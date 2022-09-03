The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Hanover Borough

Domino’s Pizza, 625D W Elm Ave, Aug. 22, Pass. Observed vents to the pizza oven to have significant amounts of static dust and dirt.

Penn Township

Sal’s Pizza & Subs, 1234 Baltimore St, Aug. 22, Pass. The blade of large can opener a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Observed fan guards located in walk-in cooler to have accumulation of static dust and dirt.

West Manheim Township

Turkey Hill Minit Market, 5 Fuhrman Mill Rd, Aug. 22, Pass. No violations.