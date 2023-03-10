The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Candy Corner (Building 6), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 3. Pass. Prepackaged candies are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Prepackaged candies are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Food facility is using/offering for sale foods prepared in an unapproved private home.

Cap Child Kitchen, 601 S. Queen St., March 3. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces in walk-in refrigeration units not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Chef Tim Foods (Building 6), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 3. Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 100 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions.

Crispus Attucks Community Center, 407 Howard Ave., March 3. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

El Pueblito Grocery, 1027 Dillerville Road, follow-up, March 3. Pass. No violations.

The Gumbas Company (Building 6), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 3. Pass. No violations.

King’s Smoked Meats (Building 1), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 3. Pass. The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two-compartment warewash sink.

Levengoods Of Lancaster, 219 W. Walnut St., March 3. Fail. Prepackaged ready-to-eat foods are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Remove cardboard in walk-in refrigeration unit.

New Holland Meat Market (Building 6), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 3. Pass. Section C: Food contact equipment, such as slicers, grinders, band saws, etc., shall be cleaned thoroughly every four hours.

Ruby Tuesday No. 5209, 1294 Millersville Pike, complaint, March 3. Pass. No violations.

Seven Seas (Outside Building 5), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 3. Pass. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Floor in disrepair. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Smiley’s Deli & Provisions, 402 N. Duke St., follow-up, March 3. Fail. Clean walk-in refrigeration unit shelves.

The Bread Pedaler LLC, 116 W. Orange St., March 3. Fail. Single-use paper cup being used as a scoop for coffee grounds. Nonfood contact surfaces identified during inspection not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Basement of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Old, unused equipment stored in basement should be removed from food facility. Ice machine was not cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil or mold.

The Corner Cafe (Back Of Building 3), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 3. Pass. Ceiling in back room in disrepair. Plastic food containers were split and cracked; discarded.

The Parsley Porch Building No. 6 at Green Dragon, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, March 3. Pass. No violations.

C Town Mini Market, 451 E. King St., March 3. Fail. Produce in the produce display case to be moldy and is adulterated. Remove cardboard lining shelves throughout. Sofritas sauce stored in trash can, which is not easily cleanable. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in hot-holding unit. Loose rubber door gaskets on the walk-in cooler. Clean meat and produce display cases. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Repair ceiling tiles in back storage area.

Lynda’s Market, 477 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, March 2. Pass. Food facility is using or offering for sale gummy candy food containing hemp extracts (CBD), an unapproved additive or an approved additive at elevated levels. Items were voluntarily removed.

M&S Deli Grocery Inc., 567 S. Lime St., follow-up, March 2. Pass. No violations.

Maria’s Daycare II, 792 New Holland Ave., March 2. Pass. No violations.

Punta Cana Restaurant, 350 Main St., Mountville, March 2. Fail. The food facility operator shall be the person in charge or shall designate a person in charge and shall ensure that a person in charge is present at the food facility during all hours of operation. Unauthorized persons in front food service area. The person in charge failed to control access to food facility by unauthorized persons. Children’s toys, clothing, table and chair in the food preparation area in the back. An employee’s open beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on a shelf with food in the food preparation area. The hand-wash sinks in the middle and back food preparation area was blocked by a sanitizer bucket and a pitcher and not accessible at all times for employee use. Bottles of medicine for children in the reach-in cooler mingled with food for the business. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the food code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection. Raw shell eggs mingled with herbs and vegetables in the cooling unit in the middle food preparation area. No chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them and prior to use. Customer single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by employees. The food-contact surfaces of the plasticware are exposed to hand contamination. Food employee involved in food preparation wearing a wristwatch.

Redner’s Warehouse Market No. 88, 423 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, March 2. Pass. Assorted shredded cheese was held at 43-47 F, in the dairy area, rather than 41 F or below as required; voluntarily discarded and the items that were still at or below 41 F were moved to another cooler. Assorted containers on the drying shelf were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Speedway No. 06722, 5 Hartman Bridge Road, March 2. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the food storage area was blocked by ladder and not accessible at all times for employee use. Sink in food storage area does not have running water. Ceiling tiles are water damaged throughout facility and need to be replaced. Whole food facility is dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen area. Fan guards in the walk-in cooler need cleaning as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — three-bay sink leaking at the kitchen area.

Sweet And Salty Handcrafted Rolled Ice Cream, mobile food facility Type 3, 534 Snyder Ave., Elizabethtown, March 2. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 27, 870 Manor St., March 2. Fail. Remove all expired milk from display case. Corrected. Frozen food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Provide hand-washing signage for hand-wash sink near warewash area and in the employee restroom. Repair tiles near walk-in fridge.

Ajay’s Mini Market, 300 E. Main St., Terre Hill, March 1. Pass. Three-bay sink with buildup of filth and mineral residue and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day.

China’s Best, 2351 Oregon Pike, Suite 101, March 1. Pass. No violations.

Helen’s Corner Bar And Restaurant, 131 W. Main St., Leola, March 1. Pass. Refrigerator and freezer doors with an accumulation of greasy residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelves, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the refrigerator, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Knight & Day Diner, 3140 Lititz Pike, Lititz, complaint, March 1. Pass. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to major food allergens and symptoms that a major food allergen could cause in a sensitive individual who may have an allergic reaction. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Lara Grocery Store, 527 W. King St., March 1. Fail. Bacon stored next to lettuce in reach-in refrigeration unit. Commercially prepackaged items are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Remove cardboard in reach-in refrigeration units. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Replace or repair ceiling tiles throughout. Replace or repair floor tiles throughout. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of roach activity throughout, but facility does have a pest control program.

Lidl, 2001 Columbia Ave., complaint, March 1. Pass. No violations.

O’Halloran’s Irish Pub, 764 High St., follow-up, March 1. Fail. Ladle and spatulas that were melted and cracked, which is not an easily cleanable surface. Toaster and slicer, food contact surfaces, were not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Trash receptacles within the food facility that are not in immediate use are not covered properly.

Rohrerstown Elementary School, 2200 Noll Drive, March 1. Pass. No violations.

Sheetz No. 231, 698 W. Main St., New Holland, March 1. Pass. Multiple plastic containers and covers were cracked and not easily cleaned.

Speedway No. 06783, 5387 Lincoln Highway, Gap, March 1. Pass. The hand-wash sinks throughout the facility was blocked by plastic boxes and chemicals and not accessible at all times for employee use. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Ceiling tiles missing in the kitchen area and need to be replaced. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Raw shell eggs were stored above ready to eat foods within the food display unit. Fountain drinks stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler and food storage area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Exhaust air ducts in ceilings needs cleaned or filters changed as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air. Fan guards within walk-in coolers needs to be cleaned as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Sun Hing Restaurant, 3055 Columbia Ave., March 1. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the Pennsylvania Food Code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection. Within the walk-in cooler: raw chicken stored above raw beef and lettuce, on top of cooked ham; raw shrimp stored above and on top of assorted sauces. Boxes of lettuce and carrots stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Lids from boxes of raw chicken are being used as a cooling rack for cooked chicken. Cardboard lids, not a food-grade material, being used to cool cooked chicken. Diced onions stored in a colander on egg cartons, subjecting food to possible contamination. Many green totes that are cracked and broken and no longer cleanable. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Totes, stored on the shelf over the three-compartment sink are greasy and not clean to sight and touch. Dirty knives, plunger for the grinder, peelers and can opener stored in a dirty container. Old food residue on the spout of the tumbler and beneath the tumbler drum. No chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them and prior to use. Clean equipment drying on egg cartons.

The BBQ Shack, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, change of owner, March 1. Pass. Facility does not have on hand chlorine test strips used to determine adequate sanitizer concentrations. Clean food utensils in front counter area, stored uncovered or not inverted; corrected. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink near three-bay sink to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected - A handwritten sign was posted by person in charge.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 248, 2 Denver Road, Denver, March 1. Pass. Approximately 20 sub sandwiches were found at 50-52 F during preparation rather than 41 F or below as required. The subs were voluntarily discarded and procedures for temperature control were reviewed. The lid to the sandwich unit in the prep area by the oven is broken. The hinge is missing.

Arby’s No. 7006, 3005 Columbia Ave., Feb. 28. Fail. Food employee at the food preparation table placing food into their mouth with their gloved hand. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers; prior violation Feb. 7, 2022. A pink, slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Black grime on the bread racks. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Single-service, single-use articles stored in the back directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the near the drive-thru window to remind food employees to wash their hands. Employee personal jackets hanging on bread racks contacting the product. An open bottle of pain medication on a food preparation table in the front service area.

Brooklyn Pizza Grill And Pasta LLC, 241 N. Queen St., follow-up, Feb. 28. Pass. No violations.

Christiana Beer, 360 PA-41, Gap, Feb. 28. Pass. Fountain drinks stored directly on the floor in food storage area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required.

Meals On Wheels Of Lancaster, 1411 Columbia Ave., Feb. 28. Several boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Label residue on the outside of many food containers. Grime in the mop sink and on the three-compartment sink and on the spray wands at the mechanical dishwasher and the three-compartment sink. Old food debris behind the mechanical dishwasher. Tackiness on some parts of the lid and back part of skillet. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the middle bowl of the three-compartment sink in the basement. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the main food preparation area. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the both food preparation areas to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Raspberry Falls Bakery, 2 W. Grant St., follow-up, Feb. 28. Pass. No violations.

Rivera Grocery, 362 Beaver St., follow-up, Feb. 28. Pass. No violations.

Snowfox at Weis 191, 5360 Lincoln Highway, Gap, Feb. 28. Pass. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-wash in between.

Speed’s Steak & Sandwich Shop, 318 E. King St., follow-up, Feb. 28. Fail. Knife stored in cardboard, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Wet wiping cloths in back warewashing area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Cutting board stored above mop sink. Date and label throughout. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The hand-wash sink in the front food prep area was blocked by boxes and not accessible at all times for employee use. Old unused reach-in refrigeration unit stored in back warewashing area should be removed from food facility.

Starbucks No. 28846, 1581 Fruitville Pike, Suite 3, Feb. 28. Pass. No violations.

Auntie Anne’s Inc., 201 Park City Center, Feb. 27. Fail. Bags of soda stored directly on the floor rather than 6 inches off the floor as required; remove cardboard in reach-in refrigeration unit. Clean ice machine. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Auntie Anne’s Inc., 1201 Park City Center, Feb. 27. Fail. Single-use plastic containers stored directly on the floor in back storage area rather than six inches off the floor as required. Wire in ice bin located in front food prep area. Clean ice machine. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Centerville Elementary School, 901 Centerville Road, Feb. 27. Pass. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the shelf were snacks are offered.

Guckenheimer at Mars Wrigley Confectionery, 295 Brown St., Elizabethtown, Feb. 27. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the Pennsylvania Food Code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Food employees in food prep area wearing watch. Food employee in food prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers. Three wet wiping cloths in front food prep area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Ready-to-eat food held at below 135 F: buffalo chicken pizza, 100 F; cheese pizza, 78 F; pepperoni pizza, 72 F; fried fish fillets, 101 F; fried chicken tenders, 100 F. Food held above 41 F in the reach-in: sliced ham, 52 F; burger patties, 56 F; liquid raw eggs, 53 F; cheese, 52 F. Raw shell eggs held at 53 F in the reach-in rather than 45 F or below as required. Deli ham and turkey, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, in the bain-marie area, were not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard- or use-by date of no more than seven days and require discarding. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of foods. Person in charge indicated food is not discarded after lunch is completed. An irreversible registering temperature indicator was not provided and readily accessible for measuring the utensil surface temperature. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the bucket at front food prep area was 100 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. A missing piece on spatula being used in the food prep area in the kitchen. Food facility has two employees who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Two light bulbs are not shielded or shatterproof over the pizza deck.

Injoy Golf, 454 New Holland Ave., Suite 102, Feb. 27. Pass. No violations.

J&J Mofongo Restaurant, 604 Manor St., follow-up, Feb. 27. Fail. Repair/replace shelves in warewash area and in reach-in refrigeration unit. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available in hot-holding unit. Clean shelves in warewash area.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1535 Manheim Pike, Feb. 27. Pass. Food employee involved in food preparation not wearing proper beard covers. A drip-tray missing from the fume hood directly above a fryer, subjecting physical contamination of the frying grease. Old food residue, grease and a gritty substance on the cookie trays, all stored as clean. Food facility has not replaced the certified food employee as required after losing such employee three months ago. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Old food residue and grease in the hand-wash sink in the back, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking from beneath the middle bowl of the three-compartment sink. Loose and broken tiles in the mop sink, making it not easily cleanable. Loose material and peeling areas of the ceiling tiles throughout the facility.

Landisville Primary Center, 320 Mumma Drive, Landisville, Feb. 27. Pass. No violations.

Lyndon City Line Diner, 1370 Manheim Pike, follow-up, Feb. 27. Pass. Water leaking from broken seams of the pre-wash sink. Parts have been ordered.

Poke Station, 2095 Fruitville Pike, Feb. 27. Pass. Food employees involved in food preparation wearing a bracelet and a wristwatch. An employee’s open beverage container was on a food preparation table in the front. Food dispensing utensil stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container.

Reel Cinemas, 1500 Christopher Way, follow-up, Feb. 27. Pass. An employee’s open beverage container was on a food preparation table; repeat violation. Bags of unpopped corn stored directly on the floor in the hallway rather than 6 inches off the floor as required; repeat violation. old food residue on the slicer blade; repeat violation. The red cutting board, the lid for the dough tray and a cookie sheet stored behind the faucets of the three-compartment sink; repeat violation. An empty detergent bucket and a bucket with scouring pads stored on the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing; prior violation Jan. 10, 2022, and Feb. 27, 2023.

Scratch Bakes, 11 W. Chestnut St., Feb. 27. Fail. Ice stored unprotected in reach-in freezer unit, which is subject to potential contamination. Beverages stored directly on the floor of the stairs rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Sausage was held at 90 F in the front food prep area rather than 135 F or above as required. Provide ingredient labels for coffee syrups. Remove cardboard in reach-in refrigeration unit. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the front food prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity throughout, but facility does have a pest control program.