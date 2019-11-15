The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723 a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Aladdin Food Management Services (Olewine Dining Commons), 901 Eden Road, Nov. 1. The hand-wash sink near the cook line was blocked by a warmer and not accessible at all times for employee use. Old food residue on four knives, the can opener blade and the lemon wedger. Small, winged insects beneath the loading rack of the mechanical dishwasher. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was less than 10 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. A call for repair was placed. A pink, slimy residue on the first set of blue baffle curtains of the mechanical dishwasher and on the wall and loading entrance of the mechanical dishwasher. Burnt food debris and grease under the charbroiler and the fryers. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing room. Clean food equipment on storage racks and serving lines, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting).

Burger King No. 5808, 50 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, Nov. 1. Grease and debris accumulation on the top interior surface of french fry holding unit. Floor tiles missing under a wheeled rack in the storage area. A floor panel in the walk-in cooler is spongy and a gap is present between the door threshold and the floor. Drain plug missing on outside trash dumpster.

Giant Food No. 6484, 1605 Lititz Pike, complaint, Nov. 1. No violations.

Isaac's Granite Run, 1559 Manheim Pike, Nov. 1. A pink and black residue up inside the ice maker. The coating chipping on some areas of the floor making it no longer smooth and easily cleanable; repeat violation from 2017 and 2018. Two water-stained, bulging ceiling tiles in the food preparation area in the back.

Mom's Table MFF4, 11 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, follow-up, Nov. 1. Hood does not have a drip edge to preclude drip onto food/equipment.

Peterson's Grocery Outlet, 72 Peach Bottom Road, Peach Bottom, Nov. 1. No violations.

Rosa Rosa Cafe, 1040 Harrisburg Pike, Nov. 1. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (assorted pizzas) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

Waltz Vineyards Wine Shop, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, Nov. 1. No violations.

Whisk Cafe, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 102, Elizabethtown, opening, Nov. 1. No violations.

Willow Street Fire Company, 2901 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Nov. 1. No violations.

Dash Alternative School, 630 Rockland St., Oct. 31. No violations.

Phoenix Academy, 630 Rockland St., Oct. 31. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 170, 460 S. Duke St., Oct. 31. Replace bulb in bathroom. Replace damaged ceiling tile above refrigeration unit. Replace/repair damaged tiles. Attach baseboard to wall near coolers. Repair leak at three-bowl sink and repair faucet at hand-wash sink. Repair balusters in identified light fixtures. Repair ventilation in restroom.

Bainbridge Elementary School, 416 Second St., Bainbridge, Oct. 30. No violations.

Brothers Food Max, 920 S. Duke St., Oct. 30. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection; repeat violation. Food employees in the meat area performing active food prep not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food held in the deli case was beyond the required seven-day hold date and was discarded; corrected on-site; repeat violation.

Dimaria's Pizza & Italian Kitchen, 1183 Erbs Quarry Road, No. 4, Lititz, follow-up, Oct. 30. Food equipment and utensils are being washed and sanitized without a rinse before being sanitized. Only wash and sanitizer sinks set up. Sanitizer compartment solution was unclean with some food remnants floating inside.

Harvest Lane Farm LLC, 851 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, Oct. 30. There is no proof that unrefrigerated zucchini bread, pumpkin bread and banana bread for sale are shelf stable; removed from sale. These items will now be kept refrigerated. If tested, lab test results need to be provided to this department for review and deemed shelf stable. Vegetable shortening listed as an ingredient on baked goods does not indicate that it is made with soy oil, an allergen. Sesame Sticks packages do not contain the name or address of either manufacturer or distributor.

Hissho Sushi at Giant No. 6029, 550 Centerville Road, Oct. 30. A box of cucumbers stored on top of a trash can during food preparation. Ice in the hand-wash sink indicating uses other than hand-washing. The hand-wash sink in the preparation area was blocked by a large trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Mee Mee Noodle Bar, 51 W. Frederick St., Oct. 30. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator unit; corrected on-site. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours is not being datemarked or labeled with the common name of the food. Used waste cooking oil is being stored in the food prep area. It is to be removed.

Mick's All American Pub, 2428 Willow Street Pike, complaint, Oct. 30. No violations.

Noodle Shack, 1032 Lititz Pike, Oct. 30. There is no consumer advisory on the menu for undercooked Japanese Ramen Eggs. Temperature-control-for-safety soups held in steam table had internal temperatures of 126 F and 129 F rather than 135 F or above. An accumulation of grease under fryers. Takeout containers are being used as a scoop in some bulk ingredient containers instead of a utensil with a handle. Buckets of vegetables stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Papa Joe's, 1027 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, Oct. 30. Torn rubber door gasket on the small double-door freezer.

Red Robin, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Oct. 30. No violations.

Sheetz No. 559, 4010 Columbia Ave., Columbia, Oct. 30. No violations.

Subway, 2102 Spring Valley Road, Oct. 30. Deeply scored cutting board (small one) not resurfaced or discarded as required. A working container of degreaser and two scouring pads being stored on the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. A working container of glass cleaner stored on the shelf with food equipment in the front area. A working container of cleaner hanging above the food preparation in the back. Dish detergent stored on the same shelf with food in the back. Hand sanitizer stored next to sugar packets in the back.

Target No. 2072, 2385 Covered Bridge Drive, Oct. 30. One pint of milk and one container of baby formula offered for sale with expired sell-by date; items removed. The wall panel in the produce walk-in cooler is separated at the seam and water is leaking into the cooler unit. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the Starbuck's location. The plastic protective light cover in the produce walk-in cooler is broken and needs replaced.

American Bar & Grill, 1081 N. Plum St., Oct. 29. A food employee was touching celery — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. A pink residue inside the soda guns at the bar.

Bird-in-Hand Restaurant, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Oct. 29. A grease accumulation on the base of the metal stand for the single cook pot. The walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers have a dark residue accumulation.

Bistro Barberet and Bakery, 26 E. King St., complaint, Oct. 29. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food requiring datemarking, in the bakery area, was beyond the datemarking; corrected on-site. Employee personal item, a bottle of ibuprofen, was in a wait-service area, and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required; corrected on-site.

Brecht School, 1250 Lititz Pike, Oct. 29. No violations.

Burger King No. 4546, 2464 Lincoln Highway East, Oct. 29. Dust and grease accumulation on underside of french fry holding unit. Torn rubber door gasket on the small freezer near the fryer units. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain pipe leaking at the two-compartment sink. Warewash area of facility has debris and grease accumulation on floor and along the base of the wall under the three-compartment sink.

Cartoon Network Hotel, 2285 Lincoln Highway East, opening, Oct. 29. No violations.

China King, 1621 Manheim Pike, complaint, Oct. 29. No violations.

Congregation Degel Israel, 1120 Columbia Ave., Oct. 29. No violations.

Dunkin’ Donuts, 1242 Lititz Pike, Oct. 29. Plasticware utensils (forks) are displayed in a manner where the eating ends can become contaminated from employee hands. Several coving molding wall tiles are broken and have separated from the wall in the walk-in cooler. Food employee personal belongings, a purse, stored on top of to-go containers, although lockers are provided. A flat of cupcake dough covered in condensate ice stored in the reach-in freezer. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. A working container of cleaner stored hanging on the rack above condiments. Bagels stored uncovered under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination. Single-service, single-use articles (lids, bowls, cups) stored in back directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. The dumpster lids (top and sliding door) open at the time of this inspection.

East High Street Elementary, 800 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Oct. 29. No violations.

Ephrata Elks Lodge No. 1933, 170 Akron Road, Ephrata, Oct. 29. Wash gauge on dishwasher did not move to minimum wash temperature of 155 F. The hot water sanitizing dishwasher gauge indicated a rinse temperature of 180 F, however, thermal label failed to verify it. Service company notified. Food facility preparing chopped meat and steaks using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan. Certified food manager states that he will discontinue doing reduced oxygen packaging and was unaware that HACCP was required.

Golden Corral, 2291 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Oct. 29. Grease accumulation on the sides of the fryers. Sticky residue under and behind the soda fountain unit located in the server beverage area. Black residue accumulation on the lower section of the wall behind the work table in the meat room. Rust on the exterior surface of the table top grinder and is no longer smooth and cleanable.

Griddle & Grind Cafe, 20 W. Main St., Ephrata, Oct. 29. No violations.

Lancaster Tennis & Yacht Club, 2615 Columbia Ave., Oct. 29. Raw shell eggs stored on a shelf above mushrooms in the walk-in cooler. A substantial amount of a white mildew-like substance on the shelves in the walk-in cooler. Grease and old food debris on the pipes on the wall next to the stove and also on the floor beneath the fryers. A brown residue inside the tray used to store food equipment for the bar. Old food splatter in the interior of the microwave. The screen in the door to the kitchen is torn in several spots and no longer protects against insects. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men’s room to remind food employees to wash their hands. Torn rubber door gaskets on the walk-in cooler. Butane fuel stored with spices in the food preparation area. A box of floor cleaning packets stored on the same shelf with food equipment.

Leola Pizza, 23 W. Main St., Leola, change of owner, Oct. 29. Dumpster lid is smashed in and does not close tightly to keep out rodents, insects and other animals. Handles of pizza handler contain masking tape, which is not a durable, easily cleanable surface. Some fraying and nicks on wooden pizza paddle rather than a smooth surface.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Locust Grove Mennonite School, 2257 Old Philadelphia Pike, Oct. 29. No violations.

Manheim 1 Diner, 196 Doe Run Road, Manheim, Oct. 29. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish drying area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Light fixtures are not all operational and do not provide adequate light for cleaning and preparation. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Containers on drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. The hand-wash sinks in the prep area does not have single-use towels, continuous towels or air-drying device. Cooking equipment in the prep area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation. Shelving, handles, and pulls with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces. Old food residue in the hand-wash sink in the prep area, indicating uses other than hand-washing. The hand-wash sink in the prep area was blocked by mop pail and not accessible at all times for employee use. Litter and food debris under and around equipment and shelving. Assorted food in the walk in cooler and refrigerators stored open with no covering. Coffee creamers not being held at 41 F or below as required. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat deli meat and cheese that are temperature control for safety food, located in the walk in cooler and refrigerators, and held more than 24 hours, are not being marked with the date they were cut or opened.

Rheems Elementary School, School Lane, P.O. Box, 339, Rheems, Oct. 29. No violations.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 848 E. Main St., Suite 300, Ephrata, Oct. 29. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 100 ppm rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Hand-wash sink across from salad bain-marie is slow to drain. Food handler wearing a scrunchie on wrist. Food handler not wearing a hair restraint. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Employees are unfamiliar using test strips to ensure correct sanitizer concentration. A dark residue was noted on can opener blade. Dried food residue in corners of three stored inserts; repeat violation. A bottle of stored sanitizer hanging on shelf in storage room can no longer be identified — name has worn off. Personal employee belongings, purse and sweatshirt, stored on prep table. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Clean inserts utensils on drying rack stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); repeat violation.

1 Way House, 354 W. Main St., Leola, Oct. 28. A couple of meat cleavers found stored between bain-marie and prep table, which is not a location that is easily cleaned and sanitized. A pair of tongs stored on equipment handle rather than a clean, hard surface. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Light bulb fixture over barbecue appears to be filled with grease and does not work. Hot water handle on kitchen hand-wash sink is broken off. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Food handler not wearing a hair covering. Food handlers described cooling temperature-control-for-safety foods at room temperature then placing in walk-in cooler. Reviewed proper cooling methods. Plastic takeout containers are being used as scoops instead of scoops with a handle. An accumulation of hardened rice in rice cooker. A pair of large rubber gloves found in hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Noted some dirt on floor and cobwebs in storage room.

Auntie Anne's No. 213, 2034 Lincoln Highway, Oct. 28. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected. A dark, moist residue on the soda nozzles; cleaned.

Byers Butterflake Bakery, 44 W. Main St., Leola, Oct. 28. No violations.

Casa Carlo, 101 N. Queen St., opening, Oct. 28. No violations.

Dunkin’, 1906 Columbia Ave., Oct. 28. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the front service area to remind food employees to wash their hands; repeat violation from 2018. Cups being stored on the hand-wash sink in the front service area indicating uses other than hand-washing.

Gran Sabor Latino, 120 N. Franklin St., follow-up, Oct. 28. No violations.

Jimmy John's, 1835 Oregon Pike, Oct. 28. The scoop and ice bucket for ice stored on top of the ice machine which is not a sanitary method of storing utensils. Dead leaves and cardboard debris on the dumpster pad. Working bottles of cleaners stored hanging on the boxes of chips in the front service area. Food employee involved in food preparation, wearing a watch. Dumpster doors open at the time of this inspection.

Lancaster Downtown Deli, 45 N. Market St., opening, Oct. 28. No violations.

Landis Run Elementary, 25 Blue Streak Blvd., Oct. 28. Equipment in Good Repair-Ice accumulation on cases of food that were located under the walk-in freezer condensing unit.

Manheim Township High School, P.O. Box 5134, Oct. 28. Whitish residue on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.

Mr. Sticky's No. 4 (2015 L) MFF3, 501 Greenfield Road, Oct. 28. Torn rubber door gaskets on the reach-in cooler across from the hand-wash sink. A small amount of black residue on some components inside the ice maker.

Neff School, 21 Valley Road, Oct. 28. No violations.

New Panda Ephrata LLC, 3583 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, follow-up, Oct. 28. No violations.

Schoeneck Fire Company, 125 N. King St., Denver, Oct. 28. No violations.

Sonic No. 6008, 855 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Oct. 28. Grime and grease on the computer screens. Broken wall tiles around the entry door to the restrooms. Peeling paint above the entry door to the restrooms. Food employee (manager) involved in food preparation area not wearing a beard cover. Old food residue on tongs, spoons and the dicer, all stored on the shelf as clean. Grime on the orange and green trays for holding bags of bread. Trash, dead leaves, debris, long pieces of scrap metal and a trash can full of green water in the outside dumpster corral.

The Coffee Company, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Oct. 28. Dust and grease on the Ansul fire system piping directly above a food prep area with the potential to contaminate food. Dark, moist residue inside the ice machine around the upper chute area; cleaned. Static dust accumulation on the fan covers of the walk-in cooler condensing unit. The plastic cutting board on the single door bain-marie unit with the edges melted and the surface is no longer smooth and cleanable.

Valley Education Center, 21 Valley Road, Oct. 28. No violations.

Westwind Cafe LLC, 245 Bloomfield Drive, Suite 100, Lititz, Oct. 28. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Yahi Poke, 101 N. Queen St., opening, Oct. 28. No violations.