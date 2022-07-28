The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Muhlenberg Township

Lorah Family Meats, 2934 N 5th St, June 16, Pass. Floor in the food storage, preparation and walk-in refrigerator area is cement and is cracked, roughened, and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Wegman’s Poultry, 2934 N 5th St, June 16, Pass. Observed 1 deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Route 61 Diner, 3455 Pottsville Pike, July 18, Pass. Food dispensing utensil in ice at soda machine observed stored in the ice and not with handle above the top of the ice. Pans observed not stored inverted or covered. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwashing sink in the food prep area. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in refrigerator, reach-in refrigerator.

Reading City

La Grang Azul Poll Cervichria, 418 S 19th St, July 19, Pass. Both hood systems need to be professionally cleaned and serviced. Documentation required. Ensure hood system in rear food prep area is adequately and functioning properly. Was extremely coated with cooking residue.