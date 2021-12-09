The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Alsace Township

Giannotti’s Country Manor, 3118 Pricetown Rd., Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

Exeter Township

Aldi, 4703 Perkiomen Ave., Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

Giovanni’s Pizza, 5468 Perkiomen Ave., Nov. 29. Pass. In-use knife or cleaver stored between table edges. Two of the nozzles at the soda unit, food contact surfaces, had residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Thermometer for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the pizza prep bain marie unit. The hand wash sink in the front area was blocked by rolls of paper towels and was not accessible at all times for employee use.

Hamburg Borough

Copperz Brewing Co., 798 S. 4th St., opening, Dec. 1. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or testing devices for the glass washer at the bar, the three-compartment sink, or the hot water sanitizing dishwasher. The gap between the equipment and the wall is not sealed at the three-compartment sink and hand wash sinks in the kitchen.

Kutztown Borough

Mama’s Delight Pizza, 300 W. Main St., Nov. 30. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the ware washing area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Maxatawny Township

Aramark at Kutztown University Academic Forum, 15200 Kutztown Rd., Nov. 30. Pass. Condenser fan unit in walk-in freezer not operating properly, likely due to excessive ice buildup on and underneath the unit.

Aramark at Kutztown South Dining Hall, 15200 Kutztown Rd., Nov. 30. Pass. Not all condenser fans of walk-in freezer three are operational, likely due to ice damming present on and under fans. Deeply scored and cracked cutting board. Orange juice marked "keep refrigerated" was held at 56 degree F in the coffee bar area due to improper ice bath.

Hissho Sushi at Giant, 15102 Kutztown Rd., Nov. 30. Pass. Imitation crab was thawing at room temperature in the prep area.

Snowfox at Weis, 15260 Kutztown Rd., Nov. 30. Pass. Salmon was thawing at room temperature on the prep table.

Muhlenberg Township

Reading Hotels, 2200 Stacey Dr., Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

Tlacuani Mexican Restaurant, 5005 KutztownRd., Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

Checkers, 3045 N. 5th Street Highway, Nov. 27. Fail. Hot dogs were held at 80.8 degrees F. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Ice machine interior panel and walk-in refrigerator fan guard, food contact surfaces, were soiled. Slushy content food in the sink. Wet wiping cloths in the food service area are not being stored in sanitizer solution. Food employees observed in food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Sliced tomatoes were held at 44.1 degrees F in the food prep area.

CVS Pharmacy, 3498 N. 5th Street Highway, Nov. 27. Pass. Bottled beverages stored or laying directly on the floor in the walk-in refrigerator. Shelving plastic inserts in the refrigerator are soiled.

Infinito’s Pizza Buffet, 3023 N. 5th Street Highway, Nov. 27. Pass. Equipment table legs in prep areas, had an accumulation of dust and buildup of food residue on non-food contact surfaces. Utensils were stored with handles in different directions which may be an opportunity for contamination when reaching in for utensils (touching the food contact portion of the utensil). Scoop stored in the ice machine with handle buried beneath the ice. Dirty ventilation ducts where pizza dough prep. Cheese was held at 43.1 degrees F.

Panera Bread, 4229 N. 5th Street Highway, Nov. 27. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 3225 N. 5th Street Highway, Nov. 27. Pass. No violations.

Reading City

DNP Beef Jerky, 953 N. 12th St., Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

Jack’s Pub, 1500 N. 10th St., Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

Minerva & Ely Grocery, 1400 N. 11th St., Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

Wawa, 1900 N. 11th St., Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

D Karina Deli & Grocery, 341 S. 11th St., Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

La Esquina Deli Grocery, 864 N. 12th St., Nov. 29. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the employee restroom area.

Sabor Dominicano Deli Grocery, 300 N. 11th St., Nov. 29. Pass. Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the hand wash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing.

San Antonio Grocery, 900 N. 11th St., Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

Sebastian Grocery, 1101 N. 11th St., Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

St. Michael Grocery Store, 1001 N. 11th St., Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

Super Natural & Fresh Produce, 1336 N. 12th St., Nov. 29. Pass. Paper towel dispensers empty at the hand wash sink in the restroom areas. Busted sliding deli cooler doors in the meat section. Food in the walk-in freezer area stored open with no covering. Boxed and crated produce stored directly on the floor through-out retail area. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Richmond Township

Country Roads Cafe at the Produce Auction, 209 Oak Haven Red., Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

Spring Township

Panera Bread, 2733 Paper Mill Rd., Dec. 1. Pass. No violations.

Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill, 2723 N. Meridian Blvd., complaint, Dec. 1. Pass. No violations.

St. Lawrence Borough

Rite Aid, 2962 Saint Lawrence Ave., Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

Wyomissing Borough

Hickory Farms, 1101 Woodland Rd., opening, Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

Zoup Fresh Soup Company, 760 Woodland Rd., Nov. 30. Pass. A spray bottle in back area, used for storing chemicals and cleaners taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical.

7-Eleven, 624 N. Park Rd., Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 1070 Berkshire Boulevard, Nov. 29. Pass. The can opener, a food contact surface, had dried food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Dirt and old food debris on the floor under equipment throughout the facility. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the refrigeration unit near the cash register.