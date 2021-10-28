The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Cumru Township

Olivia Produce, 10 South Summit Ave., Oct. 21. Pass. Bottle of water and cup with beverage in hand sink at counter. Consumer warning labels not provided on fresh squeezed bottled juices as required by law.

Exeter Township

Wingman’s, 204 West 39th St., opening, Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

Hamburg Borough

3rd Street Cafe, 29 South 3rd St., Oct. 19. Pass. Clean food equipment or utensils in cook line area, stored uncovered or not inverted. Clean plastic cups in the waitress area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying.

Redner’s Warehouse Market, 600 Hawkridge Sr., Oct. 19. Pass. Chip and cookie displays and racks of bread stored directly on the floor in the aisle and storage room area. Produce prep room hand wash sink has handles that are pitted and no longer easy to clean. Nozzles of produce fogging line have slime residue buildup on nozzle heads and must be cleaned. Also the back wall of the open lettuce case has a slime residue buildup. Waste receptacle for disposable paper towels not provided at the hand washing sink in various store department areas. Seams of the bakery walk-in freezer are not sealed at floor and gapped at wall areas causing a buildup of water and mold around affected areas. Bakery freezer has heavy ice condensate buildup in corners above shelves of food. Food facility person in charge does not have records to demonstrate routine inspection and service of backflow prevention devices and other water treatment devices.

Hereford Township

Hereford Elementary School, 1043 Gravel Pike, Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

Kutztown Borough

Kutztown School District Elementary School, 40 Normal Ave., Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Kutztown School District Middle School, 10 Deisher Ln., Oct. 19. Pass. Walk-in freezer has an excessive buildup of ice around the condenser unit.

Kutztown Area School District High School, 50 Trexler Ave., Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Muhlenberg Township

Boardwalk Snacks, 2934 North 5th St. Highway, Oct. 16. Fail. Food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Employee's personal items were in the paper products area, and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA food code. Food dispensing utensil in the peanuts stored in the food and not with handles above the top of the food. The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two-compartment ware wash sink.

Dutch Maid Bakery, 2394 North 5th St. Highway, Oct. 16. Pass. Certification is outdated. Employee personal items were in the prep area, and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required.

Salino’s Imports Fairgrounds, 2934 North 5th St. Highway, Oct. 16. Pass. No violations.

Reading City

Riverside Beneficiary Association, 1742 Pear St., Oct. 22. Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual ware washing. The food facility does not have a hand wash sink in the food preparation and ware washing area.

11th and Pike Playground, 1185 Pike St., Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

3rd and Spruce Recreational Center, 320 South 3rd St., Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

Chan’s Chinese Restaurant, 201 South 4th St., Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

Ugly Oyster, 19 South 5th St., Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

Avanti Berks County, 10 South 2nd St., Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin Donuts, 1350 Carbon St., Oct. 20. Pass. Residue buildup on the interior top compartment of the ice machine.

Liberty Ale House, 1501 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

7-11, 406 Lackawanna St., Oct. 20. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Sunoco, 200 Warren St., Oct. 20. Pass. Two containers of milk were expired. Floors under beverage shelving, a non-food contact surface, was not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the restroom area.

Threshold of Berks County, 1000 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

El Unico Restaurant Inc., 923 Exeter St., Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

J & R, 521 Chestnut St., Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

J C Grocery, 750 Chestnut St., Oct. 18. Pass. Food was thawing at room temperature. Non-food contact surfaces throughout the retail area were not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Ready-to-eat food was held at 97 degrees F.

Shillington Borough

The Alley Hole, 217 Catherine St., Oct. 19. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Spring Township

Adelphia Seafood, 3024 Penn Ave., Oct. 21. Pass. Food facility person in charge does not have records to demonstrate routine inspection and service of backflow prevention devices and other water treatment devices. Filters for steam oven are not dated with the last date of service. Lobster tank filter area of the food facility is extremely dirty and in need of cleaning. Coated shatter proof lights in fresh seafood display cases are peeling, flaking and have old food residue on some lights. Records showing that raw or partially cooked ready to eat fish has been frozen by the facility or approved supplier is not current. Wood frame for rack over top of the open live lobster tank is chipped, peeling and splintered.

Sprecher’s Meats, 3024 Penn Ave., Oct. 21. Lunch meat held more than 24 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Tilden Township

Cracker Barrel, 21 Industrial Dr., Oct. 19. Pass. Bag of frozen fish in the walk in cooler area stored ripped open with no covering. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Flooring under ware washing sink has dirt buildup in corners. Drain line leaking under the two sinks of the ware washing sink causing a ponding of water under sinks. Flooring under corn flour racks has a spilled product buildup and also a tray with bags has an old buildup of dried and wet spilled product and must be changed.

Washington Township

Washington Elementary School, 1406 Route 100, Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

West Reading Borough

TTT Star Sushi at the Reading Hospital, 420 South 5th Ave., food born investigation, Oct. 19. Fail. Wet wiping cloth, on prep unit cutting board, used for cleaning the knife between each sushi roll's production, is not stored in sanitizer between use as required. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Food storage containers of acidified rice were not labeled or dated. Food facility unable to provide pH readings of acidified rice on site. An employee changed tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. Employee was donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. Food facility HACCP plan does not have all required elements as outlined in the PA Food Code.