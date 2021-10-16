The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Conewago Township

Forrests Feed Co., 2400 Church St., Oct. 6. Pass. No violations.

Derry Township

ABCO Funnel Cake White Trailer, 100 West Hersheypark Dr., Oct. 6. Pass. No violations.

ABCO Yellow Trailer, 100 West Hersheypark Dr., Oct. 6. Pass. Wooden paddle used for stirring kettle corn within the cooking kettle is split at the end.

Bricker’s Famous French Fries at the Hershey Auto Show Giant Center, 100 West Hersheypark Dr., Oct. 6. Pass. Potatoes are stored in regular plastic bins that are not food grade material.

Bricker’s Famous French Fries at the Hershey Auto Show Tram Spine, Oct. 6. Pass. Potatoes are stored in regular plastic bins that are not food grade material.

Bucky’s Festival Foods East at the Hershey Auto Show, 100 West Hersheypark Dr., Oct. 6. Pass. Old food residue on french fry press and cutter. Old oxidized food residue on deep fry baskets. Old soiled quick-dry like solids are located on flooring below deep fry units. Food facility chlorine sanitizer concentration was tested to be greater than 200 parts per million and was not 50-100 ppm as required.

Bucky’s Festival Foods West at the Hershey Auto Show, 100 West Hersheypark Dr., Oct. 6. Pass. Onions were held at 70 degrees F, in the hot holding area, rather than 135°F or above as required. Cooked hamburgers were held at 110 degrees F, in the hot holding area, rather than 135°F or above as required.

Gina Food Concession Stand at the Hershey Auto Show, 100 West Hersheypark Dr., Oct. 6. Pass. Food employees in the cooking area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Gina Food Concession at the Hershey Auto Show, 100 West Hersheypark Dr., Oct. 6. Pass. Bread rolls are stored directly on the ground, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. The hand wash sink located in the kitchen area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F.

Notis Gyro King at the Hershey Auto Show, 100 West Hersheypark Dr., opening, Oct. 6. Pass. Six bags of chopped iceberg lettuce at 58 degrees and one plastic container of loose leaf spinach at room temperature were held at temperatures above 41 degrees F for an unverifiable amount of time.

Sensenig Meats at the Hershey Auto Show, 100 West Hersheypark Dr., Oct. 6. Pass. Oxidized food residue located on deep fry baskets. The temporary hand wash station located in the main food preparation area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F or greater as required.

Sherri’s Crab Cakes at Hershey Auto Show, 100 West Hersheypark Dr., Oct. 6. Pass. No violations.

Sherri’s Crab Cakes Tram Spine at the Hershey Auto Show, 100 West Hersheypark Dr., Oct. 6. Pass. No violations.

Skip’s Ice Cream Company at the Hershey Auto Show, 100 Hersheypark Dr., Oct. 6. Pass. No violations.

East Hanover Township

G&T Funck Enterprises, 480 Bow Creek Rd., follow-up, Oct. 8. Pass. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Deeply scored cutting boards. Floor of the walk-in cooler not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt, soil and debris.

Sensenig Royce, 2491 Sand Beach Rd., follow-up, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Harrisburg City

Hazard’s Distillery at Open Air Market, 2300 North Cameron St., Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

K. Schlegel Fruit Farm at Open Air Market, 2300 North Cameron St., Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Kraybill Farm at Farm Show Complex Open Air Market, 2300 North Cameron St., Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

MK Roots Farm, 2300 North Cameron St., Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Ry Mini Market, 2477 North 6th St., opening, Oct. 8. Pass. Cover on the meat cutting and packaging machine needs to be replaced.

Stoltzfus Pastries at Open Air Market, 2300 North Cameron St., Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

The Country Pantry at Open Air Market, 2300 North Cameron St., Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Mr. T’s Recipe, 2408 Market St., opening, Oct. 7. Pass. Paper towel dispenser is empty at the hand wash sink in the area.

Londonderry Township

Londonderry Elementary School, 260 Schoolhouse Rd., follow-up, Oct. 5. Pass. No violations.

Lower Paxton Township

Wendy’s, 5103 Jonestown Rd., complaint, Oct. 5. Pass. Various food ingredient storage containers, in the walk-in cooler area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Refrigerated, time and temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, is not being date marked. Various time and temperature control for safety foods in the walk-in cooler that were available for use past the use-by dates on the product. Various floor tiles throughout the facility are cracked, roughened and are not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. The exterior of cook line equipment, exterior and interiors of all refrigeration equipment, interior of Coke machine and the non-food contact surfaces of the ice machine are dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

CTG Hospitality, 5948 Linglestown Rd., change of owner, Oct. 4. Pass. Various floor and wall coving tile pieces throughout the kitchen area are cracked, roughened and are not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Interior and exterior of all refrigeration equipment, including the interior of doors and gaskets, as well as flooring throughout the facility are extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Lower Swatara Township

A Plus, 300 Industrial Lane, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Highspire Travel Plaza, 300 Industrial Lane, change of owner, Oct. 8. Pass. Food employees in the kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Food facility is not following the variance procedure for smoking of roast beef. Broken gasket in the Starbucks ice machine, which is subject to potential contamination of ice within. Time in lieu of temperature used as a control for potentially hazardous foods, but fried chicken batter held for more than four hours. Flooring of the walk-in freezer area of the food facility is dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. The hand washing sink by the chicken breading area, the interior and exterior of all refrigeration and cook line equipment and the interior and exterior of the microwave have an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Lin Garden, 2285 West Harrisburg Pike, follow-up, Oct. 7. Pass. Flooring throughout the kitchen area is made of tile and is cracked, roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Grease hood filters and ANSUL system above the work stations are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Kunkel Elementary School, 2401 Filling Mill Rd., Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Middletown Area Middle School, 215 Oberlin Rd., Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Robert Reid Elementary School, 201 Oberlin Rd., Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Lykens Township

Bei Hollow Farm at Crossroads Market, 5415 Route 25, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Bixler’s Country Meats, 5415 Route 25, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Buffington Specialty Products, 5415 Route 25, opening, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Crossroads Market & Auction, 5415 Route 25, Oct. 8. Pass. Eggs stored above fresh produce.

Deppen’s Farm, 5415 Route 25, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Espresso Inspired Coffee, 5415 Route 25, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Lesher AG Products, 5415 Route 25, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Ridgeside Bakery, 5415 Route 25, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

T Matter, 5415 Route 25 PO Box 575, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Troutman Brothers Meats, 5415 Route 25, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Middletown Borough

Hop Yard, 360 West Main St., follow-up, Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Tony’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, 302 West Main St., complaint, Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Fink Elementary School, 150 Race St., Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Millersburg Borough

Peace of Mind Cafe, 258 Market St., opening, Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Rite Aid, 360 East Main St., Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Schiano’s, 317 Union St., Oct. 6. Fail. An employee was changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. A food employee was touching dough, meats, vegetables - ready to eat food - with bare hands. Red sauce with meatballs was held at 81 degrees F, in the kitchen area, rather than 135 degrees F or above as required. The hand wash sink in the basement prep area was blocked by a small trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use. Ham, turkey, and other lunch meats, refrigerated ready to eat time and temperature control for safety food, in the walk-in area, were not compliant with date marking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than seven days, and requires discarding. Facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Ice machine, a food contact surface, had black mold and pink slime and was not clean to sight and touch. Bacon and other food products in the walk in are not covered, labeled or dated. There was rotten lettuce in the walk in. The person in charge doesn’t have adequate knowledge of food safety. Time in lieu of temperature is used in the food facility to control ready-to eat TCS foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. The ceiling covering in the basement prep ware washing area is not sufficient to cover the bare ceiling, torn missing in areas, not protecting from dirt and cobwebs over food prep and ware washing areas.

China Star, 232 North Market St., Oct. 5. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. Food in the bain marie and walk-in area stored open with no covering. Various food ingredient storage containers, in the walk-in area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Employee was changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. Pork is being sold as pork, but does not meet the standard of identity for the food as found in the Code of Federal Regulations. No labels on shipping bags to identify the product. Food particles in the ware washing sink and a 5-gallon bucket was sitting in the sink after being on the floor. Thermometers for ensuring proper food temperatures are not calibrated or functioning properly. Food facility is reusing metal cans, which are intended to be a single-service or single-use article. Cooked pork, a refrigerated ready-to-eat time and temperature control for safety food, in the bain marie area, was not compliant with date marking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than seven days, and requires discarding.

Papa John’s, 700 Market St., Oct. 5. Pass. Pizza sauce food, a refrigerated, ready to eat time and temperature control for safety food in the pizza prep area, was not date-marked by the facility.

Susquehanna Township

Your Place Restaurant & Pub, 2270 Kohn Rd., Oct. 8. Pass. Table top mounted can opener, a food contact surface, had old food residue on the cutting blade and was not clean to sight and touch. Microwave was soiled with dry food residue. Fryer Hood System's exhaust filters contain excessive grease buildup yielding a potential fire hazard and cross-contamination food concern. Food residue and debris on the food contact surface of the sandwich and pizza preparation table. External door located in the rear of the food prep area has air gaps at both corners of the threshold plate that does not protect against the entry of insects and rodents.

Swatara Township

Steelton-Highspire Elementary School, 250 Reydners St., Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Steelton-Highspire Jr. and Sr. High School, 250 Reydners St., Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Swatara Middle School, 1101 Highland St., Oct. 5. Pass. Grease hood filters above the ovens area of the food facility are dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Tri-Community Elementary School, 255 Cypress St., Oct. 5. Pass. The water temperature of the wash compartment of the manual ware washing equipment was 80 degrees F. The hand wash sink located in the kitchen area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F.

York City

Global Grocery Store, 2047 EG Drive Suite 300, opening, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Washington Township

Burger King, 4622 State Route 209, Oct. 5. Pass. Time in lieu of temperature was used as a control for potentially hazardous foods, but fresh cut lettuce and tomatoes were held for more than 4 hours. No proper record keeping of time from cooler to disposal. Outdoor dumpster area for waste had an excessive amount of milk product spillage, and grease buildup and is creating a potential insect or rodent hazard for the food facility. Fryer hood and surrounding area, a food contact surface, had food residue, dripping grease onto fryer baskets and food products and was not clean to sight and touch. Air intake and exhaust air duct needs to be cleaned or filters changed as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air. Excessive accumulation of dust buildup on vents particularly over food prep areas.