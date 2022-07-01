The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Barnett’s Farm Market, 65 Penn St., Washington Boro, June 24. Pass. No violations.

Bricker’s Famous French Fries, 120 N. Duke St., June 24. Pass. No violations.

Burger King No. 8833, 1298 Millersville Pike, complaint, June 24. Pass. Food employee involved in food preparation while wearing a wrist watch. Food employee eating food while preparing food for take-out. Food employees involved in food preparation area, not wearing a beard cover. Food employee working with exposed foods with fingernail polish and/or artificial fingernails.

Camp John H. Ware 3RD, 239 Jubilee Road, Peach Bottom, June 24. Pass. No violations.

Columbo’s Pizza, 1226 Harrisburg Pike, June 24. Pass. Old food residue around the inner rim and above the knife sharpening assembly of the slicer. A grease build-up behind the fryers. Food debris and crumbs beneath the flat grill. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers.

Complete Concessions, 120 N. Duke St., June 24. Pass. No violations.

High’s No. 152, 1 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, June 24. Pass. Milk, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the sales floor cooler area, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding; corrected. Dust and mold debris in the beverage glides and shelves in the beverage cooler.

Kona Ice Of West Reading, 120 N. Duke St., June 24. Pass. No violations.

La Concessions, 120 N. Duke St., June 24. Pass. No violations.

Little Dippers Ice Cream, 432 W. Main St., Mount Joy, June 24. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Visors do not cover all hair or pony tails. Metal milk shake cups had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; voluntarily removed for cleaning. Cleaned milk shake cups, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting); removed for washing.

McDonald’s No. 17813, 1296 Millersville Pike, June 24. Pass. Food employee involved in food preparation while wearing arm bracelets.

Mista Twista, 347 N. Plum St., June 24. Pass. No violations.

Mount Joy Convenience & Smoke Shop, 33 W. Main St., Mount Joy, June 24. Pass. Food facility is offering for sale Café Mit Kratom Coffee (12 mocha and 12 vanilla) food containing Kratom, an unapproved additive. All products were voluntarily removed from sale. Food facility is using or offering for sale gummies with CBD, an unapproved ingredient; repeat violation.

Nolt’s Chicken BBQ MFF4, 51 Hillside Ave., Manheim, June 24. Pass. Three-bay sink with build up of greasy residue. The person in charge’s certification expired and has not been renewed.

Oregon Dairy Country Rest, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz, complaint, June 24. Pass. No violations.

Penn Cinema, Buildings A & B, 541 Airport Road, Lititz, complaint, June 24. Pass. No violations.

Reunion-Community Action Partnership, 120 N. Duke St., June 24. Pass. No violations.

Sabor Cibaeno Grocery, 300 Coral St., follow-up, June 24. Pass. No violations.

Schnader’s Concession, 120 N. Duke St., June 24. Pass. No violations.

Sherri’s Crab Cakes, 120 N. Duke St., June 24. Pass. No violations.

Soulfully Famous, 120 N. Duke St., June 24. Pass. No violations.

Souvlaki Boys The Greek Food Truck, 120 N. Duke St., June 24. Pass. No violations.

US Gas Mart, 401 N. Lime St., type 2 follow-up, June 24. Fail. Shelving in back area has non-food contact surfaces exposed to splash, spillage or other food soiling made of cardboard, an absorbent and rough material. Medicine and other potentially hazardous items stored above food items. Prepackaged food items being re-sold without proper dating or labeling on individually wrapped items.

#Homegoodies, 336 Locust St., Columbia, June 23. Pass. A jar of tablets used for cleaning the coffee maker stored on top of the coffee machine. Food employee involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover.

Bird-In-Hand Bake Shop, 542 Gibbons Road, Bird-in-Hand, June 23. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin’ No. 344801, 2120 Lincoln Highway, June 23. Pass. A section of wall repaired with a piece of cardboard, which is not an approved material.

Gabe’s, 2090 Lincoln Highway, June 23. Pass. No violations.

Gracie’s On West Main, 264 W. Main St., Leola, complaint, June 23. Pass. No violations.

Hammond School Farm Market, 661 Ranck Road, New Holland, June 23. Pass. Raw foods being stored over ready-to-eat foods.

Level Up Pizza, 237 Locust St., Columbia, follow-up, June 23. Fail. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (deli ham, capicola, bologna), located in the reach-in cooler and the walk-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (cooked chicken and cooked beef) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the reach-in cooler, is not being date-marked. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Prepackaged “grab and go” pie and cake slices are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, distributed by statement. Prepackaged “grab and go” pie and cake slices are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. A black and tan residue up inside the icemaker. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area upstairs was blocked by cardboard and dough pans and not accessible at all times for employee use. Several ceiling tiles missing in the downstairs food preparation area, and need to be replaced. An aerosol can of synthetic, nonfood-grade lubricant stored on a shelf with food equipment.

New Holland Family Restaurant, 624 W. Main St., New Holland, June 23. Pass. Black film buildup in water feed tubing within the ice machine. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Loose rubber door gaskets on the ice machine. Dishes, food contact surfaces, had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; corrected.

New Life Sushi At Shady Maple Market, 1324 Main St., East Earl, June 23. Fail. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-wash in between. Food employees in the kitchen area, not wearing proper beard covers. Food facility not keeping daily calibration logs for pH meter calibrations. Ready to eat foods being stored with raw foods. pH solution being disposed of in ice in food preparation sink; corrected, ice thrown away. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions.

Red Roof Inn, 2307 Lincoln Highway East, June 23. Pass. No violations.

Sarafaye Soft Pretzels MFF3, 542 Gibbons Road, Bird-in-Hand, June 23. Pass. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Sheetz No. 559, 4010 Columbia Ave., Columbia, June 23. Pass. Medterra CBD Gummies, Irvine, California, Lava1 CBD Gummies by Kadenwood, Newport Beach, California, and Wyld CBD Gummies, Portland, Oregon, contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation and CBD is not recognized as a safe substance to be added to food.

Taco To Go, 114 N. Third St., Columbia, June 23. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 103, 2395 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, June 23. Pass. Static dust accumulation on the fan guards within the walk-in cooler. Opened packages of hot dogs, a time-and-temperature-controlled-for-safety food being held for more than 24 hours, not being date-marked with the date the package was opened; repeat violation; corrected.

Wendy’s No. 19232, 3995 Columbia Ave., Columbia, June 23. Pass. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the outside walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Salsas, butter, and milk were held at 60 F, in the drive-thru refrigerator, rather than 41 F or below as required. This unit is holding an ambient temperature of 60 F. Temperature-control-for-safety foods are not permitted to be stored in this unit until it is holding a cold holding temperature of 41 F or colder. Black static dust on the ceiling and vents above the three compartment sink and on two ceiling vents in the storage area. An extreme amount of grease build-up on the floor beneath the flat grill and fryers and on fixtures behind the frying area.

A1 Express, 1085 E. Main St., East Earl, June 22. Pass. Expired milk exceeding manufacturer’s date; corrected; three half gallons of chocolate milk were disposed of. A build up of dust, dirt and black film on fan guards in walk in cooler. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Bainbridge Fire Company, 34 N. 2nd St., Bainbridge, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Beiler’s Donut Trailer MFF3, 314 Millcreek Road, Bird-in-Hand, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Bruno’s At Greenfield, 555 Greenfield Road, June 22. Pass. A bag of onions stored directly on the floor in food preparation area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Black residue on the air-intake vents above the food preparation area. Old food residue on the blade of the can opener.

Buckwalter’s Smoke Haus MFF4, 1417 Stevens St., Manheim, June 22. Pass. Food facility is reduced-oxygen packaging cooked meats, which have a potential for Clostridium botulinum / Listeria monocytogenes, without documenting or monitoring a secondary food safety barrier.

Ginza, 565 Greenfield Road, June 22. Pass. Food facility is reusing number 11 cans for storing other foods. Once can is opened, leftover contents must be stored in a food-grade container. Food facility is reusing plastic jugs, a single-use item, cutting them in half and using as a scoop in cooked rice. Food facility is reusing rice bags, a single-use item, to store ribs. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets, or hats. Wrapped salmon filets thawing at room temperature in the three compartment sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Old food residue on two cleavers stored as clean on the magnetic strip. A black and pink slimy residue inside the icemaker. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by a cart and a colander and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Golden Wall Restaurant, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Suite 304, Willow Street, June 22. Pass. A hose and brush in the hand-wash sink, and not accessible for employees to wash hands. The rear screen door is not light tight and does not prevent the entry of rodents or insects.

Hissho Sushi at Giant 6065, 1360 Columbia Ave., June 22. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area.

J&J Mofongo Restaurant, 604 Manor St., type 3 follow-up, June 22. Pass. No violations.

La Cocina Restaurant, 111 E. King St., complaint, June 22. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. No wiping cloths in facility being stored in sanitizer solution. Sponges in the rear area being used to clean food contact surfaces. Loose or broken door hinges on most refrigeration units. Loose rubber door gaskets on the most cooling units. Containers, plates and other items used for holding food were not inverted to prevent contamination. The light intensity in the walk-in cooler dry storage area is not at least 10 foot candles. Ceiling tiles missing and/or soiled in the facility and need to be replaced. Rear area of the food facility is extremely dirty and in need of cleaning. Ventilation hood not being properly maintained in cooking area and needs to be inspected annually. Roof is leaking water in rear area, and is in need of repair. Shelving in front food prep area has chipping paint and is made of wood, this should be replaces with metal shelving. Food facility does not maintain and implement written procedures and plans as required in the PA Food Code. Meat in the rear prep area, slimy to the touch and spoiled. Provide commercial equipment as noted in inspection. Foil may not be used to protect non-food contact surfaces. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Food facility three-bay sink has a direct connection to the floor drain. Walls in the front prep area are not covered with FRP/an easily cleanable surface to prevent food buildup from splatter. Cooling device vent for the refrigeration system is located in rear area and can potentially contaminate food and equipment. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in most equipment. Food facility is not using sanitizer or sanitizer test strips, as evidence of unclean equipment and utensils throughout the facility. A non-food grade hose was being used to clean rear prep area. Food contact surfaces throughout facility had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Food facility has not installed a grease trap in rear food prep area as required by plumbing codes. Trash receptacles used inside the food facility extremely soiled, dirty, sticky and not appropriately covered. The electrocuter insect control device located in rear storage/prep area is not designed to retain the insect in the device. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in rear area, but facility does have a pest control program. Employee personal items were in food prep area, and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the freezer unit. Vegetables, meat and other items in the rear prep area stored open with no covering. Many food ingredient storage containers in the facility are not labeled with the common name of the food. Cooking utensils were not being stored correctly to prevent contamination by hands and potentially hazardous food. An old food can being used to scoop product out. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle in the ice. Ice scoop not being cleaned regularly. Meat/vegetables stored in a wet and unclean area of the facility. Exposed insulation in food prep area. Food stored under dirty ventilation ducts subject to potential contamination located in rear area of facility. Food stored in improper containers, such as grocery bags, and must be replaced with food grade containers. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours is not being date-marked throughout. The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two-compartment ware-wash sink. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Cardboard, an absorbent material, being used on food facility floors.

Miller’s Ale House, 1000 Crossings Blvd, complaint, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Sand Trap Restaurant, 125 Golf Drive, June 22. Pass. A black and white residue on the inside “lip” of the ice bucket. A black residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Raw shell eggs stored above hot dogs in the walk-in cooler.

Starbucks Coffee No. 61251, 1300 Christopher Place, June 22. Pass. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the back, rather than six inches off of the floor as required.

Welder’s Steak Shack MFF3, 76 S. Vintage Road, Paradise, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Welders Steak Shack at Salisbury Park, 750 White Horse Road, Gap, June 22. Pass. Dried food residue on manual potato cutter; cleaned.

Yoder’s Fuel Island, 644 E. Main St., New Holland, June 22. Pass. No violations.

A & J’s Twisted Kitchen, 3572 Lincoln Highway East, opening, June 21. Pass. A mechanical potato peeler mounted on concrete blocks which is not an approved material — surface must be non-absorbent and easily cleanable.

Barr’s Farms, Central Market, June 21. Pass. No violations.

Brogue Hydroponics, 2 W. Grant St., June 21. Pass. No violations.

Central Market Juice Co. LLC, 2 W. Grant St., June 21. Pass. No violations.

Deli Grassi LLC, 2 W. Grant St., June 21. Pass. No violations.

Flik at Armstrong World Industries, 2500 Columbia Ave., June 21. Pass. No violations.

Gap View Farm Market, 5230 Newport Road, Gap, June 21. Pass. No violations.

Grand China, 156 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, June 21. Pass. Raw chicken was stored above broccoli, onions, and assorted sauces in the reach-in cooler. Old food residue on these items: two cleavers, peeler, a chopper, and the can opener blade. In-use cleavers stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized.

Grasshopper’s Wicked Pickles, 2 W. Grant St., June 21. Pass. No violations.

Groffs Vegetables, 2 W. Grant St., June 21. Pass. No violations.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lancaster - Mount Joy, 1550 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 21. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces, drawers, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food employee in prep area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hats.

Houston Cafe, 835 Houston Run Drive, Gap, June 21. Pass. Dried food residue on the food slicer; cleaned. Soup, which was cooled, was only reheated to 116 F for hot holding and not 165 F for 15 seconds as required; corrected.

King’s Kountry Store, 274 Newport Road, Leola, June 21. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Kum-Essa, 2 W. Grant St., June 21. Pass. Some food in storage bags in the freezer unit is not labeled with the common name of the food. Potentially hazardous food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the freezer unit, is not being date marked.

Lancashire Terrace, 6 Terrace Drive, June 21. Pass. Excessive label residue on food containers.

Oola Bowls, 2 W. Grant St., June 21. Pass. No violations.

Ric’s Bread, 2 W. Grant St., June 21. Pass. No violations.

S. Clyde Weaver, 2 W. Grant St., June 21. Pass. No violations.

Sarah Mae’s Soft Pretzels at Busy Bee Farm Market, 3378 Old Philadelphia Pike, Ronks, June 21. Pass. Food facility is offering for sale food (barbecue sauce) prepared in an unapproved private home; removed.

Stubby’s Bar And Grille, 701 Olde Hickory Road, follow-up, June 21. Pass. No violations.

Taco Bell No. 036256, 1580 Strickler Road, Mount Joy, opening, June 21. Pass. No violations.

The Fry Shack MFF3, 3326 White Oak Road, Quarryville, June 21. Pass. No violations.

The Goodie Shop, 2 W. Grant St., June 21. Pass. No violations.

The Turkey Lady, 2 W. Grant St., June 21. June 21. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 281, 1010 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, June 21. Pass. Fountain machine dispensing faucet, a food contact surface, had yellow residue buildup and was not clean to sight and touch. Fan guards in walk-in cooler need to cleaned as the fan is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Uncle Leroy’s Candy Kitchen, 2 W. Grant St., June 21. Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s No. 19231, 1075 S. State St., Ephrata, June 21. Pass. Air ducts and ceiling need cleaning as they are emitting dust and dirt into the air. The food facility is dirty and dusty, and in need of cleaning. A working container of sanitizer was stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and single service articles in the kitchen area; corrected.

O’s Billiards, 715 Fairview Ave., opening, June 20. Pass. No violations.