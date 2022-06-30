The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Amity Township

New Happy Wok, 1139 W Ben Franklin Hwy, June 21, Pass. The handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by a trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use. Observed single use to go packaging not inverted. Observed the top of a reach in cooler, a non-food contact surface in the food prep area, has been repaired with tape, that does not facilitate proper cleaning. The handwash sink in the food prep area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying devices. Food dispensing utensil in bulk foods observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container.

Olivero’s Pizzeria, 1 Park Ln, June 23, Pass. Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Observed excessive dust debris on the vent above the pizza oven. The handwash sink located in the front counter area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. Observed single use to go packaging not inverted during storage.

Bethel Township

Wich Way Sandwiches, 9682 Old Route, June 21, Pass. Food employees observed in the prep area, not wearing proper beard covers. Ambient air and water temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper food storage in bain marie is not accurate to +/- 3°F. Observed in-use knives stored between equipment, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. All food was held at 43-50 °F in the baine marie, rather than 41°F or below as required. The food was allowed to be out of temperature less than 4 hours and will be discarded at the end of lunch period.

Brecknock Township

Doc and Bubba’s, 4312 New Holland Rd, June 22, Pass. Some ice bins and equipment drain lines are extended into floor drains and need an appropriate air gap. The floor / wall juncture in some parts of the bar/kitchen area is not covered and closed to 1/32 inch.

Hamburg Borough

Copperz Brewing Company, 798 S 4th St, June 23, Pass. The handwash sink in the cook line area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying devices. The handwash sink in the food prep area was blocked by and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Jefferson Township

Way-Har Farm Market, 7701 Bernville Rd, June 23, Pass. Several Prepackaged candy and bakery items are not labeled to clearly indicate any ingredients or "Big 8" allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Some wall boards under store refrigeration doors are loose and deteriorated due to condensation build up and should be repaired.

Kenhorst Borough

Brick House Pub, 1348 Brooke Blvd, Follow Up, June 23, Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Giavanna’s Pizzeria, 1500 New Holland Rd, June 23, Pass. Rear door and side window, in the rear kitchen area, is open, unscreened, and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Front door located in the counter area of the food facility has a large gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Kutztown

Kutztown Pool and Snack Bar, 171 Industrial Ave, Follow Up, June 23, Pass. No violations.

Lenhartsville Borough

Deitsch Eck Restaurant, 87 Penn St, June 23, Pass. Mechanical warewashing equipment observed with hard water and food debris build up inside. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of dish machine.

Reading City

Elian Mini Market, 951 N 5th St, June 21, Pass. No violations.

Mofongo Restaurant, 124 S 5th St, June 21, Pass. No violations.

New 5th Spruce Food Market, 246 S 5th St, June 21, Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the restroom area. Floor in several areas of the facility is damaged and in need of repair or replacement.

Olivares Grocery, 409 S 5th St, June 21, Pass. No violations.

Don Gomez Mini Market, 1101 N 9th St, June 22, Pass. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Durango Food Market, 1200 N 9th St, June 23, Pass. No violations.

Gomez Tacos and Tequila, 49 S 9th St, June 23, Pass. The Ventilation Hood system is in need of Professional Cleaning and Servicing. Main door to the outside, located in the retail area of the food facility is not self-closing and/or is being propped open. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the Men's Restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the Men's Restroom area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the Men's area. Observed unnecessary items (Clutter) in retail area.

McDonalds, 400 Lancaster Ave, June 24, Pass. No violations.

Perry Township

Candy’s Homemade Ice Cream Mobile, 1085 Pottsville Pike, June 23, Pass. No violations.

Acec Farm and Market, 469 Adams Hotel Rd, June 23, Pass. No violations.

Rockland Township

Snuzzles, 145 Lyons Rd, June 23, Pass. No violations.

Shoemakersville Borough

Rico Casa Restaurant, 600 Shoemaker Ave, June 23, Pass. Food dispensing utensil in bulk food observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in the clean dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying.

Spring Township

Lincoln Park Swim Association, 300 Stanford Ave, June 21, Pass. No violations.

Penn Grille, 2320 Penn Ave, June 21, Pass. No violations.

Upper Bern Township

Appalachian Campsites Campfire Cafe, 60 Motel Dr, June 23, Pass. Observed bag of onions stored directly on the floor in the rear storage area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Hood vents were full of dust and dirt and underneath the grill area had excess grease and food debris underneath. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Appalachian Campsites Store, 60 Motel Dr, June 23, Pass. No violations.