8-304.11 provide all documentation for items sold in this store to department for review in order to remove this hold order. items which are deemed unsafe or cannot be verified must be destroyed and cannot be sold to consumers at this retail food facility. -Observed food stored directly on the floor in the facility, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Prepackaged food items are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Ceiling tiles are water stained and/or missing throughout the facility and the bathroom. The Food Facility has packaged food which is not labeled as required. Peeled garlic was held at 48 °F, in the open air cold holding units, rather than 41°F or below as required. Clean the area near the back store and get rid of any unnecessary items to the facility. Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items observed on the shelves and are intended for use or sale in the food facility. Clean the following: -All floors throughout the facility. -The interior and exterior of all cold holding units.

Franklin Township

Paradocx Vineyard Food Trailer, 1833 Flint Hill Rd, June 2, Pass.No violations.

Highland Township

North Star Orchard Market Stand, 3232 Limestone Rd, June 3, Pass. No violations.

Lower Oxford Township

Sadie’s Soft Pretzels, 193 Limestone Rd, Follow Up, June 3, Pass.

Kennett Township

El Rinconsito Restaurante, 717 W Cypress St, May 31, Fail. Foods in the refrigerator were 140-150F. Air temp of the refrigerator was 46F. Supply soap to the hand sink.

Kennett Square Borough

Lily Sushi and Grill, 104 W State St, Follow Up, May 31, Pass. No violations.

Longwood Fire Company, 1001 E Baltimore Pike, Pass. No violations.

State Street Pizza and Grill, 148 W State St, June 2, Fail. Replace the door gaskets on the pizza bain marie. The following areas must be cleaned: 1. Wall and pipes under 3 bay sink 2. Plastic shelves under the window - consider replacing 3. Interior of Bison Freezer 4. Grill and burner tables 5. Grill bain marie - inside and out 6. Front counter cabinets 7. Mixer area 8. Overhead pipes and ductwork. Lower storage shelf is damaged. Replace shelf. Paint wooden frame of prep table in the mixer room.

Creamery on Birch, 401 Birch St, June 3, Pass. Upon arrival at the property, all doors were found open including to the kitchen and prep areas. Inspector walked throughout the kitchen, bar and prep areas and could find no staff. Refrigerators are not locked, ice machines are not secure, liquor and bar condiments are not secure. Indoor bar soda gun must be cleaned. Black residue on nozzle. Food Truck: Empty the deep fryer oil Deep fryers are not used.

TBG at Braeloch Brewing, 225 Birch St, June 3, Pass. The following areas must be re-resurfaced as they are no longer cleanable or have deteriorated: 1. Wall behind and under the 3 bay sink. 2. Raw wood wall near the walk in - (knife storage on this wall) 3. Wall and coving at the bain marie/prep sink 4. Kitchen floor - paint is peeling. These areas must be repainted or covered in fiberglass reinforced panels. Remove the broken refrigerator under the pizza oven. Replace with stainless steel table.

Malvern Borough

Valentine Chocolate Company, 13 W King St, June 3, Pass.

New Garden Township

Taste of Puebla, 900 W Cypress St, May 28, Pass. No violations.

La Bamba Ice Cream and Snacks, 739 W Cypress St, June 2, Fail. Employee observed rinsing out a pan and knife without sanitizing.Ensure all staff are properly trained to wash, rinse and sanitize all utensils and equipment. Ensure the 3 bay sink is properly set up each day. Drain plugs were not supplied. Supply today to ensure sinks can be properly filled and used. Meats and corn in hot holding were 100-120F. These items were reportedly heated about 1 - 1 1/2 hours before inspection. Steam table water level was low. Meats were double panned. Water level must be high enough to touch pans and never double pan foods. All foods were reheated. Ensure foods are heated before being placed in a steam table and held at 135F or more.

Oxford Borough

Chesapeake Crab Connection, 300 S Third St, June 3, Pass. No violations.

Penn Township

Penn Brew Station, 627 W Baltimore Pike, June1, Pass. Observed torn door gasket on the Continental bain marie across from the flat top griddle.

Phoenixville Borough

Steel City Coffee House, 203 Bridge St, June 2, Pass. Personal items stored on the kitchen storage shelf with food and utensils. Slight food like debris on floor under shelf in coffee bar area

Nudy’s Bridge Street Cafe, 450 Bridge St, June 2, Fail. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Personal items stored intermixed with facility foods and single use items in the storage area in the back of the kitchen near the ice machine,and near the soda box dispenser area. Used knives stored in between bain marie and prep tables. Clean and sanitize in between uses, store in a sanitary manner. Facility cooked several turkey breasts and did not take temperature prior to cooling. At time of inspection turkey breasts were tempted at 150 degrees F. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: * Shelves throughout the kitchen. * White wire shelf above cook line. * Ledge under hood filters with grease like debris dripping. * Interior of bain maries. Floor and walls behind cooks line are unclean. * Walking on the cooler floor near the cook's line was unclean. * Floor under the small cooler, and under soda lines at the wait station are unclean. Food handlers not washing hands in between separate tasks. Soup, and several cooked turkey breasts were not cooled from 135°F to 70°F in 2 hours and/or from 135°F to 41°F within 6 hours, after preparation. Leak at faucet of hand wash sink next to small steam table in kitchen. Chemical spray bottle stored on storage shelf with food in back dry storage area near ice machine. Wet absorbent cloths used to line tables under portable cutting boards. Organize storage shelves in the small storage area in the restaurant left of restrooms. Facility using a plastic lid as floor drain cover in area with a mop sink. Interior of the microwave is unclean. Mops stored in mop buckets in the back hallway near the ice machine and on the floor in the front dry storage area left of restrooms. Food employees observed in the kitchen, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Observed wet wiping cloths throughout kitchen, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Observed turkey breasts and soups cooling at room temperature , which is not a proper cooling method. Case of coffee filters stored on floor in dry storage area. Dumpster lid open at time of inspection.

ACME Markets, 785 Starr St, Complaint, June 3, Pass. Two public restrooms located in the hallway in the back of the store are both inoperable due to a backup in floor drains causing spent water pooling on floor.

Gemelli Gelato Cafe, 247 Bridge St, June 3, Pass. No violations.

Root Down Brewing Company, 1 N Main St, June 3, Pass. Attach both hand wash sinks in the kitchen, and ware wash area to a tight seal. Table top can opener blade unclean. * French fry cutter unclean. Items stored intermixed and uncovered on storage racks in the back hallway. Chemical spray bottles stored hanging on the hand wash sink behind the main bar. Scoop handle submerged in bulk flour bin in kitchen. Keep handle up and away from food. * bag of flour stored on a sheet pan on the floor. Dust like debris in ceiling light covers in both public men's rooms, and ladies room far leftt.

Schuylkill Township

Foresta’s Country Meat Market, 1098 W Bridge St, June 2, Pass. Outside waste handling unit had the drain plug removed.

Valley Forge Catering, 1601 Valley Forge Rd, June 2, Pass. Quaternary ammonia (quat) test strips were unable to be found for testing. Several mouse droppings were found in the corner of the storage area by the soda boxes. The coving at the floor/wall junction near the ice machine is falling off the wall and needs to be repaired or replaced. Outside dumpsters had the drain plugs removed.

South Coventry Township

Chartwells at French Creek Elementary School, 3590 Coventryville Rd, Follow Up, June 2, Pass. Toilet room adjoining the kitchen area does not have a self-closing door.

Uwchlan Township

Chick-Fil-A, 211 Eagleview Blvd, Follow Up, May 31, Pass. No violations.

Hong Kong Chinese Food Take Out, 33 Marchwood Rd, June 3, Pass. Walk-in cooler shelving units are rusting. Replace all rusting shelving units within 3 months. Shrimp and Chicken were being thawed in the dishwashing sink. Observed several porous office ceiling panels installed in the kitchen/food preparation areas.

Mario’s Italian Pizza, 31 Marchwood Rd, Follow Up, June 3, Pass. No violations.

Valley Township

Locust Hill Sheep Farm, 330 Country Club Rd, May 28, Pass. No violations.

West Bradford Township

Aviator’s Express at United Sports Training Center, 1426 Marshallton-Thorndale Rd, Follow Up, June 2, Fail. Observed wood exposed on shelving under the countertop, which is not smooth, non-absorbent, corrosion resistant.Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Observed the following areas to be in need of a cleaning: 1. Entire Floor expecially under the cook-line equipment - grease build-up 2. Ticket holders attached to exhaust hood - grease build-up 3. Floor drain needs to be cleaned out 4. Cook-line equipment and refrigeration units exterior surfaces - food debris and grease build-up. Coving at floor / wall junction has fallen off the wall in the backroom.

West Chester Borough

Two Kings Food Truck, 700 S Church St, June 3, Pass. No violations.

West Fallowfield Township

CCIU Head Start at Octorara Elementary School, 104 Highland Rd, June 2, Pass. This facility currently does not have a certified food manager.

West Sadsbury Township

Walmart, 100 Commons Dr., Follow Up, June 1, Pass. No violations.

Victory Brewing Company, 3127 Lower Valley Rd, Follow Up, June 3, Pass. No violations.

West Whiteland Township

Maribella Pizza, 270 Exton Square, May 31, Pass. No violations.

Nudy’s Exton Cafe, 420 W Lincoln Hwy, May 31, Fail. Remove wire racks from above the flat grills as grease droplets can accumulate on wires and drip onto food below, which risks contamination of the food. This wire-style rack is also difficult to maintain in clean condition. Replace missing base coving at the floor/wall juncture in the corner adjacent to the hood. In the kitchen, the hand wash sink is located within a few inches of the gas range. Due to the risk of contamination of exposed foods on the range from hand washing activity, a stainless steel shield must be installed on the left side of the hand wash sink. There is no Chester County Certified Food Manager (CFM) enlisted at this facility.

Bonu Cafe Express, 320 E Lincoln Hwy, June 1, Fail. Large container of sour cream stored past manufactures use by date 05/03/2022. Water dripping into pans on the floor under the bain marie cooler. Torn, damaged door gasket on left side door of working bain marie cooler. Food employees observed in the kitchen not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Spent dry absorbent cloths stored on food prep surfaces throughout the facility at the beginning of inspection. Facility does not practice proper date marking. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located throughout are not date marked. Thermometer in the working bain marie cooler is not working properly. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: * Organize a shelf under a coffee making station in the kitchen, separate equipment from fuel in designated areas. * Hood filters with grease like debris. * Ansul line above grill top with dust like debris. * Shelves under grill top. * Interior and exterior of working bain marie cooler, and Victory 2-door reach in cooler. * Heavy ice build up in Danby reach in chest freezer. Thaw, clean and sanitize. * Interior of convection over next to microwave. Floor under equipment including the back room next to the ice machine is unclean. Common food labels lacking on prepared food containers throughout. EHS observed several dead bug-like debris on a glue strip under the oven. Several TCS foods stored in unworking bain marie top tempted between 49-51 degrees F. Mop stored in mop bucket near ice machine.

Sts Phillip and James, 721 E Lincoln Hwy, June 1, Pass. Heavy ice build up in the ice cream freezer. High temperature measuring strips lacking at time of inspection. Food like splatter on the interior of the microwave oven.