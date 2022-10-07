The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Akron Elementary School, 125 S. 11th St., Akron, Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Hills To Sea, 2 W. Grant St., follow-up, Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Mangat Mini Market No. 2, 629 W. Orange St., Sept. 30. Pass. Refrigeration equipment in drink area has non-food-contact surfaces exposed to splash, spillage or other food soiling, made of cardboard, an absorbent and rough material. Temperature-measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in freezer equipment. Rusting and bending shelving should be repaired/replaced.

Nate’s Sandwich Shoppe, 126 N. Prince St., Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

TMZ Pastries, 3 Gable Lane, East Earl, opening, Sept. 30. Pass. No violations.

Cousins Maine Lobster, 120 N. Duke St., Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Do Portugal Circus, 120 N. Duke St., Sept. 29. Fail. Interior of popcorn machine had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Dutch Country Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels, 26 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Sept. 29. Pass. Spindle of milkshake machine, a food-contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Cobwebs above and near single-use articles at the freezer/storage area. Food-dispensing utensils inside the salt container and cinnamon container and the handle was not above the top of the ingredients and the container. Food boxes stored directly on the floor in the bathroom area.

Froots Smoothie, 2046 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Grace Point Academy, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, Sept. 29. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Highland Elementary School, 99 Highland Ave., Ephrata, Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Burger Co., mobile food facility Type 3, 1198 Rawlinsville Road, New Providence, Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Moms Pretzels, Kitchen Kettle, Intercourse, Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Olewine Dining Commons (Metz Culinary Management), 901 Eden Road, complaint, Sept. 29. Pass. Old food residue on several plates and bowls stored as clean.

Paradise Elementary School, 20 N. Belmont Road, Paradise, Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Stir Fry 88 Lancaster Inc., 142 Park City Center, Sept. 29. Fail. Wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition in serving area. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Clean floor in identified areas. An open employee beverage container was in a food-preparation area. Cups stored on shelf subject to splash from food-serving area above. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours in the walk-in cooler is not being date marked.

Sushi Express, 100 Park City Center, kiosk, Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Yuzu Asian Cuisine, 12 E. McGovern Road, Sept. 29. Pass. No violations.

Boardwalk Fries, 100 Park City Center, L213, follow-up, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Boy Scout Troop 48, temporary food service Type 4, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Cake Creators, 3543 Marietta Ave., Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Danny’s Fine Foods/Lemonade 1, temporary food service Type 3, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Sept. 28. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Danny’s Fine Foods Chicken Tenders, temporary food service Type 4, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Sept. 28. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Danny’s Fine Foods Lemonade/Oreo, temporary food service Type 3, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Danny’s Fine Foods/Smoothies, temporary food service Type 3, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Donegal Jr. High School, 915 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, Sept. 28. Pass. Metal shaving on the flat surface of the cutting blade of the can opener in kitchen area.

Family Dollar Store No. 311181, 420 Franklin St., follow-up, Sept. 28. Pass. Replace/repair rusty shelving in reach-in refrigeration unit.

Full Service Concessions, 1461 Lancaster Road, Manheim, opening, Sept. 28. Pass. Non-food-contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Grace Family Church, temporary food service Type 3, New Holland Fair, New Holland, opening, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Jr.’s London Broil No. 2, temporary food service Type 3, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Sept. 28. Pass. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Lancaster Mennonite High School, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Lara Grocery Store, 527 W. King St., follow-up, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Little Greek House, temporary food service Type 3, 101 W. Franklin St., New Holland Fair, New Holland, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Mangat Mini Mart, 44 E. Liberty St., Sept. 28. Fail. Non-food-contact surfaces in back of deli plexiglass are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Remove cardboard from reach-in refrigeration unit. Replace/repair gaskets on door in walk-in refrigeration unit.

New Holland Church of the Nazarene Youth Group, temporary food service Type 3, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

New Holland Lions Club, temporary food service Type 3, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Nice Size Fries, mobile food facility Type 3, 564 E. Jackson St., New Holland, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Smoketown Elementary School, 2426 Old Philadelphia Pike, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Sonic Drive-In No. 6885, 855 E. Main St., Mount Joy, complaint, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

St. Stephen Reformed Church, temporary food service Type 4, New Holland Fair, New Holland, nonroutine special event, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 135 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, Sept. 28. Pass. Disposable gloves stored directly next to the hand-wash sink in the front food-preparation area where they were subject to splash and potential contamination.

Surestay Plus Hotel by Best Western, 147 Merts Drive, Elizabethtown, Sept. 28. Pass. No violations.

Clubhouse at Masonic Villages, 535 James Buchanan Drive, Elizabethtown, complaint, Sept. 27. Pass. Food employee in cooking area, not wearing a beard cover.

Country View Farm Market, 1595 Maytown Road, Elizabethtown, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Dollar General Store No. 7985, 1627 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Esh-BBQ, mobile food facility Type 3, 1560 Furniss Road, Drumore, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Garden Spot High School and Middle School, 669 E. Main St., New Holland, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Hamilton Club, 106 E. Orange St., follow-up, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Happy Dog Kettle and Grill No. 1, mobile food facility Type 4, 25 Pine St., Denver, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Happy Dog Kettle and Grill No. 2, mobile food facility Type 4, 25 Pine St., Denver, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster County Citizens Band Radio Club, 134 Mount Hope School Road, Willow Street, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

New Friendly Mini Market, 401 N . Queen St., follow-up, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

New Holland Elementary School, 126 Eastern School Road, New Holland, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Pat’s Pot-Pourri, 2500 N. Reading Road, Door 57, Denver, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Pilgrim’s Oak Golf Course, 1107 Pilgrims Pathway, Peach Bottom, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Rijuice, 2 W. Grant St., Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Sam’s Smoking, mobile food facility Type 3, 234 Esbenshade Road, Ronks, opening, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Shenk’s Poultry, 2 W. Grant St., Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Stauffer’s Fruit Farm, 430 Panorama Drive, Denver, Sept. 27. Fail. Non-food-contact surfaces of storage shelves not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The water to the facility has been turned off due to a water line leak. The owner will get the system repaired, disinfected and tested prior to using the water. The hand-wash sink in the packaging area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F.

Swamp Christian Fellowship, 390 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

T J Rockwell’s, 800 Mount Gretna Road, Elizabethtown, complaint, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

The Taco RV, mobile food facility Type 4, 413 Mitch Drive, Mount Joy, opening, Sept. 27. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration; corrected.

TK Convenient Smoke Stop, 16 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

TMT Sandwich, 550 N. Franklin St., follow-up, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

Uncle G’s BBQ, mobile food facility Type 4, 17 Sager Road, Elizabethtown, opening, Sept. 27. Pass. No violations.

UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, 1500 Highlands Drive, Lititz, Sept. 27. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the ladies restroom area does not have single-use towels, continuous towels or air-drying device; corrected. Mops are not being hung to air dry in the chemical storage area. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the retail and patient kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected.

Wendy’s No. 19231, 1075 S. State St., Ephrata, complaint, Sept. 27. Pass. Multiple flies within the kitchen and food-preparation areas.

A Plus, 1136 Harrisburg Pike, Sept. 26. Fail. Sliced onions in the bain marie are moldy and off-color. Two large packages of hot dogs in standing water in the three-compartment sink; the hose for dispensing sanitizer was also submerged in the water with the hot dogs. Raw shell eggs, diced ham, and sausage were held at 50 F, in the bain marie cooling unit, rather than 41 F or below as required. The ambient temperature of this unit is at 51 F, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods are not permitted to be stored in this unit until it is holding the proper cold-holding temperature of 41 F or colder. A working container of oven / grill cleaner stored on the same shelf with hot dog buns. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Two packages of hot dogs thawing in standing water in the three-compartment sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Prepackaged crackers, Jello Jigglers, mac and cheese, all yogurts, all parfaits, BBQ chicken dinners, BBQ sausage dinners and chunky chili are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and an allergen warning statement. Prepackaged crackers, Jello Jigglers, mac and cheese, all yogurts, all parfaits, BBQ chicken dinners, BBQ sausage dinners and chunky chili, all made in the facility, are not labeled properly with the ingredient statement, subingredients and distributed-by statement. Old food residue on two scoops, a knife and food containers, all stored as clean. Old food residue on the racks of the small toasting unit. Food facility has an original certificate for the certified food employee posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Raw beef thawing on top of sliced cheese and jalapeno peppers in the bain marie. Raw shell eggs stored on top of sliced onions in the bain marie. Temperature-measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in bain marie cooling unit. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Single-service, single-use articles (cups, lids, napkins) stored in the back area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. The sliding side doors of the dumpster left open while not in use.

Blue Ball Elementary School, 126 Ewell Road, East Earl, Sept. 26. Pass. No violations.

Brick House Cafe, 60 N. Main St., Manheim, Sept. 26. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper beard covers. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Litter and debris under and around equipment.

Burger King, 1223 Park City Center, complaint, Sept. 26. Fail. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Food-contact surfaces throughout facility had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Trash receptacles within the food facility that are not in immediate use are not covered properly. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food-prep area. Non-food-contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Conestoga Elementary School, 100 Hill St., Conestoga, Sept. 26. Pass. No violations.

Enck’s Plus Catering, 244 Granite Run Drive, Sept. 26. Pass. A buildup of ice on the floor, shelves and some boxes of food in the walk-in freezer. Can opener in the food-preparation area is creating metal slivers and not cutting can surface effectively. A pink and black slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker and up inside the ice maker. Unit is placed out of service until it is cleaned and sanitized. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer and on the can opener blade. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Water leaking from a pipe beneath the three-compartment sink and beneath the two compartment sink. A working container of glass cleaner stored on a table with food toppings. A container of cleaner stored on a bottom shelf with food equipment. Boxes of food and ice cream stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Mildew buildup on the fan guards and shelves in the walk-in cooler. Wall in the area of the mop sink has a hole.

Ephrata Asian Bistro, 848 E. Main St., Suite 200, Ephrata, change of owner, Sept. 26. Pass. Raw animal-derived foods were stored over ready-to-eat foods in the walk in cooler. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by kitchen supplies and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Ephrata Senior High School, 803 Oak Blvd, Ephrata, Sept. 26. Pass. No violations.

George’s at Kendig Square, 2600 N. Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Sept. 26. Pass. Static dust accumulation on a ceiling air vent and ceiling tiles above a food-prep area with the potential to contaminate food. Food residue accumulation on the meat saw in the kitchen area. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Two half gallons of chocolate milk offered for consumer consumption with expired sell-by date; discarded. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler and freezer units, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. A wooden drawer used for utensil storage has chipping paint and exposed bare wood.

Ginger Asian Kitchen, 320 Rohrerstown Road, Sept. 26. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw shell eggs stored over raw beef in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken stored above pork chops in the reach-in cooler. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical ware-washing machine did not reach 165 F. The temperature was checked with the facility’s thermometer, the facility’s thermal labels and the inspector’s calibrated thermometer. Old food residue on the inside and outside of two microwaves. No chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use. The facility is using non-food-grade buckets (Home Depot) to store food in. Food facility is reusing plastic to-go bags and old containers for tofu, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article, to store food. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink midway between the kitchen and the wait station. Food employee preparing food while not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. A food employee was touching basil and parsley, a ready to eat food, with bare hands. Shrimp thawing in standing water in the three-compartment sink, which is not an approved thawing method; prior violation. Raw wood, not nonabsorbent or cleanable, being used in the walk-in freezer. A black residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Old food residue on peelers, four knives and a chopper, some stored on a magnetic strip and others stored on a shelf above the food-preparation table. Old food residue, caps and three drain plugs in the hand-wash sink at the cook line and in the dishwashing area indicating uses other than hand-washing. The hand-wash sink at the cook line was blocked by a large trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink midway between the kitchen and wait station; prior violation. Employee food, drinks and other items are intermingled with food for the business rather than stored in a designated area. Working containers in the food-preparation area and beneath the hand-wash sink, used for storing chemicals and cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Las Animas Mexican Store, 1643A Lincoln East Highway, Sept. 26. Pass. A gap at the bottom of the exterior rear door does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents.

Pequea Elementary School, 802 Millwood Road, Willow Street, Sept. 26. Pas. No violations.

Pho Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant, 1223 Lancaster Road, Unit 107, Manheim, opening, Sept. 26. Pass. No violations.

Providence Elementary School, 137 Truce Road, New Providence, Sept. 26. Pass. No violations.

St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Sept. 26. Pass. Moist residue accumulation on the ice machine deflector plate.

Willow Street Distributors, 2958 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Sept. 26. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 324, 168 Toddy Drive, East Earl, follow-up, Sept. 25. Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 079, 331 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, complaint, Sept. 25. Pass. No violations.