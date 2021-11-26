The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Conewago Township

Steve’s General Store, 2985 Elizabethtown Rd., Nov. 19. Pass. Food stored directly below condensation droplets from the refrigeration unit within the walk-in cooler. Accumulation of static dust on the fan guards of the refrigeration unit within the walk-in cooler. A food employee was touching hamburgers with their bare hands.

Derry Township

VFW Post, 883 West Chocolate Ave., Nov. 19. Pass. Dirty mop water is disposed of in a three-compartment warewashing sink. The blade of the table-mounted can opener had old food residue. The wall-mounted fry press had an accumulation of old food residue. The fryer baskets had an accumulation of encrusted grease and food residue. Approximately 10 rodent droppings in the dry storage area, located within a hole in the wall. An employee cell phone was stored on the edge of a cutting board and food contact surface. An accumulation of old food debris under the shelving in the dry storage area. Wiping cloths in the food preparation area were not being stored in sanitizer solution between uses.

Bollywood Indian Fusion, 597 East Main St., Nov. 17. Pass. Refrigerated ready to eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours is not being date marked. Wet wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizer solution. Certified food manager certificate not displayed.

Chipotle, 1198 Mae St., Nov. 17. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. Reach-in refrigerators in the main kitchen show food debris and are not clean to the touch. Counters and a cutting board had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The hand wash sink located in the main food prep area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the men's rest room area. Cooked chicken was held at 119 degrees F. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat food held more than 24 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Jasmine Asian Cuisine, 777 Middletown Rd. Unit 761, follow-up, Nov. 17. Pass. Food utensils stored on cardboard.

Snowfox Weis, 1130 Mae St., Nov. 17. Fail. Person in charge not able to produce records showing that raw or partially cooked ready to eat fish has been frozen by the facility or approved supplier as required, before use or sale. Food facility unable to provide documentation for procedures, monitoring of critical control points, and corrective actions in the HACCP plan. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. Cooked rice was held held at 111 degrees F. Raw tuna, salmon, shrimp are served raw or undercooked to the customer's request; however, a written consumer advisory is not provided to the package to advise the consumer.

Indian Echo Caverns, 368 Middletown Rd., Nov. 15. Pass. No violations.

Sheetz, 777 Middletown Rd., Nov. 15. Pass. No violations.

Smoked Bar & Grill, 1201 W. Chocolate Ave., Nov. 15. Fail. Various foods stored in a wet or unclean walk in area of the facility. Chicken wings not being date marked. Cutting boards are scored and showing signs of black buildup. The handwash sinks located in the men’s and women’s bathrooms do not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F. Smoked pork food, which was cooled, was not reheated to 165 degrees F within two hours, for hot holding. Smoked pork and ribs food was held at 119 and 112 degrees F. Hood does not have a drip edge to preclude drip onto food and equipment. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. Wet wiping cloths in kitchen area were not being stored in sanitizer solution and dirty towels were laying throughout the kitchen. Shelves, in kitchen area, had an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris on non-food contact surfaces. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Exhaust vents for the located in kitchen area and can potentially contaminate food and equipment.

Harrisburg City

Porter’s House, 2001 N. 6th St., opening, Nov. 16. Pass. Waste basket needed at hand wash sink.

Londonderry Township

Soil & Soul Farm, 2405 Colebrook Rd., Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Lower Paxton Township

Holy Rosary Association, 145 Peach St., Nov. 19. Pass. Refrigerated food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours is not being date marked. Food facility does not have available thermometer or test strips to determine the high temperature rinse cycle of the mechanical ware-washer equipment in the kitchen area. floors throughout the food facility kitchen area -floors underneath all cook line equipment Interior and exterior of all refrigeration equipment, interior and exterior of all cook line equipment, interior and exterior of ware-washing machine in the back kitchen area, storage shelf racks within the walk-in cooler and dry good shelving units above the food prep tables in the kitchen area are extremely dirty and dusty.

Linglestown Fire Company, 5901 Linglestown Rd., Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

Red Robin, 5125 Jonestown Rd. Suite 125, Nov. 19. Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 200 parts per million, and not 50-100 ppm. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the temporary sanitizing buckets were 0 ppm. Clean food equipment or utensils in clean dishes storage area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. There is backsplash and caulking in the dishwashing area. The hold filter above the soup pots in the back food prep area is dirty and dusty.

Soup Guy, 3901 Linglestown Rd., Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

Starbucks, 5116B Jonestown Rd., Nov. 19. Pass. The hand wash sink located in the smaller bathroom area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F. Various food employees in the customer prep area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Subway, 5106 Jonestown Rd. Suite D, Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin Donuts, 4005 Jonestown Rd., follow-up, Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Coldstone Creamery, 5072 Jonestown Rd., Nov. 15. Pass. Walk-in cooler, freezer fan guards and floor area of the food facility are dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Food employees in prep area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

St. Thomas Restaurant, 5974 Linglestown Rd., Nov. 15. Pass. No violations.

Lower Swatara Township

Royal Food & Gas Inc., 1100 Filling Mill Rd., Nov. 18. Pass. Food employees in the kitchen area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Lykens Township

Maw Maw’s Country Kitchen, 1173 Valley Dr., Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Middletown Borough

Kuppy’s Diner, 12 Brown St., Nov. 18. Pass. Flooring in the ware-washing area is cracked, roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

South Hanover Township

Beaver Bend, 409 Pleasantview Rd., Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

South Hanover Elementary School, Nov. 16. Pass. The refrigeration unit within the walk-in cooler drips condensation directly above covered food containers. Old food residue on the safety guard and areas directly next to and above the stand mixer bowl. There was old food residue on the backside of the deli slicer. Floors, walls and doors of the walk-in cooler are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing area.

Steelton Borough

Family Dollar, 803 S. Front St., Nov. 17. Pass. Loose and broken rubber door gaskets were on the egg and milk cooling units in the customer area.

Nuevo Mexico, 117 S. Front St., Nov. 17. Pass. Various refrigerated foods and cut vegetables stored in plastic containers. Refrigerated food held for more than 24 hours is not being date marked. The interior of the bar reach-in refrigerator, the exteriors of the grill and cook line equipment and the interior of the stand-up kitchen refrigerator are dirty and dusty. Facility does not have an employee who took an accredited certified food manager program.

Susquehanna Township

Joe K’s Brewhouse, 3523 Union Deposit Rd., Nov. 19. Pass. External door has an air gap at the top of door. Discharge line leaking waste-water under automatic warewashing machine.

North Harrisburg American Legion Post 1001, 225 Greenwalt Lane, Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

Arby’s, 2253 Dodson Court, Nov. 18. Pass. Debris and food residue under storage racks in the dry storage room.

Swatara Township

Bonbon Tea, 3110 Parkview Lane, Nov. 18. Pass. Eggs held at room temperature. To-go yogurts and flan foods in the customer grab case are not labeled. Sanitizers used to clean and sanitize equipment and utensils are not available for use during all hours of operation. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in various refrigeration equipment in both the front counter area and the basement prep area.

Royal Buffet & Grill, 2810 Paxton St., Nov. 18. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. Various refrigerated foods throughout the refrigerators in the kitchen area are stored open with no covering. Bulk dry good food ingredient storage containers, in the back prep area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. In-use knives and cleavers stored between table edges or between tables. Person in charge not able to produce records showing that raw or partially cooked ready to eat fish has been frozen by the facility or approved supplier. Wet wiping cloths throughout the kitchen area are not stored in sanitizer solution. Refrigerated food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours is not being date marked or labeled as to the identity of the products. Separate tempura and corn starch batter for shrimp and chicken being used for more than 4 hours without sifting and changing batter. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the front sushi prep area. An open employee's beverage container was in multiple areas in the kitchen. Various sauces in the walk-in cooler area were slimy to the touch, spoiled, moldy, had a hair inside and was adulterated. Interior of the ice machine and water tray, various pots, pans, and cooking utensils and scrapers stored throughout the kitchen area had food residue. Evidence of rodents and insect activity in the dry storage areas. The floors throughout the entire facility, exterior and interior of all cook line equipment, exterior and interior of all refrigeration equipment, exterior and interior of all ware-washing equipment, backsplashes and walls of breading area and shelving racks of all the walk-in coolers and freezers are extremely dirty and dusty. Food facility is not able to provide HACCP documentation for sushi products made on-site.

Best Western Plus Harrisburg East Inn & Suites, 1344 Eisenhower Blvd., change of owner, Nov. 17. Pass. Various refrigerated foods such as cooked egg products, butter, cream, etc were held at 51 degrees F. Towels were used as shelf covering in the bottom of the stand-up refrigerator in the back kitchen area, which is an absorbent material. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Friendship Fire Company, 757 Main St., Nov. 17. Pass. Interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Bar ware-washing equipment had an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, black mold and pink slime debris on non-food contact surfaces. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the bar low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 parts per million.

Rutter’s Farm Store, 8210 Derry St., Nov. 17. Pass. Frozen soup bag sitting at room temperature until no longer frozen to the touch. Backsplash and wall of cables by the slushie machines, area around the panini press and fan guards in the walk-in cooler and freezers are dirty and dusty.

Washington Township

Sunnydale Candies, 4907 Route 225, Nov. 15. Pass. No violations.

West Hanover Township

Hanoverdale Church of the Brethren, 577 Hershey Rd., Nov. 18. Pass. Ice machine needs cleaned.

Holiday Inn Express, 7744 Linglestown Rd., Nov. 15. Pass. Laminate counter top and drawer covering is cracked and peeling, exposing wood and corkboard underneath. Various items to be kept frozen in the stand-up kitchen freezer were at 51 degrees F.

Pilot Travel Center, 7961 Linglestown Rd., change of owner, Nov. 15. Pass. Soda machine ice chute equipment, in the customer area, had an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, black mold and pink slime debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Pilot Travel Center Flying J, 7961 Linglestown Rd., change of owner, Nov. 15. Pass. Fly sticky tape in the back kitchen areas. Soda machine ice dispenser equipment, in customer area, had an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and black-mold debris on non-food contact surfaces.