The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Cordelia's Catering, 225 Woodcrest Drive, Ephrata, May 8. Pass. Sanitizer dispenser at three-bay sink not working. Food handlers not wearing a hair restraint.

Dan's BBQ MFF3, 146 Hess Road, Quarryville, May 8. Pass. No violations.

Jesse's BBQ MFF3, 2008G Horseshoe Road, May 8. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink. A food employee certification is displayed, but the certificate has expired. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Water at the hand-wash sink does not have adequate pressure during inspection. Food employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Single-use towel not available.

Aunt Ruthies Specialties, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, May 7. Pass. No violations.

Bird-in-Hand Bake Shop, 542 Gibbons Road, Bird-in-Hand, May 7. Pass. No violations.

Emory's at Tanglewood, 653 Scotland Road, Quarryville, May 7. Pass. No violations.

Julienne Sushi Bar, 19 E. High St., Elizabethtown, May 7. Pass. No violations.

Lapp's Produce, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, May 7. Fail. Seven cartons of shell eggs were kept on sales table rather than in refrigeration; removed from sale. Refrigerator operating at 49 F rather than 41 F or less as required. Nine jars of chow chow and 36 jars of applesauce for sale are unlabeled; removed. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection.

Level Up Pizza, 237 Locust St., Columbia, opening, May 7. Pass. Raw wood, which is not nonabsorbent, used for shelving at the pizza making area.

Papa John's, 250 S. Cherry Alley, Elizabethtown, May 7. Pass. Employee handing hot peppers with no gloves or barrier when putting in box with finished pizza, touching wings once cooked to arrange in box and touching edge of pizza when putting in box. Facility had testing strips, but the strips are water damaged. A severely torn gasket on the reach-in cooler door. Can opener with dried on pizza sauce. Two spray bottles with clear liquid stored with chemicals with no label. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — odor from taped vent at warewashing/grease trap area. Restroom with leaking pipe under hand-wash sink.

Paradise Tea & Coffee, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, May 7. Pass. No violations.

Riehl's Produce, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bid in Hand, May 7. Pass. No violations.

Scheipe's Food Stand (Bixler's French Fries), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, May 7. Pass. Available chlorine test strips are old, discolored and need to be replaced. Food facility is reusing reusing plastic containers, which are intended to be a single-use articles. Hot and cold running water at hand-wash sink turned off.

Sunnyside Pastries Market. Stand, 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, May 7. Pass. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Food handler wearing a bracelet and watch. Food employee portioning out chocolate chips to put on donuts with bare hands; voluntarily discarded. Ingredients available upon request sign is located behind the counter and not visible for consumers to view. Twelve jars of applebutter on sales counter are unlabeled; removed from sale.

The Pantry, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, May 7. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 235, 998 N. Hanover St., Elizabethtown, May 7. Pass. Car oil stored beside packages of coffee and Urnex cleaning tabs stored above food items in the back room. Hot dogs, commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods, located in the reach-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, are not being marked with the date they was opened. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Outside dumpster area with an accumulation of leaves and debris.

Uncle Leroy's Candy Kitchen, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, May 7. Pass. No violations.

Union Mill Acres LLC, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, May 7. Pass. Available quat test strips expired two months ago and need to be replaced.

The Barns at Elizabeth Farms, 262 Hopeland Road, Lititz, May 6. Pass. An ice scoop store directly on top of the ice machine with no barrier.

Chili Tasty Garden, 2060 Bennett Ave., May 6. Fail. Ducks thawing at room temperature hanging above the three-compartment sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Raw fish thawing in standing water in the three-compartment sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Food facility is using bleach Sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of over 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Wet wiping cloths in food preparation area not being stored in sanitizer solution. The facility is mixing soap with bleach, not an approved method for correct sanitizing of food equipment. Food employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Soap and warm water not used. Employee came in from smoking a cigarette outside and proceeded to help with food preparation without washing hands first. Raw chicken stored in back of raw beef in the bain-marie. Raw chicken (not yet frozen) stored directly on top of squid in the reach-in cooler. Beef stomach and ground pork stored above raw fish in the reach-in cooler. The hand-wash sink in the front was blocked by a chair and by bottles and not accessible at all times for employee use. Pasta, cooked chicken and squid were held at 51 F, 61 F, and 52 F, respectively, in the triple-door cooling unit across from the stove, rather than 41 F or below as required. This unit has an ambient temperature of 50 F. Temperature-control-for-safety foods are not permitted to be stored in this unit until it is maintaining a correct cold holding temperature of 41 F or colder.

Copper Hill Public House, 1 Crossland Pass, Millersville, May 6. Pass. Dried food residue on the blade of the table mounted can opener; cleaned. Deeply scored and discolored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Food employee not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Grease and debris accumulation under the cooking equipment. Oven racks stored directly on the floor.

Daniel Martin's Store, 1187 Dry Tavern Road, Denver, May 6. Pass. Prepackaged bulk foods do not have an ingredient statement including allergens listed on the label; repeat violation 2019 and 2020.

Denver Fire Company, 425 Locust St., Denver, May 6. A thermometer is not available in the black refrigerator. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the ladies room to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Hershey Cafe & Bakery, Stankley K, Tanger Blvd., Suite 307, opening, May 6. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Asian Center, 2060 Bennett Ave., May 6. Pass. No violations.

Little Caesars Lititz, 235 Bloomfield Drive, Lititz, follow-up, May 6. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection, and with the previous violations not being completed. Ceiling above oven with heavy accumulation of dust and grease buildup. Shelving at wing station, green rack by staged pizzas, metal rack above pizza prep area, interior of reach-in cooler, interior of Round-o-matic, exterior of dough maker and door handle of the bathroom with a buildup of food debris/grease and not clean to sight and touch. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. Hand-wash sinks/toilets/urinals are not being cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Cheese and pepperoni pizzas were held at 109 F and 122 F in the hot holding cabinets rather than 135 F or above as required. Door of hot holding unit not sealing tightly, allowing hot air to escape and not allowing products to hot hold and proper temperature.

Mt. Everest International Inc., 1621 Columbia Ave., May 6. Pass. Raw wood, which is not easily cleanable or nonabsorbent, being used in the walk-in cooler. Paper towels were not available in the restroom. Boxes of vegetables stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Prepackaged lime leaves, cabbage and peppers are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed by statement.

Scoop O Dough MFF3 License No. XMS-5601, 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, May 6. Pass. Side service window is open and unscreened, and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Seasoned Kitchen at RFM, 2092 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, May 6. Pass. No violations.

Sugar Whipped Bakery, 77 E. Main St., Lititz, May 6. Pass. Paddle to mixer with chipping paint. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. Facility has testing strips but they were to be water logged and no longer useable.

Sugar Whipped Bakery Mt. MFF1, 66 Tyler Drive, Ephrata, May 6. Pass. Fan to have heavy dust accumulation.

The Barns at Elizabeth Farms MFF3, 262 Hopeland Road, Lititz, opening, May 6. Pass. Pipe below hand-wash sink leaking.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 075, 1349 Millersville Pike, May 6. CBD Gems, drink mix, soft gels, and energy shots by the Dinner Lady and CBD Recovery Shots and Gummies by Reliva contain an unapproved additive. Such products are under Food and Drug Administration regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. A working container of dish-washing liquid stored on the back table next to coffee additives. The floor in the customer area is extremely pitted and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Wawa No. 260, 602 S. Reading Road, Ephrata, May 6. Pass. No violations.

Weaver's Store & Cafe, 1011 Dry Tavern Road, Denver, May 6. Pass. The label on Vanilla Dipping Icing does not contain a list of allergens, i.e., palm and soy.

A & M Pizza, 39 Market Square, Manheim, change of owner, May 5. Fail. The food facility has a hand-wash sink at front counter, but it is not easily accessible. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the food prep/warewashing area. The deflector shield to have a small amount of pink and black residue accumulation. Fan guard covers in the walk-in cooler and a reach-in cooler with static dust accumulation.

Aldi, 1884 Fruitville Pike, May 5. No violations.

Comfort Inn of Lancaster County North, 1 Denver Road, Denver, May 5. Pass. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.

Cravings Gourmet Deli, 109 Butler Ave., May 5. No violations.

Denver Beer Distributor, 4 Main St., Denver, May 5. No violations.

Giant Food No. 6065, 1360 Columbia Ave., emergency response, May 5. No violations.

Manheim Sunoco, 216 N. Main St., Manheim, change of owner, May 5. Fan guards in the walk-in cooler with static dust accumulation. Raw shell eggs store above drinks of walk-cooler door. CBD gummies and liquids for sale in store; this is a food that is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Moe's Southwest Grill, 1054C Lititz Pike, Lititz, May 5. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Two ice scoops stored directly on top of the ice machine, and a pair of tongs stored on the door of the fryer. Food slicer with old dried on food debris, fountain nozzles with an accumulation of dried on syrup. The exterior of plastic containers that contain chips excessively greasy. Vent in back room above food prep area greasy and with an accumulation of dust. Floor throughout the facility front of house and back of the house extremely dirty with excessive food debris and liquids. Fan guards in the walk-in cooler with an accumulation of static dust. Interior of reach-in cooler on front line with an accumulation of food debris. Two pans of chicken hot holding at 109 F rather than 135 F as required. Loose rubber door gaskets on the hot holding cabinet on in front of house. Red sanitizer bucket reading 0 ppm rather than required 150-400 ppm per manufacturer’s requirements.

Papa John's, 1314 Lititz Pike, May 5. Pass. Chicken poppers (April 28) and roasted chicken wings (May 3), sliced meatballs (May 3), a refrigerated, ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler and the pizza unit, were date-marked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and require discarding. Manager states the items were labeled incorrectly by employees. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (chicken poppers, sliced meatballs) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, are not being date-marked. Flour residue on these areas: beneath the pizza table, on the shelf where bags of flour are stored, on the side of the pizza oven, on the small storage cabinet beneath the topping counter, and on three ceiling vents (one above pizza boxes and two are in the back). Toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. The top of the grease trap is broken and cracked exposing contents of grease trap, permitting a putrid odor to emanate from it.

Phillips 66, 2194 N. Reading Road, Denver, May 5. Pass. Facility is using lemon scented chlorine sanitizer, which is not an approved chemical for sanitizing.

Tru By Hilton Denver, 400 N. Reamstown Road, Denver, May 5. Pass. No violations.

Wendy's No. 6442, 1117 Harrisburg Pike, follow-up, May 5. Pass. No violations.

Centerville Diner, 100 S. Centerville Road, May 4. Pass. In-use knives stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Raw ground beef stored above raw shrimp on a cart in the walk-in cooler.

Charlie's Fuel & Deli LLC, 1634 W. Main St., Ephrata, May 4. Pass. No violations.

Columbo’s Pizza, 1226 Harrisburg Pike, May 4. Pass. Marinara sauce, which was cooled, was only reheated to 99 F for hot holding and not 165 F for 15 seconds as required. Peeling wall paper on the wall above the pizza preparation unit. Several flies in the food preparation area.

Dollar Tree No. 0951, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Suite 204, Willow Street, May 4. Pass. No violations.

Family Dollar No. 2989, 130 N. Reading Road, Stop Cloister S, Ephrata, May 4. Pass. No violations.

Lisa's Snack Barn, 2111 Millersville Road, May 4. Pass. No violations.

Lisa's Snack Barn by the Pool MFF3, 2111 Millersville Road, May 4. Pass. No violations.

Papa John's, 1054B Lititz Pike, Lititz, May 4. Pass. No violations.

Pat's Pizzeria, 1100 Harrisburg Ave., May 4. Pass. No violations.

Popeye's Restaurant, 1401 Manheim Pike, May 4. Pass. Ceiling tiles missing above the hot holding area for chicken, and need to be replaced. Food employee retrieving chicken not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Lids for drinks stored at the drive-thru with the food contact surface exposed. An excess amount of grease buildup on the floor between the wall and the fryers.

Subway No. 12906, 64 N. Broad St., Lititz, May 4. Pass. Racks in cooler with green matter buildup. Chemicals stored with oil and vinegar. Facility is using a chlorine sanitizer on the front line to clean knives and place in dry storage area, but there is no testing strips to determine the concentration of the sanitizer.

Subway No. 27349, 1077 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, May 4. Pass. Food residue on exterior of scoop that was handle side down and stored in clean side of knife holder. Some knives in holder also were not cleaned off and contained residue. Pieces of onion in sanitizer compartment of three-bay sink indicating that food equipment is not being thoroughly rinsed. Internal temperatures of sliced tomatoes in service bain-marie measured 51 F and not 41 F as required; voluntarily discarded.

Sunoco Mini Mart, 887 E. Main St., Ephrata, May 4. Pass. Hot dog tongs found stored on edge of hot dog roller, unprotected. Available quat test strips are old and discolored and no longer effective to ensure correct sanitizer concentration.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 113, 9 Nissley Road, May 4. Pass. CBD gels, gems, and energy shots by the Dinner Lady contain an unapproved additive. Such products are under Food and Drug Administration regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by a plastic food container and single-use lids, and not accessible for use. A working container of cleaner/disinfectant was stored next to single-use straws on the shelf. Several boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 281, 1010 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, May 4. Sliced tomatoes in bain-marie had an internal temperature of 45 F rather than 41 F or less as required; voluntarily discarded. Deeply scored cutting boards, especially at bain-marie, not resurfaced or discarded as required. An accumulation of trash, mud and leaves on dumpster pad. Back storage room floor near walk-in is dirty and not being maintained clean. Floor in office/storage room contains spillage under shelves and needs a thorough cleaning. Food products on display (other than nuts) by Dinner Lady contain CBD, an unapproved additive by the Food and Drug Administration and may not be sold to the public; removed from sale. Ladies’ room sink and men's room urinal are not being cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.

Weaver Nut Sweets & Snacks, 1925 W. Main St., Ephrata, May 4. Pass. Food Employee chewing while packaging food items. Large jaw breakers do not contain any labeling information.

Wendy's No. 6453, 40 Peters Road, Lititz, change of owner, May 4. Pass. Missing coving in mop sink area. Flooring throughout the facility under behind around equipment and shelving extremely dirty with accumulation of food debris. Ceiling above fry holding area and top front part of hood with static dust accumulation. Interior of oven extremely soiled, and vents in back room above dry dish storage area with an accumulation of grease and dust. Dumpster lids left open when not in use.

El Rodeo, 1441 Manheim Pike, complaint, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Fairland School Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, 8 Fairland Road, Manheim, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Graziano-Pizzeria Grill, 107 Doe Run Road, Manheim, May 3. Pass. Floor under and behind equipment with food debris buildup. In use knife stored between table top and card board holding wrap paper. Personal belongs stored with food in back storage area. Three plastic containers severely chipped and cracked. Pizza paddled to be chipped on edging. A spray bottle of liquid with no common name label.

Lancaster Career and Tech Center, 432 Old Market St., Mount Joy, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Travel Plaza & Subway, 2622 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, May 3. Pass. The outside waste dumpster has a broken lid. Ice scoop stored directly on top of the ice machine, which is not a clean and sanitized surface. Dried food residue on the underside of the frozen milkshake blender; cleaned. Pink moist residue on the ice machine deflector plate. Static dust accumulation on the Subway walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. An employee's open beverage container was on a prep table in the food prep area. The side service door located in the food prep area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Rettew's Catering, 309 S. Main St., Manheim, May 3. Pass. Eggs in the walk-in cooler stored above milk and heavy cream. Can opener blade with old food residue and defector shield of ice machine with pink matter buildup.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl, complaint, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Stir It Up Steph, 249 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, opening, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Sunny Ridge Health Foods, 206 Tabor Road, New Holland, May 3. Pass. Some prepackaged labeled food items do not have allergens listed, e.g., organic peanut chunks — peanuts and sesame; animal crackers — wheat. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Yoder's Country Market, 14 S. Tower Road, New Holland, May 3. Fail. Internal temperature of whipped cream cans in refrigerated display case measured 56 F and not 41 F as required; voluntarily discarded. On buffet tables in restaurant, various temperature-control-for-safety foods, such as cottage cheese, melons, sour cream, butter, tapioca pudding, rice pudding, peachy bread pudding, were held at 43-46 F rather than 41 F or less as required; voluntarily discarded. According to staff in deli department, slicers are being broken down, cleaned and sanitized at the end of the day rather than every four hours as required. Eleven quarts of 1% milk and one gallon of skim milk in display case were being sold after expiration date; removed from sale. Packaged rotisserie and fried chicken in hot hold unit at front of store had internal temperatures of 125-133 F rather than 135 F or above as required; voluntarily discarded. In meat cooler, rust on ceiling, walls, fan guard cover and exterior of cooler door. On floor in trash room, an accumulation of grease on floor from grease storage unit. There is an accumulation of debris under shelving in bakery storage room. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Prepackaged nut mixes do not contain a list of allergens. Milk trays in display case need to be cleaned and maintained. There is a hole in floor in front of deli/meat sales case.