The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Exeter Township

Moe's Southwest Grill, 4725 Perkiomen Ave., Nov. 22. The edge of the small hot well at the front counter is deteriorated and is no longer an easily cleanable surface. A working container of cleaner was stored next to the taco shells in the front area. Water leaking at the front hand wash sink. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Panera, 4395 Perkiomen Ave., Nov. 22. Pass. Some surfaces of the soda unit in the dining room area have a buildup of residue.

Wawa Food Market, 5060 Perkiomen Ave., Nov. 22. Pass. Five half-gallons of 1% milk were offered for sale beyond the sell by date of Nov. 20.

Reading City

R&J Deli and Grocery, 501 S. 12th St., Nov. 24. Pass. No violations.

La Fidelta Bakery, 367 N. 12th St., Nov. 23. Pass. No violations.

A Plus Mini Market, 844 N. 13th St., Nov. 22. Pass. Beverage dispensers, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Beverage vending equipment, in the retail area, had an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the retail restroom area. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the retail restroom area. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Emily Mini Market, 349 N. 13th St., Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

Exodo Grocery Store, 1262 Spruce St., Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

La Union Mini Market, 1004 Hampden Boulevard, Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

Loncheria Dona Tree, 800 N. 13th St., Nov. 22. Pass. Hood system needs to be professionally serviced. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the food prep area. Damaged and displaced ceiling tiles in the food prep area.

Nino and Son’s Pizza, 301 N. 13th St., Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

Rodriguez Deli Grocery, 1101 Spruce St., Nov. 22. Pass. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the restroom area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the retail area. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Shomper’s Exxon, 1014 N. 13th St., Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.

Spring Township

Sublime Cupcakes, 72 Commerce Dr., Nov. 22. Pass. Working container (spray bottle) in the kitchen area, used for storing chemicals and cleaners taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Wyomissing Borough

Berkshire Express, 1655 State Hill Rd., Nov. 22. Pass. Significant amount of dark residue in the bottom of the 'Redline' refrigerator in the back room.

Rock Hard Cafe at LA Fitness, 1183 Berkshire Boulevard, Nov. 22. Pass. No violations.